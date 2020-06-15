Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    1.

      cain

      My employer has made Juneteenth a paid holiday for all of us going forward as part of celebrating and respecting justice and equality. They also encouraged us to use our platform to fight inequality.

      Not only do they pay me well, they have been stellar in managing our anxieties and fears during these times. These are the people who took my offer, and added $50k to it as a return offer. I tried to tell them that they were doing this whole negotiating thing wrong but said that I was worth it. Damn.

    2.

      cintibud

      Hi, I just posted a comment to the dead Ornate thread that is also awaiting moderation as well as being totally out of context anyplace else. I hope Cheryl at least sees it. Help please?

    3.

      cain

      I want a sticker “All Lives Matter when Black Matter” or “When Black Lives Matter, then All Lives Really Matter”

    5.

      cain

      I took the day off today, thinking I would get my cabinet lights installed. I never got to it. :( Thank goodness friday is off!

    6.

      Martin

      I picked up a monkfish filet that was so beautiful I gasped when I saw it.

      Jesus fuck, man. How were you ever a republican?

    7.

      ant

      wow you put that on your car in West Virginia?

      Don’t let that CRV run low on oil John, or you’ll stretch out the timing chain from the heat. Costs about 800 to replace it.

    8.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I don’t do bumper stickers, not even an innocuous one a dear departed friend had made: What’s Wrong With Having a Great Society?”

      But I do love monkfish.  Back when we could shop a lot, I always talked it up at the fish counter, but most people took one look at it (even filleted, it is a pretty ugly fish) and passed.  I’m going to go find some soon!

    9.

      dexwood

      I’d rather see Make Racists Ashamed Again. Like your sticker though because racists need to be called out.

    15.

      James E Powell

      @dexwood:

      Agree with that. I’d also like the press/media to be afraid to cover for racists and bigots with euphemisms like heartland or “values voters” or economically anxious or whatever they intended to use this time around.

    16.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Drive the racists back under the rocks from which they slimed out from under.

      Too long for a bumper sticker, of course.  John’s sticker does the trick with fewer words.

    19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Okay, I just looked up monkfish and realized we used to catch them deep-sea fishing and throw them back. Scariest looking thing ever. I was like 12-13 at the time.

      I didn’t know you could eat them….

    22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Renewed protests in Louisville with blocked traffic, pepperballs and flash bangs.

      About 1000 people knelt in the street, arms up – LMPD backed off.

      It was a powerful moment.

    23.

      PsiFighter37

      John, I hope you have an easy way to fix all the key marks your car doors are going to sustain in various parking lots.

    25.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @ant:

      wow you put that on your car in West Virginia?

      John didn’t say that he was going to put them on his car.

      They’ll look great on his Republican County Chairman’s car bumper, though.

    28.

      ThresherK

      @rikyrah: Rhetorically, who is Rice? It seems every R congresscritter I’ve never heard of is worse than the median R congresscritter.

      I first noticed it with Ginny Fox, and It’s never failed me since. They have a deeeeep bench of mediocrity.

    31.

      chopper

      love monkfish, but i made the mistake of telling the wife once when i made it and she googled a picture of it.  never again.

    36.

      Dan B

      @Sure Lurkalot: I scored Sturgeon yesterday.  My partner’s family had a schooner they brought from California and moored on the Columbia for a few months.  Sturgeon swam around the moorage.  I don’t tell him that his dinner is Sturgeon, ie: Scary bumpy, whiskered, monster.

    37.

      Fair Economist

      @Kent:

      But no one really knows much about them. They are a really deep water fish.

      Unfortunately that’s probably bad for sustainability like with orange roughy. Things happen slowly in the deep.

    38.

      Sure Lurkalot

      You can wrap the tails with prosciutto and grill.   Or cur into 3/4” medallions, dust with flour and pan fry. Monkfish does have a sweetish taste and texture similar to lobster. It’s horribly underrated!

    39.

      Luciamia

      Monkfish. They call it the”poor man’s lobster. ”  Can’t agree. I mean, I !like it. But it’s not lobster.

    44.

      H.E.Wolf

      I am tired wanting them to think
      about right and wrong.
      I want them to fear.
      I want them to feel fear now. I want them
      to know
      that there is always a time
      there is always a time to make right
      what is wrong,
      there is always a time
      for retribution
      and that time
      is beginning.

      [final lines of a poem by Susan Griffin, published in 1970: “I Like to Think of Harriet Tubman”]

    47.

      Yutsano

      @H.E.Wolf: Back before all the big and little dam projects cut off so much of their habitat. Development didn’t help, but choking the streams really killed the small runs.

    49.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Yutsano:

      And we’re just beginning to undo the terrible damage that has been done.

