More pics from commentor Ema Ema‘s Central Park strolls. (These were taken back in March, but I missed the original submission):
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
This post is in: Garden Chats
JPL
Fun pictures. Leaves make such interesting patterns.
mrmoshpotato
Next week – pwning a public garden. :)
OzarkHillbilly
Nice pics.
Mousebumples
Good morning , everyone – and great pics to start off the day!
We’ve got the first flowering blossom on the rose bush I planted a few weeks ago, so that was a great thing to see when cutting the lawn yesterday.
Today’s project will probably be attempting to tackle weeds, since some don’t seem that far away from going to seed (and I think they’re competing with my raspberry bushes for water, etc.)
Any gloves (or other tips) that help with removing more prickly weeds? Some of those prickles get through the current gloves I have, which makes it harder to power through and get all the weeds…
Lapassionara
@Mousebumples: are you using a hand tool, like the one with a long metal piece with a forked tip? Those help get the roots up, so you don’t have to pull so hard on the prickly part.
Ken
@Mousebumples: I use leather work gloves for weeding thistles or trimming roses and such, never had any problems. I don’t have a yard, but my church does – in fact I spent a couple hours yesterday weeding and mulching.
Most years I use the same gloves when working at the Crawford County MO fair, near OzarkHillbilly. My nephew and niece show animals, and one day a year I can stand in a pen full of hogs and help herd them into the arena. This year it was cancelled, thank goodness, though it took them a ridiculously long time – some of the people on the fair committee are, shall we say, intense about those livestock awards.
Lapassionara
Ps, good morning everyone and thanks for the photos.
SiubhanDuinne
Wonderful pictures.
@Mousebumples: Leather rose gloves?
I have to tackle some huge weeds in the back raised beds today too. Thankfully, it’s only going to a high of 71° (it’s 52° right now, gorgeous weather for me) so I’m hoping to make great headway. But it’s obvious that come fall I need to dig out the entire bed, replace some soil, replant it and mulch it like crazy after putting down a layer of pre-emergent weed killer. I’m already exhausted just thinking about that project.
Mousebumples
@Lapassionara: @Ken: @satby: yeah, leather gloves that fit are probably what I need. I have clay soil so the metal fork thing usually ends up bending like crazy before I get any weeds out.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
Pretty excited – tired of playing with fuel mixes and finicky chainsaw starts, I sprung for a DeWalt 60 Volt 16” battery powered chainsaw. From everything I read, it’ll be good for about 45 minutes of cutting per fresh full charge.
Honeysuckle and inconvenient saplings and deadfalls, your time is done!
Ken
@Mousebumples: Clay soils are nasty for weeding. Yesterday’s thistle-pulling project was in some fairly good beds, and most of them just came right out with the root. In a way it helped that they were so large, since the stems were sturdy enough they didn’t break.
I got them just before flowering, which is a little sad for the seed-eating birds but there are plenty of patches in the woods. The robins were excited, though – lots of broken up soil and worms. That’s one of the few fun things about weeding for me, watching the birds gather.
@Mousebumples: I get a bulk pack (3? 5?) Of leather work gloves either at Costco or on line for such prickly work. They aren’t long gloves like rose gloves, but the leather is thicker and I’ve never had anything go through them. I use them for everything, too.
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I can feel you taking out your frustrations from here :)
Nancy
@Mousebumples: I have resorted to a pitchfork to get entrenched weeds out. It suits my devilish nature, but it is more effective that the hand tools.
Gloves and pitchforks for the never ending weed patrol.
I love the Garden Chats.
OzarkHillbilly
@Ken: I loved the Crawford County Fair, went for one day anyway most every year when I lived in Bourbon. If the livestock shows aren’t the best part, they’re close. The kids are just so damned proud of their animals.
Haven’t been since we moved to Wash Co. It’s just not on the radar like it used to be.
And thanks for the Central Park pics. Just Friday I was having a chat with friends about public urban parks. Of course we have the Commons and adjacent Boston Garden downtown. But, I used to live about three blocks from the Arnold Arboretum which, like Central Park and parts of Boston’s Esplanade, was Olmstead designed. Of all the parks in the Boston area, I think the Arnold is the nicest.
Fun fact: Medford, my current place of abode, has the most greenspace of any city in Mass.,
or so I’ve been told.
@Ken: I did consider that, but the problem is that bed has my iris, daffodils, and daylillies brought from my old place 4 years ago and there’s nowhere else to plant them while I zap the bed. I can take them out for a week or so while I work on it, but I have to get them all replanted during the fall. I’ve already lost several iris rhizomes from the repeated weed invasions, and iris are expensive.
@OzarkHillbilly: I read this really touching story about 4H kids missing their big opportunity to show their livestock this year. Of course, they featured a boy and his pig and a girl and her lamb. We all say fuck Cancer, but I am ready to ad Covid as the next C word.
@rikyrah: I received a gift cert. From them and bought some. Great steaks! But don’t ever buy them without a Groupon or some coupon — which seem to be easily available — because they are overpriced otherwise (overhead cost of freestanding stores?)
