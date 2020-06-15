Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in Flyover Country – Finale for 2020

On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in Flyover Country – Finale for 2020

by | 21 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

I have loved starting the week with beautiful birds from Albatrossity.  This series has been quite a treat, hasn’t it?  Such magnificent photos, and charming stories.  Albatrossity gets a 2-week hiatus, and then he’ll be back.  But we won’t be in Kansas anymore!  ~WaterGirl

Albatrossity

Our spring is over here, and full summer has arrived. So birds are nesting, feeding babies, and in some cases even starting on the next round. So I’m wrapping up this series this week, and will be back with something else in a while. Remember to send in your photos if you have not had a chance to show them off here before; I’m excited to see what the First-timers among the jackaltariat can show us here!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020
Near Manhattan KSJune 4, 2020

This is now the season for finding turtles on the back roads, as they are wandering about looking for a new place to live, a new sweetie, or whatever it is that motivates a turtle these days. This is a male (based on the red eyes) Ornate Box Turtle, the state reptile of Kansas. Dunno how many other states have a state reptile, but we do!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 7
Near Manhattan KSMay 26, 2020

Broad-winged Hawks are very common residents of eastern forests in North America, and should be very familiar to the birders here. But this species has only recently expanded into Kansas. I have seen them regularly around here for the past 4-5 years, but this would have been an exciting hot-line observation in earlier decades. Expansion of treed areas and loss of prairie areas are probably partially responsible for this change in the range map.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 6
Near Manhattan KSMay 12, 2020

Some spring days are drippy and wet, and insectivores like this Purple Martin are grounded and hungry. And grumpy, it appears.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 5
May 26, 2020

Some of the final migrants through here are the flycatchers. This is a Least Flycatcher, one of the members of the confusing Empidonax genus. Most of these are difficult to ID unless they call, and thankfully this one did exacly that soon after I took its picture. He won’t stay here for the summer, he’s still heading north.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 4
Near Manhattan KSMay 28, 2020

I’ve already included male and female Summer Tanagers in previous posts in this series, but here’s another in a unique and easily identifiable plumage. Male Summer Tanagers take a while to get that allover red look; in their first summer back in the US they will show some interesting mixtures of red and yellow. They sing like an older male, and defend territories just as vigorously, but they sure do look kinda funky.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 3
Near Manhattan KSMay 30, 2020

A bird that is paradoxically common both east and west of here, the Yellow-breasted Chat is a very uncommon bird in the Flint Hills of Kansas. So I was happy to find this one, in the bison area at Konza Prairie, singing and squawking from the top of a shrubby patch.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 2
Near Manhattan KSMay 30, 2020

Some of our local birds nest quite early, so they are feeding fledglings now. Horned Larks build nests in March around here, and their babies are now out and about. This Horned Lark papa had a very hungry and insistent youngster following him around.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in Flyover Country - Finale for 2020 1
Near Manhattan KSMay 20, 2020

The final bird in this batch, and in the series, is for arrieve – a male Scarlet Tanager. These are really uncommon in my part of flyover country; I’ve seen perhaps 4 or 5 in 40 years of birding here, including one that I banded. So I was ecstatic when a birding friend mentioned that she had one coming to her birdbath. When she reported it was coming fairly regularly, I staked it out and got some nice shots, including this one.

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      According to Wikipedia, 28 states have a state reptile. Misery’s is the 3 toed box turtle.

      We also have a state Amphibian (American Bullfrog), Aquatic animal (paddlefish), Fish (Channel Catfish)(a bit of double dipping there), Dinosaur (Hypsibema missouriensis), Grass (Big bluestem), Invertebrate (Crawfish)(not too picky about species tho) (guess they don’t like looking at crawdad penises, which is the only way to identify some species), Mineral (Galena- otherwise known as Lead), Rock (Mozarkite of course), even our own Tartan (I had no idea) and many more state symbols (27 total).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Male Summer Tanager looks almost tie-dyed!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: They are striking, absolutely no mistaking that flash of red and black in the deep woods. Very shy too. I hear them quite frequently around here but seeing them is a rare joy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nelle

      1. Many thanks for the whole series, letting me revisit the Flint Hills.  I was given a large photo of the Flint Hills.  The three year old granddaughter looked and looked at it and then said, “I want to go in there.”  They are a glory of a place;  I’m glad people like you inhabit it.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      Albatrossity

      @Nelle: Yes, this is a lovely place to live, and I feel very fortunate. Other people like me do indeed live here, even though the state has a bad history recently in the political realm. We’re trying to right that as well.

      Some folks like me run a local Arts Center here in Manhattan, and they invited me to be their featured artist this week. The first batch of photos went up today (Birds of Tanzania), and another batch (other topics and venues) will go up daily this week. If you want to see some of those pics, of another glorious place, here’s the public link for their FaceBook page.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mvr

      Nice photos. The Martin is funny but I liked all of them. Now if I could just remember names when I see birds.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Albatrossity, I know I said it up top, but I have really loved this series!

      I have a question… You wrote this:

      Male Summer Tanagers take a while to get that allover red look; in their first summer back in the US they will show some interesting mixtures of red and yellow.

      You said “in their first summer back in the US”… Do you mean their first summer, as in the first year of their life here?  Is this an age thing?   Or a location thing?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: Thanks! I enjoyed sharing them with folks here too!

      Re your question: That tanager is in its first full summer here after hatching in the middle of last summer and spending the winter in the tropics. There are a couple of different nomenclatures for referring to bird molt and plumage, but all of them suffer from the fact that the molts don’t line up with the change of the calendar year. Technically this is a second-year (SY) bird, but on Dec 31, when it was chilling in Colombia or Venezuela, it was a hatch-year (HY) bird… And it looked the same then most likely!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Exregis

      I stopped my car once on a two-lane road to pick up a turtle, cradling it in my arms to bring it to the other side, and the damn thing peed on me. From that point on I picked up turtles by their top shell overhangs. How is a city boy to know?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Exregis: When they pee on you, it’s love.

      And anyone moving a turtle, if you didn’t already know, move it to the side it was going to, otherwise it will just start back again going where it was going, putting itself in the road again

      ETA: says the girl who has been peed on by many a snake I was moving.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Albatrossity: Thanks so much for such a beautiful way to start the day. I do miss the variety of colors and songs that can be found elsewhere. Colorado had a dearth of both.

      Although we have the most stunning mountain bluebirds if you’re lucky to see them. And hummingbirds flit through just in time for my birthday on their migration.

      Reply

