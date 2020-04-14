For the first time in history our team has lost every game. We are winning, and will win, the war on victory! https://t.co/ZkuVfuzj7l

The key is going to be Democrats making a massive effort to get people to request ballots early so the system doesn’t get overwhelmed, as it did in Wisconsin. https://t.co/9Pqd3B5ksO

Michelle Obama says in statement that expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration, and early voting are long overdue “critical steps for this moment.” https://t.co/Q45upvdqLN

A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama announced support Monday for making it easier for people to register to vote and cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voting initiative, says Americans should have greater access to voting by mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration…

When We All Vote’s announcement also comes amid vociferous opposition by President Donald Trump to mail-in voting.

The former first lady, a co-chair of the organization, said expanding access to vote-by-mail, online voter registration and early voting are long overdue “critical steps for this moment.”

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping themselves and their families safe,” she said in a statement. “There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country: making the democracy we all cherish more accessible, and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life.” …

The organization will encourage Americans to lobby for access to these options before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Currently, five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — conduct all elections entirely by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 21 other states have laws that allow certain smaller elections, such as school board contests, to be conducted by mail.

Forty states, including the five with all-mail elections, and the District of Columbia offer in-person early voting, according to the state legislatures’ association. Delaware has enacted early voting, but it will not be in place until 2022. Nine states do not offer in-person voting before Election Day…