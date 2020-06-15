Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oñate Monument Comes Down

Oñate Monument Comes Down

Don Juan de Oñate is one of the early explorers/ conquerers of New Mexico. He was one of the most brutal. Wikipedia:

Today Oñate is known for the 1599 Acoma Massacre. Following a dispute that led to the death of thirteen Spaniards at the hands of the Ácoma, including Oñate’s nephew, Juan de Zaldívar, Oñate ordered a brutal retaliation against Acoma Pueblo. The Pueblo was destroyed. Around 800-1000 Ácoma were killed.

Of the 500 or so survivors, at a trial at Ohkay Owingeh, Oñate sentenced most to twenty years of forced “personal servitude” and additionally mandated that all men over the age of twenty-five have a foot cut off.[3] He was eventually banished from New Mexico and exiled from Mexico City for five years, convicted by the Spanish government of using “excessive force” against the Acoma people.

In the past, Native American protesters have cut off the feet of the statue of Oñate at a state park just outside Española. Today, Rio Arriba County is removing the statue.

Update: A little more to the story. It was this statue that had its foot cut off, though.

Open Thread!

    110Comments

    5. 5.

      sdhays

      @Betty: That was my question too. Since even his contemporaries thought he was criminally monstrous (as opposed to “acceptably” monstrous), and his atrocities happened long before that territory was annexed by the US, who thought he was a good subject for a statue?

      Was he just “first” and people didn’t bother digging any further before erecting a statue to his “greatness”?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BruceFromOhio

      Who puts these thing UP? This, and the bridge named for the Jared Dunce Of The Confederacy. Who the heck thinks this stuff is worthy of memorial? I get that history is written by the winners, we clearly need better winners.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jeffreyw

      @Baud
      The one I have erected in my back yard will never fall to those who would deny your greatness. Never fear!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RAM

      Wrote this two and a half years ago concerning the controversy of traitors’ statues polluting public spaces all over the South. It’s worn pretty well, I think. The idea could be expanded to eliminate the hundreds of homages to traitors, thugs, and murderers all over the country. You’d think it would be the least we could do.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      He seems to have been a local hero to some in the area.

      On April 21, 2007, an eighteen foot tall statue of Don Oñate – the largest bronze equestrian statue in the United States – was erected at El Paso.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      frosty

      @Baud: I wouldn’t worry. Once they realize you’ve done nothing they’ll probably put up more statues in your honor for not making anything worse!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      @RAM:

      Well, I just bookmarked your blog, since I grew up on a farm along the Fox north of Sheridan. Family first arrived in 1853.

      Looking forward to reading through your posts. ☺

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Raven

      A memorial for Oñate was created for the New Mexico Cuarto Centenario (the 400th anniversary of Oñate’s 1598 settlement). The memorial was meant to be a tri-cultural collaboration (Hispanic, Anglo, and Tewa Pueblo Native American), with Reynaldo “Sonny” Rivera, Betty Sabo, and Nora Naranjo Morse. Because of the controversy surrounding Oñate, two separate memorials and perspectives were created. [31] Rivera and Sabo did a series of bronze statues of Oñate leading the first group of Spanish settlers into New Mexico titled “La Jornada,” while Naranjo-Morse created an abstract land art from the desert itself of a large dirt spiral representing the Native American perspective titled “Numbe Whageh” (Tewa interpretation: Our Center Place). [32] [33] It is located at the Albuquerque Museum.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Calouste

      @sdhays: Yes, there is an argument made by some people that we shouldn’t judge historical figures by the standards of today (that I don’t agree with), but this guy was banished from New Mexico for life for the atrocities he committed. He was terrible even by the standards of his time. The statue btw only went up in 1997 according to Wikipedia.

      Btw, I also think the argument that statues shouldn’t be removed because “we don’t want to erase history “ is bullshit. Statues aren’t put up as historical markers, statues are put up in reverence of that person. Stalin is not going to be erased from history no matter how many statues of him have been taken down.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sdhays

      This article gives some more information:

      “La Jornada” – which features conquistador Juan de Oñate, but does not identify him – was accepted into the city of Albuquerque’s public art collection in 2005. The work of Reynaldo “Sonny” Rivera and Betty Sabo, the sculpture drew controversy during its planning stages, with critics arguing 20 years ago that it was disrespectful to Native Americans. The city, as part of the same project, also commissioned Native American artist Nora Naranjo-Morse to create an adjacent land art installation called “Numbe Whageh.” Together, the works cost the city about $800,000.

      Rivera, a renowned Albuquerque artist, created the bronze sculpture of Juan de Oñate outside the Oñate Monument Center in Alcalde and was one of three artists who created the massive, 100-foot-long “La Jornada” bronze outside the Albuquerque museum.

