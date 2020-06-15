Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along, Briskly

Monday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along, Briskly

by | 114 Comments

Annnnd…

More than 95,000 signatures so far. I know, it’s Change.org, but I managed to get my ‘signature’ approved after (only) two website fails & an approval glitch…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    114Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I look forward to one day seeing the people rise up and sand that everything named after Reagan be renamed or torn down.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      I love the idea of replacing Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue in the capitol with a Dolly Parton statue and renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge the John Lewis Bridge. Both changes should be made immediately so these living legends can enjoy the honor.

      PS: Love the characterization of Pettus as the “Jared Kushner of the Confederacy.” I hope Kushner’s name becomes synonymous with the failing-up-fuck-up phenomenon.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      If I live to be 1000,  I’ll never completely grasp the immorality involved in the public as to why his campaign didn’t go down in flames the moment it was announced that he was opening it in Philadelphia MS on a states rights theme, a mere 16 years after those guys were murdered there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Betty Cracker:

      If we’re teaching by statues, I’d like some more Nat Turner statues sprinkled about the South.

      Forrest can be represented only by copies of that monstrosity in Tennessee, where the eyes are an accurate reflection of his psychosis.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      Politico is better than it was during Obama’s time, but they still feel to act like the GOP’s press office.

      ‘We’re thinking landslide’: Beyond D.C., GOP officials see Trump on glide path to reelection

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      San Francisco police officers will be replaced with trained, unarmed professionals to respond to calls for help on noncriminal matters involving mental health, the homeless, school discipline and neighbor disputes, as part of a new wave of police reforms.
      That change and others, which will be implemented over the coming months, are part of a plan by Mayor London Breed to try to reduce police confrontations with the community. Breed unveiled her proposals after weeks of massive protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

      This will be really interesting. I’m so pleased someone is trying it. I think it will get law enforcement attention too, because as much as police complain about these calls they’re a huge percentage of their total calls. If they’re taken off these calls you need far fewer of them, which is obviously a problem for them as far as staying employed.

      What if people prefer this approach? They may! I’ve always thought it made more sense.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      The US crime-solving rate is horrible, too. We fail at crime solving. We’re good at harassing and bothering people, bad at solving murders. If we took police off these calls they could go back to crime-solving.

      Maybe even start including white collar crime, which is rampant and completely unchecked and a blight on our communities :)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Kay: If they’re taken off these calls you need far fewer of them, which is obviously a problem for them as far as staying employed.

      They could transfer to the new (unarmed) social services.  I wonder if they’ll also re-paint half the squad cars.

      I also expect arguments that they have to be armed when responding to (say) domestic disputes, in case it turns violent. But if that happens they should call the armed cops, the same as  social workers, pastors, neighbors, and anyone else who gets into those situations would do.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      All the statues memorializing fuckups tend to expose the fatuous side of the Lost Cause narrative. For all his prestige Lee was not a great general, maybe not even a good one. And Jefferson Davis probably did more to take down the Confederacy than any man besides Abraham Lincoln and Ullysses Grant.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Maybe even start including white collar crime

      The police understand that they wouldn’t get as much deference if they starting killing unarmed CEOs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Baud
      Politico is better than it was during Obama’s time, but they still feel to act like the GOP’s press office.

      Didn’t the worst of the original Politico founders spin themselves off into Axios? IIRC, that’s why Politico/TBOTP, while still less than good, isn’t as completely and totally awful as it once was.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      Before the pessimists chime in, I’m not saying Trump can’t win. But the Republicans haven’t had a landslide since 1988.  Trump isn’t going to get there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      Our local paper published responses to a use-of-force questionnaire it sent to four leading candidates for sheriff (including the incumbent). All vowed to improve deescalation training (the incumbent pointed out that use of force during arrests in the county is already far below the national average).

      I thought it was interesting that none took the position that no policy changes or additional training is needed for cops. These are all hard-right Republicans, including one who got busted for making a racist remark about protesters on Facebook.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      It was a a terrible cause with little chance of success given the disparity in resources between North and south. But the south had a narrow possibility to win a defensive war, so it’s just as well that Davis, Lee et al did not make the most of that chance.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Dolly Parton is heritage, not racism, an actual cultural element of the South and if she has a bad side, nobody’s found it yet.  A statue of her is a great idea.

      @Ken:

      also expect arguments that they have to be armed when responding to (say) domestic disputes, in case it turns violent.

      Those turn violent constantly, which is exactly why there is no way in Hell the responders should be armed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: We see this kind of statement as an expression of complacency. They see it as central to the message that their side is the winner side. People like winners, right?

