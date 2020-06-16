Click on the graph for full animation of COVID-19’s rise:

Insane graphic about coronavirus that deserves to go viralhttps://t.co/CX3tlt1zlF — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile:

Trump on the number of coronavirus cases, per pool: “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) June 15, 2020

New projection puts U.S. COVID-19 deaths at over 200,000 by October https://t.co/XZE9QHBbAs pic.twitter.com/GccXNizG18 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2020

This is unfair and inaccurate. The American Covid-19 strategy revolves around wishful thinking and sneeze guards. Lots of sneeze guards. https://t.co/MF2NefGgFL — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 14, 2020

don't forget the all-important first phase of "government pretends there isn't a problem" https://t.co/15UdrVGDQN — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 15, 2020

your blood thick as hell. Or that you may have to be on oxygen for the rest of your life. COVID is designed to kill. It is a highly intelligent virus and it attacks everything. We will run out of resources if we don’t continue to flatten the curve. I’m exhausted. — Cherie Antoinette (@sheriantoinette) June 14, 2020

US scientists have found the first direct evidence that coronavirus could infect the human brain and replicate inside its cells https://t.co/evF2Ke2cxZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 15, 2020

… Thomas Hartung and colleagues at Johns Hopkins University made the discovery after adding low levels of Sars-Cov-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, to tiny neuronal balls known as mini-brains that are grown from human stem cells. The researchers found the virus infected neurons in the mini-brains via the ACE2 human protein that is known to be an important entry point for Sars-Cov-2. The virus then multiplied within the neurons; within three days the number of copies had increased at least tenfold… The study, which is under peer review at the journal Altex but not yet published, follows unconfirmed reports of neurological symptoms in Covid-19 patients, including in the original outbreak in Wuhan. More than a third of coronavirus victims who were hospitalised in the Chinese city exhibited neurological symptoms, including dizziness, headache and seizures. However, it has never been clear whether the virus affects the brain and nerve cells directly or whether such symptoms are a secondary result caused by damage to the patients’ immune and cardiovascular systems… Although the Johns Hopkins mini-brains show some features of a human brain, including electrical activity and communications between neurons, they lack other features, including the blood-brain barrier. “Whether or not the Sars-Cov-2 virus passes this barrier has yet to be shown,” Prof Hartung said, “but it is known that severe inflammations, such as observed in Covid-19 patients, make the barrier disintegrate.”…

A critical mutation is helping #SARSCoV2 infect more human cells https://t.co/Cd9634dS0g via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 15, 2020

New FDA warning advises that, based on a recently completed non-clinical study, the co-administration of hydroxychloroquine with remdesivir may interfere with the antiviral activity of remdesivir and reduce remdesivir's effectiveness. https://t.co/lnyuh49wle — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 15, 2020

Gulp.

@DrTedros @WHO :

"Globally, more than 7.8 million cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, and more than 430,000 deaths.

It took more than 2 mos for the 1st 100,000 cases to be reported. For the past 2 wks, >100,000 new cases have been reported almost every day." — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 15, 2020





Coronavirus: Beijing tightens controls amid spike in local cases https://t.co/HDCN6IfNfJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 15, 2020

China is reporting 40 more coronavirus infections as it increased testing and lockdown measures in the capital. Beijing has counted more than 100 cases since Friday with many traced to the city’s largest wholesale market. https://t.co/vWwhjDA3e9 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2020

With hospitals already severely stretched, #coronavirus-hit India is now bracing for the annual monsoon season and its deadly onslaught of mosquito-borne illnesseshttps://t.co/Vgw5pU5TnM 📸 A banquet hall is converted into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/oR1uFMDGDl — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 16, 2020

Saudi faces perilous hajj call as virus cases spike. Saudi Arabia is expected to scale back or call off this year's hajj pilgrimage for the first time in its modern history, observers sayhttps://t.co/Oli7UUlEja pic.twitter.com/Mx6Swl0yPa — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 16, 2020

To combat what the World Health Organization has called an "infodemic" around Covid-19, BBC News Africa has launched a searchable library of fact-checks debunking popular myths and misinformation about coronavirus in Africa. https://t.co/iMYPNrguLb — BBC Trending (@BBCtrending) June 15, 2020

VIDEO: A raft of EU nations reopen their borders to Europeans after months of coronavirus curbs pic.twitter.com/L5jROkKzS4 — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 16, 2020

Shops reopen across England for the first time since lockdown https://t.co/8IN1Wxu87n pic.twitter.com/g816wSNsEf — Reuters (@Reuters) June 16, 2020

New Zealand's first Covid cases in 24 days came from UK https://t.co/mTkYW5jhet — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2020

Extracts from a long thread:

BREAKING June 14 COVID Update: The first verdict in the May state openings is in. It paints an abundantly clear picture & it’s not good. Thanks to Nephron’s health care research team and Josh Raskin. Follow here if interested in the results. — Andy Slavitt @ ?? (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020

Depending where these infections occur and the age & health status, hospitalizations & deaths could be better or worse. As of now deaths are still flat to slightly declining. So even though way too many people are dying every day, it’s too early to know about the new cases.13/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020

If you had actually been to a protest, you'd notice nearly all of the protestors (but not the police) are wearing masks. But you haven't. Also: deciding to take a risk for something morally urgent is not the same as doing it because you want a beer in a giant pool. https://t.co/0LnT4uS2hC — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 15, 2020

“And I, frankly, do not give a f*vk about other people”…

Rep. Tom Rice said in an interview that he has no regrets about not wearing a mask on the House floor. “My understanding is that a mask doesn’t really protect you as much as it protects other people. I don’t think it would have made much of a difference."https://t.co/bpVcUPyhdn — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) June 16, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence blatantly lied to reporters about the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, where President Trump is scheduled to hold a large campaign rally on Saturday https://t.co/iPKd0NLVRC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020