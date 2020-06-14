As of 8 AM ET, these two items are trending on Twitter: #RampGate and #TrumpIsUnwell. It’s a reaction to some Trump weirdness during the West Point speech yesterday, including his need to use two hands to take a sip of water and the gingerly way he walked down the ramp after the speech, taking tiny baby steps on his tiny baby feet. The Lincoln Project collective was on it right away:

Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020

There are valid reasons to question Trump’s physical wellness, starting with the fact that his doctors tell bald-faced lies to the public. There’s the still unexplained rush trip to Walter Reed that was implausibly explained away as “advance work” on tests for a routine physical. There’s the odd swaying, the inability to stand like a normal human and apparent balance issues.

Trump is 74 years old and overweight, so the ramp thing didn’t seem unusual to me. But his campaign team thought the Twitter reaction was enough of an issue to ghostwrite a lie in response:

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

As you can see for yourself in the top clip, he didn’t “run” 10 feet or 10 inches, though he did pump his elbows to mimic a faster pace at the bottom of the ramp. It’s a bizarre thing to lie about, but whoever fibbed on Trump’s behalf got one thing right: Trump has “momentum,” and the trajectory is downward.

Every day, Trump and/or his campaign team claim that Biden is mentally and/or physically unfit. They edit clips to portray Biden as confused or incoherent. Biden does have a tendency to ramble, and the media coverage of Biden’s campaign is sparse, which might allow Trump to set the narrative for now.

But to buy that narrative, you’d have to ignore the fact that Trump stumbles over common words frequently (“Ulysses S. Grant” in yesterday’s speech). Trump doesn’t just ramble occasionally; he is invariably a demented word salad shooter when not reading something off a teleprompter.

Ultimately, I think the projection strategy of portraying Biden as frail and confused is going to backfire on the Trumpers. Biden is who he is, and his persona is baked in with the public. He’s no Obama, but he’s infinitely more articulate and knowledgeable now than Trump has ever been. Biden has demonstrated that he actually can propel himself forward at faster than 5 MPH without a golf cart. Plus, unlike Trump, Biden doesn’t present as a self-aggrandizing dick.

It’s true that the GWB campaign managed to portray its elitist prep school cheerleader candidate as a drawling Texas cowpoke and John Kerry as an effete New England windsurfer. But that task was made easier by the lack of contemporaneous footage of GWB windsurfing around Kennebunkport. What the Trump people are trying to pull off here seems like a loser strategy to me.

Anyway, open thread!