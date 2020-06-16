Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On the Ground at the Custer County Protest

On the Ground at the Custer County Protest

by | 35 Comments

by Miss Bianca

First, of all, some context: Custer County, CO, where I live, is demographically speaking a ‘frontier’ county: our total population is only about 4500 people, the overwhelming majority (around 90%) white, and the median age is 58, and the sociopolitical culture relentlessly conservative, with a few pockets of liberality centered around cultural institutions like the community radio station and the performing arts center (where I work).

So when I say that I expected to be one of about seven people at the planned Black Lives Matter rally, I was only partly kidding. In the event, over 100 people showed up, and it would likely have been more, but for some confusion – the weather was supposed to be stormy, so the original organizer first called it off, and then cancelled the cancellation once it became apparent that people were ready to go, rain or shine. So here we go:

 

Miss Bianca 6
THE MOUNTIES

This is how I thought of them, tho’ I have no idea whether they were actually part of the mounted posse or not (yes, a “mounted posse” is a thing out here). All I know is that these two ladies on horseback were across the street from the park where we started (with a kneeling demonstration timed for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, in honor of George Floyd), and then they processed up the street in front of us before turning off onto a side street. So, I don’t really know why they were there, but they sure looked cool!

.

The Sheriff had advised us to make sure to stay on the sidewalks. We split up and marched on both sides of the street. Observe the social distancing protocol (laxer on the way back, I must admit, but everyone was masked and remained masked throughout the event).

Miss Bianca 7

.

There were some great signs. This one struck me as the ultimate statement for our times right now.

Miss Bianca 5

.

The march began and ended at The Bluffs, a park at the end of the street at the edge of town with a stunning view of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. One of the coolest things about it for me was meeting people like this young family, who moved to the area a couple years ago.

Miss Bianca 2

.

Signs, signs, everywhere signs…

Miss Bianca 8

.

…including the “counter protest” outside the Sentinel office. The Sentinel is a right-wing newsletter (I won’t dignify it with the term “newspaper”) that serves as the fulcrum for white supremacist reaction. They have done a lot of damage socially and politically here, and they got their start from the extreme butt-hurt that the white gun nut crowd here experienced when the former editor of the real paper in town, the Wet Mountain Tribune (full disclosure, as Adam would say: I write for this paper), wrote an editorial poking fun at the open-carry zealots in the 4th of July parade. Boom – all of a sudden we’ve got a full-blown opposition organization, funded by some rabid right-winger from out of town (talk about your “outside agitators”!). Speaking of which, that’s what these folks were expecting – the Sheriff had to talk them down. But as you can see, they’re still out there. They were chanting “USA! USA! USA!” and “ALL LIVES MATTER!”  as we passed. And of course, none of them masked. K-K-K-Keepin’ It K-K-K-Klassy all the way…

Miss Bianca 1 Miss Bianca

.

We all bunched up and waded right through the suckers on the way back. What you can’t hear is one of the white supremacist goobers who got in our faces leering “I can’t breathe.” We had been warned not to react to any provocation, but man, that one was particularly hard to ignore.

Miss Bianca 4
RUNNING THE GAUNTLET

.

But we all got through it and went on with our pleasant and useful day. I am hopeful that this march – which was organized by a very young man, and featured a multicultural, multi-generational crowd, which overwhelmingly abided by COVID-19 protocols – will represent the future of our county. One of the women who worked for my paper, who has gone over to the Dark Side with the bigots, lamented the other day that “I’ve lived in this valley for 20 years, and I don’t recognize it anymore.” To which I say, “Right on.”

On the Ground at the Custer County Protest
END OF THE MARCH

.

    35Comments

    4. 4.

      Just Chuck

      Man, I live in CO myself (Colorado Springs unfortunately, but it’s getting better) and I’m still awestruck every time I head up to the high country.  I like to say getting lost in the scenic beauty is the #1 traffic hazard around here (especially on the swervy shitshow that is I-25)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      scott (the other one)

      Some of those photos—the ones featuring the families, mostly—actually kinda choked me up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Thank you for doing this, and sharing it with us!

