Who among us?… Michael Dirda is a professional book reviewer (I can remember reading his stuff at least thirty years ago, when the Washington Post Weekly was a tabloid on paper), so he’s had extraordinary access / reasons for book hoarding:

When my wife calculated that there were 300 boxes of books stacked precariously in our basement, I was sure she exaggerated. To my eyes, the stacks weren’t really that precarious. The overall book situation, however, was much worse than her estimate: The basement only accounts for half of my, ahem, collection. Bookcases line three walls of my living room. The attic holds a small library of late Victorian and early modern popular fiction. For years I even rented a storage unit until a kindly neighbor agreed to let me transfer its contents — all books — to a disused greenhouse in her backyard. I doubt the author of “Caring for Your Books”— a small paperback I wrote years ago — would approve of keeping first editions in a greenhouse.

Under the shadow of the coronavirus, two unwelcome thoughts increasingly nagged at me. First, how would my family cope with all this paper clutter if I weren’t around? Second, shouldn’t I use this period of isolation to do something about the sheer number of books? Three weeks ago a truck deposited a Zippy Shell storage container at the top of my driveway.

My plan was simplicity itself. I would transfer my subterranean hoard into the Zippy Shell, then thoroughly wash and clean the basement’s linoleum floor and concrete block walls. Years ago, I’d built a number of wooden bookcases and these would stay, but I’d also order some easy-to-put-together metal shelving from Home Depot. After rearranging the basement it would, ideally, resemble a miniature version of the University of Maryland’s McKeldin Library. Anyway, that was the dream. Most importantly, all the books would fit on shelves or they’d be gone. I would address the attic and the greenhouse at some vaguely distant future date.

To empty the basement I hired a 16-year-old neighbor kid who — dutifully masked — spent three hours shifting 100 boxes up the steps and into the storage container. Two days later his arms and shoulders were still too sore for additional heavy lifting. Kids these days! My youngest son and I then carried more books up and out until Zippy was packed solid. The basement, however, was nowhere near empty.

It was clear to my lightning brain — I’m not a Sherlockian for nothing — that I needed to free up space in the storage pod before I could put more boxes into it. There was, I deduced, just one way to accomplish this: I would have to start selling or giving away some of my books right now rather than later. But which ones should go?…