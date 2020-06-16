Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Here's Some Good News

Here’s Some Good News

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

What Kevin Drum calls “evil Dex” has some good outcomes in the UK:

The low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is a major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus, UK experts say.

The drug is part of the world’s biggest trial testing existing treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.

It cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth.

It’s “cheap as chips” ($6.31 for a course of treatment) and widely available. It only works during the serious phase of the disease, and would be administered in a hospital setting.

Update: Hmm, this was based on a press release, not a refereed paper. So take it with grain of salt.

  Amir Khalid
  Barbara
  burnspbesq
  Doug
  download my app in the app store mistermix
  hells littlest angel
  JCJ
  JR
  kindness
  Matt McIrvin
  meander
  randy khan
  rikyrah
  Roger Moore
  Sab
  WaterGirl
  What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      This is good to hear.  We knew that a big part of the danger in the serious stage of the disease was from the patient’s immune system getting out of control and attacking their own tissue, so it makes sense that an immune suppressing drug would help.  It’s just going to be really important to get the dose right.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @WaterGirl: Well that $6.31 price is what it costs the NHS.  In the US, it’s probably $63.10 or $631.00, and it will double or triple as soon as the news hits.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      randy khan

      Not in this story, but in another I saw, apparently the NHS has been stockpiling the drug for a while based on preliminary results of the trial, so I would take this pretty seriously.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      @Roger Moore: Yes, but many other doctors have considered this and the early reports were not especially encouraging.  It’s possible that people are now being treated earlier in the disease cycle, and that makes a big difference.  I  would definitely wait to see how this one pans out.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      A study out of Russia seems to be showing that Avigan (favipiravir) is significantly effective – seems close to if not as effective as the Remdesivir studies have shown. Granted, that’s not a silver bullet but anything that helps is a major step forward.

      I’m skeptical of anything coming out of Russia, but China also has stated it’s effective. UMass General started a clinical trial of it in early to mid April…would think some preliminary results would be out by now or coming very soon, but so far I haven’t seen any. I’m hoping we can find something that works to reduce viral load (favipiravir is in the same class as Remdesivir but is available in oral dose so could be taken at home in the early stage of infection, and is much easier to manufacture) and theraputics to manage the worst symptoms so we can dramatically lower the mortality rate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      @download my app in the app store mistermix: Possibly, however, this is a drug that is manufactured by many generic companies, and it is widely used.  It’s much more common than cloroquine.  It is also given orally.   Getting a monopoly on generics in order to spike the price takes time.  In the short run, it should be okay.  Who knows in the long run.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kindness

      That’s funny.  Kevin always talks about it like he’s eating speed.  He doesn’t sleep the days he takes it so he’s used that to go out and take night photos rather than just spin his wheels at home.  I don’t always agree with Kevin (his hatred of passenger trains & high speed rail must be an Orange County thing) but I keep reading him.  Glad he’s around to write.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hells littlest angel

      A promising new treatment from a country with a fucking simpleton at the head of a government which horribly botched its response to the pandemic?

      Been there, done that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      I tend to be skeptical of any one report about an effective treatment or vaccine candidate–but if this is like past diseases, the accumulation of results will eventually lead to real improvements, and we might not even hear much about them until they’ve already happened. It’s possible that what we eventually get is something like the combination of drugs administered together that eventually turned HIV into a manageable infection. Of course, that took a very long time to come about.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      meander

      Fresh Air recently had an interview with a doctor who was diagnosed with Castleman disease while a medical student. It’s a horrific syndrome, requiring him to be hospitalized for several weeks when he has an ‘attack’ of the disease.  Not satisfied with what his doctors were telling him (not surprising, because this is a rare disease), he did his own research and eventually set up a collaborative network to gather potential solutions from around the world (i.e., linking up researchers who might ordinarily never meet).

      Recently he has taken these ideas and started the “CORONA database” to track potential treatments. Here’s Dr. Fajgenbaum explaining his motivation:

      I mean, you can basically think about the state that we’re in right now is that doctors are trying all kinds of things – hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir and many other drugs. Yet there’s no system in place to track what’s working and what’s not working. And so recognizing that this wasn’t being done, we decided to build a database, what we called the CORONA database – COVID-19 Registry of Off-label & New Agents. So it’s a database to track all of the drugs that have been used against COVID-19 to date ’cause we want to know everything that’s been tried, and we want to see what’s working and what’s not working. And amazingly, almost 150 different drugs have already been tried against COVID-19. And of course, we hear about a handful of them, but there are a lot of others that have already been tried as well. And so we’ve created this giant database from – right now it’s over 11,000 patients and growing – to collect data on every drug that’s been used and so that we can really dig into what’s working and what’s not working.

      It’s a great interview, well worth downloading or streaming.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Barbara

      @Matt McIrvin: Actually, considering how new and novel HIV was, it came about with lightning speed.  I know that it doesn’t seem like that if you were infected and were clearly in a race against time, but AZT was approved within five years of the HIV virus being discovered.  Think about diseases that have been known for much longer, and for which there are still no cures and sometimes no treatment at all.  One advantage we have with COVID-19 is that people had already been studying SARS and MERS and had a jump start on the molecular properties of related CVs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      meander

      @Barbara: We can be sure that the intellectual property teams at Big Pharma are writing patent applications like crazy for combinations of drugs or time-release concepts that they think can get past the patent examiners. For better or worse, you can file for a patent on something that you have never built and don’t know if it works or not. The basic requirements are that it be novel, useful, and non-obvious.

      Big Pharma might also be forging agreements with manufacturers of generics for exclusive rights or some other supply-limiting or price hiking mechanisms.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @meander: I suppose one big difference from Castleman disease is that with COVID-19 he surely has no problem with even interesting people in researching the disease, since it is the opposite of rare.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Barbara: The first drugs with some effectiveness appeared within just a few years, but the really dramatic progress came once there were enough types of drugs that it was possible to do the modern combination therapy, which was about 15 years after AIDS became widely known. It was gradual progress eventually leading to a sort of phase change.

      That is still fast as these things go–but that rate of progress is not necessarily great news if people are waiting for something to fix COVID-19’s sweeping effects on society. Of course COVID is very different, doesn’t seem to mutate as rapidly as HIV, which probably affects what will work.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      burnspbesq

      @meander:

      if we actually made a good-faith effort to enforce the existing antitrust laws, those shenanigans would be far more difficult to accomplish. Yet another reason to vote Dem.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      burnspbesq

      OT:

      Commerce Dept. says retail sales in May were up 17.7 percent over April.

      I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that new COVID cases are up in June.

      Reply

