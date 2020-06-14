Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Just a few bad apples.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

How has Obama failed you today?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Also, too.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This blog will pay for itself.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Shocking, but not surprising.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Word salad with all caps

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Bleg / For Sophie! A Request For Some Pet Assistance

For Sophie! A Request For Some Pet Assistance

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Allow me to introduce my next door neighbor Sophie!

For Sophie! A Request For Some Pet Assistance 2

As you can see, she’s thrilled to meet you…

Sophie moved in at the end of this past winter. She was originally a foster pup from the local Boston Terrier rescue. Her human’s yellow lab had passed away several months before after a long and good life. The great news is that next door is Sophie’s forever home! The bad news is that Sophie, who is two, has really bad canine cataracts and is blind. The good news is there is surgery that can correct this. The not so good news is that while it isn’t cost prohibitive, it isn’t cheap either. Back when Sophie’s human told me that the vet who specializes in doing these types of surgery examined her and said she’d be a good candidate, I told her that when they were ready to do it that I’d put a request for donations up here. Because you all are kind, big hearted folks. While the surgery had been delayed for several weeks because of Florida’s sort of safer at home orders, they are now ready to get it scheduled and done.

Here’s what Jeanne, Sophie’s human, sent over this morning:

HELP! Sophie Marie came into our rescue 5 months ago with little to no sight and needs surgery! Sophie hadn’t seen a vet since she was 4 months old, had not had shots/vaccinations, or had her cataracts diagnosed/treated. Sophie was only about 16 pounds and her ribs and spine were obvious. But despite this neglect, Sophie had the ability to trust and bond with a new human. She is a sweet and funny girl that likes nothing better than to be curled up on your lap or at least touching you. Sophie has gotten much more comfortable meeting new people over the months and it has been wonderful to see her gain more confidence. We can’t wait to see the dog she becomes with vision! As you can imagine, juvenile bilateral cataract surgery is a big deal, and a big expense. We hope that you will join us in our fight to save Sophie’s sight by donating any amount you can.

https://www.paypal.me/btrfl.

They can also use the email address with Paypal or Google Pay:  [email protected]

If they would prefer to send a check, they can send it to our lockbox at:
Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida
4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd. #1010-358
Lake Mary, FL 32746

We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, EIN 80-0020296
A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CH14503 MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY VISiTING www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com OR CALLING TOLL-FREE (800-435-7352) WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. Any funds collected in excess of the amount needed to pay for the vet bills for Sophie Marie will be applied to the vet care of other foster dogs in BTRFL’s care.

The announcement is also on the Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida website and Facebook page.

Anything you all can do will be greatly appreciated! And as part of thanking you all in advance, here’s a bonus picture of Sophie rocking one of her sweaters out in the side yard between our properties.

For Sophie! A Request For Some Pet Assistance 1

You all know what to do!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • dr. bloor
  • geg6
  • Mary G
  • mvr
  • Percysowner
  • rp
  • SFAW
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      Done. How can you say no to a doggo that looks as tired of 2020 as the rest of us?

      Either that, or she’s got a raging hangover.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Hurray! My late beloved cat’s name was Sophie. I will try to find some money to send, although I had a $599 plumbing bill this week so it may have to wait until I get a check deposited. Congrats on your new neighbor, Adam. I hope she’ll be BFFs with your two – Rosie and Ruby?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: Rosie and Ruby are gung ho, but Sophie is super skittish because she can’t see them. So they are not hanging out until she has the surgery and can see. They were great friends with Murphy the yellow lab and are chomping at the bit to get to play with Sophie.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      Done!  OMG, Sophie is too cute, especially in her sweater.  Give her scritches from me!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      Sent some to the PayPal thingy. But Jesus, Mary, and Joseph! Is EVERY dog in FL a Boston Terrier? Between Sophie and Badger, well I don’t know.
      [For what it’s worth, I have no idea how Badger is doing these days, because I haven’t been here as much. I hope he’s doing OK, Betty.

      ETA: Forgot to say: thanks for doing this, Adam. I’m a cat person, not a dog person, but a pet is a pet, and loving them is one of the good parts of life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rp

      We have a Boston, so there’s no way I can say no. It’s quite obvious that they’re the greatest dogs in the world.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Yutsano

      Here I was, coming to look for a new thread because George Conway just proved how much of a knucklefuck Bolton is…and I get a doggo thread. Sigh. Fine . Kicking in.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.