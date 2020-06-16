Albatrossity mentioned in this morning’s On the Road that he is the featured artist this week (June 15-19) at the Manhattan Arts Center – no, not that Manhattan, the other Manhattan, in Kansas. Where he lives.

I asked Albatrossity how he would feel about being featured in in the Celebrating Jackals series, and he graciously agreed to tell us a little bit about the arts center and the opportunity to be their featured artist this week.

But first, a bit of background in case you missed the first Celebrating Jackals a couple weeks ago:

Are things ever going to settle down? With everything that’s going on, that’s probably not in the cards for the near future. Which makes it even more important to celebrate our victories and our accomplishments. I hope this can be a place where we can all be excited when one of us has something good going on. You don’t need to have published a book, to have received an award, or be featured in a gallery, but those work, too! Maybe you moved into your dream house, or you finished rebuilding your 57 Chevy, or you just got married or you’re retiring, or you had a kid, or you just passed your boards. When you have something to celebrate, I hope you’ll be willing to write up a little something and share it with us. Send me an email if you’re interested. ~WaterGirl

And now, let’s hear from Albatrossity!

The Manhattan Arts Center (Manhattan KS) has a Facebook group devoted to local artists who are affiliated with the gallery. Each week a local artist is invited to share images of their artwork, discuss their art and their process, and answer questions from interested folks. The first batch of photos went up today (Birds of Tanzania), and another batch (other topics and venues) will go up daily this week. If you want to see some of those pics, of another glorious places: (requires facebook login) link to the discussion on their FaceBook page link to the images on their FaceBook page Or you can go to either page and then click DISCUSSION or MEDIA to jump to the other one. From the MEDIA page, you can click on any of the images to make them larger. I’ll be happy to answer any questions you might have. ~Dave Rintoul (aka Albatrossity)

*****

The Manhattan Kansas Arts Center is relatively new, so if you go to their site to check out Albatrossity’s work, you will also be supporting the arts by letting them know there is interest in what they are doing.