      It works for them, to some degree. I go back and forth about whether it would help us. We seem more prone to react to the belief that we’re ahead with infighting and purity battles.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      low-tech cyclist

      @Kay:

      This will be really interesting. I’m so pleased someone is trying it. I think it will get law enforcement attention too, because as much as police complain about these calls they’re a huge percentage of their total calls. If they’re taken off these calls you need far fewer of them, which is obviously a problem for them as far as staying employed.

      What if people prefer this approach? They may! I’ve always thought it made more sense.

      If I understand things correctly, a lot of this stuff got dumped on the police to begin with over the past few decades as the GOP forced social-service cuts, and the police (as the only public agency the ‘Pubbies were willing to give more money to) were the backstop that had to pick up the slack.

      So if this moment is used to reverse all that, to have actual social workers employed to handle situations that should be handled by social workers, and have other unarmed agencies handle other situations that don’t generally require weaponry, that would be a major step forward in how this country deals with everyday shit like this.

      Here’s hoping.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      I also expect arguments that they have to be armed when responding to (say) domestic disputes, in case it turns violent.

      They have a ton of information on those, so they could break them out into categories. They already do that for child abuse/neglect calls. It would probably be based on how many prior police contacts with the household, which is what they use for child abuse/neglect.
      This is something that will actually get their attention, because it directly threatens their jobs and funding for the police. She’s going to shift funding from police to the new responders. She’ll have to.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      Blast from the past. Before so-called social media, before contemptible web sites, before FOX, before prolific hate radio, Walt Kelly’s Pogo had the RWNJ and holy roller media landscape’s number.

      (And no, not the more famous Pogo panel which you might have expected.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: The south was never capable of winning the Civil War, a fact that Lee recognized early on. Their only hope was that the North would lose the war.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      low-tech cyclist

      Another thought about policing reforms: just what percentage of the police’ workload involves either (a) responding to a crime in progress, or (b) trying to apprehend a potentially dangerous criminal?

      I bet it’s pretty small.

      I’d think that the rest of it could mostly be handled by people who didn’t carry guns.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Geminid

      Back to the 21st century: weekend news in 5th Va. District was that congressman Denver Riggleman was rolled Saturday night at a Republican convention. His challenger, Bob Good, pulled in 58% of the vote. Good calls himself “a Biblical and constitutional conservative.” The Democrats will select one of four good candidates in a primary June 23. The Cook political report shifted the Virginia 5th from “likely Republican to “lean Republican.” I think that in a few weeks they’ll shift the race to “toss up.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      low-tech cyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:@Geminid: The south was never capable of winning the Civil War, a fact that Lee recognized early on. Their only hope was that the North would lose the war.

      Or that they could fight the North to a draw for long enough that the North would get tired and give up.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kay

      @low-tech cyclist:

      I think you have to try it and San Francisco is one of the places you COULD try it- there won’t be the intense law n order fear-mongering there. It’s politically possible to try it there.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @low-tech cyclist:

      One of the chants at one of the marches (a march where police went nuts on the peaceful protestors, so perhaps chant hit home) was “protect AND SERVE”
      The “serve” part shouldn’t be ignored. It’s the key to the whole thing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RSA

      It is named after a KKK grand wizard and confederate warlord.

      … who died more than thirty years before the bridge was built and named after him in 1940. I’m imagining various Lost Cause organizations maintaining lists of prominent Confederate names to plaster on any new structure that went up, for a century or so.  “This is just a small bridge–let’s use one of our less-competent local generals.”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, the only hope the south had was northern military incompetence and war weariness. But in July of 1864 the possibility of a Democratic win in the fall elections was real enough that Lincoln wrote a short memo concerning unspecified measures he would take to preserve the Union before a new president took office. He put it in a sealed envelope and had his cabinet members sign the envelope. We’ll  never know what he would have done because Union victories on Atlanta, Mobile Bay, and the Shenandoah Valley ensured Lincoln’s  victory in November.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @RSA:

      –let’s use one of our less-competent local generals.”

      I think Rikyah’s “The curve for unqualified white men is real” is not just accurate, it’s part of the point here.  Incompetent white men are the most pissed off that any minority might ever be better than them, and want to celebrate incompetent white men.  It’s definitely part of Trump’s appeal to his base.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @low-tech cyclist:

      Their only hope was that the North would lose the war.

      =

      Or that they could fight the North to a draw for long enough that the North would get tired and give up.

