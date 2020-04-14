Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

How has Obama failed you today?

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Nevertheless, she persisted

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

The Math Demands It!

This is a big f—–g deal.

Word salad with all caps

This blog will pay for itself.

Women: They Get Shit Done

No one could have predicted…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Lighten up, Francis.

Wetsuit optional.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Obama Endorsement and On, Wisconsin!

Obama Endorsement and On, Wisconsin!

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We were all on tenterhooks, right? Here’s President Obama’s endorsement of his former VP:

It’s longer than I expected (12 minutes or so), but it’s well worth a listen because 1) Obama, and 2) the massive amounts of shade thrown at the Trump administration, Fox News and Congressional Republicans, all lobbed with trademark Obama subtlety. Obama also makes it clear a return to “normal” isn’t a possibility or a goal. That’s wise, IMO. The world has changed in ways that were unimaginable when the campaign season started. We’re all coming to terms with that, but it’s real, and Obama gets it, and so does Biden.

Obama praises Senator Sanders’ role in inspiring young voters and acknowledges the need for “structural” change, echoing Biden’s post-pandemic messaging shift and signaling that it’s time to focus on the real enemy: Trump. Obama says he’s proud of what Democrats were able to accomplish during his administration but notes that if he were running now, it would be a different type of campaign addressing a whole new set of problems, such as the need to make affordable healthcare a reality for everyone and the urgency of addressing issues like crushing student debt. Bravo, Mr. President!

Speaking of things to savor, I know we had a post on the Wisconsin results last night, but why should the night shift have all the fun? In that spirit: liberal Democrat Jill Karofsky beat the pants off Scott Walker-appointed, Trump-endorsed wingnut incumbent Daniel Kelly for a state supreme court seat.

Obama endorsement

Not only did Karofsky beat the pants off Kelly, the voters of Wisconsin risked their lives in a goddamned pandemic to make it happen. They foiled a Republican dress rehearsal for cheating in the November election — an appalling “your franchise or your life” voter suppression stick-up scheme abetted by the SCOTUS Republicans.

Some voters waited in preposterously long lines at ridiculously few polling places in Milwaukee during a fucking HAIL STORM to vote. It WAS ridiculous, but they won. So did we. So did democracy. Bravo, Wisconsin voters!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 8 man shell
  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Citizen Alan
  • Dave
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Eric U.
  • germy
  • jackmac
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • L85NJGT
  • Lord Fartdaddy (formerly Mumphrey, et al.)
  • LuciaMia
  • Mai naem mobile
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer .
  • Msb
  • patroclus
  • randy khan
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Msb

      Obama is the embodiment of quality. Jeez, I miss him and his brains, decency, courtesy, eloquence, empathy, etc., etc., etc. OK, I’m in.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      So damn proud of the cheeseheads. I’m slightly hopeful the worm is turning there and their progressive tradition is about to come back.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Leadership is about never proclaiming power. It’s about collaboration, it’s about coming together in a crisis and finding common ground. It’s about results.

      That’s who I am and the role I aspire to fulfill in guiding this democratic nation to better times.
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020

      I am not running for office to be King of America. I respect the Constitution. I’ve read the Constitution. I’ve sworn an oath to it many times. I respect the great job so many of this country’s governors — Democratic and Republican — are doing under these horrific circumstances. https://t.co/vMtcfD45mG
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020

      I want to congratulate @judgekarofsky on her hard-earned victory tonight. In the face of rampant voter suppression and GOP recklessness, the people of Wisconsin showed up and made their choice clear. I know Wisconsin will be a fairer, more just state with Jill on the court. https://t.co/Ch9PXnqekt
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer .

      What with the notice “Chatroom is too full” accompanying the first broadcast, had to settle for yelling “You tell ’em, Mr. President!” at the iPad screen.

      Quite often.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      I did find the Wisconsin results very heartening. The GOP is going to use every trick in their bag of tricks to make voting difficult and even dangerous, and in many jurisdictions they have the power to do so. So it’s good to know that when voting IS difficult and dangerous, our side is more likely to show up than their side.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jackmac

      You know that Trump is already seething.   Irrational and nonsensical tweet in   5 …    4  …  3  …  2 …   1.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      OT but interesting: Top story in the Richmond Times Dispatch Disgrace right now:  breaking and developing:

      Liberty University student sues school for not refunding fees after campus ‘effectively closed’

      A Liberty University student is suing the school for not refunding student fees in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

      The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Virginia federal court, claims that Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. downplayed the significance of the public health crisis by saying the Lynchburg college remains open despite a stay-at-home order from Gov. Ralph Northam and the school moving classes online, among other steps.

      Liberty has also converted its meals to take-out only, moved church services and convocations online and closed its recreation centers, among other things. Charlottesville-based law firm MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law, which represents the unnamed student, said that put students and their families in “the difficult position” of choosing whether to stay on campus that “has been effectively closed” or to “move home and forfeit the amounts they had paid for room and board and other campus fees.”

