Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Wetsuit optional.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We still have time to mess this up!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

How has Obama failed you today?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Han shot first.

Lighten up, Francis.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

The house always wins.

The revolution will be supervised.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Reality always wins in the end.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Election Year / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life During Revanchist Wartime

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Life During Revanchist Wartime

by | 137 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Trump has switched his Big Reopening Rally from Juneteenth to the next day, Saturday, “out of respect”. Rude twitter peasants are suggesting there just wasn’t the expected demand for the available tickets, the theory being more people would be able to show up on a weekend. Some tweeters are also suggesting they’ve applied for those tickets with the intent to leave the seats empty (with the hoped-for effect on the Oval Office Squatter’s temper).

Campaign manager Brad Parscale is talking up sales bigly, which I assume means he understands that his cushy job is gonzo unless a miracle happens, and two (no, three!) hundred thousand MAGAts can be conjured up, possibly from the graveyards. Well, QAnon is very excited about the event, so…

As another sf writer (Ray Bradbury) once said, I was not predicting the future…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Aleta
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • dirge
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug R
  • Emma from FL
  • Exregis
  • Fair Economist
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • frosty
  • gbbalto
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Jinchi
  • John S.
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • mad citizen
  • Marcopolo
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Miss Bianca
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mohagan
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nora
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Phylllis
  • PsiFighter37
  • Ramiah Ariya
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Sab
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism
  • susanna
  • The Pale Scot
  • Tony Jay
  • trnc
  • waspuppet
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    137Comments

    4. 4.

      Ken

      There’s also Penny Dreadful: City of Angels set in 1930s LA, with racist cops, Nazis, radio preachers, corrupt government, and a politician who sparks this exchange:

      Councilwoman: You’re going to make a racist demagogue without a single scruple the President of the United States?

      Assistant: That’s exactly what I’m going to do.

      Councilwoman: And who’s going to vote for him?

      Assistant: Every angry man and woman who feels that you and Mr. Roosevelt have betrayed them. Oh, you’ll keep the support of the Jews and the colored and all those “people of worth”. We’ll take everyone else.

      Oh, and there’s a conflict between the goddess of death and her sister, who’s the bad one. Still finding out what that’s about.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      They should just distill the 2020 Republican platform to its essence. Why have pages and pages when it fits on a bumper sticker: “Fuck you!” After all, that’s precisely what 63 million of your fellow Americans said when they voted in 2016.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      They need to leash their man. He only intensifies the backlash when he says chokeholds are “beautiful.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John S.

      Springtime Summertime for Hitler Trump and Germany America…

      Don’t be stupid, be a smarty, come and join the Nazi party!

      No real need to modify the second part.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      I mean, this is a “man” who says he won the women’s vote when actually he won the white women’s vote. There has never been any doubt about who this is.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      @Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism:

      I think people now know the name Juneteenth, but they probably don’t know much else.

      Juneteenth did not end slavery nationally, which is how it’s being portrayed, in my opinion.

      Juneteenth is an event rather specific to that area (Texas, Oklahoma), and not when the 13th amendment was passed, nor when other slaves were freed via the Emancipation Proclamation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Immanentize

      Good morning, weekend Jackals.

      I was in a zoomeeting yesterday which ended with a righteous rant by one of my colleagues which went on for some time.  And at the end, I now suspect he was a Stein voter maybe.  I really did not want to know that.  Or even suspect that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      Every angry man and woman who feels that you and Mr. Roosevelt have betrayed them.

      Oddly revisionist.  While the wealthy plutocrats felt betrayed by Roosevelt, the people were with him. He won in 1936, for example, by a landslide.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      @gene108: Juneteenth is from a Texas event — when federal troops declared Texas slaves free and emancipated —
      two and a half friggin years after the emancipation proclamation.

      It is a day to both celebrate freedom and mourn the horrible loss of life and dignity. It is solemn joyous. But now, I expect/worry it has finally hit the mainstream and will, in ten years, involve a big baseball game hyped like the Superbowl and picnics with lots of beer commercials.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      oldgold

      Trump performs the Prime Minister aspect of the presidency horribly.

      Trump performs the Head of State aspect of the presidency even worse. He makes absolutely no effort to be the President of the entire country, but acts as chief of his deplorable tribe.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Immanentize

      @JPL: Ha.  I think he might have been smoking too much Cornel West.  It’s odd — have you ever had that experience listening to someone which, in your head, goes something like:

      Yes, absolutely, well said! With you 100%, hmmmm, perhaps…, what? I don’t really think so, no, hell no!

      That is what it was like.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      debbie

      @oldgold:

      He makes absolutely no effort to be the President of the entire country, but acts as chief of his deplorable tribe.

      Which is really stupid. If he does the math, or has Ivanka or Jared do it for him, he sees he doesn’t have enough voters to win.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      Trump has switched his Big Reopening Rally from Juneteenth to the next day, Saturday, “out of respect”…. Some tweeters are also suggesting they’ve applied for those tickets with the intent to leave the seats empty

      This would be a very nice burn. I would love to see Trump’s people scramble to fill empty seats.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      Odd, that someone in the Trump entourage felt that a rally on the 19th was inappropriate… and that Trump agreed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      @mrmoshpotato: we were talking about how to teach to the George Floyd moment.  He — rightly — said he was really done talking about remedies and wanted to teach to the root underlying causes and structures.  He had a great line — he said we should all just call ourselves “slavery abolitionists” instead of reformers.  I’m going to adopt that one.  It’s like the opposite of racist is not “not racist” it’s anti-racism.  It was also a broader talk on ending incarceration and the prison industrial complex.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Neglected to note the death of writer Bruce Jay Friedman earlier this month, age 90.

      Had a ball back in the dim past playing God in a production of his play Steambath.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Immanentize

      @MattF: Trump probably had no idea what the significance of Juneteenth was until the blowback came.  But I’m sure Steven Miller did.  The man Trump is a dupe and demagogue alone. Untroubled by details.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      @gene108: No, but it’s the day that African-Americans chose to celebrate the end of slavery, largely because the migrations of the mid-20th Century carried the tradition across the country. Folk holidays are like that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      Jeremy Wallace
      @JeremySWallace
      ·17h
      Replying to
      @JeremySWallace
      But Texas also just reported a surge in available hospital beds. We had around 13,200 available yesterday, today, Texas says we have almost 18,000. No explanation yet from the state. Also now reporting 7,200 ventilators available (yesterday that number was 5,500).

      The “available hospital beds” part of this is another layer. Recall they didn’t just add hospital beds in some places (like NY)- they opened most of the existing beds up by limiting non-Covid related surgeries to only the most essential. With that lifted they’ll have more non-Covid use of the available beds at the same time as they have the surge that followed opening up.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @Immanentize: The Greens are about to nominate as their presidential candidate retired UPS driver and teamster Howie Hawkins. He ran for NY governor a few years ago, as a green. I’d expect him to get ~2% like Nader and Stein, but- at least one state Green Party (RI) announced it will not work to put their presidential candidate on the ballot. Could be because they want to do the right thing, or it may be prudential: they have a lot of candidates at lower levels that could suffer from a backlash if anti-trump voters see the Green party draining votes from Biden.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ramiah Ariya

      Since Open Thread, I want to briefly capture what happened in my state (Tamilnadu) in India that caused COVID-19 to shoot up:

      On March 24, an immediate lockdown was announced by the federal govt, with a 4 hour notice at 8 PM. This was largely successful, but it caused a crisis for migrant workers and there was much criticism that the central govt gave only a 4 hour notice.

      Therefore, in my state, the govt, which wanted to tighten the lockdown, announced a “harsher curfew” but gave 36 hour notice on April 29.

      The next morning, which was a Saturday, masses of people rushed the vegetable markets and groceries, basically panic buying. Behind my home, the open market, which has a capacity for hundreds, suddenly had five thousand people show up. In the main central market a hundred thousand people showed up.

      This was for a stricter lockdown of just 4 days!

      When these panic buyers left, and reached different cities and rural areas in my state, the virus spread all among them; and that day sealed the fate of my city Chennai – we now are a Red zone, with a ever increasing number of cases, and there are reports of beds running out.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ladyraxterinok

      OT?

      Tulsa cop Travis Yates quits! ‘The courts no longer take our wor’!!

