THE VICTIM
THE CULPRIT
Her attorney says she was framed.
Making sure her job is done.
The full story:
Yesterday, participating in the Medium Cool post featuring Underway (Thanks again Watergirl and BGinCHI) I was sitting on the exercise ball that I use for my office chair, typing away, answering fun questions. Emma Kate came in and began meowing at me. I ignored her. At my peril.
She reached up and stuck a claw into my exercise ball, and that’s all they wrote. LOL
Can’t be mad at her, she’s 17 years old and wants what she wants and usually gets what she wants.
New ball will be here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, she retreated to the bedroom to sulk because I yelled at her.
In my defense, one does tend to squeal when one is falling on one’s ass.
BTW, Bixby turns 6 this week. Yes, I’m in denial, too.
Here’s a respite open thread. What’s going on for your Monday.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings