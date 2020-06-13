Another way of looking at this: only the working class person who is unlikely to have employer-provided insurance is wearing a mask. https://t.co/rOaDnGbRmS — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 12, 2020

This updated map from the @nytimes shows where the number of new coronavirus cases has been rising (red/orange) or falling (light blue) over the past two weeks. https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/kwe6D1QuvH — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 13, 2020

Full disclosure I’m not a waveologist but it sure looks like we’re still cresting on the 1st one: pic.twitter.com/VQSsvx9qO9 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) June 13, 2020

Nationally there’s no “second wave.” There’s one long wave. We’ve been in a plateau of around 20,000 cases and 1,000 deaths a day, largely among minority and vulnerable populations. Reopening will cause spikes, but calling them a second wave denies the reality of what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/ivutKKYgF9 — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) June 11, 2020

Important results: Remember the 2 MO hairstylists who saw 140 clients over 8 days while infected with COVID but everyone had worn masks? Contact tracers found ZERO secondary infections. More evidence that masks work. https://t.co/yAgi1MeATk — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020

this will be good for the economy https://t.co/fUNJecKct0 — kilgore trout, potato thief (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 12, 2020

As Covid-19 cases soar in states such as Arizona, Texas and Oregon, governors are again facing wrenching choices about how to balance the economy with public health https://t.co/fkmNy45FQc — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) June 12, 2020

Florida fired data scientist, Rebekah Jones, for refusing to manipulate the COVID-19 numbers. So she sourced the underlying data herself and built her own free dashboard. Surprise, surprise: Florida is underreporting the test rate to boost reopening. https://t.co/OwWiasCD0E — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 13, 2020

NEW: Miami Herald finds Covid cases surging since Florida has reopened, state downplaying threat. https://t.co/9Mi0kEAiVO — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) June 12, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 Amid the pandemic, at least 27 state and local public health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired across 13 states, due in part to a mix of backlash and stressful, nonstop working conditions. W/ @annabarryjester @MRSmithAP @AP @KHNews https://t.co/Up8Ysk8SFe — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) June 12, 2020

2. So while @CDCgov released "suggestions" — formerly guidance — about how reduce #Covid19 spread which includes wearing cloth face coverings in public, it would not comment on the advisability of the president's plans to resume rallies or the GOP's plans for a large convention. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 12, 2020

Because it’s a giggly way for them to display xenophobia while claiming to just be factually correct. https://t.co/Wf0Gxcn8J0 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020

As a global public health expert, I don’t accept that US & UK poor responses were due to capacity. Poorer countries did much better. It’s down to absent leadership, incompetence & a deliberate decision to treat COVID-19 like flu for weeks in Feb & March & just ‘let it go’. — Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) June 12, 2020





Pandemic watch, June 12th, top 5 countries (BRIMUS)

Brazil and Mexico, along with the rest of Latin America now accounting for ~50% of deaths (and likely more that that)

1/4 pic.twitter.com/XEH8mK4Gsi — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 12, 2020

A market in Beijing was shut at 3am after #coronavirus was traced there. By 10am authorities visited my house 15km away, going door to door asking if we’ve been to the market or left the city. Walls removed in the Hutongs 1wk ago are back as of 9am. Am I in February again? pic.twitter.com/MLyuzu0g5a — Cate Cadell (@catecadell) June 13, 2020

Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus spike shuts market https://t.co/TUiDBkdc2K pic.twitter.com/aZjMFswrNx — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2020

India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases https://t.co/QtDzRHpHn2 pic.twitter.com/su5FFDDFll — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2020

BREAKING: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines breached 25,000 on Saturday, June 13. https://t.co/OXlEPjf8nz — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 13, 2020

Our fight against #COVID19 is not over. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we follow @KKMPutrajaya’s health advice and do our part to help prevent the spread of the virus.

#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/pYPA7dBReD — WHO Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam & Singapore (@WHOMalaysia) June 13, 2020

Australia's largest state reports first local coronavirus case in weeks https://t.co/tGRH6IRUR1 pic.twitter.com/Pd8wu5khRe — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2020

Coronavirus: How pandemic turned political in Brazil https://t.co/8yLTLOIrjp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 12, 2020

Mexico reports record tally of 5,222 new coronavirus cases https://t.co/eromR7wBsY pic.twitter.com/5IeXB3r3rw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 13, 2020

Decided to add BCG vaccine trials to the @nytimes covonavirus tracker under a new category of repurposed vaccines… https://t.co/8RbPgb3aHs — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) June 12, 2020

Cytokine storm and a runaway immune, hyper-inflammatory response are frequently what leads to the demise of patients with #COVID19

On the biologyhttps://t.co/qXYKWrTVth

On potential therapieshttps://t.co/1UdhhCs6bK by @apoorva_nyc pic.twitter.com/BkKrEHV6qn — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 12, 2020

Does convalescent plasma from people who've recovered from #COVID19 help others? Thousands have been infused w/ it, ~20k in the US, but w/ scant evidence it helps. "We have glimmers of hope" said Dr. Shmuel Shoham of Johns Hopkins https://t.co/A5h828z15F via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2020

Wearing a mask on public transport reduces COVID-19 risk even for the healthy https://t.co/RNsrPgUu3a via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/RgxEYXrORI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 12, 2020