Today arrieve takes us to Jordan. If it wasn’t for all the beautiful blue skies, I would think these were photos of another planet! A good reminder that beauty takes many different forms. ~WaterGirl

arrieve

One benefit of all this free time has been the chance to go through old photos of journeys past, and finally process and organize the hundreds of old pictures. I miss traveling, and I wish I believed that it will be possible again soon. On the other hand, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have seen as much of the world as I have.

One country I would love to return to is Jordan. I wasn’t supposed to be there. I had a two week tour of Ethiopia booked in early 2017, but it was cancelled at the last minute because of a State Department advisory. I had planned to spend a couple of days in Abu Dhabi on my way to Ethiopia, and I’d already spent $500 on the necessary shots, so I started looking around for a place that was reasonably close to the Emirates and required the same vaccinations. I ended up spending a week in India — and because it was more or less on the way home, a week in Jordan.

I got to see Petra, which was a lifelong dream, but the real surprise to me was how much I loved Wadi Rum. It’s at the top of my list of places I’d love to go back to.