Celebrating Jackals: Albatrossity Is Featured This Week at the Manhattan Arts Center

Albatrossity mentioned in this morning’s On the Road that he is the featured artist this week (June 15-19) at the Manhattan Arts Center  – no, not that Manhattan, the other Manhattan, in Kansas.  Where he lives.

I asked Albatrossity how he would feel about being featured in in the Celebrating Jackals series, and he graciously agreed to tell us a little bit about the arts center and the opportunity to be their featured artist this week.

But first, a bit of background in case you missed the first Celebrating Jackals a couple weeks ago:

Are things ever going to settle down?  With everything that’s going on, that’s probably not in the cards for the near future.  Which makes it even more important to celebrate our victories and our accomplishments.

I hope this can be a place where we can all be excited when one of us has something good going on.  You don’t need to have published a book, to have received an award, or be featured in a gallery, but those work, too!  Maybe you moved into your dream house, or you finished rebuilding your 57 Chevy, or you just got married or you’re retiring, or you had a kid, or you just passed your boards.

When you have something to celebrate, I hope you’ll be willing to write up a little something and share it with us.  Send me an email if you’re interested.  ~WaterGirl

And now, let’s hear from Albatrossity!

The Manhattan Arts Center (Manhattan KS) has a Facebook group devoted to local artists who are affiliated with the gallery. Each week a local artist is invited to share images of their artwork, discuss their art and their process, and answer questions from interested folks.

The first batch of photos went up today (Birds of Tanzania), and another batch (other topics and venues) will go up daily this week.

If you want to see some of those pics, of another glorious places:  (requires facebook login)

link to the discussion on their FaceBook page

link to the images on their FaceBook page

Or you can go to either page and then click DISCUSSION or MEDIA to jump to the other one.  From the MEDIA page, you can click on any of the images to make them larger.

I’ll be happy to answer any questions you might have.

~Dave Rintoul (aka Albatrossity)

*****

The Manhattan Kansas Arts Center is relatively new, so if you go to their site to check out Albatrossity’s work, you will also be supporting the arts by letting them know there is interest in what they are doing.

 

  Albatrossity
  Baud
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  JustRuss
  Miss Bianca
  rikyrah
  Sab
  satby
  TaMara (HFG)
  WaterGirl
  zhena gogolia

    Baud

      Baud

      Sweet. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere….

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You guys did read this part, right?

      Albatrossity mentioned in this morning’s On the Road that he is the featured artist this week (June 15-19) at the Manhattan Arts Center  – no, not that Manhattan, the other Manhattan, in Kansas.  Where he lives.

      WaterGirl

      I just changed the original link to the discussion and added a second link to the photos themselves. (up top)

      It’s definitely worth clicking on the images (under MEDIA) to see them in a bigger size. The “green” birds take on a whole new look when they are bigger. Referring to the Bee Eaters.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca:  The media link is working for me, is anyone else having trouble?

      What happens if you go to the discussion link and then click MEDIA from there?  Same issue?  Or does that work?

      The site is PUBLIC in that you don’t have to be part of the group to see it, but it does require a Facebook login. :-(

      Sab

      I slept in until 10 am in spite if many robins shrieking their little heads off since about 4 a m. Good sleeping weather. Missed three urgent phone calls. Returned two. Other is now Oops, sorry, hope I can fix later.

      WaterGirl

      There is so much interesting information in the discussion on the facebook page; I’m hoping that maybe Dave/Albatrossity will consider copying a bit of it over from there for folks who don’t have facebook.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: I’ve added a map to the African Birds gallery on my portfolio page (https://drintoul.myportfolio.com/african-birds); it is the last image in that grid. It shows northern TZ, and the parks where we spent our time.

      We flew into the airport at Arusha (flight from Wichita KS to Atlanta GA to Amsterdam and then finally to Arusha), then spent the night at a hotel there. Next morning we headed south to Tarangire National Park, spent the rest of the day there, and headed to our lodging near Lake Manyara.

      Next day was a full day at Tarangire, which is famous for its elephant herds and its impressive baobab trees. After another night at the lodge, we headed north and visited Lake Manyara NP on the way to Ngorongoro. We arrive at that lodge, on the rim of the crater, at sunset.

      The next day was spent exploring the crater and its wildlife. Highlights included lots of lions, lots of elephants, and a mama rhino with her calf. Also lots of birds! After another night at the lodge, we spent the morning back in the crater and then headed to the Serengeti with a stop at Olduvai Gorge.

      In the Serengeti we stayed two nights at a tent lodge near Naabi Hill, and three nights at a tent lodge near Semetu. Those are temporary camps, moving with the wildlife. One night during a rainstorm a lion plopped down under the rain fly of the tent beside mine (occupied by others from our group) to get out of the rain… Days were spent on the Serengeti, looking for critters.

      We then headed back to Arusha via a small plane, freshened up and repacked before heading to the airport. Arusha to Amsterdam to Atlanta to Wichita. And after that full day of traveling I would have been more than willing to get right back on the plane and do it again!

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: Sorry for the hassles vis-a-vis Facebook; the Arts Center folks do have a website, but this featured artist stuff is not on those web pages. And there is no way to see a Facebook page, even if it is a “public” group, unless you have a FB account.

      I’m not sure what parts of the discussion would be of interest to other jackals who are not on FB. Maybe I’ll wait until the end of the day today and see if there is enough discussion to copy/paste over here.