OzarkHillbilly
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: My chainsaw runs like a striped ass ape (Husqvarna), but I finally had it with the weedeater this week and bought an 80 volt Kobalt (60 mins run time). Never again am I going to spend 10 minutes yanking and yanking on the cord, then nursing a coughing, sputtering engine till it warms up enough to run properly.
At this point I am committed to going all electric. As my machinery dies one by one I’ll be replacing them. Battery technology has come a long way.
Anne Laurie
@satby: I’ve already lost several iris rhizomes from the repeated weed invasions, and iris are expensive.
I had to ‘overwinter’ some expensive-for-me irises in root pouches, after digging them out of a raised bed a little too late in the fall. They not only survived, but flowered more heavily than they had been (of course it was an abnormally mild winter here.) As long as you can keep up with the watering, your temporary-cardboard-carton method might work for solarizing your weed-infested bed…
@satby: Some critter (‘possum? Trash Panda?) decided to sleep on my African Iris, pushing them all flat and breaking some. I can see them from the kitchen window over the sink, so I get to be annoyed daily.
OzarkHillbilly
@Immanentize: It is truly a labor of love for them.
Geminid
@Mousebumples: I weed a lot, mostly for other people and I often use a spade to loosen weeds before I grab them. Helps keep the strain off my wrists and elbows. One of those narrow trenching spades works well. Of course, the most efficient weeding technique is to wait till after a day or two of rain. If you can.
Anne Laurie
@rikyrah: Anyone ever bought from Omaha Steaks?
Only ever bought from them online. As others have said, don’t buy unless there’s a sale… but their sales are very frequent.
The Spousal Unit, who has much stronger opinions about meat than I do, says their steaks are ‘usually mediocre’. But he still eats them.
If you eat pork, I like their microwave bacon, cuz I can peel off enough strips for a BLT and have my sandwich in a minute, without the temptation of frying up an entire pound package. And their breakfast sausages are also goof for last-minute meals.
@OzarkHillbilly: I am with you brother — batteries! Although I do not need a striped ass ape on God’s little quarter acre that I have, I do need an assortment of equipment. I have gone with EGO 56 volt tools — lawn mower (really fabulous), line trimmer, and blower. Eying the pole saw which would get a lot of use.
MagdaInBlack
God I miss those kind of county fairs. My FIL was FFA and 4-H advisor, so yeah☺ the fair circuit. The kids with their live stock are the best. My fave: Little kids with big ole steers following them like puppies 💖
Also, lemon shakeups with a wee bit of vodka ☺
Mousebumples
@Immanentize: I got a 10 pack of garden gloves there a few weeks ago, but they aren’t the leathery sort. I’m planning on a run later this morning , so I’ll have to see what they have. Thanks for the tip!
@Geminid: Yeah , rain does make it easier. The issue is finding time to weed with an almost 10 mo old in the house, especially around my full time work schedule. Weekends usually work best – the key is just hoping for weather cooperation…
@OzarkHillbilly: I was more heartbroken that the garage thieves last year stole my Greenworks lawnmower than I was about them stealing my brand new only ridden once Beachbike. The complete absence of having to fuel and tinker with a gas motor was a huge gamechanger.
Anne Laurie
@Geminid: Of course, the most efficient weeding technique is to wait till after a day or two of rain. If you can.
Since I’m usually working over small areas, I have ‘cheated’ by heavily watering the area I intend to weed the night before.
Also highly recommend the Root Slayer shovel to my fellow gardeners battling tough soil as well as tough weeds!
OzarkHillbilly
My own garden news this week is things continue to grow as long as the chipmunks don’t eat them (the little bahstads) I didn’t do much this week due I started pissing blood Sunday morn which progressed to severe abdominal pain Sunday night. Went to the ER. Diagnosis: Kidney stone. Treatment? Morphine, percosets for at home, (which only made me puke) and hope it passed before I got to a urologist (it did). I spend a lot of time with pain but that pain.. is different. It took a lot out of me. Couldn’t do much of anything without needing a break.
Getting old is not for the weak.
@OzarkHillbilly: Ugh. I’m so sorry OH. I haven’t had them yet, but everyone I know who has say the pain is excrutiating. The very fact that they gave you opiods these days proves that point, I think. My Uncle, who was a bit of a wag, used to get stones. “This too shall pass,” he would say through clenched jaw.
Argiope
For the first time ever, deer have started munching on my hostas and the tomato plants in the front yard raised beds. With all the college students gone the streets are much quieter, and I think their territory has expanded. Trying homemade garlic and hot pepper spray to make the garden less inviting.
The Immp had a big bike wipeout Friday. Front tire blowout which tossed him out over the handlebars. Called me upset and hurting and I went to pick him and the bike up. Lots of road burns, abrasions and bruises and one nasty cut from his pedal on the back of his lower calf. Patched him up and took him to his planned outdoor lunch with a friend where he was saluted as a hero of bikery. He’s fine, but has the days-after stiffness of a good fall. Ah to be young, which is also not for the front of heart, but recovery times are so much faster.
Now I gotta find out if/when our favorite bike shop is open….
