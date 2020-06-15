The 3 W's drive down risk of Covid and must be common practice when we leave our home and are around others. pic.twitter.com/UJAFCPypQI — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 14, 2020

Truly amazing that we stopped taking precautions against the virus because we *checks notes* got bored of it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2020

The US Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic: "If more wear them, we'll have MORE freedom to go out" https://t.co/TTTH48aa4Z — CNN International (@cnni) June 15, 2020

C-SPAN is interviewing a Vanderbilt clinician over Zoom sitting in his home office. He's urging the public to continue wearing masks and a caller just asked, “Well you talk about masks but with all due respect doctor, why ain't you wearin’ a mask right now?“

We are so screwed. — Kenn White (@kennwhite) June 14, 2020

Up to 45 percent of #SARSCoV2 infections may be asymptomatic, according to the Scripps Research Institute https://t.co/a9pShRLiGz via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/CSy77cErJk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

115,732 confirmed #covid19 deaths in the United States so far https://t.co/gadJKxkufH — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 15, 2020

States reported about 21,500 new cases today, more than half of them in the south. pic.twitter.com/M9T0NSgZ60 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 14, 2020

I believe the protests are necessary regardless, but it is heartening that early results show very small numbers of protesters testing positive for COVID: 1.4% in Minneapolis and <1% in Seattle. https://t.co/TjJyrNkVfw https://t.co/XXaTFBkFCB — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) June 15, 2020

Health experts predict #COVID19 will afflict the US for months to come & won’t lose its grip on the United States any time soon, leading infectious disease experts are saying. They're uncertain how the patchwork of reopening plans will affect the virus https://t.co/ncMefL2DCt pic.twitter.com/gTjmnI9J77 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

… “This virus is not going to rest” until it infects about 60 percent to 70 percent of the population, said Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” Experts have estimated that without a vaccine, about 70 percent of the population will need to be infected and develop immunity in order to stop the virus’s spread, a concept called herd immunity. The current number of confirmed American cases is over 2 million, less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, according to a New York Times database. Dr. Osterholm said that recent data show the rate of infection has been level in eight states, increasing in 22 states and decreasing in the rest. The increase is not simply due to more widely available testing, the experts said, noting that Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising in several states. “At this point, hospitals are at risk of getting overwhelmed and that is basically signaling to me that those states are already behind,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of the special pathogens unit at Boston University School of Medicine, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said that by July 4, coronavirus deaths in the United States would likely jump from the current level of about 116,000 to somewhere between 124,000 and 140,000…

China reports 57 new #coronavirus cases, highest daily number in 2 months https://t.co/3QszI9D2Ds via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

A sign of how alarmed the Beijing authorities are about the coronavirus outbreak: Even the State Council press conferences, which continued during the worst of the epidemic and where masks were banned, have been cancelled pic.twitter.com/LHVF0l2v0q — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) June 14, 2020





Japanese contact tracing shows that most outbreaks started from 20-39 yr olds, in places w heavy breathing in close proximity (eg cheering at music events, singing in choirs, talking loudly in bars and exercising in gyms). https://t.co/37fny5M8Il https://t.co/3SkQRInnU2 — Claire Hastie (@ClaireHastie1) June 14, 2020

India #coronavirus fears are mounting because it might run out of available ICU beds by the end of July https://t.co/cSp9K9xyZU pic.twitter.com/xkkfaAy9Mr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

India to use 500 train carriages as coronavirus wards in Delhi https://t.co/qqudBQOGV4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 14, 2020

Pakistan warns #coronavirus will peak at more than a million cases https://t.co/OUd9u81TWP via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

Iran daily #coronavirus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months https://t.co/hqS9higKef via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

Turkey sees rise in daily coronavirus cases following easing https://t.co/BYYlnj5LEq via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

Europe is reopening many borders but not to Americans, Asians. Latin Americas or tourists from the Mideast. Europe is expected to open up to more visitors next month, but details remain unclear https://t.co/9UkEgf8G7D pic.twitter.com/R80caFfCkk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 14, 2020

