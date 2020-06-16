First things first- that bullshit stunt Trump signed about police reform isn’t worth the paper it was written on so there is no point talking about it.

Now to the important shit- I posted some pictures of the backyard and everyone was “Screw the yard what about the birds?” Ask and ye shall receive.

Geranium nest is active and occupied:

Dead Fern nest #1 is active and occupied:

Live fern nest appears to have been abandoned:

Dead fern nest #2 is similarly abandoned:

The nest at the top of the column has had its inhabitants move on, and the birb house on the porch is now home to a wasp nest, which I am just going to let be because wasps gotta live somewhere and that’s as good a place as any.

Once the occupants of the dead fern nest #1 move on, and I am going to move the nests into live ferns in case they came back for a second litter. Is it called a litter? I don’t know, but that is what I am calling it. Regardless, I am composting the dead ferns and transferring the nests into new plants so they don’t feel like the landlord just up and kicked them out. I don’t know if that is how this works I am not a bird specialist but that is how I am gonna approach itr.