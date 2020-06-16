Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / "Don't Bogart Them Birbs," They Said

“Don’t Bogart Them Birbs,” They Said

First things first- that bullshit stunt Trump signed about police reform isn’t worth the paper it was written on so there is no point talking about it.

Now to the important shit- I posted some pictures of the backyard and everyone was “Screw the yard what about the birds?” Ask and ye shall receive.

Geranium nest is active and occupied:

Dead Fern nest #1 is active and occupied:

Live fern nest appears to have been abandoned:

Dead fern nest #2 is similarly abandoned:

The nest at the top of the column has had its inhabitants move on, and the birb house on the porch is now home to a wasp nest, which I am just going to let be because wasps gotta live somewhere and that’s as good a place as any.

Once the occupants of the dead fern nest #1 move on, and I am going to move the nests into live ferns in case they came back for a second litter. Is it called a litter? I don’t know, but that is what I am calling it. Regardless, I am composting the dead ferns and transferring the nests into new plants so they don’t feel like the landlord just up and kicked them out. I don’t know if that is how this works I am not a bird specialist but that is how I am gonna approach itr.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Kay

      GEORGIA
      Biden 48% (+2)
      Trump 46%
      #GAsen:
      Ossoff (D) 45% (+1)
      Perdue (R-inc) 44%

      I know the polls are all fake news but it’s fun and we should enjoy it.
      While we can :)

    6. 6.

      LuciaMia

       Is it called a litter?

      I think they’re called a ‘brood.’ Chickens on the nest will be said to be getting all broody.

      ‘Clutch?’  I think that might be snakes. Or dragons! (Anne McCaffrey’s books,)

    8. 8.

      joel hanes

      If they were house finches, as earlier Cole pictures suggest, the adults most love small black oilseed sunflower seeds, and will also eat niger, and maybe safflower seed

    12. 12.

      mad citizen

      @Kay: Agree, but because I think Trump won’t be on the ticket.  Watched some video of today with his right arm twitching and such.  The dementia is relentless.  Not to mention his limited speech and heavy breathing and other signs.

      Birds: I have two bluebird boxes front and back.  Sadly no bluebirds nested in them this year.  In the front I had some kind of wrens which I think are gone.  In the back I had the box on a pole where I could peer in anytime.  Last week the 4 fledglings (never IDd them positively–starling or carolina wren?)   were young and eager to see if I had any food.  In a few days they rightfully scrunched down when they saw me approach.

      I’m not sure if all 4 made it, it seemed like 3 were in there developing, and the one laggard left midday today.  I had to guard my cat against them, he was lurking around the box with no way of getting to it.  He is a killing and eating machine–chipmunks, small squirrels, birds.

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @LuciaMia: I’ve also seen teen girls described as “broody” in British novels, movies, and TV shows.  I think it comes after “horse mad.”

    14. 14.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: I think in both of those cases most of the undecideds will go to the Republicans, but they just don’t want to admit they’re supporting these monsters right now.

      That said: If we can get the GA senate seat, we’ve got the Senate. Go dems.

    16. 16.

      laura

      Next year there’s gonna be baby birbs nesting in Cole’s beard – possibly the pockets accross the front of his summer overalls and the post regaling us of the Steve/Thurston/baby birbs standoff will be one for the ages.

      Also, your pictures are charming and thank you!

    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      Their collective narcissism, entitlement, and assholishness really is all that’s interesting about them.

      I’m sure this was a prank, but the look on Trump’s face made it obvious he was pissed

    18. 18.

      LuciaMia

      Next year there’s gonna be baby birbs nesting in Cole’s beard –

      Cole will become the new Radagast the Brown.

    19. 19.

      Aleta

      Are these pots  of ferns just sitting on the porch floor, or are they hanging higher up?     How big do the pots and foliage have to be that they feel safe to nest in?

    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The Soviet shitpile mobster manbaby can’t stand being called boring!  LOL

      And suggestive text is realizing that after “Soviet” comes “shitpile.”  It will come to realize “mobster” then “manbaby” or “conman.”

