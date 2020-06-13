trump’s lifelong compulsion to troll his way into the spotlight by leeroy jenkinsing the least popular stances has predictably resulted in landing on the horribly unpopular side of an uncontrolled pandemic, mass unemployment, the confederacy, and police brutality https://t.co/DDnwE9ufdR — kilgore trout, potato thief (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 12, 2020

I can understand Trump's identification with the Confederacy, since his MAGA presidency will soon take its place in American history as the next great Lost Cause. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020

Trump has switched his Big Reopening Rally from Juneteenth to the next day, Saturday, “out of respect”. Rude twitter peasants are suggesting there just wasn’t the expected demand for the available tickets, the theory being more people would be able to show up on a weekend. Some tweeters are also suggesting they’ve applied for those tickets with the intent to leave the seats empty (with the hoped-for effect on the Oval Office Squatter’s temper).

Campaign manager Brad Parscale is talking up sales bigly, which I assume means he understands that his cushy job is gonzo unless a miracle happens, and two (no, three!) hundred thousand MAGAts can be conjured up, possibly from the graveyards. Well, QAnon is very excited about the event, so…

As another sf writer (Ray Bradbury) once said, I was not predicting the future…

And begins with a depiction of the Tulsa massacre. https://t.co/suHx2uhsbJ — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) June 11, 2020

TV's "Watchmen" opened with an astonishing reenactment of the Tulsa 1921 genocide of African Americans. You can see much of it in the first 5 minutes of this Watchmen review: https://t.co/wMqbUIi14r https://t.co/IybPNms7we — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 11, 2020