      “I feel very honored to have done them,” Rivera said, adding that he does not see a correlation between calls to remove Confederate sculptures and calls to remove sculptures glorifying Oñate and the Spanish colonization of New Mexico.

      While he doesn’t take issue with accounts of Oñate’s orders after the Acoma battle, he said that shouldn’t negate the contributions made by Oñate.

      “It’s not about the cruelty of the incident, but about the colonization of New Mexico and what he brought, including Christianity, which is a big part, but also wine, irrigation, mining and livestock – the horses, cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.”

      Well, he imposed Christianity on the people he murdered, raped, and maimed, and brought wine and pigs while tearing up the landscape. So you take the good with the bad.

      ETA: It seems there are several of these, and this article is talking about a different statue. But still interesting.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mary G

      Biden campaign announces $80.8 million raised in May, with an average online donation of $30.More than half of donors were new donors and they’ve tripled their number of online donors since February.— Sam Stein (@samstein) June 15, 2020

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      I’d celebrate with some carne adobada if only some place around here did it Santa Fe style. {sadface}

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geoboy

      @Calouste: Trevor Noah had a nice piece the other day about the “If you remove statues you erase history” thing.  He pointed out that the bubonic plague was a major historical event, but we don’t raise statues of giant rats all over the place.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      I saw a temperature check come back “high” today on the way into court for a mediation. I have wondered what happens when it comes back high, because for a while in this same court judge was asking the Ohio “list of questions’ and one honest person answered that she had treated a Covid patient (nurse) and we all just looked at one another and carried on. We didn’t anticipate a “yes”! :)

      Anyhoo! If it comes back high you can’t go to mediation that day, is the answer. I think it’s important that we not treat the temperature checks as themselves preventing anything. You have to bring the hammer down or it’s all theater.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Emma from FL

      I can’t even imagine how bad he must have been that the Spanish government of the day, which had all the sensitivity and kindness of a komodo dragon with a sore tooth, ended up kicking him out.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Geoboy:

      White folks worrying about erasing history is pretty silly, considering the only history I was ever taught was white history.

      Was not til college (at the ripe age of 35) that I had “African American” ( as they called it then) history options. And oh boy, did I learn a lot.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      Monica Alba
      @albamonica
      ·1m
      Top GOP donors at Pres. Trump’s recent fundraisers had to test negative for coronavirus, fill out a wellness questionnaire & pass a temperature check to attend, but thousands of supporters expected at a Tulsa rally Saturday won’t be screened as thoroughly.

      Interesting how some people get such extraordinary protections in their workplace, isn’t it?

      Special safety rules for Donald Trump and his wealthy donors. Duh. They’re better than you!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cmorenc

      Native southerner here (NC). I get that monuments to figures from the Confederacy are an abrasively irritating symbol to many people of color, both for the core Confederate cause of maintaining enslavement of their ancestors, and the fact that many of them were created not soon after the Civil War, but a few decades later roughly contemporaneously with the establishment of Jim Crow segregation. That can be reason enough for rethinking and removing them.

      HOWEVER, another significant part of the reasoning for removal seems to be that their continued presence reinforces bigoted attitudes among white southerners. For the overwhelming majority of whites, the symbolic weight of the Confederate monuments is negligible on their racial attitudes.  To the extent they stimulated any thought at all, they were regarded as nothing more than interesting relics of long-bygone history receding into obscurity, which receive almost no attention beyond being familiar background objects on the courthouse lawn. The only whites to which they have contemporary symbolic resonance are the small (and diminishing) fraction of “Sons of the Confederacy” types who will continue to be just as stubbornly bigoted (but more determinedly enraged) by their removal.

      If we’re going to insist on removal the statutes – do so for the right reason, because to people of color, they symbolize a time when their oppression was celebrated. But not because their removal will have any meaningful effect on racial attitudes of the overwhelmingly vast majority of whites, whether for better or worse. But you will provoke resentment some among many whites who are otherwise well along the path to non-bigoted racial attitudes and who had heretofore given the monuments scant attention, simply because it’s a forced change from the familiar in the interest of pure political correctness (in their eyes).  Bottom line: removal of the statues will have some counter-productive effects on racial normalization among many southern whites, hopefully very temporary – nonetheless perhaps worthwhile in the interest of removing a profound abrasive irritant to non-whites.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      sdhays

      @Kay: I’m rather interested to see how they protect old Donny Dump from the ‘rona getting sprayed at him by his adoring hordes. Will he be behind glass, like the Pope Mobile? Or are those rules you quoted actually just to protect the donors, not Preznit Dump himself?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      John Revolta

      Man! You gotta be some kind of special guy to be “convicted by the Spanish government of using excessive force” against a Native population back then. I don’t remember another instance of this ever happening!

