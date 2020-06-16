You kept asking so we brought it back! Now available in all sizes, get yours now at https://t.co/KdDVU6UxLJ pic.twitter.com/oORxNmyZhn

OK, OK, if you need to keep your monuments to pro-slavery traitors, fine, but they need to include this “decoration”

Will no one think of the pigeons? pic.twitter.com/xx5kB5UB1T

I should mention that now and then Congress approves statues that fall under their own jurisdiction and play games with the placement. There's a Rosa Parks statue that's deliberately positioned so that it looks like Jefferson Davis is glaring at it, disturbed

So why are Republicans complaining? pic.twitter.com/8AyiDLPz2W

RWers: bet you libs don’t wanna see a statue of Robert Byrd torn down!

Libs: Yeah, tear it down

RW: suddenly when it’s someone you love as much as we love Jeff Davis!

Libs: tear it all the way down!

RW: I mean what’s good for the goose…

Libs: Tear. It. Down!

RW: owned

— Michael Huckins (@MichaelEHuck) June 12, 2020