      Those small towns in the mountains – I love how they look, and have thought about living there, but each time I find out they’re hotbeds of RWNJs, whether it’s in Colorado or California or my own state of Washington.

      It’s probably a predisposition of why people move out to the wilds in the first place: to escape the urban environment.  Racism is a big part of that, but also the disinclination to be told what to do with one’s land, and to be able to live in whatever kind of structure one can manage to put up, with no zoning or other requirements to worry about. Considering the cost of housing, I can actually sympathize with that urge.

      But that independent spirit always seems to congeal into wingnuttiness. Which always makes me mad and sad; that meanness doesn’t belong in those gloriously beautiful places.

      I hope hope HOPE your report means things are changing in Colorado!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      The urge to throat-punch Mr “I can’t breathe” would have been too strong for me to resist, I’m afraid. That’s why you’re a better person than me.

      And you live in some beautiful country. That’s just stunning.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      So happy to read this! It takes a lot of guts to walk through a crowd of older white men who love guns and Trump. I would’ve been terrified and mouthed off to them to hide my fear, causing problems. You all did great. Love the difference in ages; it gives me hope for the future.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      Thanks, friends! It was a beautiful experience, even with the Righty Whiteys out there. One thing I didn’t get to post – mostly because I’m super clumsy with video embeds – was the great speech that the outgoing pastor of our Methodist Church gave – she and her son being two of the very few African-American residents we had here. Vette is an awesome person and an eloquent speaker and we will be very ,very sorry to lose her in these parts – a true social justice warrior.

      And thanks to WaterGirl for keeping on me and encouraging me to actually do this! As well as doing all the work of the uploads!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Three observations:

      1. Wow, what a beautiful part of the country you live in!
      2. Damn, it’s still cold there!
      3. You and your fellow marchers are brave and wonderful people.
      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Congratulations Miss Bianca! You all were very brave having walk through those assholes and not react.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Greg in PDX

      @CaseyL: Same here in Oregon. Eastern Oregon is a magnet for RWNJs of the worst sort. I read their on line comments to various posts and have learned that the virus is a hoax by Kate Brown to take away their guns and physically force them to get blood tests and vaccines so she can collect their DNA.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Miss Bianca

      @Greg in PDX:

      It’s like they don’t even listen to themselves, isn’t it? The other day I saw a Q-Anon bumper sticker on a car parked on Main Street. Sigh…well, at least on THIS day we outnumbered them! That counts for something!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      Nice pics! We have some of the huge Trump flags here too. They put them up under the US flag.

      I think it’s bizarre. If I ever purchase and fly a flag emblazoned with ANYONE’S name I want you-all to put me out of my misery. It’s appalling that they’re declaring allegiance to this…individual right under the US flag. It’s obscene.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mad citizen

      As Betty noted, I am alarmed at the thickness of the coats required in this place, beautiful though it is.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Great post.  I liked the pictures of the kiddos…if they’re over 4 or 5, they will remember this. I’m also encouraged when I see mom, dad and young kids all sporting masks on the walking paths here in the city…it’s always a good time to learn that there’s power in collective action.

      I’m thrilled I hiked the dunes last September…you live in a beautiful part of our state, Miss Bianca.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      danielx

      Sure are a lot of counties in the American West named after that sonofabitch George Armstrong Custer.

      Red Power slogan: Custer Wears An Arrow Shirt!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dnfree

      Wonderful and inspiring to see in rural-ish areas. It takes courage to stand up knowing the majority around you doesn’t agree. Will it be different this time?  I always hope so.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Victor Matheson

      Keep fighting the good fight!

      As for battles, can I (somewhat pridefully) point out that I have battled my way up to the summits of  Crestone Peak, Crestone Needle, Humboldt Peak, Kit Carson Peak, and Challenger Point, which are all in that range of 14,000 ft peaks just outside of your fine town that we can see in the distance in your pictures.

      Reply

