If you’re birder who likes to photograph your feathered friends, herons and cranes are great subjects because they’ll stand still for you, like this green heron perched on a navigational marker:

Lately, having photographed all manner of standing herons, cranes, egrets, etc., I’ve been trying to improve my birds-in-flight photography skills. It’s a work in progress. Here’s a juvenile white ibis.

Ibises always look goofy to me — even in flight. Look how its legs dangle! But the goofy, relatively slow-moving ibis is a a snap to photograph compared to hummingbirds.

I’ve been staking out our firecracker bush trying to get a good photo of hummingbirds. I’ve managed some half-decent ones of hummingbirds perched, but they’re so quick — it’s tough to get a clear shot of a hummingbird on the wing. This was almost a good shot:

Here’s a better one:

Still not a great shot, but it’s an improvement! I’ll keep trying. Even if I never get anything Albatrossity-worthy, it’s an amusing hobby. I see many more amazing images in the pursuit of a good shot than I’ll ever capture, and that’s the best part.

Open thread!