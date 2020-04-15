Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nancy Pelosi's Mother of All Truth Bombs

Nancy Pelosi’s Mother of All Truth Bombs

Madam Speaker is tired of Trump’s bullshit. Moreover, she can see that Trump’s constant lies and obfuscations have cost the country a great deal already via the bungled COVID-19 response and that his mendacity going forward will continue to cause harm to public health and economic recovery efforts. And she’s not fucking having it, okay?

Here’s a letter she sent to House Democrats last night and also released to the press:

Dear Democratic Colleague,

This Easter Weekend provided me with a time for deeper prayer and reflection. This is an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.

As Americans, we are suffering from pressures of economic hardship. All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide. We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!

In order to move forward, we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position:

  • The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.
  • The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster.
  • The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster.
  • The truth is that we did not have proper testing available in March despite Trump repeatedly claiming that we did; and even now, we do not have adequate tests, masks, PPE, and necessary equipment, which creates unnecessary death and suffering.
  • The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives.
  • The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.
  • The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Here’s more that is true: the American people want us to work together. In March, Congress passed three bipartisan bills to address this crisis. The first bill passed the House on March 4 and focused on testing, testing, testing.

The truth is, one month later, we do not have appropriate testing. The President continues to obfuscate, saying we have more testing than any other country in the world. The truth is that only 1 percent of Americans have been tested. The failure to test is central to the spread of the virus and its impact on those most vulnerable in our society. The failure to test is dangerous and deadly, and without testing, we cannot resume our lives.

The President has said that we are engaged in a war. Leaders understand that in war, force protection of our troops is the top priority. In this war, force protection means for health care, police, fire, EMS, food and other essential workers to have the protective equipment that they need to save lives without risking their own.

The truth is that we do not have the necessary hospital equipment. Without ventilators and other equipment, our health care workers cannot save the lives of those they serve.

Once we all share the truth of what took place and what is currently happening, including in our minority communities, we can work together to solve these problems.

There are important decisions ahead. We can go forward confident that America, its competent and honest leaders and its people are fully capable of making the right choices and decisions to restore the American greatness that has been squandered.

But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily and our children will not be safe, happy and learning. Our future will be healthy and prosperous if we no longer tolerate lies and deceit.

We must recognize the truth, we must speak the truth, we must insist on the truth and we must and will act upon it.

Respectfully and sadly,

Trump hasn’t responded yet. Perhaps he’s still receiving treatment in the burn unit.

For the first time since this nightmare began, I see a statement from a federal government official that truly gives me hope that we can beat back this insanity. Not that Pelosi and the Democrats can fix everything; they certainly can’t now. And even if Biden sweeps Trump out of DC in a landslide and the Democrats gain full control of Congress, we have a long, hard slog ahead of us.

But Pelosi gets it — she comprehends the world-historical scale of the pickle we’re in thanks to Trump’s monumental incompetence and serial lying, and she refuses to be gaslighted. As someone who’s been walking around in a fog of rage and sadness for more than a month, occasionally wondering if I’m taking crazy pills or if the world has gone mad, I find this enormously comforting.

Open thread.

      Jerzy Russian

      It seems that when Speaker Pelosi tried to refill those fucks, she was told that the supplier went out of business and that there would be no more fucks to give ever again.

      One other thought I had is that someone should roll that letter into a tube and shove it up Trump’s ass. Upon further reflection I see that it would be unfair to the person doing the shoving, so I have retracted that thought.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @dmsilev:

      The hitherto lapdog White House Press Corpse will gleefully use this to poke him in the expectation of an outlandish reaction which will drive clicks.

      It’s a situation where there needs actually correspond with ours.

      SFAW

      Expected twitter response:

      “Nutty Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrat Party have tried to prevent me from saving the lives of real Americans. The Democratics refused to work with Leader McConnell to get a sorely-needed bailout through Congress. Fortunately, people will start receiving MY checks — which I forced through a do-nothing House, all by myself — any day now, to help them get through this tough time caused by Nutty Nancy, WHO, and the Democrat Party.”

       

      OK, so it’s a little longer than 280 characters. But outside of that, I’m confident the Murderer-in-Chief will continue to lie about his and the Dems’ performance(s).

      MattF

      Trump won’t read it. And I’ll note that I started typing this comment with a finger slip, ‘Trr’ that auto-correct changed to ‘Grr’. Grr.

      SFAW

      @Jerzy Russian:

      It seems that when Speaker Pelosi tried to refill those fucks, she was told that the supplier went out of business and that there would be no more fucks to give ever again.

      Well, that doesn’t fit on a bumper sticker, but outside of that — oh, my (said in a George Takei voice).

      PST

      Nancy Pelosi is the anti-Trump. As far as I can tell, she never speaks or acts on impulse or to indulge her emotions. She spoke the truth with this letter, but there must also be a reason that she spoke it now and in this fashion, other than to give us all a lift. Given her mastery, it is probably a good reason. So what is it from a strategic or tactical perspective that she is trying to accomplish be saying this now?

      SFAW

      @clay:

      Reconciliation?  No, fuck that.

      I’ve been pushing for — well, “wishing for” is probably more accurate — a Truth and Retribution Commission (assuming the republic survives) for awhile, but some have chastised me for my punitive viewpoint.

      Ruckus

      Come on guys.

      I know this is snark and that is all that we really have but still. I know we are all pissed – or worse, because this absolute disaster of a human being is revered by a minority of citizens who above all else, hate and want to tear down everything because they blame their hate on pure bullshit, on their own insecurities, on their stupidity. They haven’t learned anything from history, other than how to hate. Not what that hate does to them, not how it fails every time it’s reared it’s ugly head in history, and at a extreme cost to all.

      I like snark, it feels like it helps to smooth the anger, the desperation, the helplessness. I’m not sure it does any more than relieve the moment – important but not really a solution.

      Now of course this is the problem, what can we do to move forward?

      MattF

      @PST: Pelosi generally keeps the needs of the D caucus in mind, so I’d guess that she’s giving them room to say what’s necessary.

      Betty Cracker

      @PST: That’s exactly what I’ve been wondering ever since I read the letter this morning. You’re right; she’ll almost certainly have a strategy to advance with this salvo. Highly unlikely she was “venting” like a common blogger. :)

      SFAW

      I expect I’m not the first to think of it, but it occurred to me that we have an American Nero, he fiddled while America burned (and in some cases, threw gasoline on the fire). [NB: I expect someone with better historical knowledge than I will tell me that Nero wasn’t actually that bad, etc., etc. Immaterial: that’s the association most Americans have.]

      BC in Illinois

      According to Maggie Haberman  ( referencing the WaPo ):

      The president’s not a legally permitted signer of the stimulus checks, so instead his name will be in the “memo” section.

      So, Trump’s name will be on the line on the bottom left?

      I thought his name would be on the check, so I was going to take a pen and draw a line through his name — and hope that that wouldn’t be a problem in cashing it.

      If his name is on the “memo” line, then I’ll just take a sharpie and blot it out before I cash it.

      I may even write in my own memo.

      Ruckus

      @Jerzy Russian:

      May I suggest that one of those navy large guns could be used to force that tube where the sun don’t shine. I’d bet there might just be support for this idea, within a vast majority of naval personnel.

      Amir Khalid

      @Punchy:

      Yes, he will be bigly provoked! Into petulant and badly spelled tweets! And he shall fling the most brilliant and cutting insults at The Evil Witch of San Francisco! All shall fear the Wrath of Shitgibbon!

      SFAW

      @Ruckus:

      I think Speaker Pelosi was hoping/intending to do what the MSM generally has not: package a few of the key points regarding the Murderer-in-Chief’s destructive actions, and put them out there for human consumption. Yeah, I imagine part of it was to drive him closer to the edge, but that doesn’t make it bad.

      There’s only so much she can do (legislatively) with McConnell still being majority leader.

      joel hanes

      “Incompetence” is far too kind a take on Trump.

      If he were attempting to take responsibility for the national good, but failing, that would be incompetence.
      If he were attempting to manage an effective response, but did not have the skills to to that successfully, that would be incompetence.

      But that’s not what Trump has done.

      He has openly denied that he himself bears any responsibility for the good of the nation.

      At every turn, he has sought to use the pandemic to get revenge on those who pay insufficient fealty to His Orangeness.

      At every turn, he has sought to use the pandemic as cover for grifting opportunities, sought ways to enrich his allies, and ultimately himself. He has deliberately enabled profiteering.

      He has done these things even though the predictable cost to the nation has been tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and the worst economic destruction since the Great Depression. His advisers warned him of those consequences.

      This is not incompetence.
      This is pathological malevolence.
      This is depraved indifference to human life.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Pelosi doesn’t care what Trump says on a personal level. She’s smart and centered and experienced, plus she keeps her eye on the ball.

      Btw, you may all have seen it already, but Warren endorsed Biden.

