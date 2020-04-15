To nobody’s surprise, I am still allergic to oak-leaf mold, especially damp oak-leaf mold, but at least there’s several bags waiting on the curb for tomorrow’s first-of-the-season monthly pickup. (Yeah, yeah — if I wanted compost, I could pick some up for free when the city’s finished cooking it. And oak leaves make lousy compost, because tannins.) Soon’s I finish this, I’m treating my leaky sinuses to a nice nap…

.

BREAKING NEWS: I have been feeling unwell the last two days – tired, headache, foggy brain. I have been concerned about COVID infection, but it was hard to imagine how: we have been so careful.

I just discovered 5 minutes ago that I HAVE BEEN MAKING DECAF COFFEE FOR 2 DAYS.

— Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) April 11, 2020