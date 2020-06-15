THE VICTIM

THE CULPRIT

Her attorney says she was framed.

Making sure her job is done.

The full story:

Yesterday, participating in the Medium Cool post featuring Underway (Thanks again Watergirl and BGinCHI) I was sitting on the exercise ball that I use for my office chair, typing away, answering fun questions. Emma Kate came in and began meowing at me. I ignored her. At my peril.

She reached up and stuck a claw into my exercise ball, and that’s all they wrote. LOL

Can’t be mad at her, she’s 17 years old and wants what she wants and usually gets what she wants.