      Lee’s “strategy”, if one could call it that, was to inflict so much pain on the North that the North would just give up as it wasn’t worth the cost of continuing to fight. He knew damn well he did not have the men or the resources to do anything more than that.

      Something that Grant (and Sherman and Sheridan and…) also recognized early on.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      cmorenc

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      If I live to be 1000,  I’ll never completely grasp the immorality involved in the public as to why his campaign didn’t go down in flames the moment it was announced that he was opening it in Philadelphia MS on a states rights theme, a mere 16 years after those guys were murdered there.

      Ask yourself why Trump’s campaign for 2016 didn’t go down in flames right at the outset, despite his obvious racism re: the Central Park 5, as well as running 3 casinos into bankruptcy, and you should be able to formulate the answer to your Reagan question.  Both were showmen who understood how to provoke the underbelly of the American electorate.  A better question would actually be: why is such a substantial portion of the electorate susceptible to seduction by such bigoted snake-oil salesmen.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      My experience with change.org is that it can be tricky the first time you sign one of their petitions, and I did have to try 2 or 3 times, or there were 2 or 3 steps, but it was so long ago that I don’t remember the details.

      But mine sailed right through, so please don’t let yourself be held back by thinking it will be complicated.

      How wonderful it would be for John Lewis to see the John Lewis Bridge in his lifetime!  I love John Lewis so much.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Brachiator

      @cmorenc

      A better question would actually be: why is such a substantial portion of the electorate susceptible to seduction by such bigoted snake-oil salesmen.

      With Trump, his base got exactly what they were looking for. They weren’t seduced or fooled. They are suckers, though. Neither Trump nor his plutocrat buddies really care about these people. They are sheep to be fleeced.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @rikyrah:

      many have been threatened at their homes – almost all are women.

      The nature of misogyny is that misogynists view women as vulnerable and are more willing to attack them.  Damn, do you see that play out constantly in public.  Mention Hillary Clinton on Twitter and watch the frenzy as assholes leap out of the woods to insult her.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Booger

      @low-tech cyclist: IIRC, there was a medium-sized city in California which began dispatching teams of “Emergency Responders” who were crossed trained in Fire/EMS/Social Services/LEO to all calls, rather than choosing Fire/Police/Ambulance et cetera. Seemed to work for them.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, the only hope the south had was northern military incompetence and war weariness. But in July of 1864 the possibility of a Democratic win in the fall elections was real enough that Lincoln wrote a short memo concerning unspecified measures he would take to preserve the Union before a new president took office. He put it in a sealed envelope and had his cabinet members sign the envelope. We’ll  never know what he would have done because Union victories on Atlanta, Mobile Bay, and the Shenandoah Valley ensured Lincoln’s  victory in November.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: I watched the video.  That was powerful. I also appreciated the interviewer who asked a couple of good questions and then let the man talk!

      My first tears for today.  How crazy it is that it’s not crazy to have to say something like my first tears for today.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      cmorenc

      @Geminid: @OzarkHillbilly:

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, the only hope the south had was northern military incompetence and war weariness. But in July of 1864 the possibility of a Democratic win in the fall elections was real enough that Lincoln wrote a short memo concerning unspecified measures he would take to preserve the Union before a new president took office. He put it in a sealed envelope and had his cabinet members sign the envelope. We’ll  never know what he would have done because Union victories on Atlanta, Mobile Bay, and the Shenandoah Valley ensured Lincoln’s  victory in November.

      It’s a good thing Robert E. Lee didn’t figure out that essentially all he militarily had to to to “win” the war was to keep a strong army in the field long enough to wear down Northern support for continuing the war.  Where the south really began to come undone was during Lee’s military misadventure taking the war into norther territory that ended up at Gettysburg, where his army couldn’t long-term sustain or replenish the losses suffered in that battle, whereas the North could, provided the North didn’t run out of political will first

      True, one of Lee’s constant big-picture objectives was always to capture Washington DC as a quicker way to demoralize Northern support, and the northern adventures did include trying to create the threat of that.  But Lee was seduced by the vision of outright victory, not wearing down the North, which worked for the good for the Union cause in the end via inflicting unsustainable losses on Lee’s army.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      PS: Love the characterization of Pettus as the “Jared Kushner of the Confederacy.” I hope Kushner’s name becomes synonymous with the failing-up-fuck-up phenomenon.

      That was my favorite part, too.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      germy

      Donald Trump’s niece, his deceased brother’s daughter, is set to publish a tell-all book this summer that will detail “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president, according to people with knowledge of the project.