      In conclusion, fuck this guy.

      ETA: Or, what Emma said.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      trollhattan

      @cmorenc:

      I once worked with somebody who grew up in Tennessee and was taught in school about “The Wowah of Nawthern Aggression” as he said it. Suspect in tandem with The Glorious Cause. How does the South tackle its own history these days?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sdhays

      @cmorenc: I think their removal will have an impact on future white generations. Not having public celebrations of the Confederacy will help move it to its appropriate place in history – the dustbin.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      J R in WV

      @Geoboy:

      …the bubonic plague was a major historical event, but we don’t raise statues of giant rats all over the place.

      Speak for yerself — I see statues of Giant Republicans all over the place!! Look at Mt Rushmore ~!!    ;-)

      More seriously, Cheryl, thanks for sharing this good news with everyone. Today is shaping up to be a really good day for liberals like us!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @sdhays:

      Masks are mandatory in that court but not in all courts. I’m a mask enthusiast. I think it makes the most sense of all the interventions. I use it as a kind of measure of bad faith, too. I’ll listen to complaints about lockdowns (and I share some of those concerns) but if you’re bitching about a mask you’re just a malcontent. SOME effort. TRY. That’s all I ask.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      Donny’s probably too preoccupied to fire somebody over this.

      A drug touted by President Donald Trump as a coronavirus treatment has had its emergency use authorization revoked by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

      Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect” in coronavirus treatment, an FDA chief scientist wrote in a letter to the agency’s top official on Wednesday. The drugs were being used for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and in clinical trials.

      The potential benefits of the drugs do not “outweigh their known and potential risks,” chief scientist Denis M. Hinton said in the letter to Dr. Gary L. Disbrow.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article243543712.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    48. 48.

      kindness

      Pulling down the statues is really kicking the racists in the nads because you know this sticks in their craw more than anything any one of us could say.

      I say kick ’em again!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dexwood

      When I told my Pueblo wife the news about the statue she cheered then suggested Onate’s foot be left in place as a reminder of his cruelty.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      trollhattan

      @Kay:

      Saw a duffer today at Costco wearing a full-on dual-cartridge particulate mask, like you’d wear in a paint booth or somesuch. Now that’s commitment to the craft! (And if you’re immunocompromised, a good insurance policy.) BTW, toilet paper and bottled water for everybody! (Still don’t get the bottled water mania.)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cmorenc

      @sdhays:

      @cmorenc: I think their removal will have an impact on future white generations. Not having public celebrations of the Confederacy will help move it to its appropriate place in history – the dustbin.

      There aren’t really any more than a vanishingly small number of active celebrations of the Confederacy across most of the south any more – my point was that the statues had become inert ancient relics to the vastly overwhelming majority of southerners when the removal movement began.  They were a relatively insignificant contributor to any contemporary southern bigotry.  Live contemporary southern politicians and non-southern bigots like Donald Trump are vastly more important as a force continuing racial bigotry and discrimination than the statues, which had receded to relative insignificance (except as an abrasive irritant to non-whites).  The latter is reason enough for their removal – but don’t fool yourself into thinking their removal will forward further constructive change among whites.  The basis for continuing bigotry is rooted in factors other than the statues.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      ‘Politco: We’re thinking landslide’: Beyond D.C., GOP officials see Trump on glide path to reelection

      By most conventional indicators, Donald Trump is in danger of becoming a one-term president. The economy is a wreck, the coronavirus persists, and his poll numbers have deteriorated.
      But throughout the Republican Party’s vast organization in the states, the operational approach to Trump’s re-election campaign is hardening around a fundamentally different view.

      Interviews with more than 50 state, district and county Republican Party chairs depict a version of the electoral landscape that is no worse for Trump than six months ago — and possibly even slightly better. According to this view, the coronavirus is on its way out and the economy is coming back. Polls are unreliable, Joe Biden is too frail to last, and the media still doesn’t get it.
      “The more bad things happen in the country, it just solidifies support for Trump,” said Phillip Stephens, GOP chairman in Robeson County, N.C., one of several rural counties in that swing state that shifted from supporting Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. “We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump.’ Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016.”

      This year, Stephens said, “We’re thinking landslide.”

      Five months before the election, many state and county Republican Party chairs predict a close election. Yet from the Eastern seaboard to the West Coast and the battlegrounds in between, there is an overriding belief that, just as Trump defied political gravity four years ago, there’s no reason he won’t do it again.

      […]

      In Ohio, Jane Timken, the state party chair, said she sees no evidence of support for Trump slipping. Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, said the same. And Lawrence Tabas, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, went so far as to predict that Trump would not only carry his state, but beat Biden by more than 100,000 votes — more than twice the margin he mustered in 2016.

