My wife and I took an unplanned trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend. We just hit Stage 3, which means that restaurants are open with indoor and outdoor seating, at greatly reduced capacity, with all employees masked and patrons masked unless they’re seated.

In Ithaca, which is a somewhat liberal community (LOL/JK), there was almost universal masking outdoors and I felt comfortable eating outdoors downtown. Apparently they’re going to close streets downtown so restaurants can have more outdoor tables. That’s really smart. I feel pretty confident that I’m not gonna get COVID outdoors, certainly not in Ithaca, but probably no place else in the less densely populated parts of New York.

Campgrounds were almost totally full, and, again, I felt pretty comfortable camping overnight, because it’s not hard to distance in that environment. New York State Parks are working at lower capacity. The parking lot at a popular hiking area had every other spot occupied with a traffic cone to reduce density. The ventilation in the restrooms there was running full blast with all windows open. Masking was required in the restrooms, and one place we visited had a single person at a time policy in the bathroom. Increased ventilation, plus removing forced-air hand dryers (there were still too many of these around), requiring masks, limiting restroom crowding, and a lot of hand sanitizer is probably the key to having people use restrooms without getting sick.

The only negative experience we had was at a brewery where the deck was crowded and everyone was unmasked (since they were drinking). We had a drink, but nowhere near that deck. There were some drunks walking around in areas where they should be masked with their masks partially off. There’s a simple solution to that problem: leave and come back in a year when we have a vaccine or effective treatment. Restaurant and bar owners will probably learn the hard way that older customers will avoid their establishments like the plague (literally) if their staff can’t enforce masking and distancing law.

Looking at our biggest states, the way New York is approaching reopening — massive testing, universal masking, watching COVID-positive counts carefully — is the only reasonable way to do it. I understand why Florida and Texas are re-opening stupidly, with skyrocketing case counts — they’re ruled by idiots. I certainly don’t understand what’s up in California, which seems to be reopening even though cases are going up. Maybe some Californians can chime in on that.