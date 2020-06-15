Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On today’s court ruling

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

I wrote the excerpt below on the day that gay marriage became legal across all of America:

I don’t know much about how my kids will turn out when they get older.  I know a few things though.

I know my daughter will be a massive dork ….  I know she will be a goof ball with a massive amount of empathy and a strongly developed sense of fairness.  I know that when she is adult, her possibility space will be massive.

I know even less about my son’s adulthood as his personality is still developing.

I won’t be surprised if his primary interaction mechanism is as the smart ass class clown persona as he has already developped a good sense of timing for the prat-fall.  I think he’ll be reasonably atheletic when he can breathe.  His possibility space at 18 will also be much larger than my self-imposed limited possibility space when I was eighteen.

I have no clue who they will love, I have no clue who will make their motor turn on…

Their possibility space just widened a little bit this morning.  Being their dad, that makes my day.

 

I just needed to repeat this for today. My kids’ possibility space just got bigger today.

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      For several years, I have been thinking that surely the pendulum has swung as far as it could possibly go in the wrong direction, and that soon it would start to swing back.  The past 3 weeks – has it been 3 weeks, it’s hard to know any more? – have left me hoping that we are finally there.

      We’ll never know, but I would be very surprised if this ruling is the same ruling that would have come down 2 months ago.

    4. 4.

      JPL

      I know what the original ruling meant for my sons, because they both texted me.  Both of them work for major companies and sent the reaction of their fellow employees which was one of joy.   Today was more subtle since they are working at home.   I do hope that someday my grandchildren and even great grandchildren will look back and say, I can’t believe that this was even an issue.

    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @WaterGirl:

      We’ll never know, but I would be very surprised if this ruling is the same ruling that would have come down 2 months ago.

      I think it probably would have come out the same way 2 months ago.  The arguments were apparently aimed specifically at getting Gorsuch to agree, and I think it’s very likely they would have been just as effective 2 months ago.

    6. 6.

      Martin

      Don’t give Roberts and Gorsuch too much credit. There’s an abortion case coming up, and this carries the whiff of ‘ground we’re willing to cede today to claim nonpartisanship later’.

      Legitimately good news for the LGBTQ community, but these are not the good guys.

    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s a great ruling.  We have to remember, though, that it tells us nothing about the moral compass of Gorsuch & Roberts.  They’re the same awful retro-cons we thought they were before.  They’re doing this b/c they fear us in November, and fear court-packing.  We need to give them what they fear, good and hard.  Because otherwise, eventually, they’ll take this back.  They’ll.  Take.  This.  Back.

      From TPM: https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/neil-gorsuch-conservatives-disappointed

      “For many people, [the Supreme Court] was and still is  the most important part of the election process,” [Mat Staver, whose law firm Liberty Counsel spearheads cases for religious causes] said. “They wouldn’t have expected something like this, of Gorsuch.”

    8. 8.

      germy

      Alito says that "sex" must be defined exactly the way that lawmakers understood that term in 1964. I'm skeptical he'll apply that same rule to defining what counts as "arms" when reading the Second Amendment.

      — Adam Winkler (@adamwinkler) June 15, 2020

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      Another little bit of evidence that we can’t relax for an instant: http://mustelid.blogspot.com/2020/06/legislation-bostock-v-clayton-county.html

      the dissent says: At oral argument, the attorney representing the employees, a prominent professor of constitutional law, was asked if there would be discrimination because of sex if an employer with a blanket policy against hiring gays, lesbians, and transgender individuals implemented that policy without knowing the biological sex of any job applicants. Her candid answer was that this would “not” be sex discrimination.10 And she was right.

      Roberts&Gorsuch had everything they needed to decide to strip these protections: a facially textualist interpretation that still gave them cover to be the evil assholes we know they are.  And they blinked.  They’re runnin’ scared.

    14. 14.

      Nora

      Roberts has so many black marks on “his” supreme court that he’s trying to erase (you’d think Citizens United would be enough to embarrass any justice, but no, he’s also got Hobby Lobby and Shelby and I’m probably missing a couple more) that he’s probably trying to do something about his legacy.

      Gorsuch I don’t trust as far as I could throw him.

      And let’s give a cheer for our stalwarts who have never backed down: Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor and Ginsburg.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      @germy: A little off the mark, I think.  No one redefined “sex” in today’s opinions. What they disagreed on was how sexual orientation or gender identity relates to “sex.”

    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Chetan Murthy: They’re not scared. I’m telling you, they’re going to make their role clear in June Medical Services v. Russo. They’re ceding a bit of ground on an issue that the momentum against the right is so strong that there’s nothing really to hold up. Most of the GOP is not upset by this ruling (though some is VERY upset).

      June v. Russo is the case that matters to them. They’ll allow states to legislate abortion out of their state completely. Popular opinion is not running so strongly against them there.

    18. 18.

      chopper

      our kids are the same age (i think one of them even has the same birthday) and gender IIRC, and my daughter is the same way – gonna be a huge dork, really empathetic. she heard the scotus news today and started cheering.

      my kids are driving me up the wall these last two months with covid home schooling and all, but it’s not hard to remind myself that they’re good goddamn people.

    20. 20.

      lollipopguild

      @Martin: We are a very different country than we were in 1964. We are dealing with people who cannot change and want to make sure the country cannot change either. But then we have a president who is 74 going on 8.

    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Martin: Interesting.  I hadn’t thought about that way, but yeah, makes sense.  After all, abortion is what their base cares about before all other things.  Well, that and the racism (so no way anybody touches qualified immunity, sigh).

    22. 22.

      Baud

      You take your wins when you can get them, but GOP appointees are always going to be worse than Dem appointees on average.

    23. 23.

      Sister Golden Bear

      This article sums up my feelings far better than I can myself: The Supreme Court has given trans people reason to hope again

      Like the author, I’d also hit rock bottom over the weekend, and spent most of it in a deep depression.

      The past week has maybe been the grimmest yet. We started with beloved author J.K. Rowling writing a 3,700-word screed about how trans women and our rights should be considered a threat to women and children. We also lost two of our black sisters, Riah Milton in Ohio and Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells in Pennsylvania, who were brutally murdered. They were the 13th and 14th trans women in the US to be killed this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

      Then came an attack on trans homeless people, culminating in the Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a proposed rule Friday allowing shelters to strictly house homeless trans people according to their biological sex.

      It seemed to end Friday with the Trump administration finalizing a Department of Health and Human Services rule that had been in the making for years, one that said sex is defined by biology, essentially giving doctors, insurers, and other medical providers the right to turn away LGBTQ people. This rule would inevitably fall hardest on the trans community since so many of us depend on access to transition care just to exist peacefully in our own bodies.

      But then on Saturday, security footage was released showing prison guards laughing at Layleen Polanco, a black trans woman who was locked up on Rikers Island in New York City because she couldn’t post $500 bail, as she lay lifeless in her cell.

      Several of my trans friends, most of them white, privileged professionals in their fields, quietly talked privately about calling suicide hotlines. The trendlines were too awful. It felt like we had run out of chances and society was closing its fist around our lives.

      Then we realized that Monday would be a Supreme Court decision day and that the court was running out of time in its current session to rule on the Stephens case and two other cases on LGBTQ employment rights.

      That was the moment I lost hope….

      The trans community has been bracing for a bad Supreme Court result for months now. There was simply no way that a conservative Court, with two justices appointed by a president who specifically ran on arguably the most anti-transgender platform in US history, would rule our way in our first major court case….

      It’s a strange feeling, winning such an unexpected yet decisive victory with the trans community at such a low point. We don’t know yet how this decision will carry into the future, but it is a moment that will stick with trans Americans for a long time. It was then that I suddenly recognized that strange feeling coming over me: hope.

      I thought again about my conversation with Stephens back in October. I asked her how she was feeling about her case; her answer gives the trans community and our allies guidance on what to do next. “Regardless of whether it’s a favorable decision or not, we still have a lot of work to do,” she said. “When this part’s over, we just work on the next issue, and work hard and keeping going.”

      The fight is far from over. While it would appear the HHS and HUD rulings are now void, I’m sure it will take years of lawsuits — or a win in November — to confirm this. In the meantime my trans and non-binary sisters, brothers and siblings will continue to be harmed.

      Even in liberal California, where despite trans protections, just last year Catholic hospitals in different parts of the state cancelled two trans men’s hysterectomies right before each of their surgeries because they were transgender.

      But at least for one day I can savor a win. Although it’s still bittersweet thanks to quarantine. I want celebrate with my peers, to be in the company of them, to be together in spaces that are ours. For now, I’m having to settle with texts, Zoom and Facebook.*

      *And lest I trigger yet around round in the great BJ Facebook war, I’ll just point out that for all it’s many, many faults, FB (and social media as while) has been invaluable for helping minority groups like my find and build a sense of community. We may not dismantle the master’s house using the master’s tools, but the street finds its own uses for things.

    24. 24.

      Martin

      @lollipopguild: To be fair, this school of legal theory would argue that if you want a 2020 read of the law, then pass a law in 2020. That’s more than a little harder with regard to the 2nd amendment, but Congress could at any time pass a law clarifying that they meant the Civil Rights Act to apply to these cases. Of course, Dems have been trying to do exactly this, and the GOP has blocked that.

      This is the whole strategy – the courts block any expanded interpretation of prior laws, and GOP House or Senate leadership blocks any effort to clarify that expanded interpretation.

      Why do you think McConnell is salting the earth on the judicial nominations?  He knows they’re going to lose soon. And during the period that the GOP needs to rebuild around any kind of public majority, the judges can keep the effort going, forcing Dems to do everything in the periods when they control congress and the WH. If we ever get a window, Dems are going to need to write 20 years of legislation in 2 years.

    27. 27.

      randy khan

      @Roger Moore:

      I think it probably would have come out the same way 2 months ago.  The arguments were apparently aimed specifically at getting Gorsuch to agree, and I think it’s very likely they would have been just as effective 2 months ago.

      I think this is right.  Gorsuch is a jerk, but kind of a principled jerk, and he’s apparently proud enough of those principles that you can appeal (sorry) to them successfully even when it goes against his politics.  I’ve read that Supreme Court advocates essentially have a playbook for him now.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      Being who you are shouldn’t be a fireable offense, and today the Supreme Court has affirmed that truth for the LGBTQ community under our laws. It’s a victory for liberty and justice for all. Happy Pride.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2020

