Warren Endorses Biden

Here’s the video Senator Warren posted earlier today — very well done, IMO:

Warren remembers VP Biden swearing her in as a U.S. Senator and commenting, “You gave me hell! And you’re going to do a great job!” That sounds like him.

Warren also mentions that Biden oversaw the $800 billion 2009 Recovery Act, gaining valuable experience that will come in handy when Democrats once again back up the tow truck and attempt to pull the economy out of the ditch into which it was dropped by a Republican administration. Todd Purdum of The Atlantic described Biden’s experience as follows in a recent article on the topic:

But in overseeing the 2009 Recovery Act as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden shepherded an effort now seen as an effective and remarkably fraud-free response to the financial crisis, even if it won little praise or political credit at the time. If Biden has the good—or bad—luck to win the presidency in November, his first task will be to perform an encore on an even more daunting scale.

It wasn’t a glamorous job, involving as it did minding hundreds of minor details and scores of bureaucracies, and some public officials doubtless would have found it boring. But it was the kind of close work that’s required for good management in any crisis, and Biden seemed to take to it with an enthusiasm that those who were there in the trenches with him recall with pride.

“He would be the most battle-tested president to come into office that we’ve ever had in this regard,” said Biden’s longtime economic adviser Jared Bernstein, a progressive expert on income inequality who would doubtless have a role in a Biden administration. “FDR did amazing work on the Great Depression, but he was throwing noodles at the wall. Biden would bring a unique experience to the office, having been the implementer in chief last time.”

Compare that to the ongoing carnival of corruption and incompetence we’re witnessing in real time today. Oh, and I like Jared Bernstein! How nice to imagine him replacing the shifty grifters and store brand Bond villain knock-offs currently infesting the West Wing. Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m starting to get a little spring in my step thinking about a Biden administration. :)

Open thread!

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      CarolDuhart2

      What makes me happy/sad is that this crisis is happening in a Presidential election year.  We can see light at the end of the tunnel if we socially distance ourselves.

      By the way, I’m tired of these half-enthusiastic defenses of Biden.  Biden’s a good man, if a little old-fashioned corny for some, and certainly far better than we deserve in this time of trouble.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Guessing I’m going to be seeing a lot of comment pies in a little while.

      We all knew she’d do this right and at a good time. Okay then, forward!

      “TB Sheets” by Van Morrison playing on the radio right now, how very apt. My first hearing of that song this century.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @CarolDuhart2:

      Yes, I was quite unenthusiastic about his entering the race (almost exactly a year ago) given the 20+ already running, including several seemingly better options.

      But for a jittery, scared, frantic nation, Steady, well-known Joe Biden could be who and what we–all of us including the 27%–need for the next four years. I’m okay with that, because he will have a LOT of quality help and he will LISTEN to what they have to say.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sdhays

      Biden’s overseeing the 2009 Recovery Act is one of the biggest accomplishments that no one talks about. No one talks about it because it’s basically “things worked the way they were supposed to”, but $800 billion went out the door, and even a hint of scandal would have been used to bring down the Obama Administration. Dump can’t even mail out checks without making it a donation to his campaign.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Cascades

      Biden’s competence is worth enthusing about. I’d like to see him pick a VP who could step right in and do the same job he did in 2009 overseeing the Recovery Act (and also shepherd it through a filibuster-free Senate in which, alas, Joe Manchin might still be the deciding vote). As much as I am enthusiastic about someone like Stacey Abrams or Gretchen Whitmer, it feels like a Senator with previous executive management experience is the right call. Harris (big state AG), Duckworth (Asst Sec of Veteran’s Affairs, state director of veterans affairs), Tina Smith (state Lt Gov), Cortez-Masto (state AG), Shaheen or Hassan (small state Govs) would all be on my short list. Dunno how those various states handle replacing Senators.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JPL

      How long will it take for MSM to ask why isn’t Joe out there campaigning?   The local news spent more time on the Obama endorsement than Cable.

      Warren is amazing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jl

      Thanks for interesting post on Biden. One thing that interested, and disappointed, me about his campaign strategy was that his positioning was a little at odds with his policy angle during the Obama administration. Biden brought in a social and economic policy team that included important and very good people who were to the lefty end of the Obama team.

      I’ve wondered how much of his emphasis on returning to the supposed good old days of Obama policy and style, and emphasis on centrism was a strategy to distinguish himself from Sanders and Warren. Biden had a much better chance on beating the other centrists than the two candidates with a more progressive reputation, following and history. We’ll see.