      Published 6-12 in lawofficer.com/america-we-are-leaving

      Long list of reasons from decline in general civility to nobody respects us

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WereBear

      Mr WereBear, who has a Marine father and worked extensively with military personnel during his career, says the cascade of military figures declaring tRump a danger to the republic is a BFD.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      Sign of the times for car rental companies –

      Popped into town for the monthly grocery run yesterday. Decided to avoid all the traffic lights on the main drag leaving town by taking the alternative twisty two-lane back road from Costco, which wends its way around behind the airport before connecting with the highway going up the mountain.

      Drove past, at minimum, 500 cars (most likely closer to double that) parked nose to tail along the shoulder and standing row upon row in the empty fields abutting the road almost the whole way.

      @Immanentize

      Do you think it has aged well?

      Dunno. Probably has aged patchily, much as everything else considered cutting edge and controversial eventually does.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

      The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by the President on March 27, 2020, includes a $100 billion fund intended to support health care providers. This money, channeled through the longstanding but historically small Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHE Fund), will reimburse eligible providers for “health care related expenses or lost revenues that are attributable to coronavirus.” These funds are intended to stabilize hospital finances as they face short term revenue reductions due to the cessation of non-urgent procedures and increased costs for items like personal protective equipment and personnel.
      Congressional leadership has indicated it may consider increasing available funds, but even at current levels this is a sizable sum. It equals roughly one month of total U.S. hospital operating revenue.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

      No one talked about the huge 100 billion emergency subsidy health care providers got or how they could spend the huge emergency subsidy nearly any way they wanted to, which may have been a mistake since they laid off so many health care people, apparently spending it on things other than payroll, which meant the employees they laid off went into the UI system where they were eligible for UI plus the federal bump, allowing health care companies to essentially double dip.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Geminid

      The Libertarian Party has nominated Joy Jacobson, who teaches introductory psychology at Clemson U. She ran for Vice President on the 1996 Libertarian ticket. The 2020 Libertarian vice presidential candidate is better known than Jacobson. He’s an internet comedian.             Gary Johnson got 3.6 million votes last election. I think a lot of those voters will fall to Biden without much or any effort by his campaign. At this point there are just not very many “swing voters” as regards the presidential race. But I’m counting on swing voters in statewide races to put people like Barbara  Bollier (KS) and Steve Bullock (MT) over the top. John Tester has won twice in Montana, so voters there will swing to the right candidate.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @Ladyraxterinok:

      They do lie under oath, though, cops, and everyone knows it. I wish it weren’t true but it is true and it’s fairly common. So whether they know it or not “courts” (meaning a lot of people in courts and not just criminal defense) have had doubts about their credibility for a long time. It’s just baked in the cake.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      I don’t think they can hide/suppress enough votes to come out on top.

      Of course they can. They’ve done it before, and things have only gotten worse. Doesn’t mean they’ll succeed this time, but it won’t be for lack of trying.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      gbbalto

      @Ramiah Ariya: My best wishes for you staying healthy!  Sounds like the crowd scenes at U.S. airports when Trump bungled the border closing announcement – I’m sure that spread the virus effectively.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Geminid:

      at least one state Green Party (RI) announced it will not work to put their presidential candidate on the ballot. Could be because they want to do the right thing, or it may be prudential: they have a lot of candidates at lower levels that could suffer

      Huh, I was unaware of this. I have also been unaware of “a lot of [Green] candidates at lower levels”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      Rachel Bitecoffer puts out a lot of good concise analysis on her Twitter  feed. Two observations she made last week: 1) participation by voters 30 and under jumped a lot in 2018, and that trend has continued this year, 2) by far the biggest pool of voters still on table are registered voters who don’t vote. Bitecofer says that of 7 million registered women in Texas, 2 million did not vote in 2016. She says the those are the ones for the Dems to go after.      Bitecofer focuses a lot on Texas congressional races, and identifies 6 potential red-to-blue opportunities.  And her Twitter feed features pictures of her dog.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Nora

      @Kay:  It’s one of those things nobody talks about in the criminal justice system, but all the lawyers and judges know cops lie and that judges (and juries) believe them despite their lying.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Shalimar

      @debbie: I would say Trump has plenty enough voters to win if half of us aren’t allowed to vote.  Republicans work diligently on that part of the strategy too.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Exregis

      Leona Wen, former health commissioner of Baltimore and frequent MSNBC analyst, has an interesting article in the Washington Post today, titled “Instead of ‘defund’ the police, imagine a broader role for them with public health.”