OzarkHillbilly
@Immanentize: I didn’t even ask for it. 2 cc. was practically the first thing they did. A half hour later they asked my wife how I was doing and after she told them they shot me up with another 4 cc. That did the trick.
I think the worst part about it was no matter how I lay, the pain never changed. That has always been my go to move for dealing with pain because even if rolling over didn’t lessen the pain it would at least change it’s nature.
If cancer is like that, all I can say is “Fuck that shit.”
ETA:<a href=”#comment-7739699″>@Immanentize</a>: Glad he’s OK.
@OzarkHillbilly: Stay hydrated!!!
O. Felix Culpa
@OzarkHillbilly: Ah, we were wondering about your absence. I’m sorry for the cause and hope this was your last experience with kidney stones. Everything I’ve heard about them sounds miserable. Stay well!
@Immanentize: Sorry also about Immp’s wipeout. Here’s to the resilience of youth and a quick recovery! You’re a
good great dad.
Anne Laurie
@OzarkHillbilly: I spend a lot of time with pain but that pain.. is different. It took a lot out of me.
Haven’t had kidney stones myself (yet), but I can attest to the patient consensus that urinary-tract issues are crazy-painful out of all proportion to what doctors say about their ‘seriousness’. So don’t beat yourself up about not staying up to your usual high standards — it is that painful, and it’s draining.
OzarkHillbilly
@O. Felix Culpa: I am trying to take a break from politics because my anger levels were getting out of hand, this just happened to coincide. I’m doing better on the anger front, enough so that I feel I can dip my toes in the water from time to time again, BUT… I still have to be careful
@Mousebumples: The first poppy bloomed today! And the first purple coneflower!
First blooms of the year are magical, every time. For every plant.
@Immanentize: So rude!
I had possums for awhile a few years ago, and he would be just inches from the sliding glass door, strolling by. I would bang on the glass, he would turn and look at me, give me the finger, and continue strolling by.
LivingInExile
I switched to Greenworks 40 volt cordless a few years ago. Tired of climbing around in trees, while trying to pull start a saw. I have their chainsaw, weed whip, two hedge trimmers, and blower. The chainsaw runs a little low on rpm, but has a standard chain which makes it a little jabby on small limbs. Hedge trimmers are fine. The weed whip is great. The blower is good, but a 2amp hr battery doesn’t last long. Also the batteries are a little hard to remove. I have used these tools a lot and haven’t been disappointed. Our yard is about one acre and we have over 250 trees, bushes, and shrubs. Plus I do quite a bit of trimming for other people.
MagdaInBlack
Well that just sucks. Im sorry.
I know a kidney infection is a whole ‘nother world of pain, I can only imagine yours.
@OzarkHillbilly: I’m sorry you had to go through that! Decades ago my best friend had a kidney stone and I will never forget him telling me that if they told him that cutting off his arm would make the pain go away, he would have said, “fine, do it”.
Jackie
@Mousebumples: Long-handled craw-grabbers are perfect for weeding and lots of other garden tasks. Plus a back saver!
OzarkHillbilly
@WaterGirl: Have children?
Jackie
Re:#69 CLAW grabbers.🤦🏼♀️
J R in WV
We received Omaha Steaks a couple of times as a gift. The thick-walled styrofoam case they were mailed in was great as a cooler for years. The steaks were OK too. Was a nice xmas package to eat for quite a while.
They were not better than local high-end meats, but were competitive with Kroger’s meat counter. Years ago, also, tho.
The cooler was destroyed when an elderly friend sat down hard on it and broke the lid. :-(
J R in WV
I had an employee suffer a kidney stone attack at work, called 911 instantly as he was practically unable to move past getting to me. Not a wimpy guy, either. They were there in a flash, took him to hospital nearest his residence.
Only time I recall calling 911 so far.
frosty
@Mousebumples: Deerskin gloves. I bought a pair of these. They’re comfortable and so far nothing’s gone through them.
https://www.amazon.com/American-Genuine-Deerskin-Buckskin-Gloves/dp/B003KN1VRA
frosty
@OzarkHillbilly: I got a 20V DeWalt weedwhacker this year. After using it once or twice it’s way more than I need for this postage stamp yard. OTOH I get tired of replacing broken Black and Decker stuff so this one should last until I move and no longer have a yard and can give it to one of the kids.
Get well, Little Imma 🙏
frosty
@Anne Laurie: In your link there’s a bigger one called the Root Assassin!!
@OzarkHillbilly: Too late, I should have planned ahead!
@frosty: the Root Slayer is pretty awesome.
@OzarkHillbilly: I just went through a (suspected) kidney stone thing too. Probably quite small, as it didn’t completely incapacitate me, but bad enough that I was taking 800mg of ibuprofen every 8 hours just to walk. My friend who has given birth and had repeated kidney stones says the stones are worse.
@Immanentize: the poor kid. He’s due for a long stretch of only great, joyful things happening to him now. I hope he feels better soon.
ema
Thank you all!
Sometimes at Critter Vision you will see the animals scatter from the foodtrays and a coyote appear. Except the possum. He might interrupt his eating for a moment to glance over and check out the coyote but that’s it. He will not move an inch.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings