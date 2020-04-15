Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Also, too.

Reality always wins in the end.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We have all the best words.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

The revolution will be supervised.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shocking, but not surprising.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Lighten up, Francis.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This blog will pay for itself.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

I personally stopped the public option…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

What fresh hell is this?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Playing to Win / Playing to Win: Day 9 (Friday, April 10)

Playing to Win: Day 9 (Friday, April 10)

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In case you missed the introduction to the series in February, here’s the first post:  Playing to Win: An Introduction

It’s kind hard to believe that we started this series less than 7 weeks ago, in the before times.  In the span of 7 weeks, our whole world has changed.  Campaigns have changed, candidates have changed, organizing has changed, and  the state of the presidential campaign changed when Bernie suspended his campaign.  Though we are apparently still bickering and re-litigating grievances from 2016/2020.

In the meantime, here’s a quick summary of where we were when this started:

A couple of our jackals requested a daily political “action” thread, so how about if we try it for a bit and see how that goes?  If you guys think it’s useful, we can keep it up, and if it ends up being more “seemed like a good idea at the time,” then we can let it go.

The goal is a poll-free, spin-free, prognostication-free, media-free, what’s-wrong-with-the-other-candidate-free-zone – a political thread where the focus is on ACTION:  What can be done to help our candidates, and what are we doing to help them, every day?

The hope is that this will help provide inspiration, and encourage action, as an alternative to anger, frustration and despair.

You can find the whole series here:  Playng to Win

Note for the day:

Let’s use this thread today as a jumping off point to talk about ways we can move forward to help Democratic campaigns in this new world where traditional face-to-face communication is no longer an option.  (As well as anything you would normally talk about in this thread.

Going forward, I’d kind of like to highlight a different opportunity in the Note for the Day on each post. Maybe one donation opportunity and one action opportunity each time?  Good idea, or not?

I would need each of you to take the lead by providing me with a short blurb for the donation opportunity and/or the action opportunity that is nearest and dearest to you.  If you share that in the comments, or send it to me by email, I can feature one in each post.

If you like this idea, let me know in the comments.  If not, we’ll drop it and focus on… I don’t know yet, you tell me!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • Elizabelle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • joel hanes
  • JPL
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • schrodingers_cat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      schrodingers_cat

      Can we also have another open thread where we don’t have these censorship rules. Thanks.

      The goal is a poll-free, spin-free, prognostication-free, media-free, what’s-wrong-with-the-other-candidate-free-zone – a political thread where the focus is on ACTION:  What can be done to help our candidates, and what are we doing to help them, every day?

       

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      We could get Biden buttons and put them on our masks.

      Also a sticker on our masks:  Save Lives; Vote by Mail

      Otherwise, I am kind of tuned out for a little while.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      joel hanes

       

      Liberals/Democrats tend to overfocus on national office, and especially to overfocus on the Presidency.

      But the statehouses are important power centers, not least because of reapportionment.  This year’s blue revolution in Virginia demonstrates just how much can be accomplished when Republicans are driven from power.

      If you are represented by Republicans, at any level of government, find and contribute to their opponents.   Instead of starting at the top of the ballot, start at the bottom.  The more local the race, the more proportional impact your donation will have — a hundred dollars given to Biden will not swing the election, but a hundred dollars given to a candidate for county supervisor or school board might.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @JPL:  Slogan works on so many levels.

      (1) Vote Trump and the sociopaths out.

      (2)  It truly is saving lives, because their policies literally kill people.

      (3)  Mail — save the post office!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.