      […]

      The Republican Party apparatus that Trump heads in 2020 is considerably different than the one that looked at him warily in 2016. At the state level, many chairs who were considered insufficiently committed to the president were ousted and replaced with loyalists. But their assessments would be easier to dismiss as spin if the perception of Trump’s durability did not reach so far beyond GOP officialdom.
      When pollsters ask Americans who they think will win the election — not who they are voting for themselves — Trump performs relatively well.And if anything, Trump’s field officers appear more bullish than Trump and some of his advisers. Even the president, while lamenting what he views as unfair treatment by his adversaries, hasprivately expressed concerns about his poll numbers and publicly seemed to acknowledge he is down.

      […]

      Yet in the states, the Republican Party’s rank-and-file are largely unconvinced that the president is precariously positioned in his reelection bid.
      “The narrative from the Beltway is not accurate,” said Joe Bush, chairman of the Republican Party in Muskegon County, Mich., which Trump lost narrowly in 2016. “Here in the heartland, everybody is still very confident, more than ever.”

      At the center of the disconnect between Trump loyalists’ assessment of the state of the race and the one based on public opinion polls is a distrust of polling itself. Republicans see an industry that maliciously oversamples Democrats or under-samples the white, non-college educated voters who are most likely to support Trump. They say it is hard to know who likely voters are this far from the election.And like many Democrats, they suspect Trump supporters disproportionately hang up on pollsters, under-counting his level of support
      Ted Lovdahl, chairman of the Republican Party in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, said he has friends who will tell pollsters “just exactly the opposite of what they feel.”

      […]

      Instead, as they prepare for a post-lockdown summer of party picnics and parades, Republican Party organizers sense the beginnings of an economic recovery that, if sustained, is likely to power Trump to a second term. They also see a more immediate opening in the civil unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd.

      “The further and further the Democrats tack left, and the further you get to where it’s the defunding the police,” said Scott Frostman, GOP chairman in Wisconsin’s Sauk County, which Obama won easily in 2012 but flipped to Trump four years later. “I think we have the opportunity as Republicans to talk to people a little bit more about some common sense things.”
      Biden has rejected a national movement to defund police departments. But elections are often painted in broad strokes, and local party officials expect Trump — with his law and order rhetoric — will be the beneficiary of what they see as Democratic overreach.

      “The other side is overplaying its hand, going down roads like defunding the police and nonsense like that,” said Michael Burke, chairman of the Republican Party in Pinal County, Arizona, a Trump stronghold in 2016.” “Most of the American people are looking like that saying, ‘Really?’”

      Biden has rejected a national movement to defund police departments. But elections are often painted in broad strokes, and local party officials expect Trump — with his law and order rhetoric — will be the beneficiary of what they see as Democratic overreach.

      By most objective measures, Trump will need something to drag Biden down. He has fallen behind Biden in most swing state polls, and he lags the former vice president nationally by more than 8 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. A Gallup poll last week put Trump’s approval rating at just 39 percent, down 10 percentage points from a month ago. Democrats appear competitive not only in expected swing states, but in places such as Iowa and Ohio, which Trump won easily in 2016.

      Little of that data is registering, however. State and local officials point to Trump’s financial and organizational advantages and see Biden as a weak opponent. They’re eager for Trump to eviscerate him in debates. “While the Democrats have been spending their time playing Paper Rock Scissors on who their nominee is going to be, we’ve been building an army,” said Terry Lathan, chair of the Alabama Republican Party.

      James Dickey, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said it took Biden “days to figure out how to even successfully operate, or communicate out of a bunker” and that he “has clearly not been able to deal with any real challenging interview.”

      Should we be worried. That poll stuff as well as Biden getting swiftboated with “Defund the Police” has me very concerned. I get that polls this far out don’t mean much, but are there enough people out there deliberately giving false answers to pollsters and skewing the results? Are these people just delusional? Or is there some truth to this?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mary G

      Moar good stuff:

      In 1995, it was the Board of Regents that banned affirmative action at UC and drove the formation of Prop. 209.
      This morning, Regents made the first of many steps needed to right this wrong in endorsing #ACA5 and the repeal of Prop. 209, standing on right side of history.
      — Aidan Arasasingham (@aidanaras) June 15, 2020

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mary G

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): In my experience, the more political campaigns go on about how confident they are in winning, the less confident they actually feel. This is standard Republican whistling past the graveyard. Nobody really believes this.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      dmsilev

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The polls in 2016 weren’t all that far off. The swing states were all pretty close and then there was a break towards Trump in the last week or so (rot in Hell, James Comey) that was too late to show up on most of the public polls.

      2018, the polls were pretty good, and all of the GOP talk of a Red Wave proved to be nonsense.

      I would say that the polls are fine. They are however a snapshot of where things are now, not where they will be in early November. Worry about Swiftboating, worry about voter suppression, etc., but don’t worry about unskewing the polls.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      The sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse have cool black masks, which I want.

      When I was in elementary school they lined us all up and had us thread thru the principal’s office to get a shot. I don’t even know what the shots were. I think a tine test? For all I know we had a TB outbreak. We ALL went. I can’t imagine that happening today.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      Labor unions are sending the masks in the mail. I’ve seen IBEW and Ironworkers so far. I hope some historian is collecting these. I am in love with this whole idea. So easy and cheap!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      “The more bad things happen in the country, it just solidifies support for Trump,” said Phillip Stephens, GOP chairman in Robeson County, N.C., one of several rural counties in that swing state that shifted from supporting Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016. “We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump.’ Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016.”

      This year, Stephens said, “We’re thinking landslide.”

      I swear to heaven, we’ve just uncovered the identity of our BRINKS TRUCKS guy.

      They live in a parallel universe. Don’t let them worry you. Eyes on the prize.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      BruceFromOhio

      @cmorenc:

       

      But you will provoke resentment some among many whites who are otherwise well along the path to non-bigoted racial attitudes and who had heretofore given the monuments scant attention, simply because it’s a forced change from the familiar in the interest of pure political correctness (in their eyes).

      Gee, that’s tough. How will they get by.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Origuy

      You have to look at the state polls. I go to https://electoral-vote.com/ which does state polls and also looks at the Senate. They have 352 EV for Biden, 142 for Trump, and 44 tied (TX and IA). Even if all the “Barely Dem” states and the ties go to Trump, Biden is still over 270. They also have the Senate as 52-46-2, although not all of the Senate candidates are determined yet.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: In the Balloon Juice comments about two weeks ago, someone described the hydroxychloroquine story as “peak Fox News”.  IIRC they said “Fox is now warning viewers of the danger of taking the drug they were touting two weeks ago as a cure for the disease they were calling a hoax six weeks ago”.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: Still don’t get the bottled water mania.

      I could see it if I were going somewhere where the only other option was a drinking fountain.

      Or do you mean the pre-COVID bottled water mania? That I don’t understand, especially since 90% of it is just municipal tap water.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      n Ohio, Jane Timken, the state party chair, said she sees no evidence of support for Trump slipping. Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, said the same. And Lawrence Tabas, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, went so far as to predict that Trump would not only carry his state, but beat Biden by more than 100,000 votes — more than twice the margin he mustered in 2016.

      Excellent, that means they can kick back and take it easy. I encourage this!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kent

      @trollhattan:I once worked with somebody who grew up in Tennessee and was taught in school about “The Wowah of Nawthern Aggression” as he said it. Suspect in tandem with The Glorious Cause. How does the South tackle its own history these days?

      My kids went through history fairly recently in Texas.  The Civil War stuff was pretty mainstream stuff from Pearson Publishing textbooks that are used everywhere.  Nothing that would really raise eyebrows.

      Where Texas really gets away with false historical narratives is in the teaching of TEXAS history.   They still teach lots of glorious shit about the Alamo and Texas Revolution that provides not ONE WORD about the real reason why white settlers from the south were unhappy with Mexican rule.  And that was because Mexico had outlawed slavery.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      I don’t know of course and maybe the county chairs are right, but I can say that Democratic county chairs say the same things when they have a weak candidate. The idea is you don’t want your base dispirited, so you do a lot of happy talk. I get it – I might do the same thing.

      We’ll know if they say “the only poll that matters is the one on election day!” :)

      That’s the kiss of fucking death.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      planetjanet

      @cmorenc:   The discussion of the removal of statues does make the racists come out of the woodwork.  That is a benefit in its own right.  Now you can fight the attitude when it is in daylight.  You may not turn the outright bigots, but those in earshot may learn.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):In Ohio, Jane Timken, the state party chair, said she sees no evidence of support for Trump slipping. Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, said the same. And Lawrence Tabas, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, went so far as to predict that Trump would not only carry his state, but beat Biden by more than 100,000 votes — more than twice the margin he mustered in 2016.

      I suspect also they know Trump and his people are reading and listening to what they say.  This could just be the latest version of “unskewing” polls and people telling him what they want to hear.  Who the hell wants to get out and be the one to tell Trump he is slipping?  No good will come to your career as Ohio GOP chair if you are the one to do that.  I’m sure this woman doesn’t want to find herself on the wrong end of a Trump tweet-storm temper trantrum.

      They only tell the real truth on deep background, not on the record.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken: Or do you mean the pre-COVID bottled water mania? That I don’t understand, especially since 90% of it is just municipal tap water.

