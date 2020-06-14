Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday/Sunday, June 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday/Sunday, June 13-14

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: ,

For many free-spirited Americans, a face mask may feel like an uncomfortable blot on personal expression. But as states slowly begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, some medical experts are trying to put a happier face on those coverings — touting them as a symbol of kindness and a tool in the effort to slow viral spread.

“It is really part of our social contract,” said Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s an act that we’re doing to protect other people.” …

Some long reads, since it’s the weekend:


Mating season among the entitled (in case anyone thought it was just old fat red-state proles):

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Eight new cases: six from local infections, comprising two Malaysians and four foreign workers at a KL construction site; two imported infections in permanent residents returning from Pakistan. Total 8,453 cases.

      35 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 7,346 recovered or 86.9% of all cases. Of 986 active and presumed contagious cases, four are in ICU of whom no one is on a ventilator. One new death, a 67 year old immigration detainee with several co-morbidities. Infection fatality rate 1.43%, case fatality rate 1.65%.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WereBear

      That last tweet from NY sums up why I don’t see “normal life” coming back for a while: authorities have declared that screwups will result in rolling the phases backward.

      And we aren’t even screwing up as much as other states!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      Re: Russia might have a lower COVID death rate in part because it has “fewer elderly people.” The upside of a low life expectancy I guess.

      I read these posts faithfully every morning, and every morning I hear in my mind’s ear my opthamogist’s prediction that COVID will burn through until we reach herd immunity.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      I thought it was a total loser that was going to go away with the heat.

      So who else wants a real President?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      opiejeanne

       

      According to the Seattle Times, this is the information from Friday, June 12.

      Another 367 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 25,538, including 1,213 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.  

      I havne’t done the math yet so I don’t know how many new deaths this represents, but it’s been averaging about 10 deaths per day this past week, up from an average of 4 the week before but that’s too short a period to draw any conclusions about whether it’s really rising or not.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Oh, let’s commemorate this day by saying “Fuck 1946 in Queens, NY.”

      ETA – also, let’s get Bunkerboy a one-way trip to the Moon.  Tell him there are many Old Glory there for him to sexually assault.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      Welp, Arizona, perennial hotspot of freedumb, has also predictably become a hotspot for Covid because by golly the Gov thinks it’s safe to stay opened up.  Not only is he saying he won’t go back into lockdown but he won’t even order people to wear masks in public.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3:00pm on 14 June 2020, a total of 7,320 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 102 deaths and 6,838 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 9 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 62% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 1,812,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.4% have been positive.’

      18 new cases today, 9 in Victoria, 9 in NSW. 8 of the NSW cases are in quarantine after returning from overseas. The other NSW case is a teacher. There are 16 cases in hospital, 3 in ICU, 2 ventilated.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TS (the original)

      The White House is floating a theory that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than states’ efforts to reopen their economies.

      Trump still looking to pass the buck some place else. So far he has been unsuccessful & I doubt this one is going anywhere.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @Amir Khalid:

      Turns out, Boris Johnson scrapped his pandemic response team.  From various recent reports:

      THE UK Government scrapped its “anti-pandemic” committee when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, it has emerged.
      The team, which included Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Gavin Williamson, was disbanded six months before the current Covid-19 crisis hit the UK, an investigation by the Daily Mail found.

      The Threats, Hazards, Resilience and Contingency Committee (THRCC) was designed to ensure the UK was prepared for a pandemic – but it was mothballed by former Tory leader Theresa May so the Government could focus on Brexit efforts.

      BoJo again is Trump’s mini me.

      ETA. Posting from my phone, having some issues with editing and formatting.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      YY_Sima Qian

      As expected, Beijing has seen a jump in domestic confirmed cases yesterday and early today. All 36 confirmed cases yesterday either worked and/or lived at the Xinfadi Produce Exchange, or visited there in the past two weeks. One case works as a bus driver at Beijing Capital International Airport who went to Xinfadi for grocery shopping on 6/3, another works at a restaurant that sources produce from the exchange. As of 7 AM this morning, another 8 confirmed cases have been reported, all of them also connected to the Xinfadi exchange.  The two asymptomatic cases reported by Liaoning Province, connected to the exchange, have been reclassified as confirmed today. Expect to see further jumps in the coming days. Only two asymptomatic cases reported so far, it remains to be seen whether they are simply pre-symptomatic.

