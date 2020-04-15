… to the best of one’s ability, under the current circumstances. Where would we be without our stubborn sense of beauty — and humor?

(Probably helps that I have fond childhood memories of the original Unicorn in Captivity tapestry, which is now in the ‘reimagined’ medieval-castle Cloisters, the Metropolitan Museum annex in beautiful Tryon Park, just a bus ride away from my home in the Bronx.)

My favorite at the link below is the artist imitating daVinci’s Lady with an Ermine with the help of her cross-eyed Siamese:

Life imitating art! Check out how people are recreating famous artworks using household items during quarantine. #staysafe #stayconnectedhttps://t.co/8ZGYEBW1VF — MediaG (@MediaG) April 7, 2020



But (semi)srsly:

How people poured their energy into re-creating classic artistic masterpieces to start a movement https://t.co/hydzcHpRu2 — 木原弘喜bot (@kihara_hiroki) April 13, 2020

… As the trend has continued to spread online since starting in March, helped by social media challenges broadcast by institutions including the Getty Museum in California and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, it’s become a welcome distraction and source of humor for audiences and creators alike. Step back, viral TikTok dances, livestream concerts and quarantine memes; this intensive form of expression is a whole new world of creative labor. In the middle of global uncertainty, it’s even become an important anchor for some. Just take Chiara Grilli, a teacher at the Università di Bari in Macerata, Italy. Grilli, like many in Italy, has been working remotely. “This gives me plenty of time — too much, actually,” she told TIME. She lives in a two-room apartment with her boyfriend — “no balcony, no garden” — and after two weeks, she says she felt “asphyxiated.” “One day right before lunch I went into my bedroom and I saw this beautiful sunbeam entering the window and stretching over my bed. The first thing I thought was, ‘How I wish I could go out!’ but the second thing was Hopper.” That’s a reference to Edward Hopper, the 20th century American painter known for his dramatic yet minimalist scenes of daily life… E.Hopper, Morning Sun: very quarantine-like atmosphere, catching these days' mood. This was my very first attempt at my new second job, @quarantinart Follow me!#betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/ISP9FXk91G — quarantinart (@quarantinart) April 3, 2020 “I thought that it represented the quarantine-like condition of many of us without using many words, hashtags or mottos,” she said. Her friends were enthusiastic, and Grilli went on to create social media pages under the name “Quarantinart.” She now has over a dozen photographs up, and intends to continue the project well past the impact of the coronavirus. “I found something that really helps me to have fun, and at the same time express my creative side,” she said…

… The creativity required — and the fact that you don’t need specific art materials to make these projects happen — is a big reason why it’s been such a global hit, says another creator, Holly Bess Kincaid, an art teacher in Harrisonburg, Va., and the president of the Virginia Art Education Association. Kincaid’s school closed for the year on March 23, the same day she launched an “#ArtEdPortraits” challenge on social media. She shared her idea on a Facebook group of 9,000 art teachers, all trying to figure out how to teach art to students remotely, and many have picked it up. “I’m getting these little smiles in my message box daily of students who are reenacting artwork and playing and finding joy — just with the things they have around the house,” she told TIME. Kincaid’s own creations draw on her reactions to the conditions of the coronavirus; she’s made a Chagall out of a pile of laundry, drawn on the longing theme of Andrew Wyeth’s “Christina’s World” while reaching toward her school while safely at a distance and used an iPad instead of a sketchpad to reflect our new reliance on video chatting in “Young Woman Drawing” by Marie Denise Villers… “A Woman Zooming” has become a new constant. I wish I was the woman drawing with her students again, yet we isolate and wait. Inspiration: “Young Woman Drawing” by Marie-Denise Villers #artedportraits #betweenartandquarantine #artfromhome #artathome pic.twitter.com/yR6cUCCLoh — Holly Bess Kincaid (@ArtLadyHBK) April 6, 2020

Anybody else got a favorite or three in this genre to share?