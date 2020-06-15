Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Tough Times for the 'Elite' GOP Racists

Monday Evening Open Thread: Tough Times for the ‘Elite’ GOP Racists

by | 32 Comments

Used to be, a Canadian-born striver with a thirst for legitimacy had no trouble making a name for themselves as an “intellectual” alternative to the sweaty mouthbreathers yawping about ‘mah granpappy’ and ‘Heritage Not Hate’. But there’s so many Repubs scrabbling for a share of the ever-diminishing Open Racist voting demographic, even the high-profile bigots have to commit themselves to weird celebrity stunts.

Backstory: Ron Perlman has been taunting Matt ‘Floriduh Rep’ Gaetz, after Gaetz got a little too publicly assertive about his fealty to the Squatter-in-Chief’s latest sportsball grievance. Cruz was impelled to jump into the argument, presumably because his earlier ‘challenges to the conventional orthodoxy’ weren’t getting much traction:

“Let’s you and him fight!!!”

Let. Us. Savor.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Per Charles P. Pierce, this was Perlman’s response to Cruz’ “let’s you and him fight” challenge.

      Perlman replied by parking Cruz deeply into the distant bleachers.

      “I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me…I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      This reminds me of the time when Andy Kaufman wrestled women.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RSA

      So this is a thing?

      Listen, Zodiac Killer. You talk good game when you’re in the Senate. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you’d go down in a duel w/ Matt Damon. Pistols. 20 paces. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JaneE

      Has Jim Johnson said anything about this “wrestling match”?  Did they not grow out of “my brother can beat your brother”?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      I didn’t think it was possible to think Ted Cruz was any *more* of a wimp and a wanker than I already did, but oh, Lord…”let’s you and *Gym Jordan* fight”?!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      I’m not entirely sure Gym Jordan wants more attention paid to his wrestling career right now.

      Ergo, one has to admire Ted’s relentless crusade to be hated by everybody on all sides of all issues.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      Rafael Cruz has such a punchable face — with or without the scruffy beard — just imagine the money that could be raised for worthy charities.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: hey, can we talk chocolate cake for a minute?  I made King Arthur Flour’s Favorite Fudge Cake recipe this week, using their Double Dutch Dark Cocoa.  It was really good.  I didn’t do icing/frosting because I am not really a frosting person.  I love love ganache, though!

      But for this I just ate it with vanilla ice cream.  Not sure I will ever make a different chocolate cake again.

      Fine print:  I measured the cocoa according to their recipe, but the weight was way off from the suggested weight, which assumes you are using their Triple Cocoa Blend, so I split the difference between the weight in their recipe and the weight of the Double Dutch Cocoa.

      Also they give you the choice of buttermilk or yogurt.  I used buttermilk.

      Did I say how good it was???

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PsiFighter37

      Two grown men fighting on Twitter…what a time to be alive.

      Ted Cruz is getting roasted alive on Twitter, and I am loving it. Fucker won’t stand up for his own family, but he’ll throw out a wrestling coach better known (but not known more widespread) for ignoring molestation happening right under his nose. What a moron.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      FelonyGovt

      And this is what Ted Cruz thinks is important to pursue during a pandemic and a crisis of social justice. Grow the fuck up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: I voted for Ted Cruz in the GOP primary.  Back in 2012. Doing my best to ratfuck the GOP by pushing the least electable alternative because there were no Dem races to vote for.  Of course Texas voted for him anyway.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      Isn’t this the guy who’s too busy to familiarize himself with the Twitter ranting of the head of his own political party? Sure seems to spend a lot of time on Twitter.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      What’s the matter with Kansas, part [insert very large number here].

      Kansas Republican group defends decision to invite speaker who compared Islam to cancer
      [snip]
      …a speech by John Bennett, a former Oklahoma state representative who called for the removal of U.S. mosques in 2017. He is now vice president of Understanding The Threat, a group that offers training to police departments on how “to dismantle the Marxist/communist and jihadi networks inside the United States,” according to its website.
      [snip]
      The group’s hate message is not restricted to Muslims. According to CAIR, the founder of Understanding the Threat, former FBI agent John Guandolo, called Black Lives Matter a communist organization during a radio interview last week and said “we should round up the leaders and execute them for trying to revolt and overthrow the government. Source

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Moar You Know

      More than a thousand people dying a day in this country from a disease that never should have touched these shores if these fuckers had done their goddamn jobs.  Twenty percent of America unemployed. And this is the best our government can do?

      Fuck I wish I could leave (about five years too old to emigrate anywhere sane).  I’d do it tomorrow.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gravenstone

      So, did Cruz clear his offer with Jordan first? Or does Jordan routinely run around spouting off how he could “kick so and so’s ass in the ring” so often that Cruz felt safe just extending the challenge?

      Reply

