Transit agencies, airports and Amtrak will receive nearly 100 million masks to give to passengers https://t.co/CuxqnB0GJp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 12, 2020

Scientists try to keep coronavirus masks from being swallowed by culture wars – ABC News – https://t.co/JavOU8dEyM via @ABC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

For many free-spirited Americans, a face mask may feel like an uncomfortable blot on personal expression. But as states slowly begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, some medical experts are trying to put a happier face on those coverings — touting them as a symbol of kindness and a tool in the effort to slow viral spread. “It is really part of our social contract,” said Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s an act that we’re doing to protect other people.” …

The imperative for policymakers isn't shutdown vs no shutdown; it's securing public confidence and safety. There'll be no recovery as long as people remain worried about their safety; and it'll only come with measures that control spread and empower people to protect their health https://t.co/kMW8HF41O5 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 14, 2020

Global #coronavirus death toll passes the 425,000-mark. The US remains the country w/ the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil now the 2nd worst-hit nation w/ 41k deaths. Photo: Muslims at funeral for a man who died of #COVID19 in India https://t.co/45BmyJzJQ4 pic.twitter.com/mf9GU9YxLh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

Today half of US states have moved to red = trending poorly.

These 5 are the most concerning.

Arizona's positive test rate now >18%, South Carolina >13%

Data https://t.co/BuuW28dyJl

Yesterday's summary belowhttps://t.co/F6UpiyFoLt pic.twitter.com/5p1RDKA6wI — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 13, 2020

“Where is it going to end?" Dr. Fauci asked. "We’re still at the beginning of really understanding.” https://t.co/01yWmZqZkw — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) June 13, 2020

Some long reads, since it’s the weekend:

Three months ago, I paused book leave to return to the Atlantic for fulltime pandemic reporting. Here's a thread of 5 big pieces I've written since. 1) A sweeping look at how we got here, what must happen next, & the possible aftermath. https://t.co/woc4dxfi9r — Ed Yong (@edyong209) June 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is floating a theory that travel from Mexico may be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, rather than states’ efforts to reopen their economies. https://t.co/zpemRUMUpo — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 12, 2020

One factor in coronavirus news disappearing so quickly and comprehensively from the front pages may be the phenomenon news entertainment sites were complaining about last month—online ads embargoed from appearing on covid-related pages. — Pinboard (@Pinboard) June 12, 2020

2 million cases is just the tip of the iceberg of how #COVID19 is spreading. Looking at identified deaths and the latest estimates of infection fatality rate, we're likely only catching 1 out of every 7 people infected. pic.twitter.com/zhhSokLPWe — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 13, 2020





Terrific interpretation of the latest @CDCgov #Covid19 numbers from former CDC director @DrTomFrieden.

It's not gone, please. Magical thinking isn't a forcefield we can throw around ourselves. https://t.co/1q4wmyRArx — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 13, 2020

Why is Russia's COVID-19 death rate so low when it has the world's 3rd-highest number of infections? Possible reasons include insufficient data, manipulated data, a vast territory and fewer elderly people than Western countries. https://t.co/9TaZCWngiP — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 14, 2020

Beijing reimposes lockdown measures after new Covid-19 outbreak https://t.co/KcPwLhiYQx — onisillos sekkides (@onisillos) June 13, 2020

Beijing's largest wholesale food market is closed behind police guard and the surrounding neighborhood locked down after more than 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The capital had gone more than 50 days with no local reported cases. https://t.co/BV4WFXvZBT — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2020

“I went to nine hospitals, but none of them took her in” Vijender Singh’s wife Neelam died in an ambulance after being moved between different hospitals Hospitals across India are becoming overwhelmed by a surge of coronavirus infections https://t.co/6v8SvVXi7j pic.twitter.com/5Me5n2ebph — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 12, 2020

Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases on Sunday: TV Asahi https://t.co/fBgT1LN2Bd pic.twitter.com/iWfus1RasW — Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2020

Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths https://t.co/90FQwShG2a pic.twitter.com/JlUVL1AHcQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2020

Botswana's capital city of Gaborone under strict lockdown orders after new #coronavirus cases detected. Cases elsewhere in Africa increasing https://t.co/jo0Gtr1UMO via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/jEF9BlXj1H — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

Chile has registered its worst daily figures for #COVID19 fatalities with 222 deaths. There were 6,700 new infections diagnosed, which add to 160,000 so far https://t.co/TMdwKKPemr via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

As coronavirus cases surge in Latin America, the Colombian city of Medellin is managing to keep numbers remarkably low. Months into the pandemic, there are just 741 confirmed cases citywide and only 10 patients hospitalized in ICUs with COVID-19. https://t.co/KzpmTwNNSe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2020

Blood vessel attack probably triggers #coronavirus’ fatal ‘second phase’ https://t.co/zLJGdmNBq1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

Doctors aren’t sure why some virus patients have been ill for more than 60 days https://t.co/xWnIosHnX6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 12, 2020

Three big studies dim hopes that hydroxychloroquine can treat or prevent #COVID19 https://t.co/L4OYp1haxC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 13, 2020

Thanks to Bryant of @ProPublica for covering this – there is so much wrong w/this. From racial profiling, to separating families, using data/info that doesn't match public health guidance, and even the financial burden of unnecessary NICU care – this is just so wrong. https://t.co/cQdglk5a6s — Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) June 13, 2020

Bars are reopening in party-loving New Orleans after a long shutdown prompted by coronavirus fears. The question is whether locals and tourists will show up in sufficient numbers to help them stay afloat. https://t.co/0wFyc5AtlV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2020

