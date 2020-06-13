Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lighten up, Francis.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

This is a big f—–g deal.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This blog will pay for itself.

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I personally stopped the public option…

Wetsuit optional.

Han shot first.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is how realignments happen…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The house always wins.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Yes we did.

Nevertheless, she persisted

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s Somebody’s Birthday Today

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • Anya
  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Beautifulplumage
  • BellyCat
  • Benw
  • Betty
  • biff murphy
  • BigJimSlade
  • Bill Edwards
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cowgirl in the Sandi
  • Dahlia
  • Dan B
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Delk
  • different-church-lady
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • e julius drivingstorm
  • Elizabelle
  • Eljai
  • Emma
  • Exregis
  • Fair Economist
  • feebog
  • FelonyGovt
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • frosty
  • Genine
  • grandmaBear
  • Gregory
  • hells littlest angel
  • HRA
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J R in WV
  • Jackie
  • JAFD
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jimmiraybob
  • Johannes
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • Juju
  • JWR
  • Kathleen
  • Kattails
  • kindness
  • Kineslaw
  • KSinMA
  • lamh36
  • Laura Too
  • Leto
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Luciamia
  • Mai naem mobile
  • Mandarama
  • marklar
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mel
  • Mike in Oly
  • Mike J
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MoCA Ace
  • Mohagan
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ms. Deranged in AZ
  • mvr
  • Nicole
  • Noskilz
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Origuy
  • p.a.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • patrick II
  • prostratedragon
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Rob
  • Ruckus
  • ruemara
  • Sally
  • satby
  • Scott Alloway
  • SFAW
  • sgrAstar
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloane Ranger
  • smedley the uncertain
  • snarlymon
  • something fabulous
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack
  • Steve from Mendocino
  • stinger
  • suezboo
  • SWMBO
  • Tenar Arha
  • The Lodger
  • The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion
  • ThresherK
  • TMC
  • Tom Levenson
  • TomatoQueen
  • TriassicSands
  • trnc
  • TS (the original)
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    148Comments

    8. 8.

      marklar

      עד מאה ועשרים שנה

      (Hebrew expression wishing longevity…translates into “until 120 years”)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I already said it.  You can’t male me say it again.  My doing so is entirely of my own volition.  HBD, WaterGirl.

      @lamh36: I believe that he meant that he was the 87th person to wish her a happy birthday on this blog.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FelonyGovt

      Happy birthday WaterGirl! I enjoyed working with you on the testing of the BJ site. And I don’t believe you’re 87! 😀

      Reply
    32. 32.

      suezboo

      A very Happy Birthday to the Betty White of blogland. We are indeed blessed to have you still among us, fixing things and working hard.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      feebog

      Huh, with EF Goldman gone, I thought I was the oldest jackel in these here parts.  Happy birthday Water Girl, and you look fab for 87.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kattails

      Oh no you didn’t tell us, I woulda baked you a cake instead of grubbing in the garden all day. Oh well, put it on the calendar for next year. But you look absolutely marvelous considering. Having been a waitress for many years it was obligatory to embarrass the customer with the song:

      Happy birfday to you, happy birfday to you Happybirdie dear Watergirl Happy birfday to you (sung entirely IN KEY). (except that at a table of 8 they all might have been in key but every one different, which is probably happening right now in BJ cyberspace.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mvr

      A very happy Birthday to you. You’ve really earned it with your work around here! Not that anyone needs to earn a happy birthday.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cain

      Happy Birthday, Water Girl! May all your birthday wishes come true – except for that one – that we shall not talk about.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dan B

      Hap-pie (not) Birthday!!  You are something special!!!  I raise a virtual glass to you!  (So virtual it’s in my mind’s eye, but will do so when it’s left coast time appropriate.)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      Normally I stay up much later than this, but finding out that you are 87 can be a real shock to the system!  :-)

      Thanks for all the good wishes, and if there are more when I check back in the morning, that just means that my birthday gets to last another day.

      Happy Birthday to Mama LAMH, as well!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      I have spoken to Watergirl on the phone and attest she is nowhere near 87. I won’t guess as to your real age, but my grandmother celebrated roughly sixty 29th birthdays, so I’ll honor you with the tradition.

      Happy 29th Birthday, Watergirl.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ruckus

      I believe that I’ve never met a woman over 29.

      Every birthday I’ve celebrated for any female never had more than 29 candles on the cake and none claimed to have experienced more than 29 yrs of life. I’ve know a couple that celebrated that 29th over 30 or 40 times but never allowed that they ever had more time under their belts than that mystical 29 yrs. They must have been some rather longer years than in my experience. I do have to say though that 4 yrs in the navy went by like 15 or 20 normal years so maybe there is something to this stretched year concept.

      Water Girl. Happy 29th. Please have as many more 29th birthdays as you desire. May they all be joyous and bountiful.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      Happy Birthday WaterGirl!!! If, it’s not too late, save me a slice of that scrumptious-sounding birthday 🎂!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      TS (the original)

      Happy Birthday Watergirl – very happy to drink to your health – it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: I remember when my mom turned 29 (I was about 8) and asked my grandmother how it could be that they were the same age. I couldn’t understand why my grandmother would lie about her age when I wanted nothing more than to be a year older.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      something fabulous

                                              WG!!

