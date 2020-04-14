I wrote my post below and then took my life in my hands to go to the grocery store, so I didn’t get a chance to look at the comments until a few minutes ago. Adam and others pointed out that DeSantis probably kept WWE matches open because Lynda McMahon is making big donations to Republicans in Florida. That’s certainly part of the reason. But I just can’t let go of the fact that some component of every Republican decision is to own the libs, and the more I walk through this wicked world, the more I think it’s the reason they do most things.

Case in point: I took the picture above a few minutes ago in the grocery store parking lot. We have a mask order here, and I noticed that approximately 73% of the shoppers were wearing masks (including me). I’m going to take a shot in the dark and assume that the guy who put this sticker on his jeep was one of the benighted 27%.