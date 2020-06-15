As we discovered during the site upgrade, blogrolls are not yet extinct, and their overall demise has been greatly exaggerated. So it’s time to ask whether there are any blogs that should be on the blogroll, but aren’t.
John Cole Mr. Bear and Miss Willow will be deciding which blogs are added to the blogroll, but I haven’t seen him them nix more than one or two, ever. So nominate away! Please.
You can see all the sections listed below. If you’re a reader/commenter and you are nominating your own blog, please let us know in the comments. Those go in the top category, regardless. For all other blogs, please include the category you think the blog belongs in.
One last thing that occurred to me – might we want to include a list of really great twitter feeds, for those of us who don’t have twitter accounts but sometimes look at them from our browsers?
Whether it’s a blog or a twitter account, please list the name of the blog and put the URL on a separate line. That will make it easier to add to the blogroll.
Readers and Friends of Balloon Juice
Angry Black Lady Chronicles
Carol Duhart
Cleek
Dorothy Winsor
Nuclear Diner (Cheryl Rofer)
The World According to Meh!
Tom Levenson
Way of Cats
What’s 4 Dinner
Zandar Versus The Stupid
On the Lighter Side
Astronomy Picture of the Day
Jesus and Mo
Merriam Webster’s Word of the Day
The Oatmeal
XKCD
Political Blogs
Andrea Chalupa
Avedon
Barry Eisler
Blue Virginia
Charles Pierce
just the first few…
Non-Political Blogs
Calculated Risk
The Stranger
Live Science
just the first few…
News Sites
Democracy Now
McClatchy
ProPublica
just the first few…