      Have been off the blog all day– missed the news ’til now!

      Happy Birthday to you, whatever number it may be!!

      🦆🦆🦆

      Reply
    79. 79.

      snarlymon

      Hey Watergirl -keep rockin’ that whole solar circumnavigation thing. I figure that every month in 2020 is like living through ten years, so I am approaching 130 myself.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      patrick II

      Just in time! Happy Birthday on your special Birthday thread.  You should be happy you can’t hear us sing over a blog.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      e julius drivingstorm

      A very happy birthday to Watergirl and others of good will on the 13th of June, not to be confused with the 14th which is coming up in less than a minute and we don’t necessarily want to wish everyone on the 14th a happy birthday.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: Hint for the birthday mojito (from the barkeep at the Columbia Restaurant, St Augustine FL). When you make the simple syrup, include muddled mint so that it’s mint simple syrup.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      BigJimSlade

      Goddamn!!! If you’re editing a post with the timer counting down (5 min) – it can cut you off mid-type!!!
      Anyway, I was saying that maybe I’ll put together a post tomorrow for On The Road – y’all like the Italian Alps?  I sure do :-)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      stinger

      Happy birthday, WaterGirl!

      Happy birthday, satby!

      Happy birthday, lamh’s mom!

      June 13 is a date that will live in infamhistory!

      Reply
    98. 98.

      The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion

      Happy birthday!  Glad to share the spaceship with you for another orbit!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      mrmoshpotato

      @BigJimSlade: Hope you see this.

      If you hit Update Comment before the 5 minutes expires, the clock resets, and you have 5 minutes more.

      I think you can do this repeatedly.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      O. Felix Culpa

      So is that 87 in dog years? Lots of treats for you! Happy Bday, WaterGirl!

      And to lamh’s momma. Celebrations all around! 🎉💙💐🎈🎁

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      Happy Birthday Watergirl!  Thanks for all the help and encouragement you gave me with the Indiana Jones post and for all you do at BJ!  Enjoy your birthday all weekend!!

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Origuy

      Happy Birthday WaterGirl!

      It just occurred to me that if you pie all of us, you’ll get a lot of birthday cakes.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      TriassicSands

      Happy Birthday. And I thought you were in your 30s.

      Small trivia note: Your age is now 3.48 times the IQ of a certain stable genius.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      SWMBO

      Happy Birthday Watergirl!  I wish for you all the wonderful things you wish for yourself.

      Much happiness and contentment for you.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Sally

      • @HumboldtBlue: Thank you for this link. I am enjoying the movie. I was a little girl at one of those test matches. The Windies team gave me all their autographs. Cricketers were important people in these nations – England, South Africa, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand. Everyone knew who they were. The Captains were discussed, sometimes approved, at Cabinet/Prime Ministerial level. The teams were often celebrated at state dinners. They were awarded Queen’s Honours and Knighthoods. Some of the comments in the movie were that they are called “tests” because they are tests – of strength, endurance, character, and stamina. The Windies were the coolest team ever. And they went on to be one of the greatest teams ever, dominating the international game for years.
      • The movie is great, worth watching, you don’t need to understand cricket as the game, just as sport. Cricket between the U S and Canada was the first international sports game in the modern era.
      • Thanks for the link, great history.
      • We now also have Zimbabwe and Afghanistan competing in international cricket.
      • Happy Birthday Watergirl
      Reply
    120. 120.

      Sally

      @Sally: I left out several other cricketing nations, including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

      it has been fabulous to welcome Afghanistan to the international game. Hoping it’s helpful to this struggling country.

      The cricket boycott helped to dismantle apartheid in South Africa.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      NotMax

      @JAFD

      An oldie, maybe appropriate

      Identical description of one-third of commenters here.

      :)

      How’s things in Joisey? ‘Reopening’ happening?

      Reply
    140. 140.

      dnfree

      @Ruckus: first, happy birthday to Watergirl a day late and the proverbial dollar short as far as gifts go. Thanks for your dedication here.

      Secondly, I am a woman who is very upfront about her age. I’m 74. Who cares?  This is a reaction to my mother having lied about her age for most of her adult life because she was older than my dad when they got married and embarrassed about the age difference. She died at age 80, but we didn’t know she was that old so she had no big birthday celebration.  We loved her dearly, but once you get into a story like that I guess there’s no dignified way out.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Thread probably dead but I fell asleep early last night and missed the fun.

      Happy Bday, WaterGirl! Alles Gute zum Geburtstag!

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Laura Too

      Late to the party as usual. Happy Birthday dearest Watergirl! You are remarkable in so many ways, least of which is your mental acuity at 87! I salute you!! LOL!

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Betty

      Here’s a belated happy birthday, Water Girl. It has been so nice to meet you here! Thanks for all you do. 😇

      Reply
    146. 146.

      WaterGirl

      This was very fun to wake up to!  I really appreciate the all the good wishes, the funny comments, the hot tip about mint simple syrup, and everything else!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.