Furry Friends – Cowgirl in the Sandi – Indiana Jones Wants To Be A TV Star

Meet Indiana Jones – who is an Australian Shepherd.

He’s 6 years old and he is too smart for his own good.  One of the funniest things he does is TV watching.  He LOVES to watch TV – especially the commercials.  Before we had him, we never realized how often dogs are in commercials – but they are everywhere and it doesn’t matter if they are real or cartoon – he loves them all and runs to the TV to talk to them.

Furry Friends – Cowgirl in the Sandi – Indiana Jones Wants To Be A TV Star

Here he is as a ‘yout’ watching tv.  If you look carefully, you can see that he was watching other puppies from a live puppy-cam on the internet.

We have a smaller tv in our bedroom that’s down lower and if the dogs run out of the picture, Indy runs around behind to the TV to see if he can see where they went.

Indy is a big boy.   His mother was an Australian Shepherd, but brownish, and his father was black and white.  Both were a normal size for an Aussie – but Indy got the giant genes.   He weighs 70 pounds but thinks he’s a lap dog which can be exciting when he jumps up on the bed in the morning when he thinks it’s time for us to get up!

Indy loves to play frisbee out in our cul du sac but he runs with such abandon that his paws get scraped raw so we got him some booties.  Here he is, ready to go, with his booties on.  He knows when we put them on he gets to play, so he doesn’t mind a bit!

Furry Friends – Cowgirl in the Sandi – Indiana Jones Wants To Be A TV Star 2

Indy loves to swim and is always hopeful that when we put him in the car, we’re going somewhere he can swim.

This was his first exposure to water and he loved it.

Furry Friends – Cowgirl in the Sandi – Indiana Jones Wants To Be A TV Star 1

Bonus swimming video!

If you think you might like to have your furry family featured here, please send me an email.   my nym at balloon-juice.com

~WaterGirl

.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    74Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara (HFG)

      OMG, he’s beautiful!

      I used to have a Dane who loved TV, she knew Dino was a dog (so to speak) and if elephants were on the screen, there was hell to pay if you changed the channel.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      The first two comments are from when I accidentally hit “publish” 3 weeks ago.  Oops!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NeenerNeener

      He’s got one brown and one blue eye, like my Aussie girl Emily! She’s going on 15 yo and she’s a cranky old lady now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Benw

      @WaterGirl: that’s the line from Indiana Jones 3 when Indy’s dad reveals that Indy stole the nickname from the family dog. I wonder if this Indiana was named that because of the line from the movie?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shana

      Our late boy Lightning was represented to us as “part Border Collie” but we think he was probably part Aussie since he had one brown eye and one eye that was half brown and half blue – top to bottom split.  We got him from a rescue group who got him from a shelter outside the area so who knows what the real story was.  He was 1 to 1 1/2 years old when we adopted him and boy was he fast, hence the name.

      Miss that guy, especially on Friday nights. He loved Shabbos blessings since he always got a piece of challah.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ThresherK

      The bichromatic eyes are wonderful.

      Also, my sister has a dog who has that “one ear up, one ear bent over” thing, and it’s so cute.

      “Watch, she can’t be mad at <i>all this</i>!” This one seems to deploy it on purpose in the fifth photo.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      That is so cute! I read that once TV became HD, dogs could see much more in it. But it so crazy when they react to cartoons too. A friend of mine showed her dog a Marmaduke cartoon and the dog was riveted and very worried when Marmaduke and friends were on roller coaster.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      @Benw:

      It was either Indiana Jones or Han Solo – maybe the next one will be Han!

      ETA – can you tell I’m a Harrison Ford fan??

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      @Earl:

      Yes, we had NO IDEA he would get so big.  That (after his eyes) is usually the first comment people make about him.  Boy is he big!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eddie blake

      good time as any.

      pet update:

      catie (the new cat) and hamilton, are playing as i type. she’s integrated very well and really likes living here.

      which makes us very happy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      LuciaMia

      Hmm, most media seems to be pretty quiet on Trump’s West Point speech. Just curious how off-script he went.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @LuciaMia:

      Aaron Rupar has several clips posted on his twitter feed. Trump sounded and looked almost asleep (LOW ENERGY!), had the sniffing thing going on (AMPHETAMINES!), and pronounced the name of the 18th President as “Ulyssius” S. Grant (STUPID!)

      I’ll bet those West Point cadets are thrilled they came back and were locked up for two weeks for the privilege of hearing such soaring oratory.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      If you would like your furry family to be featured here, send an email to my nym at balloon-juice.com – and if you don’t know what that means, you can check out Contact Us above and get more details.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Avalune

      Awe great story and gorgeous puppy!

      Bella occasionally pays attention to animals on TV but in general she’s like can’t smell em not worth my time.

      Love the flopper ear and then those eyes too!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gvg

      I remember reading in the 80’s that cats didn’t watch TV because their eyes were so much better than ours, that they could see the pixels rather than the picture we saw. I remember because my cat did watch one thing consistently on TV at that time. Opening and closing scenes in Star Trek with the stars speeding up to warp speed. I’m pretty sure she thought it was ultimate laser pointers for her.

      As TV resolutions have improved, I see more cats watching and now we take it for granted and there are cat videos for them to watch.

      i don’t recall hearing what dogs eyes see in comparison to ours.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      John Revolta

      I yam pleased to report that all three of our baby robins came through the big storm we had last week with the inch of rain and the 60mph winds. I dunno how they did it but kudos to mama robin for holding down the fort!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      jackmac

      Aussies are the best!!!  Our family has had two. Both were shelter dogs and when our first passed (cancer in two spots) we decided we needed to have another from this smart, personable and loyal breed. Our current boy — Bailey — has an outsized personality that we instantly fell in love with. Now we’re looking for a sibling, a best buddy for him. It’ll also be a shelter dog. A lot of Aussie people go through breeders to get the pure Aussie. But we don’t mind another breed in the mix. We’d rather rescue and adopt and provide a permanent home to a doggo that we’ll love and spoil.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mike in NC

      @LuciaMia: Washington Post has an article on his trip to West Point. Read a lame speech no doubt composed by neo-Nazi Stephen Miller. Had trouble lifting a glass of water. In a video clip he shuffled down a short ramp where it appeared he had trouble walking (people were commenting it was a combination of the shoe lifts and tight girdle).

      They also note that the West Point cadet pledge to never lie, cheat, or steal is in contrast to everything we know about his disgusting crime organization.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      John Revolta

      @WaterGirl: It’s the second brood in this nest which I understand is a rarity, but it’s in a very good spot, jammed in where a downspout meets the outer wall and under an overhang.

      So the big 4-oh huh? Kudos to you toodos! Will there be Champaign in Illinois?

      P.S. I did all my best stuff post-40.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Miss Bianca

      @zhena gogolia:

      And he’s pardoning cadets during the speech. Vomit-inducing.

      What? Pardoning them for what? You mean, like…pre-emptively? For war crimes as yet uncommitted?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      @jackmac:

      We had originally wanted a rescue border collie but there were none to be had.  Same thing with the Aussies.  We looked and looked and finally ended up going to a breeder.  Indy had 7 brothers and sisters and all were adopted almost immediately.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      OldDave

      Happy Happy Birthday!!!  May your day be excellent, and thank you so much for dealing with the code behind the curtain.

      Reply

