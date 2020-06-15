Respite for the racoon, that is…
Yes, I’m a victim of a Toronto raccoon stealing my contactless order. Yes my order of lasagne and fresh garlic bread was robbed while said raccoon looked me dead in the eye. Yes, I’mma take this L with the spare dignity I have left.
— Sharine Taylor ???? (@shharine) June 13, 2020
They have range but then some of it is to our detriment
— Sharine Taylor ???? (@shharine) June 13, 2020
At my expense though…
— Sharine Taylor ???? (@shharine) June 13, 2020
There’s a reason Toronto raccoons were once featured on BBC’s Planet Earth …their hustle recognized worldwide
— Vinnie Colaiutarine Lining (@YngWill) June 13, 2020
I have a strong feeling that raccoons are digging the huge uptick in delivered food. Our apocalypse is their utopia.
— Rizzo “6’ Back, MF” Campbell (@RizzoCampbell) June 14, 2020
The lasagna was good. The bread was better. Send more garlic bread please! pic.twitter.com/k8EICOQRGy
— ARandomRaccoon (@ARaccoonRandom) June 14, 2020
