Allow me to introduce my next door neighbor Sophie!

As you can see, she’s thrilled to meet you…

Sophie moved in at the end of this past winter. She was originally a foster pup from the local Boston Terrier rescue. Her human’s yellow lab had passed away several months before after a long and good life. The great news is that next door is Sophie’s forever home! The bad news is that Sophie, who is two, has really bad canine cataracts and is blind. The good news is there is surgery that can correct this. The not so good news is that while it isn’t cost prohibitive, it isn’t cheap either. Back when Sophie’s human told me that the vet who specializes in doing these types of surgery examined her and said she’d be a good candidate, I told her that when they were ready to do it that I’d put a request for donations up here. Because you all are kind, big hearted folks. While the surgery had been delayed for several weeks because of Florida’s sort of safer at home orders, they are now ready to get it scheduled and done.

Here’s what Jeanne, Sophie’s human, sent over this morning:

HELP! Sophie Marie came into our rescue 5 months ago with little to no sight and needs surgery! Sophie hadn’t seen a vet since she was 4 months old, had not had shots/vaccinations, or had her cataracts diagnosed/treated. Sophie was only about 16 pounds and her ribs and spine were obvious. But despite this neglect, Sophie had the ability to trust and bond with a new human. She is a sweet and funny girl that likes nothing better than to be curled up on your lap or at least touching you. Sophie has gotten much more comfortable meeting new people over the months and it has been wonderful to see her gain more confidence. We can’t wait to see the dog she becomes with vision! As you can imagine, juvenile bilateral cataract surgery is a big deal, and a big expense. We hope that you will join us in our fight to save Sophie’s sight by donating any amount you can. https://www.paypal.me/btrfl. They can also use the email address with Paypal or Google Pay: [email protected] If they would prefer to send a check, they can send it to our lockbox at:

Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida

4300 W. Lake Mary Blvd. #1010-358

Lake Mary, FL 32746 We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, EIN 80-0020296

A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CH14503 MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY VISiTING www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com OR CALLING TOLL-FREE (800-435-7352) WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. Any funds collected in excess of the amount needed to pay for the vet bills for Sophie Marie will be applied to the vet care of other foster dogs in BTRFL’s care.

The announcement is also on the Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida website and Facebook page.

Anything you all can do will be greatly appreciated! And as part of thanking you all in advance, here’s a bonus picture of Sophie rocking one of her sweaters out in the side yard between our properties.

You all know what to do!

Open thread!