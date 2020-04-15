Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

What fresh hell is this?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This blog will pay for itself.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We have all the best words.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Word salad with all caps

Women: They Get Shit Done

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Lighten up, Francis.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Reality always wins in the end.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Let’s Check In With Crazy Eyes

Let’s Check In With Crazy Eyes

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

Dollar Store Sarah Palin, a.k.a. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, has collected another dubious honor. Her state is now the home of the largest COVID-19 cluster in the nation, at Smithfield Foods.

Eighty of South Dakota’s 180 new COVID-19 cases are Smithfield Foods employees, bringing the total to 518 Smithfield employees who have tested positive. There are also now 126 total cases of non-employees that became infected when they came into contact with a Smithfield employee, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 

The 518 employees and 126 non-employees connected to Smithfield makes it the largest cluster in the country (644), according to tracking by the New York Times. The previous top cluster was 585 cases aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam.

This is the tip of the Titanic-sized iceberg in the close-knit communities where a lot of plant workers live. Kristi is taking a cue from Trump and defending herself on Twitter, arguing that a stay-at-home order wouldn’t have prevented the Smithfield cluster. No, it would have taken prompt, imaginative government action, which, for someone as useless and Kristi, is like saying your kid’s hamster should start solving differential equations. She just can’t do it, my friends.

By the way, since it wouldn’t have helped Smithfield, Kristi’s still refusing to issue a stay-at-home order, so it looks like the mayor of Sioux Falls is going to issue one for the town. Welcome to life in a red state if your governor is a Trump humper.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bemused
  • chopper
  • Dadadadadadada
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • germy
  • joel hanes
  • Kent
  • Mandalay
  • Origuy
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Soprano2
  • ThresherK
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Evidently SD state law differs from Iowa. I learned there only the governor has the power to issue and enforce a stay-at-home order. Hopefully Sioux Falls can fend off their lunatic governor.

      WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—An unknown person attempted to scrawl the words “total authority” on the United States Constitution with a Sharpie, the National Archives reported on Tuesday.

      A security guard spotted the attempted vandalism on Tuesday morning, when he noticed “something weird” on the glass case protecting the priceless historical document.

      “Someone had written the words in big block letters,” the security guard said. “Plus, both ‘total’ and ‘authority’ were misspelled.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      joel hanes

      Gov. Reynolds in Iowa closed the schools sooner than I thought she would, but she has resisted further shelter-in-place orders.

      As I understand her position, it is acceptable for a thousand Iowans to die, if their deaths enable a thousand businesses to stay open.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ThresherK

      Did you know who Noem was a month ago? I didn’t.

      I have learned the name of a few R govs this week. It’s become just like the “GOP House backbencher” rule: If you never heard of ’em and then you do it’s because they’ve shit all over themselves in public.

      On the back straight Parson in Missouri is giving Noem a run for the money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Open thread? This is about my ethical, socially conscious publisher, Inspired Quill. I want them to sell a million books, even if they’re not mine. At the moment, the managing director is locked down in an apartment in Madrid. That’s called working from not-quite-home.

      Btw, when I saw the heading, I thought this post would be about Michele Backman.

      I just got back from a walk. It’s frigging cold out there, and I had to wear boots because there’s snow on the ground.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      Among some staff at MSNBC, the briefings have been viewed as yet another proxy fight between network chief Phil Griffin and his boss, NBC News President Andy Lack. According to two knowledgeable insiders, Griffin has favored airing the briefings but has been more receptive to cutting away when they go “off the rails,” while Lack has allegedly made it known that he supports carrying them live.

      Per one network insider, top MSNBC hosts have appealed directly to Griffin to argue against carrying the briefings live. But the network has continued to do so, often only cutting back to its anchors when Trump gets off-track—a threshold that is increasingly difficult to determine, seeing as the president’s default posturing is one of constant meltdown.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mandalay

      OT, but why do you call her “Kristi”?

      Do you call Gov. Newsom “Gavin”? Do you call Gov. Kemp “Brian”? Do you call Gov. Whitmer “Gretchen”?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      I work with some people at a fairly large employer in Sioux Falls, and they’ve been at home for weeks. It is quite something when businesses are far ahead of the government on this stuff.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sloane Ranger

      So, her position is that it’s an essential business, so they would have all got sick anyway. It’s not her problem.

      Apart from closing the schools, has she done anything else? Called for social distancing or mask wearing? Insisted on improved hygiene and safety standards in businesses such as 6 foot gap between workers, regular temperature checks on employees, better PPE?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      scav

      SD to nation.  Eat shit pork and die — we want the dough. Freedom and the Heatland way!

      Seriously, endangering the national food supply for personal / local gain — to the investor class of course, the employees are clearly disposable as lives although handy as props for campaign ads. Capitalism tRumps all.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bemused

      South Dakota covid 19 cases number 1,168 today. Sioux Falls mayor instituted stay home restrictions in his city and got the Smithfield plant to shut down while Gov Noem batted her eyes at Jared Kushner. Sioux Falls is in Minnehaha County which is where most of covid 19 cases are clustered. Shocking to read 934 cases in the county today, a jump from 768 yesterday.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      Gov. Parsons here is MO is giving her a run for her money.  He issued a weak stay-at-home order sometime the first week in April, and I’m sure the minute Trump says ‘reopen’, he’ll do it.  I’ve been seeing “We only have “x” few deaths and cases here in Greene County, why are we still closed down”?, proving that the Trump  humpers have no idea of what’s really happening, or how this actually works. I picked up lunch at one of the Paneras today, and talked to the manager for a minute. He said he’s down from 35 employees to 5 employees, and his boss is constantly harping on him to keep the waste down, while he’s frantically fielding orders left and right.  He says he knows it’ll be like this for awhile yet, but his boss thinks they’ll be open next week.

      Oh, and Parsons thinks we should all risk death just to vote; he’s saying that he doesn’t think the threat of contracting COVID-19 is a legitimate reason to request an absentee ballot. MO is an “excuse” state, we have to have a valid reason to request an absentee ballot. Since the state legislature is filled with Trump humpers too, I don’t see that changing before November.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dadadadadadada

      OT, what do we think of Warren’s endorsement of Biden? I find the timing pretty weird, only one day after Obama’s endorsement blocked out the sun, and early enough to still be overshadowed by the Sanders endorsement. Perhaps she wanted to fly under the radar? Get the endorsement on the record without calling much attention to it so she can focus on her actual job?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.