Meet Indiana Jones – who is an Australian Shepherd.

He’s 6 years old and he is too smart for his own good. One of the funniest things he does is TV watching. He LOVES to watch TV – especially the commercials. Before we had him, we never realized how often dogs are in commercials – but they are everywhere and it doesn’t matter if they are real or cartoon – he loves them all and runs to the TV to talk to them.

Here he is as a ‘yout’ watching tv. If you look carefully, you can see that he was watching other puppies from a live puppy-cam on the internet.

We have a smaller tv in our bedroom that’s down lower and if the dogs run out of the picture, Indy runs around behind to the TV to see if he can see where they went.

Indy is a big boy. His mother was an Australian Shepherd, but brownish, and his father was black and white. Both were a normal size for an Aussie – but Indy got the giant genes. He weighs 70 pounds but thinks he’s a lap dog which can be exciting when he jumps up on the bed in the morning when he thinks it’s time for us to get up!