      When I was health commissioner of Baltimore, I used to bemoan the fact that the entire amount the city allocated to public health was less than what it spent on overtime for police officers, yet my budget was cut year after year. If the “defund the police” movement can change that dynamic, I’d be all for it — but I would change the terminology. I’d frame it as reimagining public safety through public health partnerships.

      Instead of using the inflammatory language of “defunding the police,” what if we consider a new approach to policing through partnering with public health efforts?

      Here’s one example of using police she mentioned

      The first time I conducted training for police officers to teach them how to inject naloxone into someone who is overdosing, they looked at me like I’d grown another head. “We don’t do that,” one officer said. Within a month, however, four officers used naloxone to save four lives. Soon, officers were competing with one another to see how many people they could save.

      She has numerous examples, including the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD).

      She ends with a call for suitable framing.

      Activists are understandably angry, and I believe that they are rightfully demanding urgent change. But calls to defund police are imprecise and raise tensions unnecessarily. It would be more constructive to recognize the vital role of police as unjust practices are reformed and as we all work to reorient public safety through a public health approach.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Aleta: Powerful – thank you for this link.

      I’d like to imagine a future where prisons and cops aren’t used as the “solution” to the social and mental problems faced by Americans.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Shalimar: They may try – but if November is anything like the Georgia primary… where turnout was THREE TIMES HIGHER than last time… their voter suppression can’t stop us (and can’t save them)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Emma from FL

      As I do my usual morning news run, may I say how disorienting it is to be agreeing with Joe FLIPPING Scarborough?!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MomSense

      @Exregis:

      I had a woman ask me about what I think of the whole defund the police thing (clearly it upset her) and I said it’s really the idea of healthy safe neighborhoods and police aren’t the appropriate response to every problem.  Then we talked about some of the issues and better responses  – social workers, career counselors, childcare etc.  I don’t think the word reflects the proposed policy changes

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      @debbie: One positive factor in the question of voter suppression and fraud is that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina now have Democratic governors. Republican governors made it easy to steal and suppress votes in 2016.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ken

      @Ladyraxterinok: Long list of reasons from decline in general civility to nobody respects us

      Ahem. “Respect is earned.”

      And lots of people have been pointing to the decline in civility for years, so I expect he only noticed when people stopped being civil to him.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: Like I said the other night: thanks to Trump, racism has never been less popular.

      If everything he touches dies, then this is the silver lining, ’cause he’s got bigotry in a bear hug.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ken

      @Geminid: One of my fantasies is that at least one Democratic-controlled state gerrymanders hard in 2021, and the Republicans appeal to the Federal courts. Then I want the Democrats to do nothing but cite the Supreme Court ruling that federal courts have no power to intervene in these matters.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      WereBear

      @MomSense: I saw an excellent video by an organizer explaining that we already have a good concept:

      Calling 911.

      This works when we are sick, when someone stole our stuff, when our house is on fire. Just expand on that.

      Let 911 figure out who to send.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      FOX was on the TV in the café as I passed it this morning, and they showed Trump arriving at West Point. Someone on here said they hoped the cadets remember this and vote with extreme prejudice in November. I thought that was well put.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      PsiFighter37

      @Ken: I would rather they do not. Democrats can easily win a majority of seats if gerrymanders are undone and put into sensibly-cut districts. Just look at what happened to Pennsylvania in 2018 – 4 seats gained – and look at what will happen to NC this year, where we are basically guaranteed a 2-seat pickup. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is a lost cause until we can gain a majority on the state SCOTUS, but Virginia will be un-gerrymandered next time around for sure, and Michigan should be a gimme as well. The long shot that would be great is if we can win the Texas State House this year…I would imagine that gives us a seat at the table for redistricting and would mean we can fortify any potential pickups we get this year as well.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jinchi

      @MattF: by Alan Dershowitz (!)

      Don’t be too surprised about Alan Dershowitz criticizing the police. He’s a defense lawyer and police misconduct is one his go-to tactics. Usually in defense of famous and wealthy clients. His defenses of Trump range from ‘it’s ok because everybody does it’ (presidents interfering in DOJ decisions) to ‘cops lied’ (President Obama personally asking the FBI to set up Trump).

      Reply
    76. 76.

      A Ghost to Most

      Pass this on to Mistermix. He loves a good antifa sighting.

