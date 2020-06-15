Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: Not So Much A Whodunit, More Like A Shedunit

by | 67 Comments

Respite Open Thread: 3

THE VICTIM

 

Respite Open Thread: 6

THE CULPRIT

 

Respite Open Thread: Not So Much A Whodunit, More Like A Shedunit

Her attorney says she was framed.

 

Respite Open Thread: 5

Making sure her job is done.

The full story:

Yesterday, participating in the Medium Cool post featuring Underway (Thanks again Watergirl and BGinCHI)  I was sitting on the exercise ball that I use for my office chair, typing away, answering fun questions. Emma Kate came in and began meowing at me. I ignored her. At my peril.

She reached up and stuck a claw into my exercise ball, and that’s all they wrote. LOL

Can’t be mad at her, she’s 17 years old and wants what she wants and usually gets what she wants.

New ball will be here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, she retreated to the bedroom to sulk because I yelled at her.

In my defense, one does tend to squeal when one is falling on one’s ass.

BTW, Bixby turns 6 this week. Yes, I’m in denial, too.

Here’s a respite open thread. What’s going on for your Monday.

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      That’s some pretty impressive claw work.  A ball that will hold a human being has to have pretty thick walls.  Don’t let her get near your car or you may need 4 new tires.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      I laughed, Im sorry ☺

      Is the new one claw proof?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @TaMara (HFG):I think the fact the ball is almost as old as she is, may explain how a claw hole became a fatal gash. LOL

      Once there was a hole, I bet the air did a lot of the work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      Bixby in the hat is cracking me up.

      Here is an article in Vogue that made me smile:
      Meet 12-Year-Old Crochet Genius Jonah Larson

      While speaking to Larson on the phone, who is, in fact, crocheting as we talk, he tells me that he began crocheting at the age of seven. At the time, he had been having issues in school, “I was a bit of a rascal,” he says. His mother Jennifer notes that he has an “overactive mind,” and would receive calls to pick up Larson from school due to his behavior. (His mind is so overactive that he just completed a high school honors geometry course at the age of 12.)

      “I was a bit of a rascal” LOL.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Evidence of the new abnormal in my neighborhood– some streets have been blocked off so that restaurants can have spread-out outdoor seating. Also, I got a haircut this morning. (!).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      laura

      The cat needed to best that ball!

      I’m giddy and shallow- my hair-do has grown into a hair‐don’t since last I was cut-n-colored in March. My hair gal just offered an abbreviated backyard cut and a color that I’ll race home to rinse at the end of this month. So tired of looking at the march of gray. She’s scheduled for end of August still – my very last appointment. Im shaving my head and finally getting the mohawk I’ve been pining for since 1979. I’m getting a big ass mohawk to wear to work on my final day of work before retirement and I’m going to let my hair grow out and be whatever color it wants to be. Also, stoked about getting a mohawk!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @Mary G:

      Larson from school due to his behavior. (His mind is so overactive that he just completed a high school honors geometry course at the age of 12.)

      Likes crochet and geometry. I wonder if there is a connection.

      I vaguely recall that retired LA Rams football star Rosey Grier wrote a book about needlepoint for men back in the day.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kelly

      Our cats Phoebe,  2 years old and Martin, 10 months old really think we should get up at dawn. This started back in the winter which was fine. Now they think we should get up and amuse them at 4:30 which is not our preference.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      geg6

      @laura:

      Hahahaha!  I love this!

      I have had very short hair for the last 35 years or so (and before that, it was very long–so sue me for liking the extremes).  And I mean very short.  Because my John requested it, I’ve let it get a little fuller on top and longer on the front, but I just put product on it and spike it…no hair dryer or even a brush. But that’s the end of my accommodation to his female hair aesthetics.  I’ve had everyone from family, friends and co-workers tell me I should grow my hair out.  Um, no.  In fact, I am retiring in a few years and my plan is to shave my head completely as soon as I do.  I have no desire to deal with hair ever again.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m getting my hair cut on Friday, but compared to the rest of you, I’m completely conventional. I don’t dye the gray though. Some years ago, I made a deliberate decision to let it go as gray as it wanted to. I wanted to be reminded I don’t have forever every time I looked in a mirror, so I should do what I wanted to then.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      @Brachiator:

      Rosey Grier is (still alive, I checked) a very interesting guy, far more than the typical retired NFL player of the day. He was a bodyguard for the Kennedys the day RFK was killed (52 years, 10 days ago). He was guarding Ethyl and still managed to subdue and disarm the assassin. Also acted and did the needlepoint thing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JustRuss

      @Kelly: My 20-year-old female(cat) is all-in on rising at dawn.  I am not happy about it.

      A few years ago I got one of those wading pools with the inflatable ring around the top.  Our cats made short work of that. :-(

      Reply
    32. 32.

