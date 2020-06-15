Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Verified, but limited!

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The house always wins.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

The revolution will be supervised.

No one could have predicted…

Not all heroes wear capes.

This blog will pay for itself.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Shocking, but not surprising.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Mission Accomplished!

We still have time to mess this up!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Also, too.

This is how realignments happen…

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: The Oval Office Squatter Is A Broken Old Man

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: The Oval Office Squatter Is A Broken Old Man

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Apparently the Presidency does age everyone who takes it, legitimately or not, whether or not they’re making any pretense of doing the job:

Maybe he’s gripping the podium like a life raft because he’s got balance issues, as do so many of his fellow old folk. And using both hands to lift a glass to his lying lips because of shoulder issues, or a weakened grip. And tittuping down a gentle ramp because the vanity lifts in his shoes canter him forward like stiletto heels. The ‘prezdint’ whose mis-administration’s subtextual motto remains The Cruelty Is The Point is a failing primate, and his determination to keep playing the virile macho bully he’s been all his life only opens him to further mockery. To quote one of the GOP’s greatest speechwriters: Let. Us. Savor.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Aziz, light!
  • Beautifulplumage
  • Brachiator
  • Brantl
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • cliosfanboy
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Geoduck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gregory
  • HalfAssedHomesteader
  • hervevillechaizelounge
  • hitchhiker
  • HumboldtBlue
  • James E Powell
  • joel hanes
  • JoyceH
  • JWR
  • Mart
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Morzer
  • NotMax
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • Redshift
  • Sebastian
  • SFAW
  • Spinoza Is My Co-pilot
  • trollhattan
  • TS (the original)
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    6. 6.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Just please don’t let him die in office.  I can’t bear the thought of landing at Donald J Trump National Airport.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      joel hanes

      @HalfAssedHomesteader

      You’ve just given me a product idea.

      Like a bumper sticker, but about half that size.
      Wide gilt border. Legend:
      Donald J. Trump Memorial Tweeting Throne

      to be applied to the airport toilet of your choice

      Think they’d sell ?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      I know that Trump’s West Point fiasco was hotly debated in previous threads.  I’m among those who have only threadbare sympathy for him.  He has been so cruel for so long, that I’m not bothered by the laughing and pointing directed his way for this obviously diminished capacity.

      As a general rule, I try to avoid fat shaming and looksist attitudes as well, but with Mike “Piggy Eyes” Pompeo and Jared (Pinocchio) Kushner, their wretched character demands the most brutal junior high insults available.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      just wanting to make sure I’m keeping up…

      So, the former Presidential candidate who made fun of people with disabilities during his campaign rallies and whose very same PR machine will take the least frailty failing of his opponents and turn them into a red flag warning about his opponents health and mental capacity; is having issues drinking water in public and negotiating a ramp (and his being both obese and 74 could allow a certain amount of latitude for anyone else who hasn’t been a heinous POS about the subject, but regardless…) has people in the media (yes, the media!) coming to his defense because other people are giving turnabout and fair play to the very subject matter that he himself raised and they want us to “not go there”, when the gentlemen in question was the first one to not only go there, but to mock his targets publicly for their frailties.

      this complete bullshit about Dems being the only ones with Agency is really tiring stuff and I’m waiting for the day when someone finally drops the gloves and tells these people that when they finally have the stones to ask the same questions of the GOP that the Dems get asked and to continue to pursue those lines of inquiry until they get an answer.  Rather than just shrug it all off and allow the stonewalling and the bald-faced lies that even political junkies know are blatant falsehoods.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @piratedan:

      this complete bullshit about Dems being the only ones with Agency is really tiring stuff and I’m waiting for the day when someone finally drops the gloves and tells these people that when they finally have the stones to ask the same questions of the GOP that the Dems get asked and to continue to pursue those lines of inquiry until they get an answer.

      All they (especially the NYT) would do is get defensive and deny it, I’m sure.

      The double standard is infuriating. I did recall seeing at least one NYT article taking this seriously and wondering about Trump’s mental/physical fitness

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hervevillechaizelounge

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I can confirm Let it Fall is a fabulous documentary.  There are actually several good films about the LA riots; I particularly liked LA 92 (2017).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      Don’t know it’s been mentioned here, but Trump’s niece Mary has a tell-all book coming out, promising ‘harrowing and salacious’ stories, due to release the week before the RNC. Mary is Fred Jnr’s daughter, so she’s got a grudge to pay off.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TS (the original)

      The Coronavirus gave trump the chance of a lifetime to get re-elected in November. All he had to do was listen to the medicos & other scientists, accept the bills that the house was willing to pass, secure supply lines and help ALL the states that needed his help. He could have, like in many countries, set the basic minimum rules for ALL states to follow, closed down businesses for health reasons and appeared at a daily information session where the medical experts provided the information.

      With democrats unable to do any face to face campaigning – he had it made. And he failed because of who he is. Because he had to know better than anyone else. Because he had to help the red states but not the blue states. Because he had to attack Democratic Governors.

      He deserves every last insult and attack now coming his way. He earned it via his behavior over the past 3.5 years, but in particular because of his absolute failure during a time of emergency. May he take every last person on board that ship down with him.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JWR

      Yeah, I know that pointing and laughing isn’t the best of practices, but has anyone mentioned the pause in Trump’s “historic” descent, just before his “leap” to victory? It’s in the Aaron Rupar tweet up above, at about 00:15, and even more so in this probably slowed down, (for the gripping music!), at the 00:30 mark.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mart

      Trump never had a thinking brain. As the wonderful Sarah Conner has taught us, he just bloviates constantly. Take away the suit and title, and he is a guy on top of a soapbox on the corner warning about the impending American Carnage. Reminds me now thanks to Ms. Sarah of three very successful salesman I worked with that constantly talked shit in meetings. More often than not they got the order. Walking out of one such successful meeting I said WTF, we can’t do half of what you promised. He said first you get the order, then you worry about the details.

      Also makes one wonder how an ancient man with a lifelong history of gaffes is our nominee. Jeesh. Of course I am voting for him, but jeesh.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

       @Citizen Alan: I know you’re correct, and I’m sure that was just a typo by @Mart:, but goddamn, I just want some ass-kicking woman to come in and punch some sense into everyone* right now.

      *Everyone holed up in the West Wing/flyover country/the fucking Confederacy/any other epistemic bubble.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      Apparently the Presidency does age everyone who takes it, legitimately or not, whether or not they’re making any pretense of doing the job

      I recall noticing that most presidents go gray from the burdens of the office. W didn’t go gray until his approval ratings started dropping, because he didn’t care about how the country was doing, only about how he and his crowd were doing.

      And if course Trump is that on steroids.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @TS (the original):

      He deserves every last insult and attack now coming his way. He earned it via his behavior over the past 3.5 years, but in particular because of his absolute failure during a time of emergency.

      Yep. Totally concur.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hitchhiker

      Every day it gets harder to imagine him being re-elected. He had it made in so many ways, right from the jump. He could have — no shit — asked right off the bat for a big fat infrastructure bill. Hell, Obama and the Dems had already written one, so they could have used that.

      Real jobs, real things being repaired and built, happy voters all over the place. That was the obvious, easy move.

      What did they do instead? Banned Muslims. Focused on grievances over the reporting on Russian interference. Tried to repeal the ACA with no replacement ready. Passed a massive corporate tax cut. That was the whole first six months, and then it got worse, and worse, and worse.

      I know there’s a “base” of idiots out there, but more and more I’m starting to believe they can and will be overwhelmed next fall. If not, well … we’re fucked. But I don’t think that’s how it will go.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JWR

      And I see that 3 California police unions are attempting to get ahead of the news cycle curve by loudly announcing a plan to root out racist cops. But it’s not just the racist cops, it’s the authoritarian ones beating on people, too. How are they gonna deal with them?

      LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three powerful California police unions, including the Los Angeles Police Protective League, have unveiled a national reform agenda they hope improves the relationship between officers and the communities they serve.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geoduck

      @TS (the original): And even if the Shiatgibbon didn’t bother with the more proactive stuff, it would have been so easy for him to just come out and promote mask-wearing to his followers. Hold one up and say “Mask up! Be an American Warrior! Defeat the Invisible Enemy!” Transmission rates get slashed everywhere, the economy recovers faster, his own position is improved.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JWR

      @Sebastian: I listened to as much Tim Scott this morning as I could stomach, and he said that any changes to Qualified Immunity were a “poison pill” to the administration, so yeah, fuckem.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      patrick II

      This is like watching Reagan trying to remember much of anything running for his second term, but worse.  I don’t know if Trump has dementia, Alzheimer’s (like his father) or had a stroke, but he is clearly failing.  What revolts me is the Republican party doing their best to hang on anyway.  If they could think ahead at all, perhaps they could just imagine what he will be like in a year or two.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MisterForkbeard

      @JWR: What’s worse is that I saw this misreported by several media outlets as “Removing qualified immunity is a dealbreaker” when the actual position is “anty modification of qualified immunity is a dealbreaker”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gregory

      Trump’s difficulty in navigating the ramp is made all the more obvious by the fact that the military officer next to him was obviously having no trouble at all.  As a bonus, it also makes Trump’s claim that the ramp was “steep” and “slippery” self-refuting.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SFAW

      @Gregory:

      As a bonus, it also makes Trump’s claim that the ramp was “steep” and “slippery” self-refuting.

      As was the “long” and “steep” claim. The side of El Capitan is long and steep; that ramp may have been long, but it sure wasn’t steep.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Mart: “I am just a bloviating engineer who does not care about details…”

      but is completely convinced that with 15 minutes’ thought about any subject under the sun, he knows more (and can pontificate authoritatively) about it than people with advanced degrees who have spent their entire professional career working in the field. IOW a classic Dunning-Kruger case with an engineering degree. IOW an over-credentialed imbecile. (“Biden – gaffe machine”. You convict yourself, boychik.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.