Love this idea: replace statue of Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest with one of country music star @DollyParton https://t.co/m4PDjvxk6u
— Sewell Chan (@sewellchan) June 15, 2020
Tributes which created a spontaneous memorial for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd are being collected for a more permanent home at the Smithsonian Institution https://t.co/4Ws7jXPKN9 pic.twitter.com/c0VIjeWpg4
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020
Muriel Bowser writes in Opinions: The protests show why D.C. statehood matters https://t.co/Qnl29AAOCE
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2020
Annnnd…
I’ve just signed a petition about this bridge to dignity as seen in SELMA. It is named after a KKK grand wizard and confederate warlord. Edmund Pettus Bridge should be the John Lewis Bridge. Named for a hero. Not a murderer. Join this call. It’s past due. https://t.co/EZqu7ic0bU
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 13, 2020
More than 95,000 signatures so far. I know, it’s Change.org, but I managed to get my ‘signature’ approved after (only) two website fails & an approval glitch…
Not especially. Pettus escaped once but got swapped twice. And at least two of his times as a prisoner were formal surrenders. Helped to be a rich boy officer. https://t.co/LXkSwq6Nm9
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 14, 2020
Plus his promotion to Brigadier General came immediately after his third capture. The way he managed to fail upwards really made him the Jared Kushner of the confederacy.
— Beer and Football (@beer_football) June 14, 2020