      Denver Post:

      Two roofing salesmen allegedly were forced to the ground at gunpoint by a Loveland man on Thursday who reportedly mistook them for Antifa members. One of the victims is a Colorado State University student-athlete.

      Sorry, no Lara Logan.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Aleta

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:  Yeah, the excited mainstream headlines about abolishing the current police system seem to leave out that part about solving health care, education, housing, etc.  instead of solving political problems by building more prisons and militarizing local police.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      germy

      A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP
      — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 202

      Reading through Lisa Alexander’s list of accomplishments is incredibly inspiring–and, truth be told, a wee bit exhausting. A former runway model in New York and Paris, she possesses a wealth of entrepreneurial experience, having founded a pickle company (a pickle company!) and two clothing lines. At one point, Alexander realized that all her professional jet-setting (did we mention she sailed with the America’s Cup team?) was taking a toll on her sensitive skin. Ever the entrepreneur, she took matters into her own hands, selling her other companies and spending six years developing the luxury skincare line LAFACE (Lisa Alexander Face) Laboratories. Based in Northern California, LAFACE focuses on technology involving plant stem cells–not surprising, given that Alexander comes from a fifth-generation agricultural family and grew up on a farm outside of Davis. LAFACE debuted in late 2011 and has been amassing a cult following ever since.

      The glowing bio of Ms. Alexander is from Birch Box.

      The tweet is from someone she tried to have arrested.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      Well by 1936 the wealthy had not only survived the crash, they profited from it. The general population, not so much. The last major crash we had, the great recession, was handled a lot the same way, the banks were made whole. (There really wasn’t much else that could be done, the banks had screwed themselves because they knew they would get saved, because the banks/WS are considered the basis of the economy.) The next major debacle we faced that massively affected the economy, this “flu” bug going around now has been mishandled in a similar way. Because the wealthy are more important, why else would they have so much money? Who does the day to day work that creates the economy is considered inconsequential – replaceable, only those who gather the result of that work is important. And the lesson had been learned but the person in charge is one of the worst of the hoarders, mainly because he’s incredibly incompetent at being human, only one among his many, many incredible incompetencies.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Aleta

      Story from a police officer, Paul Manning, about trying to do the right thing.  https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1271432151142223872.html

      Want to know why it’s so hard for #cops to be ‘good apples’… It was 2007 and I was assisting a call with an officer I’d never met before. He was from another team working overtime. Right in front of me he broke a kids nose with a punch. The septum was clearly deviated and

      Another story.  https://www.cityandstateny.com/articles/policy/criminal-justice/black-buffalo-cop-stopped-another-officers-chokehold-she-was-fired

      A good part is at the end of that story.   (14 years later)

      On Tuesday the Buffalo Common Council approved three resolutions in the wake of George Floyd’s death …  (T)he third resolution will ask the state attorney general’s office to determine how many days Horne would need to work to regain her pension.

      Since her firing in 2008, Horne has become outspoken against police brutality and hopes to have legislation passed in her name that would protect officers who intervene when another officer uses excessive force and when reporting misconduct by fellow officers. According to McDuffie, a petition campaign is expected to unfold within the next few days to draw attention to the need for such legislation.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Sab

      I am watching the West Point graduation. My college graduation speaker meant well but was kind of dull. This Trump speech is tje exact opposite. My gooodness! Very, very, very weird and scary. Kind of a word salad from the Book of Revelation.

      ETA deleted extra s.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay: I’ve worked with and otherwise been associated with people in the criminal justice system since the 80s. It is a rare, rare day that a cop isn’t lying. What really pisses me off is that over the HUNDREDS (literally, hundreds) of times that I have personal knowledge of that cops have been shown to be lying under oath, absolutely caught in a lie on the witness stand in court, exactly ONE time has there even been talk of bringing perjury charges. Which of course never happened.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Jinchi

      @Ruckus:  they would get saved, because the banks/WS are considered the basis of the economy.

      Banks may be the basis of the economy, but the people who run them are replaceable. It seems like bank bailouts in 2008 could have been structured with that in mind, to include conditions on bankers ability to foreclose on homeowners, and to compel restructuring of debt from suddenly unemployed debtors.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      Seconded. And as we are seeing, it can be twisted by opponents to mean something entirely different. Glenn Beck’s as gleeful as he would be on Christmas morning.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jinchi

      @debbie: Trump’s much farther behind than Hillary ever was.