      “Given the fact that Liberty had moved all of its classes online and suspended campus services and activities …. most students chose to leave campus,” the suit reads. “After moving off campus (or no longer coming to campus to attend classes), the students also no longer received or could not otherwise obtain the services and activities from Liberty for which their fees for the semester paid.”

      A Liberty spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

      … Liberty offered a $1,000 credit, which could be used for tuition and room and board costs for students returning in the fall and as a refund to graduating students, to students who chose not to return to campus residence halls.

      … In addition to $23,800 in tuition, Liberty students, like others across the state, this academic year had to pay mandatory fees, such as a $770 activity and student center fee.

      Roll them, student.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Had not noticed Hillary’s Twitter tagline before.

      2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x3, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy.

      She’s never lost her sense of humor.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      LuciaMia

      had to pay mandatory fees, such as a $770 activity and student center fee.

      Ahhh, always good for a final bit of gouging…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dave

      Being in Wisconsin I was pleasantly surprised to see that even against the redneck death panel of Robin Voss, Scot Fitzgerald, and the republican majority of the state supreme court we prevailed but now is not the time to relax. I’m hopeful for November and Wisconsin does have no excuse absentee voting so I’m encouraging everyone to sign up for absentee vote by mail. I tried it for the first time this election and was glad I did. Now I have already received and returned my ballot for the special election to replace dumbass Sean Duffy. I’m hopeful we can put a Dem in his seat but unfortunately this district is rural and seems to be trending more conservative.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

      I hope the result of everything we’ve had to go through is that we sweep elections for the next 50 years, but I’ll never “look forward, not back” when it comes to 2016 .

      Reply
    21. 21.

      L85NJGT

      Pioneer Natural Resources is a big Texas fracker and wants state mandated production cuts:

      “No one wants to give us capital because we have all destroyed capital and created economic waste” says Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer, to Texas Railroad Commission

      Well, I guess that’s being upfront about matters at hand….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen Alan

      @Lord Fartdaddy (formerly Mumphrey, et al.)

      I’ve said for quite a while that if Bernie Sanders had ever even tried to build a coalition capable of getting 51% of the vote, most of the Bernie Or Bust crowd would have turned on him as a “neo-liberal sellout” and moved on to someone even farther to the left. Their liberalism is entirely performative. They don’t care if any progressive goals are actually achieved. In fact, they’re prefer it those goals were not achieved so they could maintain their status as martyrs to the cause, forever betrayed by the DNC or whatever.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      Since this is a thread that is open, I wanted to update all the jackals who are 60 or over about the Costco Senior hours shopping.  We went on the first day that they were open for senior hours a few weeks ago and waited in a line for over an hour.

      They have expanded their senior hours to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00-9:00.  This morning we arrived at about 7:20 and expected a line but found the doors open and NO LINE!  We got through the shopping, with everything we needed.  The only thing that I could tell was out of stock was toilet paper but everything else seemed to be on the shelf. We were loading our truck up at 8:05.

      The safety measures have been updated, too.  You now do not place any of your items on the conveyor belt.  They scan everything in your cart to reduce touches.

      We saw only about 1/2 of the customers in masks.  That was disappointing because everyone shopping at the time was over 60 or in vulnerable health.  But 6 feet of social distancing was fairly consistent.

      Oh, and our local tiny Dollar General had three brands of toilet paper on the shelf when we popped in on Sunday morning.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mai naem mobile

      AZ Biden/Dbag head to head 52/43. Just beyond MOE. I hope there’s one of these battleground polls every day to drive Would be Emperor nuts.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      @8 man shell: she did miss her moment, but no worries…a lot of what she was running on is going to end up in the Dem platform/agenda/legislation.

      Also, not that the Dems were terribly far apart anyway.  =)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @Jeffro: Mandalay in the last thread cited an NYT article that said Warren is working with Biden’s team on the timing.  There’s not real holdup.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MattF

      It’s irksome, but Kristol is rather amusing on Performative Authoritarianism:

      I mean, after all: Why are your heads exploding just because the commander-in-chief—a man who seems not to understand anything about American government, or the Constitution, or the law—is claiming to have total authority at a moment when 23,000 Americans have died in the course of seven weeks from a pandemic this man did almost nothing to prepare for?

      Such little children, with your exploding heads.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dave: I’m in FL and have always liked going to the polls to vote in person and sample the zeitgeist. But after this year and especially seeing the shenanigans y’all had pulled on you by Republicans this week, I signed up for a mail-in ballot and am encouraging everyone I know (who isn’t a Trump-humping idiot) to do the same.

      Does anyone doubt for a second that Trump will use every lever of federal power to suppress the vote in November? I wouldn’t put it past him to get embedded toadies to issue outbreak alerts in key districts, etc. I’d swim through a canal choked with COVID-19 nasal samples to vote that bastard out, but I hope it doesn’t come to that!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Mai naem mobile: I am cautiously optimistic that AZ will go blue this year. And all of my bits are crossed for Mark Kelly.

      So Spawn the Eldest gave me the Pete Sousa book of Obama photos. It’s been too sad for me to look at it. I am desperately looking forward to having it be my coffee table book when Biden becomes the POTUS.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.