    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m really happy that the media and population basically just seems to ignore Trump’s latest stunt as worthless:

      • CNN’s headline: After weeks of nationwide protests calling for bold action, the President signs a muted attempt at reform that fails to address the systemic racism of policing
      • NPR: In a Rose Garden ceremony, which at times sounded like a campaign speech, Trump largely defended police officers
      • ABC News: Not even on their front page
      • MSNBC: ‘Without police, there is chaos’: Trump fails to address racism as he signs executive order on police reform’
      • CBS News (largely being credulous in the actual article): Trump signs executive order on policing, surrounded by law enforcement
      • Even Fucking Politico: Trump signs executive order incentivizing police reforms: But Trump’s order offered little in the way of enforcement and appears unlikely to quiet calls for broader change in policing.
      • New York Times: President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to encourage changes in policing, including new restrictions on chokeholds. But the order will have little immediate impact, and does not address calls from activists and protesters nationwide for broader action and a new focus on racism.

      Haven’t even seen anything about it on my facebook feeds. The whole thing was a giant failure and everyone knows it. The only thing it will do is let Republicans argue that Trump is addressing the problem, but they were already doing that.

    25. 25.

      dnfree

      @Rob: people say birds won’t or don’t re-use nests, but we have had cardinals and wrens do so, sometimes the same year and even in multiple years in an increasingly ratty-looking geranium we wintered over. One year I was going to get a new geranium, but the cardinals showed up and looked puzzled, so we brought the old one out for them.

    26. 26.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: I’m seeing a lot of coverage of “these aren’t actually reforms, they’re sort of ‘maybe we should do the thing someday’ and in some cases ‘Bill Barr can decide if he wants to do any of this and can selectively enforce it’.

      No one seems fooled at all.

    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @mad citizen:

      Agree, but because I think Trump won’t be on the ticket. 

      Hooollly shit.  That would be…  Wow.

      Dump’s basest base of bigots and imbeciles that the GOP has been errr cultivating for 40+ years would revolt like no other!  There were Russthuglican voters in 2016 who’d never voted before, and not because they were too young, but because they didn’t have someone who “says what I’m thinking” until a racist, fascistic demagogue came along who also let Fox take a shit in his skull (h/t driftglass).

    28. 28.

      No One of Consequence

      A clutch is a collection of eggs (unless they are in a carton)

      A brood refers to the collective of hatchlings.

      Would-be-pedant at your service!

      – NOoC

    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      I believe that all empty nests should be moved to The Willow… just sayin… 

      Appetizer?  The willow eats the empty nests, then the willow eats the house?

    35. 35.

      Mike in NC

      @MisterForkbeard: One sunny day about a month ago I saw a “Trump 2020” banner flying in front of a house in our development. Didn’t know the owner, and it quickly disappeared for whatever reason. Today I was coming back from an errand and saw a large black and white Old Glory with a single blue stripe on it flying from the same pole. I thought that explained a lot: retired cop, most likely from NY or NJ, as are a majority of the people in here.

    37. 37.

      Baud

      This guy probably had no shot against Sasse even in a wave year, but still.

       

      Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments

       

      Janicek didn’t deny that he made offensive comments, but he said he apologized for them and assumed the matter would be kept private.

       

    38. 38.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I don’t keep track of nesting around our yard, I have no idea where the babies might be. The only one I’m aware of is one up under the eaves, but I’ve seen evidence in more than one season that that one was raided by snakes and squirrels.

      We definitely have at least one resident pair of cardinals, but I have no idea where they hang out when not on our deck.

      I one time stumbled across a nest in a bush accidentally. I only became aware of it because there was a very agitated papa bird who came fluttering out and flapping around in front of me, and did the whole routine of pretending to be hurt, “hi, Mr. Predator, I am a wounded bird who is very delicious and much more interesting than anything in that bush. Oh please don’t follow me!” It was a wonderful performance so I gave him the satisfaction of pretending to fall for it.

    39. 39.

      James E Powell

      @Kay:

      No lie. I watched a bit of her commencement speech. It was the first time I had ever heard her speak. Dead eyes, lifeless voice, nothing to say that wasn’t cliche.

      But there is a NYT & Village version of Ivanka, the one that is a moderating influence on her father’s harsher tendencies. I think we’d all be shocked to learn how many people actually believe that Ivanka exists.

    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MisterForkbeard:
      I’m continually amazed that BLM has become mainstream now and the views on police and policing basically changed overnight.

      It’s such a shame that a man’s death had to make that happen

    43. 43.

      James E Powell

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      It’s such a shame that a man’s death had to make that happen

      It is a shame, but changes usually don’t come without death and misery. And even then, often nothing happens. See, e.g., Sandy Hook.

