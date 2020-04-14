Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: (Worthy) War on Many Fronts

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: (Worthy) War on Many Fronts

A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration…

When We All Vote’s announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by President Donald Trump to mail-in voting.

The former first lady, a co-chair of the organization, said expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are long overdue “critical steps for this moment.”

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe,” she said in a statement. “There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country: making the democracy we all cherish more accessible, and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.” …

The organization will encourage Americans to lobby for access to these options before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Currently, five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — conduct all elections entirely by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 21 other states have laws that allow certain smaller elections, such as school board contests, to be conducted by mail.

Forty states, including the five with all-mail elections, and the District of Columbia offer in-person early voting, according to the state legislatures’ association. Delaware has enacted early voting, but it will not be in place until 2022. Nine states do not offer in-person voting before Election Day…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country

      Au contraire, mon frére soeur. It’s the most partisan thing in the world.

    4. 4.

      ThresherK

      My cat barely can be bothered to chew her kibble, and throws it up too often. She eats it all, all at once, like a dog does.

      We got a “puzzle bowl” for her, and she largely has to fwip the food out of the bowl onto the floor. It has slowed down her eating and really reduced her right-after vomiting.

      However, I have the feeling teaching a cat to do this is like giving her a lock-picking kit. Now we’re wondering what else she’ll learn to open.

