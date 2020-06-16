Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Wetsuit optional.

Verified, but limited!

Mission Accomplished!

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The revolution will be supervised.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

What fresh hell is this?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Word salad with all caps

Yes we did.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The Math Demands It!

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Give the People What They Want

Sidebar from a professional art historian:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m always surprised that Republican see Democrats saying “Yep, that was awful even if the guy was a Democrat” as some kind of massive failure.

      No, Democrats are actually moral, consistent people. Learn from us, you imbeciles.

    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      @MisterForkbeard:

      No, Democrats are actually moral, consistent people. Learn from us, you imbeciles.

      Well, the modern Democratic Party, after 1972, has been pretty good, but no political party has a monopoly on virtue.

      The difference is that conservatives want to insist that the myth of American Exceptionalism, including moral perfection, is a real thing.

    7. 7.

      laura

      I enjoy every single time this particular blog  shouts out Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope – they stand up for our Constitutional Rights on the regular. It takes all kinds to make this world go round and I’d rather a juggalo than a “those types of people with the arms” but you wont see me at a gathering – not that there’s anything wrong with it if that’s your thing.

    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Brachiator: Oh, sure. And we have our fair share of stinkers.

      But the modern party has been pretty good, and on a huge upward trajectory since the 30s. Almost every public good has come from us, and we’re willing to admit when we fucked up.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      @MisterForkbeard: Somehow they think the ‘Democrats founded the Klan’ is some kind of owning the libs, when pretty much all of us know that the last of them moved to the GOP under Nixon.

    13. 13.

      Martin

      Policing reforms need to extend to what happens after arrest.

      Video and other records show that during Garcia’s 44 hours in custody, deputies repeatedly struck, shoved and twisted Garcia’s head and limbs when he was already tied down. They falsified jail logs, then made false statements in their reports after he died. The county coroner bureau, which is part of the sheriff’s department, determined that Garcia’s death was a homicide. The same sheriff’s department conducted a review of Garcia’s death and did not discipline any deputies.

    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      I’ve driven past that Confederate statue in Wilmington, NC many times. I believe the crackers in the NC legislature rammed through a bill to protect that sort of crap several years ago. Fortunately there are very few like it in this part of the state, which was wilderness until the 1960s. Maybe a blue wave in November will set things right.

    18. 18.

      kindness

      It’s funny when the Insane Clown Posse is shown to have higher standards of patriotism than most conservatives.

    19. 19.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      There’s a Rosa Parks statue that’s deliberately positioned so that it looks like Jefferson Davis is glaring at it, disturbed.

      Mr Davis is merely jealous that Mrs Parks looks better in a shawl than he does (When the US Army captured Davis he was wearing his wife’s shaw)

    22. 22.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @laura:

      Hi,

      Bless you for sharing this link!  I didn’t know that Symphony Space was holding the event this year.  Kudos to them for doing so.  I’d also like to extend a big FUCK YOU to WNYC FM and WBAI FM for not simulcasting this event.  There actually once was a time when these 2 radio stations simultaneously aired dueling Ulysses marathon readings.

    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @MisterForkbeard:

      But the modern party has been pretty good, and on a huge upward trajectory since the 30s. Almost every public good has come from us, and we’re willing to admit when we fucked up.

      The Democratic Party had made a deal with the devil in accommodating racist Dixiecrats. The public good, even during the era of FDR, often excluded black people, or was not fully inclusive. However, the party had the guts to look inward and began wrestling with it’s racism.

    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It’s an interesting question how some of these historical figures should be remembers; sure Braxton Bragg is an utter, pathetic joke of a man, but take Churchill for example ; The Black and Tan in Ireland, messing the British Economy over by putting it on the gold standard and India. On the other there is leading the fight against the Nazis.  There has to be a nuanced way to deal with them so there is no rehabilitation in the future.

    27. 27.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      Oh, thank you. The short version of Molly’s soliloquy is achingly beautiful (I’ve bookmarked the longer version for late-night listening).

      Thrilled to know there are other Joyceans amongst the Jackals.

    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I feel you should be aware of this recent LA Times story:

      How do clowns survive the pandemic? Joke through masks, perform on camera — and disinfect those balloon animals

      Guilford Adams makes children laugh. That’s been his job for nearly two decades.

      But that was before the novel coronavirus hit, changing not only his profession but his humor as well. On the first Monday in June, as he filled a large green suitcase with the props he would need to try to entertain 10 fidgety preschoolers at a Glendale day-care center for nearly an hour, Adams was worried his act would no longer work.

      Would the kids understand the jokes he must now shout through a face mask? Could they follow the silly magic tricks and sleight of hand from a socially safe distance? Would they even want the balloon animals once they had been scrubbed with a disinfectant?

      They’re in your neighborhood!

    33. 33.

      L85NJGT

      I’m starting to believe that Kim Jong Un is dead or incapacitated, and Kim Yo Jong is trying to secure her place on the throne.

    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      Somehow they think the ‘Democrats founded the Klan’ is some kind of owning the libs, when pretty much all of us know that the last of them moved to the GOP under Nixon.

