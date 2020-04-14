Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Somebody's Watching Where The Others Don't Walk

Somebody’s Watching Where The Others Don’t Walk

37 Comments

This post is in: 

I wrote my post below and then took my life in my hands to go to the grocery store, so I didn’t get a chance to look at the comments until a few minutes ago. Adam and others pointed out that DeSantis probably kept WWE matches open because Lynda McMahon is making big donations to Republicans in Florida. That’s certainly part of the reason. But I just can’t let go of the fact that some component of every Republican decision is to own the libs, and the more I walk through this wicked world, the more I think it’s the reason they do most things.

Case in point: I took the picture above a few minutes ago in the grocery store parking lot. We have a mask order here, and I noticed that approximately 73% of the shoppers were wearing masks (including me). I’m going to take a shot in the dark and assume that the guy who put this sticker on his jeep was one of the benighted 27%.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      I’ve probably told this before. I frequent a Georgia Football blog and, after much poo-flinging, the blogmaster decided to have one political post a week called “the playpen”. It gets pretty nasty and it’s mainly the same people all the time. There are several “identifiable ” veterans there so I asked how they could support a fucking draft dodging scumbag like Trump when many of them have spent the last 50 years bitching about hippies and draft dodgers. The singular answer, after agreeing that he’s a cowardly scumbag, is that he fucks with liberals. Sometimes I don’t think people here realize how deep this hatred is.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jinchi

      @raven: Sometimes I don’t think people here realize how deep this hatred is.

      Since Trump was elected, I think that a lot of us have found a depth of hatred to match theirs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mary G

      Evidently Dr. Fauci is out of FLTG, because he told NBC that the daily clown show and its prep time are really draining. He wishes he could make a few comments and just get back to work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mnemosyne

      The sole remaining Trumpster on my Facebook timeline is insisting that Florida totally has Covid-19 handled because DeSantis did not shut the state down. I assume this is bullshit but it makes me too tired to try and refute her.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      I tried to go to ‘shieldrepublic’ and my content blocker said ‘No, you won’t do that’. So, at best, there’s some combination of tracking and malware that rules it out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jinchi

      @Mary G: He wishes he could make a few comments and just get back to work.

      He wants to stop talking and start working?!

      He’s really a terrible match for the Trump administration isn’t he.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      James E Powell

      @raven:

      Sometimes I don’t think people here realize how deep this hatred is.

      Because I have right-wingers in my family, I never doubted that their hatred rules their political thought and actions. Over the years, I’ve done a lot of door to door and standing in parking lots politicking and that hatred is always right there. The whiter the neighborhood, the more up front and unrestrained the expression of it.

      Donald Trump, more than any other Republican candidate, realized how deep and virulent it is. It’s how he won the nomination and it’s how he maintains his standing with his supporters. No matter what else he does, he expresses hatred and scorn for us every single day.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Mnemosyne:

      So which way was this person claiming the cause and effect went? The virus was under control and therefore DeSantis didn’t shut the state down? Or DeSantis didn’t shut state down which led to the virus being under control? On, it has to be the first one. OK then. Carry on

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @raven
      Huh.. you should point out that a lot of them liberals fought beside them and when it came to fight for their country they showed up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WhatsMyNym

      @MattF:

       

      The Shield Republic team members are patriots at heart. This is why we are committed to giving our friends, family and fellow patriots a chance to show the world our time-tested values. Brand yourself as a true patriot with our wide selection of conservative party merchandise and patriotic gifts for different occasions.

      Seems to be another grifting site which sell you foreign made goods at high prices.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      But I just can’t let go of the fact that some component of every Republican decision is to own the libs

      Well, when you don’t want to be in power to actually, ya know, govern, what’s left over?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jinchi

      @James E Powell: Donald Trump, more than any other Republican candidate, realized how deep and virulent it is.

      That implies a level of empathy that I just don’t believe Trump has. My guess is basically the opposite. More than any other Republican candidate, Trump is incapable of realizing just how repulsive most Americans find his views.

      Of course the end result is the same. He mobilized just enough white-nationalists, together with the majority of the Republican party, who may not be true-believers, but also don’t consider bigotry, sexual assault and graft to be deal killers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mnemosyne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      She thinks that Florida is already at its peak and is going down. She’s wrong, but DeSantis is cooking the books, which makes it hard to refute.

