What Has John Cole Been Doing?

    56Comments

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I feel compelled to raise my concerns about the willow.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      OK, is that top photo what the back yard looks like now, versus earlier versions, when you first planted the trees?

      Or is the top photo what your back yard looked like after spending all spring going crazy with growing, and the photos below it are how things look now after you’ve pruned everything back?

      I hope the correct answer is the first, because otherwise I may offend you forever by saying I like the “jungle garden” more than the “neatly manicured yard.”

      But that’s just me – you do have an idyllic looking space.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Major Major Major Major: Naw, John just has the realtor’s touch with the camera – the ability to find the one angle that makes a 300-square-foot apartment look like a luxury lodge in the Berkshires.  He’s used it here to make an attractive small willow look like an Ent. An Ent in full battle rage.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      At first glance it looked as if you had installed a tetherball pole.

      Just got off a two hour call with Mom about something having to do with her computer. Finally got around to walking her through installing Teamviewer, so I can now see from here what her screen looks like rather than trying to best guess some stuff from her description and control her computer remotely if needs be. Once that was done, dilemma solved. In this case it wasn’t a real computer problem, it involved something to do with online borrowing from her local library.

      Her first comment, punctuated with a laugh, after I explained what Teamviewer is: “Does that mean you can look at my porn?” And people wonder whence I get my acerbic sense of humor.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      wvng

      Nice. I think I bought the same arbor(s) you have. We’re training squash to grow up it. What are you doing there, John?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl:  I think you’re right.  I took another look, and the new (?) tree in front of the red wheel barrow, which looks so tiny and nearly invisible in the first photo, gets its DeMille closeup in the second photo.

      So the “Jungle Fever” look is a matter of camera angle and position.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JoyceH

      When I first moved in here, I planted a willow. It looked nice for a few years, but then it died. I was talking to my lawn mowing guy and he said well of course it died. Once it got bigger there wasn’t enough water in that spot for it. So… huh.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      joel hanes

      Seven nests of babby birbs the man has, and he shows us pictures of plants.

      Plants.

      A request from the peanut gallery :

      either at sunrise or sunset, Cole, please walk out on your front porch and make an audio recording of the birbs.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT:

      RIP Sushant Singh Rajput, an upcoming actor who worked in the Hindi film industry passed away today. He killed himself, he was depressed. He was only 34.

      Here he is in Kaipo Che, 

      He is the cricket coach. (Kai Po Che = you have been cut in Gujarati, when cut some one’s kite with your manja, the sharp and abrasive String which you use to fly a kite)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Steeplejack

      New Grantchester starting in a few minutes (at least here in D.C.). I thought they lost the thread a bit last season, but I’m going to give it a go. Not sure about the new vicar.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Luciamia:

      I planted one (curly leaf willow) at the far back corner of our backyard. A cutting from wife’s cousin’s willow, which wasn’t scary big. Learned if you plant one over the sewer main, it will go bonkers, and ours is yuge, many times the size of the donor tree.

      The shade is welcome in summer but it’s kind of a giant weed, otherwise.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @Steeplejack
      My husband can’t go up the stairs to where the TV is, so we’re going to try to stream it. I’m a little leery about the new vicar too, but it just means Robson gets more to do.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      geg6

      @Baud:
      I can attest that WV is almost universally gorgeous.  From a distance, almost every square inch has spectacular scenery.  And Cole’s hometown is quite picturesque.  As long as you don’t look too closely in some places, you almost forget how much poverty and ignorance is there. I must, actually, admit that my part of Western PA is similar, except our mountains are not quite as high.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      J R in WV

      Well, there are corners of W Va with lots of ignorance. Other places pretend they aren’t pits of ignorance, but…

      Most of it is beautiful, although the top of the Mud River watershed is one of the world’s largest mountain top removal strip mines. Friend is a hydrologist, does research, says the valley fills do hold water and release it more slowly, so flows downstream improve in dry spells. But the fills also release heavy metals, selenium, lead, etc, etc.

      So the bass have issues with sexual dimorphism, and the little flood control lake has signs about “Don’t eat the fish from this lake!”

      But it is really pretty, nearly everywhere away from the mines.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      geg6

      @joel hanes:

      One of my best friends from high school has some nests with birbs nesting and peeps just starting to get all fuzzy.  She had been documenting them in FB for the last couple of weeks, from eggs to hatchlings.  She PMed me the other day asking if I was okay because I always comment on people’s animal pics, always a positive comment.  I had to tell her the bad news: birds are one of those animals I hate.  They are dirty and full of insects and they are fucking dinosaurs.  Once you see the dinosaur in them, you can never unsee it.  The only animals I find more creepy than birds are snakes.  I hate them both.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @zhena gogolia: My cousin somehow managed to break his shin, I think, just from a misstep. Had to have surgery and in a wheel chair and was celebrating being able to crawl upstairs to sleep in his own bed this week. It’s been a long 8+ weeks.

      Hope for a quick recovery for your husband.

      Reply