      In social media, this is always tied to some rigid “America is not racist” or “Democrats are the real racists” bullshit.

    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Brachiator:

      A fun little read, Ulysses.

      When my father was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he decided that what he most wanted was to have me read Finnegans Wake aloud to him every night. I made it almost all the way through in the two or so years we had before he died.

      There are three huge gifts my father left me: (1) Joyce, especially The Wake; (2) Wagner, especially The Ring; and (3) baseball, especially, but by no means exclusively, the Braves.

      I’m actually working on a book/long essay/writing thing about the commonalities among the three gifts. There’re more similarities than you might guess.

    44. 44.

      Patricia Kayden

      Bill Barr unnecessarily disclosed John Bolton's residential address in the complaint to stop the sale of his book.That's outright malice.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 16, 2020

    49. 49.

      Yutsano

      @SiubhanDuinne: Notice how even the weaker elders at the back are doing their best to keep the younglings in line? They’d been doing this a long time before any of us ended up coming to their habitat.

    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Bless your dad.

      I’m leaving my kid with love of the Seahawks and Larry David, repugnance towards beer and a vague sense that the world doesn’t need men. And no Oxford comma.

    52. 52.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @rikyrah:

      I love the line “We’re not doctors, but …” to accompany a photo of the weirdo Doc Feelgood who wrote a letter attesting Trump’s robust health AT TRUMP’S DICTATION!!

    54. 54.

      Mary G

      Democrats out with a good commercial:

      Trump's descent didn't stop when he got to the bottom of that escalator. He's shown there's no depth he won't sink to — and no depth he won't drag our country to along with him. pic.twitter.com/fnHqUFtrgy— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 16, 2020

      Learned a bit from the Republicans with the scary narrator and all.

    55. 55.

      laura

      @SiubhanDuinne: Every year I aspire to really Bloomsday it up – and every year I have negotiations or a hearing or a something I cant get out of. Today’s no different, but at least I can drop in for a reading or three and my heart soars. Dustiest book on the bedside table.

    56. 56.

      HumboldtBlue

      @trollhattan:

      repugnance towards beer

      This an example of what’s wrong with this country today. This is what is being taught, nee — FORCED DOWN THE THROATS OF OUR CHILDREN — in schools.

      No wonder the bad men win.

    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: And the RMS Lusitania:

      British Government deliberately putting Lusitania at risk

      There has long been a theory, expressed by historian and former British naval intelligence officer Patrick Beesly and authors Colin Simpson and Donald E. Schmidt among others, that Lusitania was deliberately placed in danger by the British authorities, so as to entice a U-boat attack and thereby drag the US into the war on the side of Britain.[99] [100] A week before the sinking of Lusitania, Winston Churchill wrote to Walter Runciman, the President of the Board of Trade, stating that it is “most important to attract neutral shipping to our shores, in the hope especially of embroiling the United States with Germany.”[101][100]

      Beesly concludes: “unless and until fresh information comes to light, I am reluctantly driven to the conclusion that there was a conspiracy deliberately to put Lusitania at risk in the hope that even an abortive attack on her would bring the United States into the war. Such a conspiracy could not have been put into effect without Winston Churchill’s express permission and approval.”[99]

      At the post-sinking inquiry Captain Turner refused to answer certain questions on the grounds of war-time secrecy imperatives. The British government continues to keep secret certain documents relating to the final days of the voyage, including certain of the signals passed between the Admiralty and Lusitania. The records that are available are often missing critical pages, and lingering questions include the following: [102][103][104][105]

      * Were the British authorities aware (thanks to the secret decryption activities of Room 40) that a German submarine was in the path of Lusitania, but failed to divert the ship to a safer route?

      * Did they also fail to provide a destroyer escort, although destroyers were available in a nearby port?

      * Was the ship ordered to reduce speed in the war zone, for reasons that have been kept secret ever since?

      * How did such a big ship sink so quickly from a single torpedo strike?

      True? Dunno.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    60. 60.

      Yutsano

      @Mary G: ALEXA! ORDER ALL THE FAINTING COUCHES!

      Ooh the press is going to have a field day here. “Why is Joe Biden going negative at a time when we need unity?” Mrs Greenspan will be quite bovvered tomorrow methinks.

    61. 61.

      trollhattan

      @HumboldtBlue:

      She has decided White Claw is a-okay. [Head hangs in shame.]

      TBF we’ve had her sip various wines and describe what she tastes for awhile, encouraging her to use whatever adjectives she wishes. She’s good, with a very discerning palate, could possibly do the sommelier track if ever so-inclined (an area with very few females).

    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      @Patricia Kayden:

      DC district court local rules require that you list the address of each party in the caption in the complaint, but often parties will just write "c/o" and then the lawyer's address to avoid something like this.

      — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) June 16, 2020

      Yeah, they’re that petty and malicious.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      True? Dunno.

      I don’t know. I put this next to assertions that FDR deliberately let Pearl Harbor happen.

      However, I recently read a review of a book about other efforts Churchill made to get the US to assist Britain.

      Cannot remember the title and a fast search did not pop it up. Drat!

