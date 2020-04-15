Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Semi-Respite Open Thread

To nobody’s surprise, I am still allergic to oak-leaf mold, especially damp oak-leaf mold, but at least there’s several bags waiting on the curb for tomorrow’s first-of-the-season monthly pickup. (Yeah, yeah — if I wanted compost, I could pick some up for free when the city’s finished cooking it. And oak leaves make lousy compost, because tannins.) Soon’s I finish this, I’m treating my leaky sinuses to a nice nap…

    1. 1.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Some good news was shared with me last night. I have distant family in Fresno that have C-19. After a couple of visits to the hospital, they are at home and resting. The state has OK’d them to be out and about, but as it was told to me, they don’t have as much energy as before. C-19 took a lot out of them.

      I’m just glad they’re at home and alive.

    4. 4.

      LuciaMia

      Im a tea drinker,and I feel decaffeinated tea is an offense to nature.

    5. 5.

      Poe Larity

      Unable to partake of a highly cafenated lifestyle anymore, a friend said of my decaf “it’s like kissing a picture of a beautiful woman”. Thanks.

      What we’re missing is a Johnny Cash song about decaf.

      .

