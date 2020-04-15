Here’s the video Senator Warren posted earlier today — very well done, IMO:

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren remembers VP Biden swearing her in as a U.S. Senator and commenting, “You gave me hell! And you’re going to do a great job!” That sounds like him.

Warren also mentions that Biden oversaw the $800 billion 2009 Recovery Act, gaining valuable experience that will come in handy when Democrats once again back up the tow truck and attempt to pull the economy out of the ditch into which it was dropped by a Republican administration. Todd Purdum of The Atlantic described Biden’s experience as follows in a recent article on the topic:

But in overseeing the 2009 Recovery Act as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden shepherded an effort now seen as an effective and remarkably fraud-free response to the financial crisis, even if it won little praise or political credit at the time. If Biden has the good—or bad—luck to win the presidency in November, his first task will be to perform an encore on an even more daunting scale. It wasn’t a glamorous job, involving as it did minding hundreds of minor details and scores of bureaucracies, and some public officials doubtless would have found it boring. But it was the kind of close work that’s required for good management in any crisis, and Biden seemed to take to it with an enthusiasm that those who were there in the trenches with him recall with pride. “He would be the most battle-tested president to come into office that we’ve ever had in this regard,” said Biden’s longtime economic adviser Jared Bernstein, a progressive expert on income inequality who would doubtless have a role in a Biden administration. “FDR did amazing work on the Great Depression, but he was throwing noodles at the wall. Biden would bring a unique experience to the office, having been the implementer in chief last time.”

Compare that to the ongoing carnival of corruption and incompetence we’re witnessing in real time today. Oh, and I like Jared Bernstein! How nice to imagine him replacing the shifty grifters and store brand Bond villain knock-offs currently infesting the West Wing. Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m starting to get a little spring in my step thinking about a Biden administration. :)