      From the brief case summaries published, it seems many of the cases started suffering common COVID-19 symptoms from 6/6 – 6/11 (intermittent fevers, chills, headaches, exhaustion, etc.). Other cases reported no identifiable symptoms over the past 14 days, but review by experts panels deemed them symptomatic and thus confirmed cases (perhaps signs of pneumonia on CT scans, or elevated lymphocyte counts). Interestingly, loss of taste or smell has not been emphasized as symptoms of COVID-19 in China to date. The case reports suggests holes in China’s COVID-19 surveillance systems. If the cases where identified and contact tracing started when they initially became symptomatic a week ago, the challenge confronting the authorities would have been much smaller. People are encouraged to visit fever clinics if they develop symptoms, but clearly many people try to hold off visiting the fever clinics, thinking they just have a cold, and not wanting to be quarantined for 14 days for a cold. A significantly minority (~ 30%?) do not develop fevers, at least not initially. People may not know to visit fever clinics if they do not have fevers. A lot of the cases from the Xinfadi cluster have “Hukou” (Residence Registration) outside of Beijing, meaning they have poor or no medical insurance in Beijing, under the current health care system in China. they have standard government health care insurance at where their “Hukou” is registered, even if they actually reside in Beijing. While cost of testing and treatment are free if one is a confirmed positive case, many people may not be willing to risk having to pay for the test if the result is negative. The cost of a PCR + antibody test in China is fairly cheap by international standards (RMB¥ 210, or US$ 30), but it is still an amount that the workers or vendors at the Xinfadi market may have to think twice about. The state only shoulders the cost if you test positive. As it was, it took a two regular Beijing residents visiting fever clinics for the authorities to recognize the outbreak centered around the exchange. By this time, I would not be surprised if there are hundreds of infected persons, already.

      The very low case counts reported around China over the past two months, and with the sporadic clusters largely contained to where they emerged, have also allowed complacency to set in, which is inevitable. If Beijing does an excellent job of containing this new outbreak, it will likely take two incubation periods, our 28 days, as were the cases with the outbreaks in Harbin, Mudanjiang and Jilin City.

      I mentioned before the COVID-19 is exposing the pathologies of every polity. One of the pathologies in China being exposed by the outbreak in Beijing is the unequal access to health insurance created by the “Hukou” system, a relic of CCP societal control from the Maoist days. Hundreds of millions of people from rural areas or 3rd/4th tier cities and townships live and work the 1st/2nd tier cities or the manufacturing centers around the country, but their “Hukous” remain at their place of birth. Changing one’s “Hukou” is increasingly easier over the past few years, but only if you are a white collar. For the blue collar factory and service workers that live at the relative margins of Chinese urban societies, it is much more difficult. The government health insurance is tied to one’s “Hukou”, so one is only able to have subsidized medical care at where one’s “Hukou” is registered. The same applies for access to the pretty affordable public education. The consequence of the “Hukou” system is creation of tiered society in urban China, where those whose “Hukous” are not registered where they live (often with their children) are essentially second class citizens. Toughing out perceived minor illnesses become ingrained behavior. Entire industries of private clinics and schools have sprung up to service this demand, but quality is uneven at best. It has been subject of intense discussion and criticism from both within and outside of China over the past decades.

      Abolishing the “Hukou” system has been on the agenda for at least 5 years, and has been gathering momentum even before COVID-19. I think this may finally give it the last shove. The system is not entirely without merit, however. The speed bump it serves on rural to urban migration is one of the main reasons that Chinese megacities have not developed the massive slums/favelas that are common in the developing world. Having rural “Hukou” (and the associated plot of farm land) also provide buffer during lean economic times, when those laid off from their urban work can return to the villages and till their land, and have both food and shelter. Ironically, having a rural “Hukou” in a near suburb of rapidly developing city is actually more desirable than a “Hukou” in the city itself. Many multi-millionaires are created by when these areas are developed, and these villagers receive both massive financial compensation and/or multiple properties in the area after development. The middle aged cleaning ladies in the gleaming office towers of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen (and other 1st/2nd tier cities) may very well have higher net worths than the white collars slaving away in the cubicles.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OGLiberal

      I don’t get why people just won’t put on a mask.  It’s a minor inconvenience.  I read a story recently about counties in California revolting over mask rules. My company is relocating from NYC to Nashville and a co-worker who has already moved said masks have become a symbol of political affiliation.  That’s just stupid.

      I live in Trumpland in NE Pennsylvania but folks here still mostly wearing masks.  Thankful for that.  Stores still require them here – state law, I believe.  I think it’s that and the fact that a lot of people here are old and know the deal regardless of their Trump love…better to not die than to follow Dear Leader.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Searcher

      @Ohio Mom: I mean, definitionally we will, assuming it doesn’t become endemic.

      The important thing is that R0/herd immunity varies depending on local conditions, locality to locality.  It will be lower when people don’t go to big events often, when people tend to stay far apart, when people wear masks, when people wash their hands constantly.

      Even without perfect compliance, we could potentially drop herd immunity levels from 70-80% to 30-40%, which is still a between a half and a million lives saved in the US.

      Even when things are hopeless, it’s not all meaningless.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province reported 17 imported confirmed cases and 4 imported asymptomatic cases yesterday. 17 of the cases landed on a single flight from Bangladesh, employees of Chinese garment and shoe factories in the country; 3 landed on a flight from India, 2 are employees of Chinese businesses in the country, and 1 is a trader doing business there; the last case is an Egyptian national who landed on a flight from Cairo. China has been encouraging its citizens living in South Asian countries to return home.

