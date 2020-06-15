Apparently the Presidency does age everyone who takes it, legitimately or not, whether or not they’re making any pretense of doing the job:

Compare and contrast: Trump speaking during his June 2015 campaign launch speech vs. Trump speaking at West Point today, almost exactly five years later pic.twitter.com/qDFmkNBVmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Maybe he’s gripping the podium like a life raft because he’s got balance issues, as do so many of his fellow old folk. And using both hands to lift a glass to his lying lips because of shoulder issues, or a weakened grip. And tittuping down a gentle ramp because the vanity lifts in his shoes canter him forward like stiletto heels. The ‘prezdint’ whose mis-administration’s subtextual motto remains The Cruelty Is The Point is a failing primate, and his determination to keep playing the virile macho bully he’s been all his life only opens him to further mockery. To quote one of the GOP’s greatest speechwriters: Let. Us. Savor.

I don't really care about this sort of thing, but if Biden did it, there would be a slew of tweets from Trump campaign staff suggesting Biden was deteriorating before our very eyes, and the clip would end up in its ads. https://t.co/gfDWy9ITdm — Bill Scher (@billscher) June 13, 2020

Who knew the psychological thriller of 2020 would be Trump vs Ramp — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

We're absolutely gonna get 24 hours of the same people who desperately tried to make Biden Has Dementia a thing whining about how disgusting the liberals are for mocking the fact that Trump's brain is turning to mush aren't we — Viridian Forest Autonomous Zone (@weedlewobble) June 14, 2020

I’m just boggling in this incredible reality that my big good walking president pulled about a zillion strings to deliver a speech at west point during a pandemic just to get gawked at for not being able to drink water and saunter down a gentle ramp — kilgore trout, potato thief (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 14, 2020

something tells me this is not going to result in improved or expanded ADA requirements pic.twitter.com/Ao6tr4Fn6I — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) June 14, 2020