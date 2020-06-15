Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / It’s Time to Update the Balloon Juice Blogroll

It’s Time to Update the Balloon Juice Blogroll

by | 123 Comments

This post is in: ,

As we discovered during the site upgrade, blogrolls are not yet extinct, and their overall demise has been greatly exaggerated.  So it’s time to ask whether there are any blogs that should be on the blogroll, but aren’t.

John Cole Mr. Bear and Miss Willow will be deciding which blogs are added to the blogroll, but I haven't seen him them nix more than one or two, ever.  So nominate away!  Please.

You can see all the sections listed below.  If you’re a reader/commenter and you are nominating your own blog, please let us know in the comments.  Those go in the top category, regardless.  For all other blogs, please include the category you think the blog belongs in.

One last thing that occurred to me – might we want to include a list of really great twitter feeds, for those of us who don’t have twitter accounts but sometimes look at them from our browsers?

Whether it’s a blog or a twitter account, please list the name of the blog and put the URL on a separate line.  That will make it easier to add to the blogroll.

Balloon Juice Blogroll

Readers and Friends of Balloon Juice

Angry Black Lady Chronicles
Carol Duhart
Cleek
Dorothy Winsor
Nuclear Diner (Cheryl Rofer)
The World According to Meh!
Tom Levenson
Way of Cats
What’s 4 Dinner
Zandar Versus The Stupid

On the Lighter Side

Astronomy Picture of the Day
Jesus and Mo
Merriam Webster’s Word of the Day
The Oatmeal
XKCD

Political Blogs

Andrea Chalupa
Avedon
Barry Eisler
Blue Virginia
Charles Pierce
just the first few…

Non-Political Blogs

Calculated Risk
The Stranger
Live Science
just the first few…

News Sites

Democracy Now
McClatchy
ProPublica
just the first few…

  • Adam Lang
  • AM in NC
  • Another Scott
  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • BigJimSlade
  • BSR
  • Central Planning
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • Emma
  • encephalopath
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gary Ratner
  • geg6
  • germy
  • glc
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Haroldo
  • Haydnseek
  • J R in WV
  • JaySinWA
  • JOHN MANCHESTER
  • John Revolta
  • Jorge (from Miami)
  • laura
  • M. Bouffant
  • mali muso
  • Mary G
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mustang Bobby
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • prostratedragon
  • randy khan
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • soapdish
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • The Pale Scot
  • TheflipPsyd
  • W. Hackwhacker
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    123Comments

    4. 4.

      John Revolta

      There’s a blogroll? Where is it?
      Funny this coming up because I was just thinking about blogrolls today. LGM is celebrating their birthday and I was remembering how I found my regular spots; although I haven’t added a new one in a long time, I found them mostly by following longago blogrolls like the one at Sadly, No. I mighta found this place that way in fact! Blogs nowdays seem to stick them under the fold if they have ’em at all….

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @John Revolta: I almost included instructions on where to find the blogroll, but I thought better of it.  Apparently I should have thought better of thinking better of it.

      The blogroll is in the FOOTER on every page.

      Along with our lists of  BJ Artists & Artisans, and BJ Published Authors.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Haydnseek

      Speaking of Twitter, is it possible to watch videos in tweets without actually signing up with Twitter?  If so, I would really like to know how.  If not, I guess I’ll just sign up and never tweet.  Would that work?  Also, once you sign up, is it difficult to cancel your account if you want to?  I have no interest in anything other than looking at some of the videos that people post.  Just reading the tweet doesn’t do me much good.  Thanks!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: 87 is not old

      edit:  Do you know how many people cried out in anguish when we said we weren’t keeping the blogroll?  It was like Star Wars when the planet exploded.  You could feel a disturbance in the force.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I don’t have a Twitter account, but I like to follow both Daniel Dale (@ddale8) and Aaron Rupar (@atrupar).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @John Revolta: I will refrain from saying that I announced where the blogroll was in no fewer than 5 front page posts.

      Because I’m really not grumpy about it and I don’t want anyone to feel like they are being criticized!  :-)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Emma

      Nomination for Angry Asian Man, please: http://blog.angryasianman.com/

      Phil Yu has been blogging since 2001, have been reading him for like 15 years now and would really love for him to be more well-known outside of the AAPI community. Should be in the political category, I guess, but he does a lot of posts on the lighter side as well.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      John Revolta

      @Haydnseek: What Baud said. Lately though, when I click on a Twitter video at another site it just goes blank, so I have to click on the little blue birdie logo which takes me to their site, and then I can watch it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      You’ve listed some of my daily stops already. Here are a few more.

      Twitter / Politics:
      https://twitter.com/lolgop – general overview of national politics, often with a Michigan slant.
      https://twitter.com/Popehat – lots of snark, from a former federal prosecutor
      https://twitter.com/dick_nixon – lots of baseball, very pithy take on politics
      https://twitter.com/nycsouthpaw – another lawyer (female?) who is excellent on Twitter.

      Science News:
      https://phys.org/latest-news/ – lots of up-to-the-minute science news, with pointers to original research.
      https://www.sciencemag.org/news/latest-news – news curated by AAAS, often with policy ramifications.

      Economics commentary:
      https://cepr.net/blog/dean-bakers-beat-the-press/ – Dean Baker writes clearly and succinctly about the way our economic system has been captured and what we can do about it to make it better.
      https://delong.typepad.com/ – Brad DeLong’s Grasping Reality. He reads a huge amount and can talk about Greek Plays and economic theory and his family history all at once. Can almost be too much at times. ;-)

      Government news:
      https://www.govexec.com/?oref=ge-nav – A decent one-stop-shop for government news from the policy side. Often points to articles in ProPublica and The Atlantic, but they have their own staff as well.

      Voting news and policy:
      https://www.brennancenter.org/

      Politics / Commentary:
      https://washingtonmonthly.com/political-animal/ – Nancy LeTourneau is great.
      https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/ – When Kevin is good, he’s very good.
      https://www.eclectablog.com/ – They pull no punches, but aren’t wild-eyed crazies who live in Fairy Gumdrop Land. Often with a Michigan focus.
      https://www.wonkette.com/ – Of course. commiegirl1’s team is great.

      My $0.02.

      (Thanks for fishing this out of the dungeon!!)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      laura

      Emptywheel has a twitter and a blog site – both excellent, but watch out, bmaz bites.

      For twitter accounts I highly recommend:

      Idabaewells

      Bboyboulliabaise

      Bestofnextdoor

      PearlsFromMyrna

      and yes to whoever recommended tbogg and hilzoy

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I assume Richard M. Nixon is the same as Dick Nixon?

      edit:  URLs are super helpful so I can avoid all the googling.  Maybe I’m being lazy, but I would rather ask 100 people to find the URL than to have to google 100 times.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      randy khan

      Anybody see the FDA letter on hydroxychloroquine and (just plan) chloroquine?

      At the request of HHS, the FDA is withdrawing its emergency use authorization and approval to withdraw the drugs from the national stockpile. The report accompanying the letter is a really good narrative of the initial idea and why it wasn’t crazy (which it wasn’t), the subsequent studies of various kinds, and why the FDA has concluded that there’s no evidence of clinical benefit but significant potential for harm at the dosages that likely would be required even if there were clinical benefit. Considering the topic, it’s surprisingly readable.

      Trump will still push it, though

      Reply
    60. 60.

      NotMax

      OT.

      FYI.

      T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T customers are experiencing issues placing calls across the US, according to user reports on Downdetector and on social media, with reports spiking around 2:20 PM ET.

      The issue appears to be entirely on T-Mobile’s end….
      [snip]
      …It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems. Source

      Reply
    63. 63.

      soapdish

      I was wondering about this not that long ago. I still find the way that political blogs are presented to be my favorite way to absorb news analysis (fewer hot takes, more contemplation, less trolling), but I haven’t added any in a long, long time.
      The biggest blog loss I feel is Booman Tribune. I went into the Google Wayback Machine to 2016 and those posts are still far superior to what Progress Pond is now.

      If I had one blog to add I’d say Granola Shotgun.
      https://granolashotgun.com/

      Reply
    64. 64.

      TheflipPsyd

      Not sure how I’d  characterize it as a blog since it’s  a mix of politics and culture, but I think The Root  would be a good edition to the blogroll. I am not good at copying url on a tablet,but the address is http://www.theroot.com

      Reply
    70. 70.

      BigJimSlade

      Twitter suggestions:

      Slava Malamud (hard to categorize – great snark, covers sports and politics and anything that might be going on):
      https://twitter.com/SlavaMalamud

      You already link to his block, but Charles Pierce has a twitter feed, too, of course:
      https://twitter.com/CharlesPPierce

      Joy Reid
      https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid

      Dana Houle
      https://twitter.com/DanaHoule

      Kamala Harris
      https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris

      RSchooley
      https://twitter.com/Rschooley

      There’s gotta be a dozen more I’m forgetting.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: No, you just need to run, not walk, to your favorite spot for streaming or DVD acquisition and watch Cold Comfort Farm. Absolutely hysterical performances from everyone, especially Ian McKellan as a fire and brimstone preacher. It’s one of the rare, rare instances where the movie is even better than the book.

      Don’t thank me, but you’re welcome. : )

      Reply
    73. 73.

      BSR

      I’ll nominate Diane Ravitch’s blog.  She is a former under-secretary of education under Bush I.  Helped craft “No Kid Left Behind”.  Realized it wasn’t working and did an about face.  She is one of the sharpest critics of the current trends of bashing teachers, promoting (even more) standardized testing, and increasing use of charter schools.  I would call it political since education has become a political thing, but if you decide not, that’s fine.

      https://dianeravitch.net/

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Haroldo

      My memory is very bad, and I don’t know if it’s still be written (it was very sporadic in the best of times) and I don’t see it in the blog roll, but, if memory serves, its sub-title was “Life in the Imperial City.”  The writing was almost musical and the author was seemingly a student of Russia and the former Soviet Union.

      Ah – here it is: “Stop the Sirit of Zossen 2.0”.  (‘The Imperial City and the World’) The author, Dr. Leo Strauss, still tweets prolifically, it seems.

      http://www.stiftungleostrauss.com/bunker/

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Haydnseek:

      I don’t have a Twitter account but browse Twitter and play videos there all the time. There has been a problem lately where Twitter videos sometimes won’t play on the Balloon Juice page, but if you click the tweet and go to Twitter it always plays there (in my experience).

      Reply
    96. 96.

      geg6

      I would add TPM and New York Magazine’s Intelligencer to the news sites for sure.

      And I don’t see LGM listed, though I may have missed it.  Lots of us here read it, though.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Jorge (from Miami)

      For college football fans, @edsbs and anybody else associated with @ShutdownFullcas (podcast dead for now).  Also the Vacation Bible School podcast is quite interesting.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      As they are not technically blogs (and include a range of topics), guess all three could fit in News Sites, although they are more like web magazines.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Gary Ratner

      dpcreferee.com

      That’s me.  Blogroll me!

      I address something called direct primary care, a controversial health care delivery system. My main concern has been that some wildly exaggeragted claims about its effectiveness in reducing overall healthcare costs ( 85%, says one wingnut ) are used to support various forms of Medicaid parsimony. On the other hand, direct primary care doctors — when staying their own lane — have a potentially useful core idea: don’t take insurance and use the resulting overhead savings for longer visits. But, guess what?  It’s complicated!

      Reply
    117. 117.

      WaterGirl

      @schrodingers_cat: When you did say anything about your blog last time I posted the last “hey let us know if you want to be on the Friends of BJ blog list”, I assumed you did not want to be included.

      Because of that, I would like to make sure that you like to be included.  Yes?

      Reply