      And I hope Biden’s odd spell of passivity and hesitancy at outset of covid-19 crisis was more an issue of repositioning his campaign pitch than anything else.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CarolDuhart2: I agree with your second paragraph.  I got tired of the half-hearted defenses of HRC in 2016.  No more “S/He wasn’t my first choice, but I guess s/he is better that Trump.  She was great but not perfect.  He is great but not reflect.  Let’s concentrate on the great and not on the not perfect.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @sdhays:

      No one talks about it because it’s basically “things worked the way they were supposed to”

      It’s like the offensive line in football.  They only get attention when the quarterback gets sacked, not when they do their jobs well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mike Grunwald, who wrote the book that I gather is a key reference for Purdham, said that if Biden had been in charge of the launch of the O’Care website, it would’ve gone off smoothly. It flies in the face of today’s image of Biden– and I’m among those who thinks he’s lost a step– but I also think he’s going to hire people like Ron Klain who know how to get shit done.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      I was VERY ENTHUSIASTIC about Elizabeth Warren for president. I was – and am – equally UNenthusiastic about Joe Biden. And you know what? So fucking what. I will still vote for him. I don’t care about the exact perfect timing of Biden’s campaign’s acceptance of SPW’s endorsement or whether they showed her the exactly right amount of respect or disrespect or whatever the fuck. My vote is not some precious treasure to be given only to the one who wins my heart. It’s just a damned vote, and it’s a tool to get the current Nectarine Nightmare out of office (and preferably into an orange jumpsuit). That’s the most important goal. That’s the ONLY goal.
      #teambrokenglass

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @jl:

      I’ve wondered how much of his emphasis on returning to the supposed good old days of Obama policy and style, and emphasis on centrism was a strategy to distinguish himself from Sanders and Warren.

      I don’t think it was strategy, I think it’s just who he is. And as I’ve been saying for weeks, the overwhelming evidence of just about every post-2016 election suggests that’s  who and what the non-on-line parts of the party are too. Warren and Sanders both, in the last days of their respective campaigns, ran ads leaning heavily on Obama imagery, so I’d say they came to grok that too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      I’m really happy my BernieBro peeps aren’t saying a word right now against the Democratic Party.  I hope it will last till December at least.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice:

      Yup.

      Twice in my voting life has my preferred candidate earned the nomination and but one of those won: Obama. The other times I “settled” because that’s overwhelmingly how politics actually work, as opposed to how we imagine them working. It sucks but it’s real life. I never, ever sat out an election but I will cop to voting for a couple 3rd party candidates to make sure my young and dumb voice was “heard.” Got over that, too.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @West of the Cascades: a response to the tweet-bait for that very article:

      Eric Boehlert @EricBoehlert 36m
      new polling has Biden leading in every swing state….so of course DC press thinks he’s doing it all wrong

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Origuy

      I lost a friend today. Jonathan Lovell, Professor Emeritus of English at San Jose State, was in one of my Scottish country dance classes. He had a very bad respiratory condition that appeared to be COVID-19, was never hospitalized, had a test that reported negative, and appeared to be recovering. He was posting on Facebook up until Sunday, but apparently had a relapse and passed away since then. I still have not heard exactly what happened. He said he was disappointed that the test was negative, because he was hoping to donate blood to help with the experiments with the blood of COVID-19 patients. I told him that he was a mensch. Truly a gentleman and a scholar.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Origuy: I am so sorry. These COVID deaths keep getting closer to home. It’s important to put faces to the numbers. Real people have lost their lives and real people are mourning their passing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Cascades

      @Origuy: I am so sorry. Condolences to you and to his family. I worry we’ll all soon be one degree of separation (or less) from victims of this pandemic.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      different-church-lady

      Yes, well Warren agrees with me on 98% of what I want, but she will not deliver it the same way Bernie would have, so NEVER JOE!!!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Origuy: I have heard numerous stories of both people diagnosed and not, who are ill, then seem to get better for a day or two and then immediately get much worse and die. There’s a name for that phenomenon which escapes me right now.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      different-church-lady

      @Origuy: Condolences.

      I was given two COVID-19 tests in the hospital, and both came back negative. Yet they still wanted me to act as though I had it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Gin & Tonic: Maybe cytokine storm? Anecdotally, it seems a fair number of COVID deaths have happened that way, that is, folks seem to recover and then suddenly succumb.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cmorenc

      @jl:

      And I hope Biden’s odd spell of passivity and hesitancy at outset of covid-19 crisis was more an issue of repositioning his campaign pitch than anything else.