      Mary Trump, 55, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. and eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr., is scheduled to release Too Much And Never Enough on Aug. 11, just weeks before the Republican National Convention.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      I also expect arguments that they have to be armed when responding to (say) domestic disputes, in case it turns violent.

      This San Francisco program is based on an Oregon program that has been around for 31 years. It should be possible to measure its effectiveness and potential problems.

      Posting from my smartphone, I think there are links in the story Kay referenced.

      ETA. Ah, I see a reference above to the Oregon program.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid:As I noted to buddies on FB:

      Riggleman was an orthodox Republican, save for presiding over the same-sex wedding of two of his own campaign volunteers. This is shaping up to be one of those Cantor/Brat GOP purity-test things that ended up getting a moderate Democrat elected to Congress, to which I say (since it’s my district) AWESOME!

      So…knowing next to nothing about the Dems contending to be Good’s opponent…what do you think?  Who’s the strongest candidate?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Simon & Schuster’s the publisher, so that’ll drive him nuts. On the other hand, there’s already a book out with that title about one woman’s odyssey into veganism and juicing (like a wannabee Eat, Pray, Love). Hope people pay attention when they order!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      rp

      @rikyrah: She shouldn’t have confronted him, but the guy didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. Why didn’t he say “yeah, it’s my house” at the outset? He was being a dick and looking for a confrontation.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think it will be an interesting experiment, too. I think one point of resistance will be them losing the ability to write reams of tickets from these calls. I think that’s why the cops tried to arrest the man in Atlanta rather than just calling him a cab after he moved his car. They see $$$$$ whenever they can write something like a DUI. I don’t think the average citizen realizes that much of policing these days isn’t financed by tax dollars, but by fines and fees from tickets. There’s a whole industry that’s grown up around DUI’s, for example, and the person who gets arrested has to pay all of them! From the bullshit “high-risk insurance” you have to buy even if you already have car insurance (it’s mandatory, and no one has ever been able to tell me that it’s actually paid out anything) to the $300 for a 20-minute evaluation done by a private company, to the mandatory driving classes also done by a private company, to now in MO even first-time offenders have to have one of those breathalyzer locks put on their vehicle for a year, all paid for by the offender. I had a friend whose breathalyzer was set off when she cleaned her windshield! Every time it goes off, not only do you have to pay to have it reset, your time of having it resets again too. I understand punishing drunk driving, but I think all this is way too much for a first offense. It’s popular because people are afraid of drunk drivers so they don’t care how much punishment they pile on these people. It’s too much. Then there are the onerous fees you have to pay if your vehicle is towed. And on and on. It’s easy to get people to agree to this stuff because they think they’ll never be affected by it.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Barbara

      @OzarkHillbilly: Which is why so many Union generals were not inclined to cut Lee any slack after the war on bringing him up on charges of treason.  They held him personally responsible for the astronomical level of casualties. Even some officers on his own side expressed dismay at his willingness to sacrifice such a high number of soldiers, e.g., at Pickett’s Charge in Gettysburg.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      germy

      @debbie:

      This might have him worried:

      Details of the book are being closely guarded by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, but The Daily Beast has learned that Mary plans to include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @cmorenc: Agreed, and I think this lack of understanding and focus on DC makes Lee a mediocre general at best.  And it’s why George Washington was an outstanding general — he knew his job was to keep his army intact and in the field and not suffer a catastrophic loss.  He wore the British out (with some help from the French).

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Barbara

      @Soprano2: This issue has been reported on.  The percentage of municipal revenue from fines and citations exceeded 30% in Ferguson, MO.  Think about what that would mean if that revenue went away, or went way down because police were no longer given quotas to fulfill.  It would mean fewer police (not good if you are a member) or higher property taxes, or whatever else the locality is authorized to impose, such as supplemental sales tax or so-called hospitality taxes.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ken

      @debbie: Simon & Schuster’s the publisher, so that’ll drive him nuts.

      Why? Has Trump got some history with them, or (quick google) ViacomCBS?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @Barbara: I just read a battlefield guide to Chancellorsville prepared by the Army War College. It was mostly excerpts from commander’s reports written in the weeks after. The two things stood out: after talking tough Union commander Hooker lost his nerve as soon as the fighting started. And each side had 1500 soldiers killed with a corresponding number of wounded, even though Lee had half as many troops. Lee’s aggressive  tactics were unsustainable if opposed by competent generals.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay:

       

      The US crime-solving rate is horrible, too.