The number of #COVID19 cases in Africa has doubled in the last 18 days, rising to more than 200,000, @WHO says. A jump in cases in Arizona, US, is fueling concerns of an increase in community spread of the #coronavirus.https://t.co/HM2TVZA20q pic.twitter.com/nnRDfVIYHR — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) June 11, 2020

Brazil registers 867,624 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 43,332 deaths https://t.co/XCDov6f6WR pic.twitter.com/FhEDXozw6d — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020

Mexico reports more than 17,000 total deaths from coronavirus https://t.co/wjW50k0RwC pic.twitter.com/TSm8eL2RaL — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2020

This is a tragedy we knew was coming. “Nearly 2,000 people in and around Leticia are sick with COVID-19. About 70 have died. That might not sound like a colossal death toll at first. This amounts to the highest per-capita death rate in all of Colombia” https://t.co/byhu0ePxhF — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) June 14, 2020

Poverty and populism put Latin America at the center of #COVID19 pandemichttps://t.co/0oZmvKqamH #coronavirus — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) June 14, 2020

Home to just 8 per cent of the global population, Latin America is now suffering half the world’s new coronavirus deaths. Months of strict lockdowns have failed to succeed in flattening the curve of infections, as they did in Europe and east Asia, and the continent faces the worst of both worlds: a heavy human toll and crippling economic damage. The example of Peru shows how an apparently model response failed to work as intended. President Martín Vizcarra initially won international praise for a tough, quick response, ordering the army on to the streets less than two weeks after the first Covid-19 case was detected to enforce a national lockdown and threatening to jail violators. His government also announced a $32bn package to support the economy, including a $110 one-off payment to the poorest families to help them survive. But nearly three months on, Peru is struggling to contain the virus. Its population of 32m has reported more than 200,000 infections, more than France or Germany, and the death rate continues to climb. One of the key reasons the government’s measures have failed to work, experts say, is the country’s very large informal economy, covering around 70 per cent of the workforce… While Latin America’s two biggest economies muddled their responses, most other nations in the region acted like Peru, locking down their populations quickly. But many of them found that the measures which had proved successful in containing the pandemic in developed nations were far less successful in a continent with a long history of weak law enforcement and scepticism of government measures. Ecuador suffered a particularly horrific wave of infections in its business capital Guayaquil in April. As in other Latin American nations, the virus was often introduced by wealthier citizens coming home from trips to Spain and Italy. Local hospitals and morgues were overwhelmed, bodies were left uncollected for days in the tropical heat and relatives had to resort to makeshift cardboard coffins to bury their loved ones… There are much lower death rates in Argentina and Colombia, the region’s third and fourth biggest economies, but they still do not have the virus fully under control and have been forced to extend their lockdowns, increasing the economic damage. Only in Uruguay and Costa Rica, two of the smallest nations, can the governments claim a high degree of success and very low rates of infection. Both have good state-funded health systems and Ernesto Talvi, Uruguay’s foreign minister, points to very high public compliance with the lockdown, and effective testing and tracking as other key factors. Implicitly contrasting his country with bigger regional neighbours, he says that Uruguay’s strong democratic tradition meant citizens trusted their leaders’ instructions. “For me, that’s the big lesson of all this. The trustworthiness of institutions,” says Mr Talvi…

Speaking of trust…

Dr Anthony Fauci on managing the coronavirus and President Trump. Why don’t we see him on news shows now? “I still get the same number of requests from all the networks and all the cable channels,” he says. “I just don’t get cleared [by the White House.]” https://t.co/8mhYx3zjeW — Jim Richardson (@JimRichardsonNG) June 14, 2020

Two long-haul flights into Los Angeles International Airport in March each included a person who later was found to have COVID-19, and public health officials failed to alert passengers and crew who had flown with them, a Times investigation has found. https://t.co/0DuLpXvmQp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 14, 2020

Florida ordered a million doses of hydroxychloroquine. Hospitals didn't want it https://t.co/3aj0DRGREv — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 13, 2020