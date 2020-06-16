All those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020 thank to Trump’s Supreme Court picks. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 15, 2020

This is a disaster. I always worried about Gorsuch given his support for his friend’s “gay marriage,” reported before his confirmation. Framers of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act never intended to include “sexual orientation” and “transgenderism.” https://t.co/ArhmU3PhBg — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) June 15, 2020

Conservatives: “Alito correctly states gender dysphoria didn’t exist as a concept until the 1980s so Title VII couldn’t protect lgbtq folks”

Also Conservatives: “The Founding Fathers specifically meant that all Americans should have assault weapons and grenade launchers” — rejfrance (@rejfrance1) June 15, 2020

It is, of course, the fault of Title VII, which struck down the sacred traditionalist concept of ‘girl cooties’. Once normal hardworking bosses were forbidden to keep out the ladyfolk, sooner or later the ‘deviants’ were bound to start whining for a loophole to protect them, as well!

(I give it 36 hours, at most, before they remember that LBJ originally ‘rammed Title VII down their throats’ to protect… African-Americans. The equal-protection-against-sexual-discrimination line had only been added to the original law in an attempt to make the whole concept ridiculous — imagine letting a woman into the boardroom, har har har!)

So, Roberts and Gorsuch were loyal to their class after all. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 15, 2020

The crisis moment for the “conservative legal movement” has arrived. The Roe v. Wade of religious liberty is here, and it was delivered by golden boy Neil Gorsuch. What comes next? — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 15, 2020

the quiet part loud pic.twitter.com/2M7HPnuziw — Adrenochrome Harvester (@ClenchedFisk) June 16, 2020

Conservatives are showing way more anger towards Gorsuch than Roberts, which shows how desperate they were for a non-racist excuse to like Trump. — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) June 15, 2020





Poetic that the 2016 election largely turned on the fight to fill Justice Scalia’s seat and his successor, who benefited materially by President Trump’s victory, just dealt a major blow to both Trump’s re-election chances and the concept that SCOTUS seats are worth fighting over. pic.twitter.com/W95udCX3FI — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 15, 2020

The libs live in a bubnle, said the St. Scalia resident fellow of natural law at the Institute of Sacred Marginal Tax Rates. https://t.co/xlBCzkpAK9 — Alex Hazanov (@alexhazanov) June 15, 2020

Gorsuch's majority opinion is 29 pages. Alito and Kavanaugh's dissents are a collective 138 pages. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 15, 2020

Here’s Alito accusing Gorsuch of betraying Scalia. Alito is MAD. pic.twitter.com/p4Tk329t4I — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 15, 2020

“The problem with applying civil rights law to sexual orientation or gender identity is that it will make it more difficult for employers to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity” — Sam Alito pic.twitter.com/nsWfgfHmph — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 15, 2020

Alito, weeping as he reads his dissent from the bench: “YOU’RE NOT THE NEW SCALIA I’M THE NEW SCALIA YOU’RE A . . . A . . . A PIRATE!” [flees from chamber, trips over robe] — ListenHellboyHat (@Popehat) June 15, 2020

Kavanaugh declined to join Alito’s fiery rage dissent, which bristles with hostility toward LGBTQ people. Kav knows that doesn’t fly any more. Instead he wrote his own dissent that basically congratulates LGBTQ people for winning, even though he thought they should lose. pic.twitter.com/RCgLPjWaSv — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 15, 2020

Tired: “Defund the Police!” Wired: “Defund the Supreme Court!” pic.twitter.com/TjEFMukQSg — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) June 15, 2020

anyway, a reminder that the thing that caused conservatives to drop Dubya wasn’t Iraq or Katrina or the financial crisis but the five minutes he tried to put Harriet Miers on the Supreme Court. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 15, 2020

Don’t underestimate the anger today’s SCOTUS decision will provoke on the right. It could boil over into a crisis. Conservative donors spent millions getting Gorsuch on the bench. They wanted results. Now they’re going to ask Republicans: THIS is the return on our investment? — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 15, 2020

‘I never knew him, he was McConnell’s idea, the christian people loved him, I said yeah sure but you can never be sure’ — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 15, 2020

NARRATOR: he hasn’t read the decision. https://t.co/NbbnqRo8u7 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2020

Is there a better Monday-morning-feeling than watching Federalist Society twitter cry? — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) June 15, 2020

Gorsuch once ruled in favor of businesses letting their employees freeze to death so let's not get to complimentary of him just because his arcane legal text based sociopathy produced a good outcome this time. — Viridian Forest Autonomous Zone (@weedlewobble) June 15, 2020

To end where we began…

Somewhere Erick Erickson scowls. He flips open his thesaurus. “Not goats this time,” he says. “Something . . . fouler. Something worse.” — ListenHellboyHat (@Popehat) June 15, 2020

Reminder: Erickson first bubbled to public attention for calling David Souter ‘a goat-fvking child molestor’. He remains a monster, albeit the Voice of the GOP Gated Community: