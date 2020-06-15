I wrote the excerpt below on the day that gay marriage became legal across all of America:

I don’t know much about how my kids will turn out when they get older. I know a few things though.

I know my daughter will be a massive dork …. I know she will be a goof ball with a massive amount of empathy and a strongly developed sense of fairness. I know that when she is adult, her possibility space will be massive.

I know even less about my son’s adulthood as his personality is still developing.

I won’t be surprised if his primary interaction mechanism is as the smart ass class clown persona as he has already developped a good sense of timing for the prat-fall. I think he’ll be reasonably atheletic when he can breathe. His possibility space at 18 will also be much larger than my self-imposed limited possibility space when I was eighteen.

I have no clue who they will love, I have no clue who will make their motor turn on…

Their possibility space just widened a little bit this morning. Being their dad, that makes my day.