      Right. Trump just barely won the electoral college under conditions that were extremely favorable to him, including governors in several states who were suppressing the vote. He cannot afford to lose any support in 2020 and he cannot survive an energized Democratic turnout. He’s currently looking at both.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kay

      Has there been a single one of these claims that turned out to be true? One?

      A group of hippie circus performers on a converted bus named Buttercup were briefly detained by a SWAT team at a Downtown protest. The next day, Columbus police stoked fears over rioting in social media posts about the bus that went viral, eventually reaching Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
      Several years ago, Stephen Palmer went to see Ohio jam band the Werks with a friend who liked to spin mini hula hoops. While hanging out after the concert, his friend taught him a few things with the hoops, and ever since, Palmer has been hooked on the Flow Arts.

      At the time they said it, Columbus police knew it was a lie.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Kay

      Columbus Ohio Police

      @ColumbusPolice
      · Jun 1
      This bus was stopped yesterday at Broad St. & 3rd due for obstruction of traffic. There was a suspicion of supplying riot equipment to rioters.
      Detectives followed up w/a vehicle search today & found: bats, rocks, meat cleavers, axes, clubs & other projectiles.
      Charges pending.

      Flat out lie. By that time they knew they were “Flow Arts” performers.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay@Kay: The CPD has been known to arrest black people for jay walking and for turn campus house parties into “riots.”   This should come as no surprise.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Kay

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      It is so common if you work in a smaller place you hear specific names of cops who don’t lie. The non-liars get special attention.

      “Jeremy is a straight shooter”, “I talked to Rex and checked so it’s reliable”

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: Article’s dated May 2, 1994. I’d bet this was his entrée onto the OJ team.

      The murders didn’t happen until June 12, 1994, so I doubt it.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Rubio has moved on to another incident:

      To his credit, this actually happened, but it was two weeks ago. It’s almost like he doesn’t really want to address the problem. Hmmm.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Marcopolo

      In case this hasn’t been reported, today the state of Kentucky is taking down the Jefferson Davis statue that was standing in the state capital.

      Work continues on removing the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky state Capitol. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/zyu11HTBM9— Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) June 13, 2020

      Also, the Kentucky US Senate primary is 10 days from now on June 23rd. No doubt everyone here is aware that Amy McGrath is running for the nomination to be on the ballot against McConnell (and she has raised a hella lotta money). But it is a primary & I want folks to see who another one of the candidates for Dem Senate is: Charles Booker. He has very steep odds against McGrath in the primary but I like the idea that we have multiple great candidates running for election in red states.

      Here’s his kickoff ad, which I think is pretty good.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Kay

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Here’s the NYPD with an even more outlandish story:

      The New York Police Department issued an internal alert that containers of hardened concrete made to look like chocolate chip ice cream were found in the vicinity of George Floyd protests in Lower Manhattan.The New York Post reported this week that “The cups, which have markings on the outside, also resemble concrete sample tests commonly used on construction sites.”

      The containers have the mix ratio penciled on the side. They knew exactly what they were.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Marcopolo

      @Kay: So my mom is from a small town in NW Ohio.  Very red, very Trump supporting.  For shits & giggles I googled Black Lives Matter and the town name.  Wow & knock me over with a feather–there was a George Floyd BLM protest march there on June 3rd.

      I’ve been reading about the marches happening all over and deep within rural areas that are typically conservative & Republican but this hammered home for me how widespread it really is.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Ruckus

      @Jinchi:

      I don’t disagree, at all. Which of course is part of the point. It isn’t actually the banks, it’s the worship of money, that money is more important than anything else. Everything is what does it cost, long before it’s why and how badly do we need this. It seems rare when the question what does it cost to not do it comes up. And that is about money as well, rarely about the cost in humanity.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Kay

      @Marcopolo:

      We had one here. My youngest went. He didn’t want me to go, and since there were only about 20 of them and as it turned out he would have been one of only three males and with his mom I’m glad he barred me :)

      They rallied at the courthouse square which is under the jurisdiction of the county – sheriff- and they got kicked off because you have to reserve that area but they moved 10 or so feet off the lawn and carried on. A tattoo parlor owner sent them over pizza.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Aleta

      @Chief Oshkosh: That makes me think about the irony of how police TV shows spend 1/2 their effort on aggressive interrogation scenes, police assuming from the start that everything a ‘suspect’ says is a lie.

