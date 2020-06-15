Love this idea: replace statue of Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest with one of country music star ⁦@DollyParton⁩ https://t.co/m4PDjvxk6u — Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) June 15, 2020

Tributes which created a spontaneous memorial for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd are being collected for a more permanent home at the Smithsonian Institution https://t.co/4Ws7jXPKN9 pic.twitter.com/c0VIjeWpg4 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020

Muriel Bowser writes in Opinions: The protests show why D.C. statehood matters https://t.co/Qnl29AAOCE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2020

Annnnd…

I’ve just signed a petition about this bridge to dignity as seen in SELMA. It is named after a KKK grand wizard and confederate warlord. Edmund Pettus Bridge should be the John Lewis Bridge. Named for a hero. Not a murderer. Join this call. It’s past due. https://t.co/EZqu7ic0bU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 13, 2020

More than 95,000 signatures so far. I know, it’s Change.org, but I managed to get my ‘signature’ approved after (only) two website fails & an approval glitch…

Not especially. Pettus escaped once but got swapped twice. And at least two of his times as a prisoner were formal surrenders. Helped to be a rich boy officer. https://t.co/LXkSwq6Nm9 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 14, 2020