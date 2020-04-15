In case you missed the introduction to the series in February, here’s the first post: Playing to Win: An Introduction

It’s kind hard to believe that we started this series less than 7 weeks ago, in the before times. In the span of 7 weeks, our whole world has changed. Campaigns have changed, candidates have changed, organizing has changed, and the state of the presidential campaign changed when Bernie suspended his campaign. Though we are apparently still bickering and re-litigating grievances from 2016/2020.

In the meantime, here’s a quick summary of where we were when this started:

A couple of our jackals requested a daily political “action” thread, so how about if we try it for a bit and see how that goes? If you guys think it’s useful, we can keep it up, and if it ends up being more “seemed like a good idea at the time,” then we can let it go.

The goal is a poll-free, spin-free, prognostication-free, media-free, what’s-wrong-with-the-other-candidate-free-zone – a political thread where the focus is on ACTION: What can be done to help our candidates, and what are we doing to help them, every day?

The hope is that this will help provide inspiration, and encourage action, as an alternative to anger, frustration and despair.

You can find the whole series here: Playng to Win

Note for the day:

Let’s use this thread today as a jumping off point to talk about ways we can move forward to help Democratic campaigns in this new world where traditional face-to-face communication is no longer an option. (As well as anything you would normally talk about in this thread.

Going forward, I’d kind of like to highlight a different opportunity in the Note for the Day on each post. Maybe one donation opportunity and one action opportunity each time? Good idea, or not?

I would need each of you to take the lead by providing me with a short blurb for the donation opportunity and/or the action opportunity that is nearest and dearest to you. If you share that in the comments, or send it to me by email, I can feature one in each post.

If you like this idea, let me know in the comments. If not, we’ll drop it and focus on… I don’t know yet, you tell me!