      Oh, and we should have just locked up all of the old people and let the younger people develop herd immunity. The fact that the countries that tried that are now overwhelmed doesn’t seem to have registered. 

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      @James E Powell:

      I think there are intertwined reasons for that hated….

      1. racism
      2. misogyny
      3. the Vietnam war – it seems to me that there were a lot of folks, those who served and in families that have a tradition of serving, that there was a visceral disdain who called into question why the US was fighting there and the need to do so.  Made worse by the idea that the liberals were “right” by what took place post the war and the inherent refusal to accept that there were atrocities committed by both sides.  At least, that’s how I interpret it.  Some folks have never been able to “get over it”, so to speak because it completely renders their worldview and their place within it asunder.

      I’m sure people can add other compelling components as they see fit but it seems to me that the roots in owning the libs start here.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      scav

      The rabid local trumper I saw in the grocery parking (hard core as his MAGAtHat was in camo!) was going for the steely-eyed look over his camo bandana mask.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jinchi:

      Since Trump was elected, I think that a lot of us have found a depth of hatred to match theirs. 

      Since Trump was elected?  Ha Ha. :)

      The Rethuglican party has been a goddamn fucking pile of shit for longer than I’ve been alive.  Fuck you Ronnie, and your piss-on-the-poor-and-middle-class bullshitonomics.

      Dump has just torn off the smiling-but-still-fucking-you-over mask to show everyone the monster the GOP has been for 40+ years.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      8 man shell

      @WhatsMyNym:

       

      From their “about” page:  “Through Shield Republic Charities we donate 100% of the profits to organizations like COPS, Law Enforcement United, Autism Society of America and many others.”

      I am just going to take a wild guess here that their definition of “profits” is “whatever is left over after we pay ourselves whatever we want.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      raven

      @piratedan: ”

      ir No Sir! tells for the first time on film the story of the 1960s GI movement against the war in Vietnam. The film explores the profound impact that the movement had on the war, and investigates the way in which the GI Movement has been erased from public memory.

      In the 1960s an anti-war movement emerged that altered the course of history. This movement didn’t take place on college campuses, but in barracks and on aircraft carriers. It flourished in army stockades, navy brigs and in the dingy towns that surround military bases. It penetrated elite military colleges like West Point. And it spread throughout the battlefields of Vietnam. It was a movement no one expected, least of all those in it. Hundreds went to prison and thousands into exile.[citation needed] And by 1971 it had, in the words of one colonel, infested the entire armed services. Yet today few people know about the GI Movement against the war in Vietnam.” By 68 the antiwar movement inside the military was huge. The right has totally whitewashed it by convincing people that we were spit on and betrayed. Even here we had someone chime in that he was spit on at Travis “and don’t you believe it’s not true”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      C Stars

      Gov. Newsom: likely temperature checks before walking into restaurants and workplaces…

       

      (I think, if I’m interpreting his words correctly)

       

      ETA: possibly staggering school schedules to reduce physical contact

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mandalay

      @mistermix:

      We have a mask order here, and I noticed that approximately 73% of the shoppers were wearing masks (including me).

      I’ve seen some military leaders publicly wearing masks, and even the odd politician or two, but isn’t it time that every politician and leader started wearing a mask in public? How can there be any justification for not doing it now?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Punchy

      Gov. Newsom is calling it a “framework for a process to adopt a protocol”

      Golf. Clap.  That is some seriously awesome bullshit lexicon.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jeffreyw

      Mrs J and I made a run to Rural King, she needed bird seed and I wanted to grab some peppers to plant in the patio garden.  They are doing a good job, wiping carts, making sure folks keep their distance.  Visited Kroger since they are next door.  Kroger has improved their stance – plastic guards now at the checkout, sanitizer and wipes at the cart rack, PA cautioning shoppers to not get close.  They have arrows marking directions on the floor at the aisles, trying to keep the flow one way.  Good stocks of TP and paper towels, canned goods with some bare spots.  I grabbed a can of kidney beans and left the last one.  About 50% mask wear, not many gloved.  Not many shoppers in the store.  As we checked out a runner came by with bottles of sanitizer for the employees.  They are using it between customers.  Alas, not any for sale.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      C Stars

      Gov. Newsom: No reduction of SIP orders until sustained reduction in hospitalizations and the buildout of a tracing infrastructure to monitor virus location/spread (currently training via Americorps & Cal Volunteers, reprioritizing current state staff)

      Reply