      CaseyL

      Bixby in a bowler is da bomb.

      Emma Kate as the unrepentent perp is purrfect.

      My hair is also becoming a two-tone – actually, a three-tone:  gray roots, brown-blond roots, and dyed red the rest of the way.  I figured to dye it when we go back to “normal office hours,” if and when.  I’ve also been playing with the idea of letting it grow out and dyeing just the roots, then letting it grow out and dyeing just the roots, and so on.  Horizontal stripes, in other words, which could be fun.

      Though my hair is thick and curly so I’m not sure if the stripes will be “in line” enough to look like stripes (i.e., a deliberate choice) or just patches (i.e., a dye job done by someone suffering from St. Vitus Dance).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      Rosey Grier is (still alive, I checked) a very interesting guy, far more than the typical retired NFL player of the day. He was a bodyguard for the Kennedys the day RFK was killed

      This was back in the days before Secret Service protection was available for presidential candidates. There is a wonderful photo of RFK, Grier and another former Rams star, Deacon Jones driving down the road in a convertible with the top down.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: I remember Grier as an occasional guest on children’s TV shows, and his thing was specifically rejecting toxic masculinity and constricting gender norms. He had a song he’d sing called “It’s All Right to Cry”, very much in the Mr. Rogers vein. It was the kind of very 70s thing that would sort of vanish a decade later.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      catclub

      @laura: and finally getting the mohawk I’ve been pining for since 1979. I’m getting a big ass mohawk to wear to work on my final day of work before retirement and I’m going to let my hair grow out and be whatever color it wants to be. Also, stoked about getting a mohawk!

       

      at least a mohawk is less permanent than a tattoo

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Brachiator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      A History teacher was a huge Kennedy supporter, and encouraged us to watch the California primary results. She was devastated by his death and had to take a leave of absence.

      She was a favorite teacher of mine, and what I took away from this was not just a remembrance of a tragedy, but how a candidate can inspire people and generate a positive and fierce loyalty and a desire to contribute to the good in the world.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      @geg6:

      I get that. I have the mostly male problem of being bald in my advanced years and finally gave up a few (ha ha) yrs ago. I just trim everything left on my noggin to fuzz once a week and learned to not give a damn. Have to be careful of sunburn though. OTOH my beard is full and long because I HATE shaving. With a damn passion. (I also decided long ago that I look like I look. No one has to enjoy it, it’s none of their damn business.)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I went for a walk with a new neighbor today, intending for us to stay 6 ft apart. We started out with her on the sidewalk and me in the street, but she moved to the street too. I kept moving away until finally I had to tell her I was trying stay 6 ft away, which seemed to startle her. She says she’s not afraid of COVID because she’s healthy. She’s also 76. She’s very nice, but she is genuinely not afraid of the virus, which seems foolish to me.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brachiator

      @Ruckus:

      (I also decided long ago that I look like I look. No one has to enjoy it, it’s none of their damn business.)

      Everybody sees your public face when you are out in public. Except you. I appreciate when people make an effort to not be slobtastic. But I also recognize the wisdom of the Isleys.

      It’s your thang, do what you wanna do,

      I can’t tell you, who to sock it to

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The ball lost balance and fell.  Also, the ball is no angel and has a history of prior run ins with the cat.  The cat felt threatened, and it was self defense.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Origuy

      I watched a show on Curiosity Stream called The Origami Code. It was about how the principles of origami are being used in science. Some brilliant people are doing some amazing things.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mary G: Oh, cuteness!

      Before I clicked over to read the story I thought for sure he must be British, because “a bit of a rascal” sounds like such a British-ism to me.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Miss Bianca

      @trollhattan:

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I knew about Rosy Grier the crafter, but not about his career as a bodyguard for the Kennedys. Probably because in the 70s they were talking more about the one than the other.

      Speaking of RFK’s assassination, I just watched Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, the documentary on Mr. Rogers, and MAAAN…did he cover some heavy topics back in the day! Including a 1968 show where his little tiger buddy is asking one of the human companions what the word “assassination” meant . People think of Mr Rogers as being really anodyne and saccharine, but no, siree.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      J R in WV

      I will never forget Bobby’s murder.

      Watching that in the Dorm Lounge at the close of a great California primary election that he won. We were all excited, happy, then… the end! Was 17 year old. Will never forget.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Argiope

      I lost an exercise ball to a four-year-old left unsupervised near my knitting needles.  Things probably could have turned out worse, but the kid learned the adage about when mama ain’t happy.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Roger Moore

      @Origuy:

      One of the interesting things about origami is that you can use it to do math, the same way you can with a compass and straight edge, but origami can do things you can’t do with a compass and straight edge.  In particular, origami can solve cubic equations, which a compass and straight edge can’t, so you can double a cube using origami but not a compass and straight edge.

      Reply