      When your opponent’s busy repeatedly shooting himself in the foot, best to stay out of his way and not distract from the spectacle.  Notice how difficult it is for Trump or the GOP to direct much fire at Biden when Trump’s gun is pointed at his own feet and as.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      different-church-lady

      @PJ: Gee, ya know, if I we didn’t know any better it would almost seem like they hate democrats more than they hate fascists.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Sab

      @Litlebritdifrnt: I couldn’t even watch that . Who has a complete drum kit in their house? My favorite dog ever I rescued from such a situation. (She- the dog- always loved drums and drumming and drummers.) Her owner was drummer in a rock band. She didn’t mind drumming. She had issues with his absense.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      PJ

      @JPL: The smartest thing Biden did in his campaign was to ignore Twitter and its fucking savants and every fucking pundit in the media.  My favored candidate, Warren, unfortunately, did listen to the Twitterverse, and it did not serve her well.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @different-church-lady: No kidding. One of the leftiest of lefties I know has been edging towards “Trump and the Republicans aren’t that bad and Bernie got them to do some good things, unlike the evil Dems” ever since it became clear that Bernie would not become the next anointed one.

      ETA: And by “edging” I mean actually saying and writing those words.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      @PJ: Watching them devour one another has been a prime source of entertainment.  Hard to say whether their most outstanding characteristic is stupidity or malice.  (I know, I know, porque no los dos?)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ThresherK

      “Democrats backing up the tow truck after the GOP has run the country into a ditch” is so apt it hurts.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CaseyL

      @Origuy: Oh, gosh, I am so sorry.  Sounds like he was a great guy – and despite his respiratory issues,  he had to have been in decent shape to do Scottish Dancing!  Another one we shouldn’t have lost.

      This is another way Covid-19 reminds me of the AIDS epidemic:  losing too many irreplaceable people too soon.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Totally with you on this. I mean, the last time I didn’t have reservations about a candidate I voted for was when I was too young to have reservations.

      I find it hard to take at times, but I’m trying to avoid confrontations with colleagues. I just ask, how about getting with the program? Why don’t you jump on the team and come in for the big win?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice:

      My vote is not some precious treasure to be given only to the one who wins my heart.

      I’m stealing this line and hoarding it for future use.

      @kindness: lucky you. I’m planning to stay the hell off FB until, oh…at least December, I’m thinking. Yeah. 

      Reply
    51. 51.

      The Moar You Know

      I have heard numerous stories of both people diagnosed and not, who are ill, then seem to get better for a day or two and then immediately get much worse and die. There’s a name for that phenomenon which escapes me right now.

      @Gin & Tonic:  “Crash Out” or “Crash and bleed out” as that happens to Ebola victims.  The scientists think, with Covid-19, it’s a cytokine storm where the body’s overwhelmed immune system decides to start attacking everything in sight.  Happened to a lot of people with the Spanish flu, including the “bleed out” part.

      Happened to Boris Johnson.  He was “feeling better” as per his video appearances, and then next thing he’s in the damn ICU.  He was lucky.  Many people who get there aren’t.  Chris Cuomo, looking at you.  Your doctors aren’t telling you to take it easy because they don’t like seeing you on TV.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      James E Powell

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      new polling has Biden leading in every swing state….so of course DC press thinks he’s doing it all wrong

      Those articles are alternated with those that lay out what Biden better do or else! The Village will continue with these stories forever.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Miss Bianca

      @O. Felix Culpa: I wish I were diplomatic and patient and could reason sweetly with people. Alas, I am none of these things, so I am thinking I’d better just cut a number of Berners from my acquaintance until I can get over the feeling that I’d just like to reach thru’ the computer screen and slap them with a brick. As it is, I can barely manage to get to, “*Bernie* understands the stakes and how fucking important electing the Democrat is this time round, what the fucking hell is *your* excuse?!”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      The Moar You Know

      Who has a complete drum kit in their house? 

      @Sab: (Raises hand timidly)  Set up and ready to go in ten seconds.

      1965 Slingerland Champagne Sparkle jazz kit with all-copper snare, 5-piece, almost all Zildjian “A” cymbals, Mapex double-kick pedals.  Right next to the wall of bass amps (my main instrument) and a nice small Marshall guitar amp.  About twenty guitars/basses/other in the closet.  It’s amazing I have any room in there at all, the room is only 8 x 11

       

      Did I mention my wife is a saint?  Yeah.  She puts up with that.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      hitchhiker

      The NYT podcast The Daily just did a show about the woman who has accused Biden of assaulting her in a very ugly way, back in 1993.

      I have no idea what’s going on there, mostly b/c the episode she describes is just wildly out of the realm of Biden lore. I’m not saying she’s lying, but … you could believe that Franken would be capable of patting someone on the ass. You could believe that Kavanaugh would be capable of fun-drunk-rape. You could believe that Clarence Thomas liked to talk about sex with his staffers. You could believe that trump would fondle any woman he felt like without her permission, and that Clinton would engage in plenty of casual sex with willing partners. For all of them, pretty much within the range of what their character seems to be.

      But I can’t believe Biden would — this one and only time — push a staffer up against a wall and assault her, then tell her she’s “nothing.” So I have no idea what’s going on. If he didn’t do this thing, why is she promoting the story? If he did, why is there no one in that office who remembers it?

      Reply

