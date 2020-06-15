As we discovered during the site upgrade, blogrolls are not yet extinct, and their overall demise has been greatly exaggerated. So it’s time to ask whether there are any blogs that should be on the blogroll, but aren’t.

John Cole Mr. Bear and Miss Willow will be deciding which blogs are added to the blogroll, but I haven’t seen him them nix more than one or two, ever. So nominate away! Please.

You can see all the sections listed below. If you’re a reader/commenter and you are nominating your own blog, please let us know in the comments. Those go in the top category, regardless. For all other blogs, please include the category you think the blog belongs in.

One last thing that occurred to me – might we want to include a list of really great twitter feeds, for those of us who don’t have twitter accounts but sometimes look at them from our browsers?

Whether it’s a blog or a twitter account, please list the name of the blog and put the URL on a separate line. That will make it easier to add to the blogroll.

Readers and Friends of Balloon Juice

Angry Black Lady Chronicles

Carol Duhart

Cleek

Dorothy Winsor

Nuclear Diner (Cheryl Rofer)

The World According to Meh!

Tom Levenson

Way of Cats

What’s 4 Dinner

Zandar Versus The Stupid

On the Lighter Side

Astronomy Picture of the Day

Jesus and Mo

Merriam Webster’s Word of the Day

The Oatmeal

XKCD

Political Blogs

Andrea Chalupa

Avedon

Barry Eisler

Blue Virginia

Charles Pierce

Non-Political Blogs

Calculated Risk

The Stranger

Live Science

News Sites

Democracy Now

McClatchy

ProPublica