      And then there’s Dasani which tastes like shit, because they add shit to it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      tokyokie

      @Kay: I man the door at the nursing facility where I work, and if people had been sitting in their air-conditioned cars right before I opened the door, they’ll register temperatures of < 97.0, which isn’t too likely. Conversely, if they’ve been baking on the hot sidewalk in the Texas heat, they’ll register temperatures of >99.0, which also isn’t likely. In the former case, I have them rub the heel of a hand briskly on the forehead to cause a bit of friction; in the latter, I’ll have them step inside for a half minute and try again. The correct response to an unacceptably high temperature is to retake to make sure.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kay

      @BruceFromOhio:

      People really did tell them they were going to lose in 2016 and they didn’t, so I can see how they would dismiss all the warnings now.

      Democrats here are terrified. They’re superstitious as a rule but now they’re in some woo-woo territory that gets on my nerves. I’m not superstitious. I don’t think my being optimistic has a negative effect on the universe or whatever. Any effect. But I understand it. They’re traumatized.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      tokyokie

      @sdhays: Yes, but he did bring horses, enabling the Comanche to rule that corner of the Earth up until the late 19th century, which is longer than the Spaniards stuck around.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kay

      @tokyokie:

      Interesting. I took my families temp for a while but then they got annoyed so I stopped. My husband is better about the masks than I am, which surprised me. He has a lot of “you’re not the boss of me”. My son has his hanging from the mirror in his car- I feel like that’s “normalized”, if people treat them like that.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      hueyplong

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I’ve been through the county in question a few times, and have no doubt that Trump would be, is, and ever shall be popular there.  And, yes, he’ll be more popular if he somehow manages to become an even more perfect asshole.

      Sure, it will be a landslide for Trump in Robeson County.  But that could also happen in what would otherwise be a national or even a NC blue wave.

      We’re not looking to win Robeson County

      This story is the “political pro” equivalent of a Cletus safari in diners.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      tokyokie

      @Kay: What were you using to take your family members’ temperatures? I don’t like oral thermometers because they take too long and too many people won’t keep them under their tongues. Temporal thermometers are difficult to operate, as you’re supposed to drag the probe across the forehead and around to the temple, and that’s difficult to do without losing contact with the skin for a fraction of a second. Tympanic thermometers are quick and accurate, but a lot of people don’t like getting a probe shoved in an ear, and the probe covers have become scarce and expensive. So now I use an infrared thermometer; it provides a quick reading, and you don’t even have to touch the person whose temperature you’re taking. But with them, you sometimes need to make allowances for the ambient temperature.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Aleta

      As far as I know, only one foot was sawed off (to symbolize Onate’s same atrocity against real people), and the people who removed the statue’s foot  are still anonymous.    A couple of years ago someone poured red paint on the left foot.   The director Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals, Edge of America, Skins) may bring out a documentary that talks about the foot and historical issues.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      TheOBP

      @trollhattan: I don’t get the bottled water thing, either. If things get so bad that we’re not getting tap water, shyt has really hit the fan in so many other ways, too. Then again, my partner and I regularly hike and camp and are well supplied with water purification options, so maybe that’s why it mystified me

      Reply
    86. 86.

      The Moar You Know

      Saw a duffer today at Costco wearing a full-on dual-cartridge particulate mask, like you’d wear in a paint booth or somesuch.

      @trollhattan:  I worked for five years in a spray booth.  Really wish I’d kept all my old N95 masks.  Even more so, my old PAPR.

      But I gotta share a nasty bit of info about those cartridge respirators; there is NO filtration on the outflow side.  So if you’re the one who’s sick, you’re spraying virus everywhere.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Mike in NC

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  These very fine GOP operatives at the state and county level are the same wonderful people who shared photoshopped pictures of Obama eating watermelon with a bone through his nose, and thought it was the cleverest thing in the world. They are MAGA scum who would lay down their lives for their Orange God-Emperor. Fuck ’em!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Subsole

       

       

      @BruceFromOhio:

      But that’s the thing. History is not always written by the winners.

      The Confederacy largely wrote its own postbellum history.

      Imperial Japan did, too – albeit to a somewhat lesser extent. Some of the revisionism there is every bit as appalling as anything you’ll hear from Shelby Foote.

      Hell, part of the reason Hitler took over was because Getmany wrote it’s own post-WW1 history. Dolchstosselegende, etc.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      J R in WV

      @trollhattan:

      Saw a duffer today at Costco wearing a full-on dual-cartridge particulate mask, like you’d wear in a paint booth or somesuch. Now that’s commitment to the craft! (And if you’re immunocompromised, a good insurance policy.) BTW, toilet paper and bottled water for everybody! (Still don’t get the bottled water mania.)

      That’s what I wear to the store!  I wore a disposable mask once, hated it. The 3M has two giant lavender filters, one on each side. It isn’t really comfortable, but you know it’s working.

      I can’t smell the blue smoke from the old Suburban next to me, spitting blue smoke on my feet while I load provisions into my vehicle. Even with a beard, I pull that thing tight, it works great, in spite of what Uncle Cosmo says about shaving. Also doesn’t cause my glasses to fog up!

      Which Costco was I at, anyways?  ;-)  hehe!

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kay

      @tokyokie:

      it’s an oral thermometer with a digital read. I bought a new one because I hadn’t used the one I had in probably ten years. My own temp came back high in April once but then it went back down in a day or so.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Subsole

      @Emma from FL:

      Were they repulsed, or just angry that he was decimating the potential labor force? Or do the docs give any indication?

      Like, Genghis Khan spared a city he was set to raze, after one of his advisors pointed out that they couldn’t tax the inhabitants if they were all turned to ash inside their walls.

      Don’t know if I would call that morally upright…though I doubt the city pushed the matter either.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      J R in WV

      @Kay:

      When I was in elementary school they lined us all up and had us thread thru the principal’s office to get a shot. I don’t even know what the shots were. I think a tine test? For all I know we had a TB outbreak. We ALL went. I can’t imagine that happening today.

      I remember in the 1950s we went to Dad’s work, and the Health Department was there with a big cooler and a thousand glass needles, to vaccinate EVERYONE against Polio with the Salk vaccine.

      My little brother was a babe in arms, and it took 4 grownups to hold him still so the 5th person, the nurse, could shoot him up. EVERYONE, all employees, all their relatives, even their friends could come in and be saved from that horrible plague.

      Years later on, I remember the whole family going to a local school for sugar cubes with a drop of pink oral Sabin on it. We stood in line and they checked us off a neighborhood list, there were hundreds of people getting vaccinated AGAIN against Polio, which compared to Covid-19 was a horrible disease, Iron Lungs to keep paralysed people alive, immobile in an iron tube, but alive.

      I had classmates in elementary school who were deformed from their polio infection. And no one NO ONE made fun of them, it wasn’t done, ever!

      As far as I’m concerned, no one has to have a vaccination against Covid-19 — but if they don’t, they have to STAY HOME UNTIL THEY DO!!! Their choice…

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Subsole

      @Kay:

      Y’know, maybe I’m just fed up after the arguments I’ve had lately, but I honestly am done caring. If those folks wanna die for the privilege of tugging their damn forelock for the absolute fucking inbred Habsburgian dregs of the global elite, hell with it. Good luck, don’t fucking breathe on me or mine. Assholes.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      All those monuments to the administrative and leadership skills of Reinhard Heydrich throughout Moravia are testaments to history, and the people of Lidice are just pacifier-sucking libtards who should get over it….

      Reply
    97. 97.

      J R in WV

      @The Moar You Know:

      But I gotta share a nasty bit of info about those cartridge respirators; there is NO filtration on the outflow side.  So if you’re the one who’s sick, you’re spraying virus everywhere.

      That is true. But by staying home A LOT, going to town rarely, wearing a kick-ass respirator, the odds that I have the ‘Rona to spread are really minimal.

      Plus wife has little immune system left after her septic shock episode — if it’s in our house, she’s got it, doomed. So i wear my best filtration to go out every 2-3 weeks.

      People don’t do a double take, or even look hard any more. I’m not the only person with an industrial strength respirator out there. Anyone says anything, I’m gonna be all over them with “I’m trying to save my wife’s life, what’s your problem with that!?!?!?”

      With the mask on it will be pretty easy to appear more hostile than I normally can pull off! Hostile AND from MARS!!!

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Subsole

      @trollhattan:

      In Texas our history books were pretty much The Alamo! and Intelligent Design.

       

      Just kidding.

       

      It didn’t actually matter what was in the book, because Coach (and it is almost always Coach) wasn’t gonna dwell on it. Hell, half the time he’d hand out answers so he could go focus on his primary job – which is keeping the school open by fielding a kickass football team that keeps money coming in from the community. Can’t fault him for it, honestly. The community wants a football field with a school attached, and that’s what it gets. Take it up with the school board if little Harley Quyler Bisquick IV thinks Dinesh d’Souza is a reputable source.

      That is of course hyperbolic snark. As with all things, it depends. The upscale places had it very good, the rest had it very bad.

      I was lucky, tho. I had a teacher who actually specialized in History and Philosophy, and cared deeply about his subject for its own sake. Sucked hard that he only taught sophmore and senior year.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      NotMax

      @J R in WV

      Ad agency I was working during early 80s occupied 4 (or maybe 5, can’t remember exactly) floors of an office building.

      Every person there had to line up to get a shot of gamma globulin after one person employed there came down with hepatitis.

      Plus they ripped out every single telephone on the floor where she worked and replaced them with pristine devices.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Jess

      @tokyokie:  So maybe they should just keep the horse part of the statue…

      I’m really curious to see how this “salt the fields” approach to the culture wars is going to play out over time. I think I prefer the contextual info plaques that some places were adding to the monuments, but perhaps those were just creating more roadblocks to a better future.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Ruckus

      I’ve been reading today, someone on twitter who is worried about being killed before shitforbrains is out of office, I’m assuming from his moniker and his speech that it’s a he and he’s mad as hell and scared and about right up to his limit. I responded to him and gave him a series of responses. And another person has joined in, both of them sound about done with the system. I can not say I really blame them at this moment. But I’ve seen revolutions and conflict and lots of people get killed, and what with the weapons of today, which in this country we have a massive overabundance of, any conflict will be bloody and deadly, with lots of innocent bystanders. And likely won’t accomplish their goals anyway.

      I wish there was something to say, but I’m not a person who can know what they are feeling, their frustration, their need to feel that survival requires them to risk everything.

      Anybody?

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Subsole

       

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  Also bear in mind anyone who does not say that Trumpism is guaranteed a bigly luxurious victory is gonna catch mondo shit from the rubes and from the cult clergy for breaking ranks. They might even risk the wrath of the cult father.

      Nah, these guys know they’re fucked. They just don’t want people bolting on them.

      Also, too, they were batshit crazy before they got high on their supply.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Ruckus

      @Jess:

      Those statues keep alive the concept that racism, slavery is OK, that some are less than others. They glorify the hate and bigotry. That is not a good thing. We have a more wide spread level of confederate style bigotry among our population of today than we did during the civil war. Not necessarily a bigger number, but it is in every state and city. Some of that is the republican party of today, but there is that sub conscious part that the statues can play, that the men depicted are heroes rather than traitors. Notice that it’s republicans/conservative areas that overwhelmingly want to keep them.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Kent

      @Subsole:

      @Kent:

      I could write VOLUMES about the shit they fed us re: the Texas Rangers. And I went to a comparatively good school.

      When we moved to Waco for my wife’s residency, one of the first things we noticed was the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Museum which is in downtown Waco https://www.texasranger.org/

      I remember my wife saying: “But the Rangers suck.  What did they do to deserve a museum??”

      “Ummm, it’s the other Texas Rangers honey.”

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Subsole:

      I went to a blue collar Catholic boys high school in a less prosperous part of the city. We got some real liberation theology stuff from the priests and brothers, along with a healthy appreciation of organized labor AND a kickass football team.

      My sophomore year, we had an unusual cat for that time and place – he had been a Vatican scholar, sniffed talcum snuff (complete with sneeze) and spoke a multitude of languages fluently. Taught French and European History prior to 1800, and boy, did he talk about it like he knew where every damned body was buried. I wish I’d appreciated the opportunity more – even though I was kind of interested, I should have been moreso.

      Sadly, I’ll never know who he pissed off in the Vatican.

      Senior year, the priest who taught English was all about Lillian Hellman, Dash Hammett and HUAC.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Ruckus

      @J R in WV:

      We stood in line at a bank one evening for our sugar cube, I was 5 I think. I grew up with a girl in my class who has polio, 2 of my friends moms had it and both had iron lungs in their houses. And yes I was in the houses and saw them. One of my current neighbors has polio, she said she, like my school chum, got rid of her braces in her early 20s and but she now uses a wheel chair and somedays wears a brace on one leg. We grew up within 4-5 miles of each other, we are the same age, 70. A horrible disease, but I’m not sure it’s far worse than COVID. I’ll wait till I see that people are actually fully recovered and what that’s like.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Barney

      @Baud: It seems El Paso City Council was to blame for that – said to be the largest equestrian statue in the USA, or maybe even the world: https://web.archive.org/web/20160305234518/http://visitelpaso.com/visitors/to_do/1-attractions/sections/4-historical-and-cultural-sites/places/55-the-worlds-largest-equestrian-bronze

      The World’s Largest Equestrian Bronze

      El Paso International Airport

      This monument is the second of twelve sculptures comprising the XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest as conceived by Sculptor John Sherrill Houser and depicting 400 years of Southwestern history at the Pass of the North. Commissioned as “Don Juan de Oñate, Founder of the Hispanic Southwest, 1598”, who gave our city its name.

      In 1997, the El Paso City Council approved the model for the monument.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Calouste

      @Jess: Contextual info plaques make sense if the reason why the statue is put up is positive, but the person depicted had some negative qualities that need to be put in context.

      The Confederate statues however are of traitors who lost a war, who were not just not great generals, but often fairly incompetent, and the reason they were put up was to intimidate the local African-American population. Sell the bronzes for scrap and grind down the stone ones for use on travel roads.

      Reply

