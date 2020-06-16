Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

What fresh hell is this?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Women: They Get Shit Done

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

I personally stopped the public option…

This Blog Goes to 11…

How has Obama failed you today?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Also, too.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Lighten up, Francis.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shocking, but not surprising.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: “Conservatives” Suspect Justice Gorsuch Has Some Gay Friends

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: “Conservatives” Suspect Justice Gorsuch Has Some Gay Friends

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It is, of course, the fault of Title VII, which struck down the sacred traditionalist concept of ‘girl cooties’. Once normal hardworking bosses were forbidden to keep out the ladyfolk, sooner or later the ‘deviants’ were bound to start whining for a loophole to protect them, as well!

(I give it 36 hours, at most, before they remember that LBJ originally ‘rammed Title VII down their throats’ to protect… African-Americans. The equal-protection-against-sexual-discrimination line had only been added to the original law in an attempt to make the whole concept ridiculous — imagine letting a woman into the boardroom, har har har!)


To end where we began…

Reminder: Erickson first bubbled to public attention for calling David Souter ‘a goat-fvking child molestor’. He remains a monster, albeit the Voice of the GOP Gated Community:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Anne Laurie
  • BlueDWarrior
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Joey Maloney
  • Just Chuck
  • Kent
  • Krope, the Formerly Dope
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • mad citizen
  • Matt
  • MattF
  • mdblanche
  • Miss Bianca
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • SFAW
  • Steeplejack
  • tokyokie
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Omar
  • Wag
  • West of the Cascades
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt

      All those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020

      Imagine being a nominal “Christian” and being so utterly full of hate that the _only_ thing you’ve objected to over the last three years is a Supreme Court decision that didn’t hurt the people you wanted.

      Every time one of these people opens their mouth and says “the moral position is…” they should be shouted down with shouts of “DONALD F**KING TRUMP” until leave the room.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      Every time I think I’ve finally determined who the most loathsome little article on the RW pundit circuit is, along comes someone else who manages to take the cake. Erick Erickson, COME ON DOWN, you heartless, soulless pricklouse!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      The equal-protection-against-sexual-discrimination line had only been added to the original law in an attempt to make the whole concept ridiculous — imagine letting a woman into the boardroom, har har har!)

      I read a twitter thread last night dedicated to the fact that the addition of “sex” to the law was done by a virulent Virginia racist and now it’s suddenly “textual”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Huh. Guess I’ll take it and watch SCOTUS leerily for the next year. Turmoil within the sketchy Republican coalition? Gold Jerry, pure gold!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      I’ve been having too much fun enjoying this Supreme Court decision to pay much attention to the helps of those who don’t like it, but I find it appalling that a common thread seems to be the belief that religious freedom by definition includes the right to discriminate against people you fear or dislike and that Christians have a special right to have their theology enshrined into law.

      Once again, the issue we will have to contend with for some time is that the right wing have convinced their base to reject democracy and the Constitution.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      @trollhattan: Watch this: this will be the sop for denying any records releases from the Squatter in Chief. “That should ameliorate the lefties enough so we can cover for our patron.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      Given the virulence of Alito’s attacks on The Gays, should we start an over/under on how long before we hear about Alito’s “something on the side,” and it turns out to be a 15-year-old boy?

      Or would it be irresponsible to speculate?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      One hopes that ‘Christian’ conservatives, given a moment to ponder what’s happened, note that 1) Trump obviously doesn’t give a shit, one way or another, about gay rights, 2) making this a big issue made them easy pickings for Trump’s long con. And yeah, agreeing with Erickson, I think they should stay home in November.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Brachiator: Once again, the issue we will have to contend with for some time is that the right wing have convinced their base to reject democracy and the Constitution.

      That’s what they get for siding with Republicans as the Rs supplanted their god with a dogmatic form of capitalism while justifying this with coded racist, sexist, and homophobic messages.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      I get the feeling that, as with socialism, the reason the RWMFs hates gays is … well, “JUST BECAUSE, libtard!!! OK?”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @SFAW: Given the virulence of Alito’s attacks on The Gays, should we start an over/under on how long before we hear about Alito’s “something on the side,” and it turns out to be a 15-year-old boy?

      He does have a bit of gay face going on, though I don’t have a guess as to the age group he prefers to fornicate with.

      Or would it be irresponsible to speculate?