      IRL if lying is expected of police as a required part of the job, real-life police (especially with certain personalities)  would assume everyone else lies all the time too.

      And racism means they already believe every Black and nonwhite citizen, immigrant and refugee is a liar.

      Irony doesn’t begin to describe the disgrace.

      The vast majority of police officers are white males with less than a college degree, the cohort that voted strongly for Donald Trump, who was endorsed by their union, the Fraternal Order of Police. They generally hold views on race typical of the country’s white conservatives, according to a 2016 survey of 8,000 officers by the Pew Research Center.

      From http://shiplerreport.blogspot.com/

      During traffic stops producing no arrests over a thirteen-month period in 2013-14, for example, police in Oakland, CA handcuffed 1,466 African-Americans but only 72 whites, Stanford psychologists reported. While 72 percent of the department’s officers had handcuffed a black who wasn’t arrested, 74 percent had never done so to a white. Handcuffing blacks was “a script for what is supposed to happen,” the study concluded, a routine presumably based on the violent stereotype but maintained as standard practice. “Norms are a significant driver of behavior,” the psychologists observed. Other experts have seen that rules issued from on high cannot readily overcome a police department’s culture.

      from The Tarnished Badge 

      Reply
    107. 107.

      NotMax

      @Betty Cracker

      Rhetorical question.

      How does being opposed to abuse of authority, opposed to entrenched inequality, opposed to racism, opposed to murder, equate with being an anarchist?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Kay

      @Marcopolo:

      That there was one in Van Wert is amazing. I love their courthouse. It’s kind of run down – that’s a tiny county- and it has an incredibly bad mural. I think it depicts something to do with the ….settler/Indian wars? Not clear. It inexplicably has the universal circle/slash “no” symbol incorporated, along with a buckeye leaf.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      dirge

      @Jinchi: It seems like bank bailouts in 2008 could have been structured with that in mind, to include conditions on bankers ability to foreclose on homeowners…

      Could have just bailed out homeowners instead, which, because all but the most reckless could have continued making mortgage payments, would have had the side effect of bailing out all but the most reckless banks.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Marcopolo

      @Kay: We were there for her 55th HS reunion a few years ago.  One of (or maybe the only–I don’t really remember) the major economic development projects in Van Wert county was a huge wind turbine farm.  The company was talking about investing another $1 Billion (yeah, that does sound like a lot) to expand their operation.  A friend of the family who lives there & serves on the county economic development commission said that the jobs affiliated with the wind turbines pay ~$100,000/year.  According to him & what she heard from her classmates, the general consensus was wind turbines destroy the view, folks with high wage jobs like those will ruin the local economy for everyone cause prices for everything will go up, and they didn’t like them.

      Needless to say, downtown Van Wert is pretty much a ghost town now (all the commercial development is on the outskirts where the land was cheaper for building from the 80’s onward) though 40-50 years ago it was very nice little town.  And as you’ve remarked, almost all the decent paying jobs stem from the local government/school district hires.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Marcopolo

      @dirge: Agreed.  The bailout should have been bottom up not top down.  And provisions could have been put into place to deal with the mom & pop housing speculators who were buying (with the intent to flip) more than, say, two homes.

      So much generational accrued wealth would have been preserved doing that–especially in regards to POC.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      germy

      “I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president. And let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good. Although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.”  (Trump)

      I mean, who knew teh blacks would act out?

      Reply
    115. 115.

      mad citizen

      @Marcopolo: Thanks for posting, good stuff indeed.  I grew up in Fort Wayne, and my best friend is from NW Ohio.  I’m familiar with the area, though if I ever was in Van Wert I don’t recall it.  It is a great name, though.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Kay

      @Marcopolo:

      I go thru there quite a bit. Turbines as far as the eye can see. The turbine jobs do pay well but if you want 100k a year you have to work 70 hours a week and live in motels. They sent them all over hell. They make 40 or 50k a year, generally.

      We have a turbine worker who bought in my neighborhood. He and his GF and her son- he is never home. He actually met the GF in one of the Dakotas on a work trip.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Tony Jay

      @oatler.:

      And you can bet your left fun-nugget that Prime Minister Chubby of Chequers is absolutely shitting himself that Dumb Don the Klansman’s Son will tweet out something supportive of our drunk, racist bigots and their white riot in the middle of London.