      Meanwhile, Wuhan is lifting the final access controls of residential compounds. All gates are now unlocked, and temperature and health code checks no longer required. Food and express delivery persons can now drop packages off at the building entrances. I am actually not sure I feel comfortable with that, in light of what is happening in Beijing. Lack of health code scanning will make contact tracing more difficult, of there is an outbreak here again.

      Cities around China are warning their residents against visiting Beijing, unless on essential business. Group tours of Beijing are also cancelled. It is also interesting that the outbreak in Beijing occurred immediately after the national Party Congresses in late May, when thousands of delegates from all across China congregated at the capital. Was that a bullet dodged, or was the virus actually brought to Beijing from the provinces?

      A leading expert from the China CDC is claiming that the genetic sequence from the most recent outbreak in Beijing suggest foreign introduction, rather than introduction from within China. We shall see.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mary G

      Much personally depressing, but informative information today. Long ago, in the late 1990s, there was only one new biologic drug approved for rheumatoid arthritis, Enbrel. The HMO from hell I’d been forced into refused to cover it for me. I was desperate, so I went at my own expense to see a big time Beverly Hills rheumatologist for a second opinion. He just happened to be running a clinical trial of one called anakinra, got me on it, it worked, hurray. Of course, my diabolical immune system got used to it and it stopped working after about four years. Now I see it’s the latest big thing for COVID19.

      My pharmacy has informed me that they can now get me hydroxycloroquine if I want to resume taking it, but my copay went from $10 for a month’s supply in February to $300 now, so that’s right out. Fucking Trump.

      Another drug I need two or three times a year when my dodgy lungs act up is an albuterol inhaler. It is another one of my meds that has been in short supply because it’s used for COVID19. I needed a new one in February and got three instead, which pissed me off because that copay was $90. Last month it tried to automatically renew, but I cut it off because I rarely need to use it and still have two unopened ones. Got my summary of prescriptions for May last week and the cancelled copay had gone up to $997! I’m starting to feel personally attacked by the stupid virus!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      StringOnAStick

      The younger people around here are getting pretty slack about the whole thing.  Every time I drive by the new, hip burrito place there’s a bunch of them standing way too close together and with no masks.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ohio Mom

      Mary G: $997 for an abuterol copay — Whoa! That is criminal for a drug that is essential for many asthmatics. I foresee a lot of wheezing people, for whom that price point out of their reach, ending up in the ER. Some will end up dying. Maybe we can hope the price will settle back down?

      Like fish who don’t know they are in water, most American do not see how corrupt just about everything having to do with medicine is in our country. Our personal doctors do their best by us and that distracts us from seeing how much of the larger system is a racket and a shakedown.

      Of course the Trump administration is taking this all to new extremes.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      VOR

      @Brachiator: I think the US is very far from developing herd immunity. First, I’m not sure we even know for certain that prior exposure, and the resulting anti-bodies, guarantees no re-infection. If it does, we don’t know how long that protection lasts. Second, the number of people who have developed anti-bodies is way too low. I’ve seen estimates we need anywhere from 60-80% of people with anti-bodies to achieve herd immunity. Third, herd immunity doesn’t guarantee an individual can’t get COVID, it just means sustained transmission in an outbreak is unlikely.

      But IMHO the US has given up on containment and we seem determined to ride it out, no matter how many people die. We have accepted >1000 dead per day as the New Normal. It requires leadership to get people to accept restrictions like a lockdown and taking public health measures like masks. But the US has no national leadership at this time. Instead, the leader we have is actively sabotaging efforts at the State level by turning everything into a political issue.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      joel hanes

      @OGLiberal:

      I don’t get why people just won’t put on a mask.

      Because liberals do and have advised others to do so.

      Because refusing to mask makes liberals upset.

      Because Cleek’s Law

      Because YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME is their level of emotional maturity.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Mary G: All that is awful, made even more so by the fact that it doesn’t need to be this way.

      You’re not being personally attacked by the virus, but you are being personally attacked by the evil disregard of the Trump administration.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      Dead thread but…

      The White House is floating a theory that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, …

      BURN IT WITH FIRE!!1

      No, nO, NO!!1ONE

      That is not “a theory”.

      A theory of something is a framework that consists of a tentative explanation of all existing facts and evidence that makes testable, falsifiable (able to be proven false – no Russell’s Teapots), predictions. The Theory of Gravity. The Wave Theory of Light. The Theory of Natural Selection. Quantum Theory. And more..

      Saying “it’s the Mexicans” isn’t a theory. It’s a racist screed.

      A theory isn’t any old wild-ass collection of mouth noises, any more than a jumbled stack of Lincoln Logs is the Taj Mahal.

      Words matter.

      Grrr….

      [/rant]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