      It would be irresponsible not to…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      @opiejeanne:

      That was my simple ass trying to ‘splain the constant stream of “Gorsuch textualism is horrible!!!!” I read when the ruling was announced.

      Textualism:

      the belief that the meaning of a law turns on its words alone, not on the intentions of the law’s drafters.

      And somehow that violates originalism or onanism or whatever fucking ‘ism the christianists suffer from.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      So many feelings in response to all those tweets!

      Alito via Lemieux: “Oh GREAT, so now we can only go on their job performance when we fire them? Not their gayness??  What kind of world is THAT??!?”

      trumpov via Drezner: “durrrh…durrh…durrh…”

      Erickson all by his own self: “I’m confused. If a white cop can’t shoot a black guy in the back without consequence, what the hell kind of world is this? Not one worth living in, that’s for sure.”

      tempted to click on Erickson’s tweet and read his “reasoning” further, but I don’t want my brain to get infected by even getting near his insanity.

      We desperately need a high school course in this country called ‘Flip It’. For any given situation you read about in the media, just flip the groups involved – male/female, black/white, rich/poor, Republican/Democrat – and see if you’re okay with how it was reported, and how it all shook out. If not, maybe you have some learning, changing, growth in your future.

      I have a funny feeling that Erickson would feel differently if this was two black cops shooting down a white guy in the back over a DUI call. Maybe he needs to report for ‘Flip It’ training, stat.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @opiejeanne:

      I just realized that I don’t know what textual means.

      Textual: ‘Whatever is convenient for reaching the conclusion Antonin Scalia wanted to reach’

      Hope that helps.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @HumboldtBlue: the belief that the meaning of a law turns on its words alone, not on the intentions of the law’s drafters.

      This actually sounds like far more reasonable way to go about interpreting law than psychoanalyzing and asserting motives of the drafters of laws.  Especially since hundreds of people are involved in drafting laws and each will have different intentions.

      ETA: Provided, of course, this is applied consistently and not broken in the service of partisan political gain.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @dmsilev: And damn CNN to hell forever for plucking him from obscurity. The people who approved that position and hire define the banality of evil.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      @Jeffro:

      Erickson all by his own self: “I’m confused. If a white cop can’t shoot a black guy in the back without consequence, what the hell kind of world is this? Not one worth living in, that’s for sure.”

      He didn’t mean this ironically?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      HumboldtBlue

      @opiejeanne:

      Oh sweet mother of felonious ignorance, neither am I.

      But I follow lawyers on Twitter. (if I could do a wink emoji I would)

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope:

      This actually sounds like far more reasonable way to go about interpreting law than psychoanalyzing and asserting motives of the drafters of laws. Especially since hundreds of people are involved in drafting laws and each will have different intentions.

      I’m with ya.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Uncle Omar

      If I remember my Con Law, the basic rule of Supreme Court opinions is that the Chief Justice assigns the opinion to whomever he (so far) wishes if he is in the majority.  This being the case, I would guess that Roberts joined the majority after he discovered that Gorsuch had joined the libs.  Then he assigned the opinion to him expecting one of two results: A) a narrow holding that didn’t include, for example, bathrooms, or B) Gorsuch trips over a manhole cover and goes under the bus.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope:

      That’s what they get for siding with Republicans as the Rs supplanted their god with a dogmatic form of capitalism while justifying this with coded racist, sexist, and homophobic messages.

      The base loves Trump. They would happily dump the GOP and start a third party with Trump as their leader if it meant that they could continue to get what they wanted.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Framers of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act never intended to include “sexual orientation” and “transgenderism.”

      “Liberal Orginalism” from the far Right now. ROFL.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      BLM conversations between black folks have turned very interesting – because not are they talking about the outward ‘black lives matter’, but the misogyny within their community and black women are now having some frank conversations with black males about a lot of things. Some of it is the churn between genders, but some of it is real issues that black women face – because not only do they have to face the society’s racism but also dealing with family, their men, and the work place issues. Some men don’t get it and others do.

      But the way they talk to each other? Respectful. It doesn’t devolve into the kind of shit that I’ve seen between other people on twitter. Very fascinating – I don’t know if we indians have similar conversations but then again I’m not on Indian twitter. I don’t even knwo where indian twitter is.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Aleta

      Kav’s dissent seems sketchy to me… the time for  that argument is over  … the SC agreed to hear the case.   If he’s  on the court, which we were told must be, how does he get to say,  ‘I don’t believe deciding this case is my job.’   He’s such a decaying weasel.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      frosty

      Thanks again for all the links in all your posts AL. You read twitter so I don’t have to! This is news I wouldn’t see otherwise from the papers and pundits. Of course, it costs me 4+ hours a day to go through it all, but I blame that on 2020. Too much damn news.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      CaseyL

      This was a good and important decision, but I am still waiting fearfully for the SCOTUS ruling on the ACA, abortion, and T*’s tax returns.

      Regarding abortion in particular, Gorsuch’s emphasis on “textual analysis” will very likely allow him to reverse Roe v. Wade on the basis that “privacy rights” are found nowhere in the Constitution – SCOTUS could, in fact, strike down Griswold at the same time on the same basis.

      That being said, the hysterics, tears, denunciation, and high-decibel angst erupting from the Religious Right are deeply satisfying.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope:

      The GOP was pulling this shit a long time before Trump ran for office.

      Trump forced the GOP to go further than the mainstream Republicans wanted to go on issues such as immigration.

      But this Supreme Court decision is driving the GOP crazy, and is revealing a coalition of Deplorables who could not give a shit about conservative principles and are in it just to see that the right people are hurt.

      Senator Josh Hawley said the quiet part out loud.

      “We’re supposed to keep our mouth shut while the party establishment pursues ruinous trade policies. We’re supposed to keep our mouths shut while those at the upper end of the income bracket get all the attention,” he said. “Because there would be pro-Constitution religious liberty judges? Except for they aren’t. These judges don’t follow the Constitution.”

      No pretense that trade and tax policy is meant to help anyone who is not a plutocrat. Just straight up authoritarian populism.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      @Jeffro: trumpov via Drezner: “durrrh…durrh…durrh…”

      I finally read Izumaki by Junji Ito. (for those that don’t know, Junji Ito is THE horror master for Japanese manga, like from the early 90’s, he is the spiritual successor to Lovecraft across the pacific ocean [heh])  Disturbingly, it was strangely calming because the normalization of most people in increasing horror is absoutley terrifying.

      Everybody dies in the end, but at the micro-scale you can understand why people go along to the increasing horror that envelops them.

      Perfect encapsulation of this:  One of the high school students turns into a LITERAL SNAIL, and everyone else in the school builds a (human-sized) snail enclosure because, “well he’s a student, we can’t let him slime his way around and on the school…..”

      It’s clarifying on how fucked up things have gotten (major political journals are talking about how Trump may try to invalidate the election in various ways pre and post election) yet life seems to go on, and there is this inertia to not make waves. Even with myself.  It’s insane.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      prostratedragon

      Found myself momentarily gobsmacked by Alito’s steeltrap mind:

      The problem with applying civil rights law to sexual orientation or gender identity is that it will make it more difficult for employers to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity

      As for Erickson, for our convenience and further edification he should gather all those things with which he struggles and put them into a single book. He could call it … ummm, let me see …

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @HumboldtBlue:

      If you really believe in the originalism of the constitution, don’t you therefore have to believe that n4ither women nor blacks have the right to vote?

      And are amendments after really covered by iriginalist?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Anne Laurie

      @Miss Bianca: Every time I think I’ve finally determined who the most loathsome little article on the RW pundit circuit is, along comes someone else who manages to take the cake. Erick Erickson, COME ON DOWN…

      Never take your eye off the Voice of the GOP Gated Community.  For the past 15 years or more (remember when TBogg used to mock ‘Tragic: the Gathering’, or whatever RedState’s annual Atlanta convention was called?) he’s been a reliable fixture.  Never quite talented enough to hold a real media or legislative postion, but never quite ‘outrageous’ enough to get banned from what passes for decent among the RWNJs.  Always a useful indicator as to the most up-to-date outrage that’s about to be smeared all over Fox News and the GOP electoral platform…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Steeplejack

      I’m watching the (new) American Masters episode on Mae West. It’s very good, as are many of the episodes in this series. Saw a snippet of her singing “My Old Flame” with Duke Ellington and his orchestra from Belle of the Nineties (1934). The song was written for the movie, and West lobbied to have Ellington included in the production.

      One of my favorite versions, by Charlie Parker, with Miles Davis.

      The doc is well worth looking up. (Probably will be shown several times this week.)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      BlueDWarrior

      @Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]: That’s the beauty of Ito’s work IMO. Even though he traffics in supernatural horror, it’s grounded in a surreal way by how the characters react to the horror.

      And it shows the human capacity for self-delusion and/or carrying on in the face of something that should, by all rights, leave you catatonic and ‘paralyzed’ in fear.

       

      And I do agree that is how I feel with the current malAdministration, people are having to learn how to live in spite of it, because it’s not going to help staying in your bed with the covers over your head. It also explains why the resistance has been so sustained: for the people with the energy to actively participate, it’s a case of “If not me, then who?”

       

      And there’s is always an issue to ask yourself that question about, across the entire spectrum of issues.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mdblanche

      Conservatives are showing way more anger towards Gorsuch than Roberts, which shows how desperate they were for a non-racist excuse to like Trump.

      But apparently a homophobic one is fine.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Aleta

      That Gagnon is all worked up:

      This is a hard SCOTUS body blow to the abdomen of the Church, with many further blows to come. Today’s decision is the gravest threat to the civil liberties of faithful Christians in the history of the Republic, overshadowing even Obergefell.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Matt: *cough*  Uh, no, the words should be “you goat fucking child molester!”[1]  And when they blanch and say “whaaa?  I’m not that!” you can say “take it up with your asshole tribune Erick Erickson and get outta my face!”

      [1] It’s what he called David Souter, back in the day.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kent

      What this decision actually seems to be doing is splitting the business conservatives (Koch brothers types) who want low taxes and low regulation and who are perfectly happy to make rainbow tennis shoes, sponsor corporate floats in pride parades, support gay marriage, and employ LGBT employees if it will make them money.

      From the fundie evangelical conservatives who have been giving the business conservatives their votes for two decades in exchange for endorsing their hatred and bigotry

      Roberts and Gorsuch seem to be siding with the business conservatives.  They will vote in a heartbeat to trash regulations, crush unions, and do all that sort of evil corporate bidding.  But the don’t see the point in hating on LGBT folks because there really isn’t any profit in it anymore.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      tokyokie

      @patrick II:

      I never say “Billy Williams” without saying “Sweet Swinging” first.

      I can never think of Billy Williams without thinking of Henry Aaron’s second wife.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      patrick II

      @Steeplejack:

      I watched an American Masters broadcast about Sammy Davis Jr. a couple of weeks ago.  He was a man of amazing talent.  His story was one of those heartbreaking/uplifting stories in very confusing times.  A member of the Rat Pack and once seen hugging Richard Nixon, and marrying tall blondes, he was accused of selling out.

      One thing I think about is the way they would joke with each other, the others teasing Sammy about being a black Jew, Sammy telling Italian jokes about Dean and Frank, and all of them giving Joey Bishop a hard time about being Jewish.  In some ways that seems better to me than the way it is now.  Race and religion unimportant enough that you could joke about it (as long as it went both ways) like we joke about many less important things.  But, though they tried, in the broader culture the jokes were too much one way and too derogatory and too serious. So, things change, and that sort of thing is frowned upon now as it should be in the world we live in.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Aleta: Today’s decision is the gravest threat to the civil liberties of faithful Christians in the history of the Republic, overshadowing even Obergefell.

      Just goes to show that they don’t understand the concept of civil liberties at all that they think it is within one*’s civil liberties to deny others their liberties.

      *OK, only their own

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Miss Bianca: Every time I think I’ve finally determined who the most loathsome little article on the RW pundit circuit is, along comes someone else who manages to take the cake.

      Sometimes I like to consider who is the least loathsome pundit still associated with the RW.  I nominate David Brooks of Team Bobo.  He writes a lot about community and working together, a fundamental good lacking in a lot of right wing thinking that can help me occasionally overlook his tortured logic in support of R economics.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      piratedan

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope: comes with that whole master race, holier than thou vibe they exude.  They see themselves as the pinnacle and thus deserving of all of the benefits thereof and anyone else has to depend upon their largesse and benevolence… and this is a key critical component, acknowledge their position and show the appropriate gratitude.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @piratedan: comes with that whole master race, holier than thou vibe they exude.  They see themselves as the pinnacle and thus deserving of all of the benefits thereof

      Just wait til we gays have all the power and get to enact our agenda. Bwahahahaha!!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.