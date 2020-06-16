You kept asking so we brought it back! Now available in all sizes, get yours now at https://t.co/KdDVU6UxLJ pic.twitter.com/oORxNmyZhn
— Insane Clown Posse (@icp) June 16, 2020
OK, OK, if you need to keep your monuments to pro-slavery traitors, fine, but they need to include this “decoration”[Confederate Memorial in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina] pic.twitter.com/ji4Vjlzlor
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 13, 2020
Will no one think of the pigeons? pic.twitter.com/xx5kB5UB1T
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 13, 2020
I should mention that now and then Congress approves statues that fall under their own jurisdiction and play games with the placement. There's a Rosa Parks statue that's deliberately positioned so that it looks like Jefferson Davis is glaring at it, disturbed
— Gorilla Warfare (@MenshevikM) June 13, 2020
So why are Republicans complaining? pic.twitter.com/8AyiDLPz2W
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 12, 2020
RWers: bet you libs don’t wanna see a statue of Robert Byrd torn down!
Libs: Yeah, tear it down
RW: suddenly when it’s someone you love as much as we love Jeff Davis!
Libs: tear it all the way down!
RW: I mean what’s good for the goose…
Libs: Tear. It. Down!
RW: owned
— Michael Huckins (@MichaelEHuck) June 12, 2020
Sidebar from a professional art historian:
Perspective: Pulling down Confederate statues is a powerful statement.
But it won’t erase the shame. https://t.co/z0q9u6DMSW
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 12, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings