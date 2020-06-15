Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday / Monday, June 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday / Monday, June 14-15

… “This virus is not going to rest” until it infects about 60 percent to 70 percent of the population, said Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Experts have estimated that without a vaccine, about 70 percent of the population will need to be infected and develop immunity in order to stop the virus’s spread, a concept called herd immunity. The current number of confirmed American cases is over 2 million, less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, according to a New York Times database.

Dr. Osterholm said that recent data show the rate of infection has been level in eight states, increasing in 22 states and decreasing in the rest. The increase is not simply due to more widely available testing, the experts said, noting that Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising in several states.

“At this point, hospitals are at risk of getting overwhelmed and that is basically signaling to me that those states are already behind,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of the special pathogens unit at Boston University School of Medicine, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said that by July 4, coronavirus deaths in the United States would likely jump from the current level of about 116,000 to somewhere between 124,000 and 140,000…


Home to just 8 per cent of the global population, Latin America is now suffering half the world’s new coronavirus deaths. Months of strict lockdowns have failed to succeed in flattening the curve of infections, as they did in Europe and east Asia, and the continent faces the worst of both worlds: a heavy human toll and crippling economic damage.

The example of Peru shows how an apparently model response failed to work as intended. President Martín Vizcarra initially won international praise for a tough, quick response, ordering the army on to the streets less than two weeks after the first Covid-19 case was detected to enforce a national lockdown and threatening to jail violators. His government also announced a $32bn package to support the economy, including a $110 one-off payment to the poorest families to help them survive.

But nearly three months on, Peru is struggling to contain the virus. Its population of 32m has reported more than 200,000 infections, more than France or Germany, and the death rate continues to climb. One of the key reasons the government’s measures have failed to work, experts say, is the country’s very large informal economy, covering around 70 per cent of the workforce…

While Latin America’s two biggest economies muddled their responses, most other nations in the region acted like Peru, locking down their populations quickly. But many of them found that the measures which had proved successful in containing the pandemic in developed nations were far less successful in a continent with a long history of weak law enforcement and scepticism of government measures.

Ecuador suffered a particularly horrific wave of infections in its business capital Guayaquil in April. As in other Latin American nations, the virus was often introduced by wealthier citizens coming home from trips to Spain and Italy. Local hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed, bodies were left uncollected for days in the tropical heat and relatives had to resort to makeshift cardboard coffins to bury their loved ones…

There are much lower death rates in Argentina and Colombia, the region’s third and fourth biggest economies, but they still do not have the virus fully under control and have been forced to extend their lockdowns, increasing the economic damage.

Only in Uruguay and Costa Rica, two of the smallest nations, can the governments claim a high degree of success and very low rates of infection. Both have good state-funded health systems and Ernesto Talvi, Uruguay’s foreign minister, points to very high public compliance with the lockdown, and effective testing and tracking as other key factors.

Implicitly contrasting his country with bigger regional neighbours, he says that Uruguay’s strong democratic tradition meant citizens trusted their leaders’ instructions. “For me, that’s the big lesson of all this. The trustworthiness of institutions,” says Mr Talvi…

Speaking of trust…

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 41 new cases: 38 from local infection comprising six Malaysians and 32 non-Malaysians, of whom 14 are immigration detainees and the rest foreign workers. Three imported infections in Malaysians returning from Singapore. Total 8,494 cases.

      54 more patients recovered, total 7,400 recovered or 87.1% of all patients. Of 973 active and contagious cases, four are in ICU and no one is on a ventilator. No new deaths, total stands at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.42%, case fatality rate 1.61%.

      DG of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah advises today will be the Ministry’s last daily media conference. After today, the media conference will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

    3. 3.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

      As at 3:00pm on 15 June 2020, a total of 7,335 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 102 deaths and 6,851 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 10 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 62% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 1,828,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.4% have been positive.’

      15 new cases in Australia today, 12 in Victoria. There are 17 cases in hospitals,spread over 3 states, while 4 of them are in ICU. No ventilated patients in Australia.

      Victoria had its last coronavirus death, 23 days ago.

    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Experts have estimated that without a vaccine, about 70 percent of the population will need to be infected and develop immunity in order to stop the virus’s spread, a concept called herd immunity.

      I wonder how many people would have to die before a 70 percent infection number could be achieved?

      ETA. Are Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand banning travel to their respective countries?

    5. 5.

      JWR

      From the “Florida ordered a million doses of hydroxychloroquine” Politico story:

      DeSantis first gave attention to the drug as Trump, one of his biggest political allies, was increasing his focus on the treatment. DeSantis has based much of Florida’s coronavirus response on implicit and direct signals from the White House.

      DeSantis is a very stupid, not very bright man. Yay, Florida!?

    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      @Brachiator:

      Malaysia is closed to inbound travellers other than returning citizens and permanent residents, and those who keep a residence here under the MYSecondHome programme.

    8. 8.

      terben

      @Brachiator: From the Australian Dept of Home Affairs.

      ‘All travellers arriving in Australia must undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated facilities (for example, a hotel), in their port of arrival.

      You can travel to Australia if you are an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, an immediate family member of an Australian citizen or permanent resident or are a New Zealand citizen usually resident in Australia. If you are an immediate family member holding a temporary visa you will need to provide us with evidence of your relationship.’

      If you don’t fit the above category then:

      ‘The Commissioner of the Australian Border Force (ABF) may consider an additional exemption in relation to the travel restrictions currently in place for:

      • foreign nationals travelling at the invitation of the Australian Commonwealth Government for the purpose of assisting in the COVID-19 response or whose entry would be in the national interest
      • critical medical services, including air ambulance and delivery of supplies, that regularly arrive into Australia from international ports
      • people with critical skills (for example, medical specialists, engineers, marine pilots and crews) by exception
      • diplomats accredited to Australia and currently resident in Australia, and their immediate family
      • ​case-by-case exceptions for humanitarian or compassionate reasons.’

      Once you are in Australia, there are currently travel restictions between states. In my state the borders are shut to residents of all other states/territories until July 20.

    12. 12.

      terben

      @Brachiator: Under our Constitution, health is a state responsibility, including the power to shut state borders for health emergencies like this one. The federal government is not happy about the border closures, but cannot force the states to open them.

      People can cross borders if they are essential workers, truck drivers, emergency personnel etc. If not, you need to have a compelling reason and be prepared to spend 14 days in isolation. (enforced by police checks)

    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Beijing continue to add cases from the Xinfadi produce exchange outbreak, 36 confirmed and 6 asymptomatic cases yesterday. So far, all cases have direct connection to the exchange. Case summaries show every single one of them are people with non-Beijing “Hukous” who work or does business at Xinfadi. Most of the cases reported yesterday report initial symptoms from 6/10 – 6/12, and were traced, isolated and tested on 6/13. It may be a sign that the authorities are starting to catch up to the spread. In total, 76,499 persons with connections to the produce exchange have been tested, 59 positive so far (48 are already reported cases, 11 awaiting confirmation, to be reported). 41,510 residents from the 11 compounds surrounding the exchange have been tested, no positives so far. Samples have been collected from 8,950 persons who work or does business at Xinfadi, of which 6,079 have been tested, no positives (aside from those already reported). Samples have been collected from 29,386 persons who have visited Xinfadi in the past 14 days, 12,973 tests processed, no positives so far. While surely some among these people may be infected, just are not yet testing positive, it is still a good sign that the outbreak was caught relatively early.

      < 1% of the environmental samples collected from Xinfadi are positive for SARS-CoV-2, so the outbreak probably had not yet spread across the entire massive exchange before detection. Environmental samples are being collected from other major wet markets and produce markets around Beijing, especially those visited by confirmed or asymptomatic cases, no positives to date. Cities around China are now collecting ransom environmental samples from major produce exchanges supplying their respective municipalities, but also with focus on seafood, no positives, yet.

      Beijing’s current PCR lab testing capacity is > 95K per day, and being expanded. I am sure they can surge to well above 100K / day temporarily.

      Outside of Beijing, a family of 4 from the neighboring province of Hebei (the father owns a stall at Xinfadi) have been infected, 3 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases. The family visited the father at Xinfadi recently, and they all drove back to their home town for  prenatal check ups for the pregnant wife (their Hubei “Hukou” does not provide them with adequate health care coverage in Beijing), which is why the cases are reported by Hebei. Province of Sichuan reported a suspect case imported from Beijing, the spouse is a confirmed case at Xinfadi.

      Chengdu in Sichuan Province also reported 4 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases imported on a flight from Cairo, Egypt. Other cities in China reported several imported cases from India.