      What’s he going to do then? He can’t contradict his direct line-manager, can he? His handlers wouldn’t allow it. Best to just hide out and wait for the BBC to convince everyone that all those fat, white thugs chucking bottles at the Police and pissing on Churchill’s (shielded) statue were really just average Britons deeply concerned about the ethics of historical accuracy in statue location.

      The British Right. Fat, stupid and unsettled by the Police.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      frosty

      @Ken:

      at least one Democratic-controlled state gerrymanders hard

      Maryland has done that – one of the most ridiculous gerrymanders in the country. It went to the Supreme Court along with a Republican gerrymander and the SC decided not to take the case.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      And, not to be a pain in the ass, but let’s talk about this unrestrained looting we keep hearing about. These protest places are crawling with police. They have enough time to spend 5 hours harassing the hippie magic bus but they can’t stop the looting? They’re acting as if they MUST abuse the peaceful protesters in addition to curtailing looting. Maybe just work on the looting?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      But then they’d be doing what they were hired for, wouldn’t they? The FOP won’t be having any of that, thank you very much. //

      Reply
    125. 125.

      MomSense

      @WereBear:

      I think I’m going to call it Healthy Safe and Happy neighborhoods and explain that it means if you call 911 – the dispatchers have more and better options.  They can send a social worker and EMTs.  They can refer to crisis counselors or housing programs.
      I also think we have to promote the idea of happiness.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      trnc

      @Kay: The next day, Columbus police stoked fears over rioting in social media posts about the bus that went viral, eventually reaching Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

      Speaking of things going viral in Rubio’s and DeSantis’ Florida, they keep setting new records in cases. 2625 today, blowing past the 1902 record set yesterday.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ramiah Ariya: That reminds me of what happened when Trump responded to COVID by shutting off travel from Europe–he caused a panic crush of everyone coming home from Europe at the same time (partly because the guidelines had been insufficiently communicated) and cramming together in airport customs/immigration lines, and hot spots immediately blossomed in a bunch of US cities.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: I have a friend who did this for 3-4  years; He graduated from college as a mechanical engineer, spent a few years working on tanks. Then he was a turbine engineer for 3-4 years and went all over the United States – lots of work, but pretty neat if you’re in your mid-20s and want to travel around a lot.

      He quit as soon as he started thinking about starting a family. Works for a large firm in Chicago now. Says the turbine jobs are basically a stepping stone, because no one can actually make a career out of it unless you move into management.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Fair Economist

      @Immanentize:

      It is a day to both celebrate freedom and mourn the horrible loss of life and dignity. It is solemn joyous. But now, I expect/worry [Juneteenth] has finally hit the mainstream and will, in ten years, involve a big baseball game hyped like the Superbowl and picnics with lots of beer commercials.

      In spite of the sense it would cheapen it, I think it would be a very good thing for the country to celebrate the end of slavery in this country (which is what Juneteenth is; the day people in the last Confederate state learned the Confederates had lost and slavery was no more.)

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Immanentize: It’s fine. It’s how we do this stuff.

      When public celebration of Martin Luther King Day became a big nationwide thing, Saturday Night Live did a bit imagining a cheesy Martin Luther King Day car sale ad (“I HAVE A DREAM that you’ll take advantage of these terrific savings!”), and that’s pretty much exactly what we did with it. But I don’t see this as necessarily wrong. It can be empty symbolism but it’s how we designate what we think is important.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Pale Scot: This is not a road you want to travel.  Take it from me.  Teletubbies and the pain meds following knee surgery showed me things that still haunt my nightmares.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      BellyCat

      @Kay: So whether they know it or not “courts” (meaning a lot of people in courts and not just criminal defense) have had doubts about their credibility for a long time. It’s just baked in the cake.

      Yes.  And they believe the cops, regardless of the lies they tell.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Mohagan

      @Marcopolo: I had not realized anyone besides Amy McGrath was running again MoscowMitch, and then I saw Charles Booker interviewed on one of the MSNBC shows.  He was very impressive.  Unfortunately, the CW is that he is too liberal to win in Kentucky. I have no idea – what do you think?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.