      Oh, it’s not that WE are bad at solving crimes, it’s that the POLICE are bad at it. Investigators in prosecutor’s offices and public defender’s offices routinely get more and better evidence, find more and better witnesses, and get more and better case resolutions than the police. The police are basically a bunch of lazy fuck-ups who too often follow biases down rabbit holes and substitute violence and threats for real detective work. Hell, if their paychecks were based on confirmed crime solving, they’d fucking starve.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Plus his promotion to Brigadier General came immediately after his third capture. The way he managed to fail upwards really made him the Jared Kushner of the confederacy.

      Braxton Bragg (who Fort Bragg is named after) is the same way, apparently Confederate General is the longest Bragg held a job in his life. Most of the time Bragg would be fired or resign after six months, this is including selling insurance for Jefferson Davis after the Civil War (boy howdy does insurance selling sound Trumperian). And what makes Bragg the perfect useless White Boi his went to the Great Gated Community in the Sky after stoking out while walking down the street and arguing.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On a happy note, RWNJ mom was complaining that her cable provider was having serious signal issues in her house. Fox News was either pixellated or jumpy all weekend, and that they’ve had three service calls over it (she even sleeps to Fox News.

      She sounded like a junkie on withdrawals.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: I had seen the original video, but I had no idea whether the police had been called (they had) or whether there were any consequences for racists white woman and her husband.

      Thanks for the followup info!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Another OT, but Jesus Fuck, people in fraught child custody/termination  cases would do well to delete all social media and get a goddamned flip phone.

      I just had a client deservedly eat it over his inexcusable and threatening Facebook content. I can’t fix that sort of thing, and I’ll be damned if I have to say “you can’t physically threaten your child’s mother, social workers or the judge on social media” every goddamned time I interact with somebody.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: Congressional bills promoted by Republicans?  Absolutely?

      But in this case, I disagree.  I see people complaining about DEFUND the POLICE because not enough thought went into that word.

      (There was a really good discussion of that word choice on a recent Lawfare podcast, and there were people on both sides of the argument, by the way.)

      So I’m sure not going to criticize a city that is trying to do the right thing AND picked a good name for the program.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Redshift

      @Baud: The day the Supreme Court decision on same-sex marriage came down, I soooo wanted to put a rainbow wig on the Reagan statue at National Airport, but since it’s on the grounds of an airport, I was pretty sure I’d get arrested

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Or they’d lock up more innocent people.

      @germy:

      I completely agree with you. That’s why I wrote “confirmed case solving” — currently their paychecks are more-or-less based on doing SOMETHING, even if that something produces the exact opposite of what we pay them to do.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Barbara

      @The Moar You Know: One of my funniest travel stories: On a return flight from Minneapolis, circa late 90s, my meeting ended early so I was trying to get an earlier flight.  I told the lady at the counter that I was going to National/DCA, and she laughed and said she was going to upgrade me to first class because I didn’t call it Reagan.  Wouldn’t happen today, but it always tickles me to think about it.  Reagan was not popular among employees in any sector of the airline industry.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: It might be okay to ask if you are the owner or have the owner’s permission, but when he said he WAS the owner and they challenged him by saying that they knew he wasn’t, when, apparently, he has lived there longer than they have and the police KNEW he was the owner, well, there is just not a lot to say.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      PST

      @cmorenc:

      It’s a good thing Robert E. Lee didn’t figure out that essentially all he militarily had to to to “win” the war was to keep a strong army in the field long enough to wear down Northern support for continuing the war.

      Much like there was no possible way for the colonies to beat the British Empire, but they could persist and make war politically and economically too draining to sustain. The South needed a Washington but got Lee.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Redshift

      @WaterGirl:

      I guess if we called it Undoing Some Of The Terrible Things Reagan Put Into Motion – USOFTTTRPIM – it wouldn’t have the same ring as CAHOOTS. 

      I would vote for any candidate who pledged to introduce that bill.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Soprano2

      @raven: Sure, I have no problem with that. My problem is with all the bullshit that surrounds the punishment. I don’t have any problem with people being punished, but IMHO the punishment for a first offense has gotten out of hand, especially considering that now a campaign is starting to lower the legal limit to .05. I don’t think it’s reasonable to charge someone $300 to take a 20-minute evaluation before the mandatory two-day “don’t drink and drive” course. If you already have car insurance, why do you have to buy bullshit “high-risk” insurance that doesn’t seem to actually pay for anything?  It’s gone from a punishment to a whole industry that’s supported just by these arrests. I have no problem at all with coming down hard on a second offense, but I think the penalties for a first offense (especially if you’re pretty close to the legal limit) are getting ridiculous.

      Reply

