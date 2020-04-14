Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Lost a Good Man in Alain

We Lost a Good Man in Alain

By now you have heard the horrible, no good, awful news about Alain. I received an email earlier this afternoon from his fiance telling me had died, and I was in such a state of shock I immediately fired off a completely inappropriate email in response that consisted of “OMG. What happened.” The stun of the news made it so that it took me a few minutes to realize that that was completely the wrong response to someone who is going through what Carol is and emailed her back, and while waiting to hear back from her contacted Adam and the rest of the front pagers.

I asked Adam to make the announcement, as he and Alain had a special friendship, and he would best be able to describe Alain, and he did a superb job. Alain really was a kind, patient, gentle, decent person, and this is such a horrible loss.

You may not be aware of this, but it will probably come as no surprise, but I am an actual fucking nightmare to work with at times. When it comes to technology, I am a total pain in the ass to deal with. I just want something to do what I want it to do, and I really do not care to learn how to code to get something done. Alain, bless his heart, was the kind of guy who if you asked him what time it is, he would tell you how to build a watch. So imagine that poor guy trying to explain things to me and I am basically tabbed out and in an other place mentally, only to come back five minutes later and tell him basically “Just make it so people stop emailing me.”

And he would. He was the engine behind the website for several years, never complained, always there, and just loved all of you and took great pleasure in keeping this place running for you all. Many of you have posted stories about his acts of kindness towards you. I have my own stories, and we’ll talk about them later, some day. He may be gone physically, but Alain will be here in spirit for as long as this shitty little hole on the internet exists.

Rest in peace, brother.

      Jerzy Russian

      Yes, this was a gut punch.  It was the last thing I was expecting.  Life is so unfair that Alain is gone and many others remain, stinking up the planet.  If anyone sees the year 2020 walking around, be sure to go up to it and kick it in the nuts, good and hard.

      TS (the original)

       Alain, bless his heart, was the kind of guy who if you asked him what time it is, he would tell you how to build a watch.

      I’m married to another one of them.

      Life is not fair – Alain was way to young to leave – I’m sure he’ll find lots of good folks wanting to be with him in the after times.

      Greg Ferguson

      This is so terribly sad. I saw Adam’s post, which was wonderful — it also makes the loss keener for giving a ricker picture of the kind of man Alain was. Certainly a hero for putting up with you, Cole…:-).
      My deepest condolences to his fiancee. I hope she will know how important he was to this community.

      Hortense

      I am so sorry. This is a great loss to the community here and must be grievous for the people who loved him.

      “Is it so small a thing to have enjoyed the sun, to have lived light in the spring, to have loved, to have thought, to have done…”

      Matthew Arnold

      Reply

