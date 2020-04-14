We were all on tenterhooks, right? Here’s President Obama’s endorsement of his former VP:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

It’s longer than I expected (12 minutes or so), but it’s well worth a listen because 1) Obama, and 2) the massive amounts of shade thrown at the Trump administration, Fox News and Congressional Republicans, all lobbed with trademark Obama subtlety. Obama also makes it clear a return to “normal” isn’t a possibility or a goal. That’s wise, IMO. The world has changed in ways that were unimaginable when the campaign season started. We’re all coming to terms with that, but it’s real, and Obama gets it, and so does Biden.

Obama praises Senator Sanders’ role in inspiring young voters and acknowledges the need for “structural” change, echoing Biden’s post-pandemic messaging shift and signaling that it’s time to focus on the real enemy: Trump. Obama says he’s proud of what Democrats were able to accomplish during his administration but notes that if he were running now, it would be a different type of campaign addressing a whole new set of problems, such as the need to make affordable healthcare a reality for everyone and the urgency of addressing issues like crushing student debt. Bravo, Mr. President!

Speaking of things to savor, I know we had a post on the Wisconsin results last night, but why should the night shift have all the fun? In that spirit: liberal Democrat Jill Karofsky beat the pants off Scott Walker-appointed, Trump-endorsed wingnut incumbent Daniel Kelly for a state supreme court seat.

Not only did Karofsky beat the pants off Kelly, the voters of Wisconsin risked their lives in a goddamned pandemic to make it happen. They foiled a Republican dress rehearsal for cheating in the November election — an appalling “your franchise or your life” voter suppression stick-up scheme abetted by the SCOTUS Republicans.

Some voters waited in preposterously long lines at ridiculously few polling places in Milwaukee during a fucking HAIL STORM to vote. It WAS ridiculous, but they won. So did we. So did democracy. Bravo, Wisconsin voters!