Mitch McConnell, (Designated) "Enabler in Chief"

Mayer’s characteristically well-written report is full of damning details, but what struck me most was that she doesn’t seem to have been able to find one person who’d defend the guy. Every Republican she mentions — including, predictably, all the best-Rolodexed Never-Trumpists — calls him a nasty little paper-pusher whose only loyalty is to the narrowest possible reading of his own self-interest, a milky-white grubber in the self-dealing amendments mine, a Grima Wormtongue who eventually turns on every one of his serial masters.

My read is that the Permanent GOP Party (in Exile) has concluded that calling Trump an unpredicted aberration will not be enough to turn aside the voters’ wrath this November; there needs to be a sacrificial Repub of long standing in the party. Mitch McConnell is widely feared but nowhere loved, which makes him an excellent candidate for that role…

Many have regarded McConnell’s support for Trump as a stroke of cynical political genius. McConnell has seemed to be both protecting his caucus and covering his flank in Kentucky—a deep-red state where, perhaps not coincidentally, Trump is far more popular than he is. When the pandemic took hold, the President’s standing initially rose in national polls, and McConnell and Trump will surely both take credit for the aid package in the coming months. Yet, as COVID-19 decimates the economy and kills Americans across the nation, McConnell’s alliance with Trump is looking riskier. Indeed, some critics argue that McConnell bears a singular responsibility for the country’s predicament. They say that he knew from the start that Trump was unequipped to lead in a crisis, but, because the President was beloved by the Republican base, McConnell protected him. He even went so far as to prohibit witnesses at the impeachment trial, thus guaranteeing that the President would remain in office. David Hawpe, the former editor of the Louisville Courier-Journal, said of McConnell, “There are a lot of people disappointed in him. He could have mobilized the Senate. But the Republican Party changed underneath him, and he wanted to remain in power.”

Stuart Stevens, a longtime Republican political consultant, agrees that McConnell’s party deserves a considerable share of the blame for America’s COVID-19 disaster. In a forthcoming book, “It Was All a Lie,” Stevens writes that, in accommodating Trump and his base, McConnell and other Republicans went along as Party leaders dismantled the country’s safety net and ignored experts of all kinds, including scientists. “Mitch is kidding himself if he thinks he’ll be remembered for anything other than Trump,” he said. “He will be remembered as the Trump facilitator.”…

Bill Kristol, a formerly stalwart conservative who has become a leading Trump critic, describes McConnell as “a pretty conventional Republican who just decided to go along and get what he could out of Trump.” Under McConnell’s leadership, the Senate, far from providing a check on the executive branch, has acted as an accelerant. “Demagogues like Trump, if they can get elected, can’t really govern unless they have people like McConnell,” Kristol said. McConnell has stayed largely silent about the President’s lies and inflammatory public remarks, and has propped up the Administration with legislative and judicial victories. McConnell has also brought along the Party’s financial backers. “There’s been too much focus on the base, and not enough on business leaders, big donors, and the Wall Street Journal editorial page,” Kristol said, adding, “The Trump base would be there anyway, but the élites might have rebelled if not for McConnell. He could have fundamentally disrupted Trump’s control, but instead McConnell has kept the trains running.”

McConnell and the President are not a natural pair. A former Trump Administration official, who has also worked in the Senate, observed, “It would be hard to find two people less alike in temperament in the political arena. With Trump, there’s rarely an unspoken thought. McConnell is the opposite—he’s constantly thinking but says as little as possible.” The former Administration official went on, “Trump is about winning the day, or even the hour. McConnell plays the long game. He’s sensitive to the political realities. His North Star is continuing as Majority Leader—it’s really the only thing for him. He’s patient, sly, and will obfuscate to make less apparent the ways he’s moving toward a goal.” The two men also have different political orientations: “Trump is a populist—he’s not just anti-élitist, he’s anti-institutionalist.” As for McConnell, “no one with a straight face would ever call him a populist—Trump came to drain the swamp, and now he’s working with the biggest swamp creature of them all.”…

…McConnell… is the master of the Washington money machine. Nobody has done more than he has to engineer the current campaign-finance system, in which billionaires and corporations have virtually no spending limits, and self-dealing and influence-peddling are commonplace. Rick Wilson, a Never Trumper Republican and a former political consultant who once worked on races with McConnell’s team, said, “McConnell’s an astounding behind-the-scenes operator who’s got control of the most successful fund-raising operation in history.” Former McConnell staffers run an array of ostensibly independent spending groups, many of which take tens of millions of dollars from undisclosed donors. Wilson considers McConnell, who has been Majority Leader since 2015, a realist who does whatever is necessary to preserve both his own political survival and the Republicans’ edge in the Senate, which now stands at 53–47. “He feels no shame about it,” he said. “McConnell has been the most powerful force normalizing Trump in Washington.”…

[W]hen I asked John Yarmuth, the Democratic congressman from Louisville, who has known McConnell for fifty years, if McConnell had once been idealistic, he said, “Nah. I never saw any evidence of that. He was just driven to be powerful.”

Yarmuth, who began as a Republican and worked in a statewide campaign alongside McConnell in 1968, said that McConnell had readily adapted to the Republican Party’s rightward march: “He never had any core principles. He just wants to be something. He doesn’t want to do anything.”…

For months, I searched for the larger principles or sense of purpose that animates McConnell. I travelled twice to Kentucky, observed him at a Trump rally in Lexington, and watched him preside over the impeachment trial in Washington. I interviewed dozens of people, some of whom love him and some of whom despise him. I read his autobiography, his speeches, and what others have written about him. Finally, someone who knows him very well told me, “Give up. You can look and look for something more in him, but it isn’t there. I wish I could tell you that there is some secret thing that he really believes in, but he doesn’t.”…

From the earliest days of McConnell’s political life, he has had questionable relationships with moneyed backers. His salary as county judge / executive was meagre, and, in an arrangement that troubled some in the community, a group of undisclosed Louisville business leaders quietly threw in extra pay, ostensibly for his giving speeches. David Ross Stevens, who briefly served as McConnell’s special assistant, told me, “It was like the big boys got together and gave him a pool of money.” Stevens said of McConnell, “He was the most shallow person in politics that I’d ever met. At our first staff meeting, McConnell said, ‘Does anyone have a project for me? I haven’t been on TV for eleven days.’ He was very clever, but it was all about ‘What’s this going to do for me?’ ” Stevens quit in disgust…

McConnell envied better-known colleagues who were chased down the corridors by news reporters. He wanted to be like them, he later told Carl Hulse, a Times correspondent, who interviewed McConnell for his book “Confirmation Bias,” about fights over Supreme Court nominees. The way McConnell ended up making his name was decidedly unglamorous: blocking campaign-finance reform. Even he derided the subject as rivalling “static cling as an issue most Americans care about.” Dull as campaign financing was, it was vitally important to his peers, and to democracy. Few members wanted to risk appearing corrupt, and so they were grateful to McConnell for fighting one reform after the next—while claiming that it was purely about defending the First Amendment. According to MacGillis, behind closed doors McConnell admitted to his Senate colleagues that undoing the reforms was “in the best interest of Republicans.” Armed with funding from such billionaire conservatives as the DeVos family, McConnell helped take the quest to kill restraints on spending all the way to the Supreme Court. In 2010, his side won: the Citizens United decision opened the way for corporations, big donors, and secretive nonprofits to pour unlimited and often untraceable cash into elections.

“McConnell loves money, and abhors any controls on it,” Fred Wertheimer, the president of Democracy 21, a group that supports campaign-finance reform, said. “Money is the central theme of his career. And, if you want to control Congress, the best way is to control the money.”

Between 1984, when McConnell was first elected to the Senate, and today, the amount of money spent on federal campaigns has increased at least sixfold, excluding outside spending, more and more of which comes from very rich donors. Influence-peddling has grown from a grubby, shameful business into a multibillion-dollar, high-paying industry. McConnell has led the way in empowering those private interests, and in aligning the Republican Party with them. His staff embodied “the revolving door,” as they went from working for one of America’s poorest states to lobbying for America’s richest corporations, while growing rich themselves and helping fund McConnell’s campaigns. Money from the coal industry, tobacco companies, Big Pharma, Wall Street, the Chamber of Commerce, and many other interests flowed into Republican coffers while McConnell blocked federal actions that those interests opposed: climate-change legislation, affordable health care, gun control, and efforts to curb economic inequality…

Norman Ornstein, a political scientist specializing in congressional matters at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, told me that he has known every Senate Majority Leader in the past fifty years, and that McConnell “will go down in history as one of the most significant people in destroying the fundamentals of our constitutional democracy.” He continued, “There isn’t anyone remotely close. There’s nobody as corrupt, in terms of violating the norms of government.”…

In the closing weeks of the campaign, McConnell gave more assistance to Trump than many knew. In the summer of 2016, while the Senate was in recess, Obama’s C.I.A. director, John Brennan, tried to contact McConnell about an urgent threat to national security. The agency had strong evidence that President Vladimir Putin of Russia was trying to interfere in the U.S. election, possibly to hinder Hillary Clinton and help Trump. But, for “four or five weeks,” a former White House national-security official told me, McConnell deflected Brennan’s requests to brief him. Susan Rice, Obama’s former national-security adviser, said, “It’s just crazy.” McConnell had told Brennan that “he wouldn’t be available until Labor Day.”…

A previously unseen log of the private correspondence among the four leaders’ staffs shows that McConnell edited the draft, refusing to accept any of the others’ proposed changes. He was dead set against designating U.S. voting systems as “critical infrastructure” or urging election officials to seek assistance from the Department of Homeland Security. Instead, he insisted on leaving election security entirely to non-federal officials. The final statement was so muddled that a Reid aide argued, “FWIW, I’d rather do no letter at all.” Another Reid aide replied, “Me, too. But we apparently have no choice.” Finally, on September 28th, the others signed off on the McConnell draft. Instead of identifying Russia, or a foreign threat, it merely mentioned “malefactors” seeking to “disrupt the administration of our elections.” It was so indecipherable that neither the public nor election officials learned until well after the election that Russia had targeted voting systems in all fifty states. Reid told me, “The letter was nothing like what Obama wanted. It was very, very weak.”

“I don’t know for sure why he did it,” Rice said. “But my guess, particularly with the benefit of hindsight, is that he thought” calling out Russia “would be detrimental to Trump—so he delayed and deflected. It’s disgraceful.” Rice noted that after the election McConnell continued to resist numerous bipartisan calls to safeguard election security. Only after critics began mocking him as Moscow Mitch did he finally agree, last September, to support major expenditures on it. The nickname provoked the usually unflappable McConnell; he issued a response denouncing it as “McCarthyism.”…

Until recently, McConnell’s enabling of Trump has worked well for him, if not for the country. But it has now made him complicit in a crisis whose end is nowhere in sight. As the consequences of the Trump Presidency become lethally clear, his deal looks costlier every day. The trusted Cook Political Report recently downgraded the chances that Republicans would hold their Senate majority to a fifty-fifty tossup, after conservative strategists reported widespread alarm over Trump’s handling of the pandemic…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      there needs to be a sacrificial Repub of long standing in the party. Mitch McConnell is widely feared but nowhere loved, which makes him an excellent candidate for that role…

      I volunteer him as tribute.

      Splitting Image

      McConnell and the President are not a natural pair.

      “McConnell loves money, and abhors any controls on it,” Fred Wertheimer, the president of Democracy 21, a group that supports campaign-finance reform, said. “Money is the central theme of his career. And, if you want to control Congress, the best way is to control the money.”

      I think I see it.

      MattF

      I have an old friend who was a high-level Congressional staffer, now retired. I mentioned McConnell, she called him a snake and changed the subject.

      japa21

      Kentucky—a deep-red state where, perhaps not coincidentally, Trump is far more popular than he is.

      This is why McGrath’s approach can be effective. She is talking about how the Turtle has actually kept Trump from better accomplishments (better by Kentucky standards) such as infrastructure spending. She was widely attacked for that, specially here, but I think it was smart politics.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      in other swampy Senate news….

      Ryan McCarthy @mccarthyryanj· 2h
      Sen. Richard Burr sold his house off market, without listing it publicly, to a lobbyist who had business before his committees – for what appears to be an elevated price

      Another Scott

      @Splitting Image: Relatedly – NPR:

      […]

      TOM DREISBACH, BYLINE: So the way a lot of people talk about it, raising money is one of those kind of unfortunate chores that goes along with running for office. Mitch McConnell is not one of those people. He talks about money very differently. And here’s a story about McConnell that should tell you exactly what I mean.

      JOHN CHEVES: Back in the 1970s, he was teaching a class in political science at the University of Louisville.

      DREISBACH: John Cheves is an investigative reporter with the Lexington Herald-Leader. And he heard this story from one of McConnell’s students.

      CHEVES: McConnell went to the front of the classroom and wrote on the chalkboard, I’m going to tell you the three things you need to succeed in politics and to build a political party – money, money, money.

      […]

      Kinda explains everything about Moscow Mitch.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I think the election of Obama gave McConnell a principle he stands by.  He is utterly furious that a black man was made his boss, and wants to torture America for it.  The only things he has actually worked for since Trump became president are shoveling money to the rich and cutting the social safety net, and there is honestly no connection between them because Republicans don’t care about deficits anyway.  It’s a goal that fits just fine with his normal patterns and skillset anyway, because he can do it by doing nothing, and doing nothing is what McConnell is good at.  He’s not stupid, but he’s no genius.  He’s just so utterly evil that he sees opportunities to break norms that no one else would consider.

      gene108

      McConnell hopefully gets remembered as the most destructive Senator in US history. He should be given worse treatment than Sen. Joe McCarthy, and those guys during the pre-Civil War era, who beat another Senator near to death.

      He destroyed the last vestiges of Republicans doing any governing, and just focus on grabbing money from rich people and rigging things to keep them in power.

      Of course, the destruction of norms started in earnest with Gingrich, but McConnell took it to another level.

      I hope his grandchildren and great-grandchildren will deny relation to him out of shame, because he is so badly remembered.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Sab:

      Judges are easy.  They’re a thing he can do on a party line vote with absolutely no resistance from his caucus.  The trick is that he broke unwritten rules nobody thought of being such an asshole as to break, so that he had the judge openings to apoint.

      scav

      Is this the part of the mutiny movie where the captain (and enabling crew) start tossing overboard team-mates in order to lighten the load and conserve foodstuffs? JMW Turner’s Slave Ship would be a possible illustration, only the jetsam needs to be in uniform (I’m sure he wouldn’t mind adding some little red hats to the work).

      Van Buren

      History remembers the destructive populist demagogue but barely recalls the big money/ institutional wisemen who enabled him.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kent:

      Who has done more damage to American democracy? Trump or McConnell?

      McConnell.  It’s not even close.  McConnell set up the systemic damage that let Trump in, and could have restrained Trump at any time.  The only reason congress can’t do anything about Trump is that McConnell won’t allow it.

      JPL

      When I entered the room my TV was on and suddenly I heard the president slurring a few words.   Click..

      Serious question, did they give him an a double dose of valium and and is that something that should concern me?

      trollhattan

      @Kent:

      If you think of Trump as the enabler (nominating all those damn Federalist judges) McConnell actually did the long-lasting deed. And it begins with blocking Obama’s nominations, not only judges, and right up through Judge Garland. He stole a SCOTUS appointment and is damn proud of it.

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @Frankensteinbeck: Yep. Trump probably doesn’t even get “elected” without McConnell, as the except from Mayer’s article above makes clear. It’s indicative of why I’m not merely calling for Trump’s destruction at the end of all my comments. The rot is party-wide.

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpublicānam esse dēlendam.

      Kent

      @JPL: He is rambling on incoherently about the WHO.  I don’t even get it.  The WHO is the new fall-guy after his attacks on the governors yesterday completely fell flat?

      trollhattan

      He will kill as many of us as he possibly can.

      “I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to access the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” says Trump.
      “The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable,” be adds.

      Kent

      @Van Buren:History remembers the destructive populist demagogue but barely recalls the big money/ institutional wisemen who enabled him.

      Yes, I suppose to some extent he is a puppet of the Kochs and the rest of their ilk.  If not McConnell, they would have found another lackey to take his place.  That doesn’t absolve him of his utter retchedness though.

      trollhattan

      Meanwhile, in the…sane?…half of the country.

      California governor Gavin Newsom has warned that mass gatherings of hundreds or thousands of people are likely to be banned until at least summer.
      He made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday, where he also said that stay-at-home orders could be loosened “a few weeks” after evidence shows the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths are decreasing.
      He warned that things would be changing in the state and some measures may stay in place for some time.
      “You may have dinner where the waiter is wearing gloves and maybe a face mask, where menus may be disposable, where your temperature is checked as you walk into the restaurant,” he said.
      Mass gatherings in the state, such as Coachella festival, have already been rescheduled or cancelled.

      Kent

      @Calouste:@Frankensteinbeck: The GOP Caucus could vote McConnell out of leadership if they wanted to. They don’t want to.

      Why would they want to?  He gives them everything they want and is a convenient foil to keep the attention off of them.

      West of the Rockies

      David Attenborough narrates… “In his natural environment, the rather drab McConnell inflates his mottled throat sack and emits his mating call.”

      Burble-Burble!

      “Paying no attention to his rocky surroundings, the McConnell tumbles off the ledge and plummets to the muddy plain below where he lands on his back and begins to bake in the searing midday sun.  Unless he can attract a mate, the McConnell will likely perish in the scorching heat.”

      (((CassandraLeo)))

      @West of the Rockies: McConnell makes me worry that I’m actually a replicant. “You look down and see a tortoise. It’s crawling toward you. You reach down and you flip the tortoise over on its back. The tortoise lays on its back, its belly baking in the hot sun, beating its legs trying to turn itself over, but it can’t. Not without your help. But you’re not helping. Why is that?”

      Cēterum cēnseō factiōnem Rēpublicānam esse dēlendam.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      “I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to access the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” says Trump.

      “The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable,” he adds.

      I just saw a breaking news headline about this.

      Unbelievable.

      John Revolta

      It works both ways. I’m always hearing about the positive legislation Nixon passed. Yeah, he signed shit that went through Congress with a veto-proof majority and now he gets credit for it.

      My point is, good or bad, the guy at the top gets the credit. Truman was right. Even today, how many people know who McConnell is?

      Haroldo

      @Kent:

      Who has done more damage to American democracy?  Trump or McConnell?

      I think the answer is actually McConnell.

      I’d like to turn this into a troika:  Rupert Murdoch