      Hope things are better in your world as well.

      @Kent:

      Good point and the oyster farms on Humboldt Bay are a multi-million dollar industry and I still find a good reason why anyone eats them. But hey, they have an oyster festival and everything.

    50.

      Jeffro

      @Amir Khalid: seriously!  Like, who would look at those things and go, “mmm mmm…can’t wait to um, take a bite out of OUCH one of OUCH these delectable OUCH creatures from the OUCH depths of the sea!”

      Many “delicacies” cause me to wonder just how sane our ancestors were…

    51.

      Martin

      @Amir Khalid: Yeah, it was. A few reasons why:

      1. Lobsters were all over the damn place and were easy to catch, making them cheap. They’re not as common any longer.
      2. They don’t keep well – they go bad within hours, unless you can keep them alive (not that easy). The tradition in new england was to cook them at the dock. They still do that – and it’s still the best way to eat lobster, as more of a street food. Transporting them to the city was expensive – way more expensive than caching the damn thing – you needed ice, and you needed immediate transportation and logistics, which didn’t exist until fairly recently. And even a lot of the recent stuff is pretty low-tech. NYC restaurants still buy truffles out of the back of a handful of vans that drive around the city supplying restaurants – handled daily.
      3. So, because it was difficult, it became in demand by wealthy people, sort of a veblan good, as a way of advertising that you could afford to eat this utterly impractical thing.

      But lobster in new england can be pretty damn cheap. it was many years ago but my dad and I took a trip up the new england coast up into Canada and we made a point to eat as much lobster as possible. 2 meals a day was easy, just by swinging by the docks and they’d point you to a boat that just came in. You could get a cooked half kilo lobster for about $3 then. Maybe $6-$8 now. But you have to spend time down by the docks with the noisy seagulls and working class guys and the smell of chum. Or you could avoid those things and pay $40 more in the city.

    55.

      Jeffro

      Meanwhile, one would think this story has some legs, as they say: What Has The trumpov Administration Done with a Half Trillion Dollars?

      Shipped most of it to Moscow?

      Sent it to its corporate crony buddies, minus a 10/20/50% cut for ‘dark money’ campaign groups?

      Had EVERYTHING in trumpov tower re-plated in gold?

      Why. Can’t. They. Just. Tell Us. Who. Got. Bailed Out?

      Compare and contrast to the Great Recession bailouts and President Obama’s/VP Biden’s disclosures and oversight, national snooze media!

    56.

      Jeffro

      @HumboldtBlue: I’d eat a lot of grass and tree bark before it would occur to me to toss a lobster into a pot, crack it open, etc etc.

      And don’t even get me started on crabs.  Or snails.

    57.

      Calouste

      @H.E.Wolf: I remember reading a story that servants in London in the mid 19th century were complaining about too much salmon on the menu. Of course within decades there was no salmon left in the Thames.

    58.

      Martin

      @Jeffro: i’m always impressed that one day somebody was so hungry that they decided ‘I’m going to eat that‘. And their buddies saw that they didn’t die and a new recipe was added to the list.

    62.

      Another Scott

      Off all the bad polling numbers for Trump his fall among seniors is the most important. They move slowly in polling and are not real swingy once they make their mind up. Without seniors going GOP the Congressional losses could be historic downballot. Everything is in play.
      — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) June 16, 2020

      (Emphasis added.)

      Make it so!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    63.

      opiejeanne

      @H.E.Wolf: In the San Francisco bay way back when, the farms adjacent to the water used to pull thousands of crabs from the water and plow them into the dirt, as a fertilizer.

    64.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      you never know about people and food….

      Kayleigh McEnany @kayleighmcenany· Nov 8, 2012
      FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza

      Domino’s Pizza @dominos
      Replying to@kayleighmcenany
      That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!

      Before I saw that date, i thought “that’s one helluva a combination of micro targeting and cultural resentment politics”

    67.

      neldob

      I saw a truck with 12 bumper stickers: Make America Hate Again, Vote for Scumbag, We Don’t Care About Your Fucking Wall, Throw the Rascal Out, Corruption/Collusion, Separating families; Good for Nazis Bad for America, Donald, Putin wants you: Bring your knee pads, Impeachment? It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, etc. etc. Brought little twinklings to my heart. or something.

    71.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Just came across a Twitter video of this lone protester in Bethel, Kentucky getting verbally harassed by a swarm of Maga fools.  He gets punched in back of head while standing next to a cop and nothing Fucking happens.  Kid eventually gets an escort out by police.  Scary.  It ends with a USA USA chant., ugh.  I’d link if I had any clue how.

