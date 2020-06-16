What Kevin Drum calls “evil Dex” has some good outcomes in the UK:
The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, UK experts say.
The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.
It cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth.
It’s “cheap as chips” ($6.31 for a course of treatment) and widely available. It only works during the serious phase of the disease, and would be administered in a hospital setting.
Update: Hmm, this was based on a press release, not a refereed paper. So take it with grain of salt.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings