Don Juan de Oñate is one of the early explorers/ conquerers of New Mexico. He was one of the most brutal. Wikipedia:

Today Oñate is known for the 1599 Acoma Massacre. Following a dispute that led to the death of thirteen Spaniards at the hands of the Ácoma, including Oñate’s nephew, Juan de Zaldívar, Oñate ordered a brutal retaliation against Acoma Pueblo. The Pueblo was destroyed. Around 800-1000 Ácoma were killed. Of the 500 or so survivors, at a trial at Ohkay Owingeh, Oñate sentenced most to twenty years of forced “personal servitude” and additionally mandated that all men over the age of twenty-five have a foot cut off.[3] He was eventually banished from New Mexico and exiled from Mexico City for five years, convicted by the Spanish government of using “excessive force” against the Acoma people.

In the past, Native American protesters have cut off the feet of the statue of Oñate at a state park just outside Española. Today, Rio Arriba County is removing the statue.

Coming down right now:https://t.co/XIVKekSSIi — Dimitri Kapelianis (@kapelianis) June 15, 2020

Update: A little more to the story. It was this statue that had its foot cut off, though.

Decades later, foot thief came forward to the Times. An Acoma potter named Marcus Chino also said at the time, "If monuments like these can’t be taken down, maybe it’s time to cut some more feet off.” https://t.co/NQnjsg35Vp — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) June 15, 2020