    75.

      patrick II

      So, I live in a downstairs condo — apt #2.  At about 10:45 p.m. the doorbell rings.   Who could be calling? I go to the door and look at where the masks are usually kept.  For some reason, my wife had moved them.  I open the door a crack.  There is a 70-year-old lady standing with a pizza — and no mask.  I hadn’t ordered a pizza.

      Me: What do you want?

      Unmasked Old Pizza Lady: You ordered a pizza.

      Me: No, I didn’t.

      UOPL:  Your number 2?

      Me: Yes, but I didn’t order a pizza.

      She looks down at her order.

      UOPL:  It says right here, number 2.

      Me:  It’s probably for my upstairs neighbor, number 3.  (They sometimes have pizza delivered).

      UOPL, balefully looking up the stairs and then back at me:  No, number 2, it says right here.

      She holds up the order for me to see the number.  I can’t see it.

      Me: No, really, I didn’t order a pizza.  Try upstairs.

      Another unhappy look up the stairway.  Just then my sharp-eared upstairs neighbor opens the door.

      Upstairs neighbor lady:  Hey! up here!

      I closed the door.

      Poor old lady.  It’s sad a 70-year-old is delivering pizza. I hope my neighbor came down to get it.  I wish the UOPL  was wearing a mask.

    77.

      Anotherlurker

      @Kent: Hi Kent, I am formally an East Coast fisherman/SCUBA Diver and general fish nerd.

      The Monkfish (AKA Goosfish) is a shallow water member for the Anglerfish family.  When I was a wee lad, we would occasionally find them washed up on L.I. Sound beaches.   I have also seen them while diving N.E. Atlantic shipwrecks, in 90′ to 130′.

      There are 2 species in shallow water on the East Coast, Lophius Americanus and Lophius Gastrophysus (AKA Black Fin Goosfish) ranging from Maine and the Maritimes to the Gulf and the Caribbean.

      There are species in the N.W. and the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

    79.

      dirge

      @Martin

      I recall reading that back when household service arrangements typically included room & board, it was common in New England to include a provision in the contract limiting the number of lobster meals per week, since otherwise employers might not provide anything else.

      So yes, only became a luxury food after they stopped washing up on shore by the ton.

    80.

      cain

      @Another Scott:

      The best part is that – it will be hard to ratfuck when the seniors are against them.. that means no matter what election shenanigans are out there it will be hard when seniors don’t show up.

      Of course, they could make up ballots – anything is possible with these assholes.

    84.

      Kent

      @Anotherlurker:

      @Kent: Hi Kent, I am formally an East Coast fisherman/SCUBA Diver and general fish nerd.

      The Monkfish (AKA Goosfish) is a shallow water member for the Anglerfish family.  When I was a wee lad, we would occasionally find them washed up on L.I. Sound beaches.   I have also seen them while diving N.E. Atlantic shipwrecks, in 90′ to 130′.

      There are 2 species in shallow water on the East Coast, Lophius Americanus and Lophius Gastrophysus (AKA Black Fin Goosfish) ranging from Maine and the Maritimes to the Gulf and the Caribbean.

      There are species in the N.W. and the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

      Interesting.  Just looking at them I assumed they were deep water.  I spend a decade working for NOAA fisheries in Alaska and before that did observer work on Bering Sea fisheries.  I would occasionally find angler fish coming up in really deep sea pollock trawls, but never shallow water.  I can get very nerdy about Alaska fisheries but my knowledge of Atlantic fisheries is extremely scant

      I did hundreds and hundreds of dives in SE Alaska, both shipwreck and recreational diving and never once saw an angler fish in shallow water.   So that must be an Atlantic thing.

    86.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      I’d buy this bumper sticker if I could find it (and I don’t even own a car!)

      TRUMP LIES
      EVERY DAMN DAY

    88.

      NotMax

      Late entry on the U.S. history of lobster.

      In the 19th century, the poor lobster still suffers from a widespread negative stigma. Essayist John Rowan explains in one of his works […] that when you find empty lobster shells outside of a house, it’s often “a sign of poverty and degradation.” How kind. In 1836, the B&M company (Burnham & Morrill) no longer knows what to do with the lobster surplus in Maine and Massachusetts. They are the first to make it a canned good, and succeed in commercializing the product outside of the United States. But even if it gets made over through this novel mode of conservation, it is still held in low esteem and is sold for a fifth of the cost of a can of “Boston baked beans.” Source

    89.

      trnc

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Kayleigh McEnany @kayleighmcenany· Nov 8, 2012
      FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza

      Wasn’t that around the time high school kids working there were putting cheese up the their noses before putting on the pizza, and people were saying the crust tasted like cardboard?

