In Memoriam for Alain Chamot: May His Memory Be a Blessing!

In Memoriam for Alain Chamot: May His Memory Be a Blessing!

181 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In Memoriam for Alain Chamot: May His Memory Be a Blessing!

(G. Alain Chamot: 5 February 1971 – 14 April 2020)

I cannot express how sorry I am to have to write this post and inform all of you that Alain passed away sometime in the early morning hours between last night and this morning. He simply did not wake up and efforts to resuscitate him failed. His fiancé Carol has indicated that, as of now, they don’t know what happened. She has let both John and I know that as more information comes in, she’ll update us. And I’ll update you.

Most of you here knew Alain as the guy who kept the (old) site together with spit, baling wire, rubber bands, and a combination of hope and determination that he could stay one step ahead of whatever might stop working next. And that’s how I knew him, and had largely been interacting with him, until something tragic happened: his mom took ill and then died. We were friendly – I’m not sure Alain could be anything other than gregariously friendly – but I wouldn’t have said we were good friends. When his mother became ill, I stepped up communication to check on him. When she died I did what everyone from my religious community does when someone we know has someone pass away: I sent him food. Specifically a batch of brownies. I got his address from John, baked the brownies, and overnighted them too him once cool and set the next day. And with that I had transformed a friendly acquaintance into a friend for life. He called me up after the brownies arrived to thank me and until today, we’ve been in regular touch ever since.

Some of you may know that Alain struggled with his mother’s passing; they were very close. What got him through was his fiancé Carol’s support, his cats, his other hobbies and pursuits, and this place. No matter how frustrated Alain might have gotten with trying to keep the site up or running, he loved this place and everyone here. Just as I know he loved Carol and his cats. And his other passions like fishing, mushrooming, freemasonry, cooking, and baking. Last week I finally succumbed, despite not eating bread – even when it isn’t Passover – and told him to go ahead and send me some of his sourdough starter. I told him I’d find something to use it for and then I’d do a post about it for him. There was just no saying no to his infectious enthusiasm.

Alain and I talked about once a month on the phone, but we texted far more often. He was always excited about something. A fishing trip he was planning – the pandemic put that one on hold. Or the house hunting and then house purchase that he and Carol spent most of last year doing. Or some new cooking project he was working on. Or, more recently, now that he and Carol had finally found their house, bought it, and moved in, getting to work on the wedding plans.

We never met in person. Every time I was scheduled to go to DC for meetings, like last month, something came up. And when I was informed last August I was moving to the DC area for work, Alain was, if possible, more excited than I was and he had plenty of suggestions for what I thought would be my relocation. That assignment didn’t happen. And it is to my now everlasting regret that I never made it to the DC area over the past four years so we could meet in person.

Just yesterday we were texting about something completely trivial – HDMI cables. His last text to me, when I informed him the right cable had arrived by delivery, was “Excelsior!”. I almost called him today, about a 1/2 hour before John sent me the bad news. I had a stupid tech issue I was trying to fix for my mom, but decided it was so trivial there was no reason to bother him – I could look it up online. Alain never failed to make time when my mom needed tech help beyond my basic abilities. He never met her, I think he spoke to her once on FaceTime while he was walking me through troubleshooting whatever was the problem on her computer. But he was always there if I needed help.

And I don’t know a better way to sum him up: he was always there if I needed help. He was always infectiously gregarious. And he was always excited about something: Carol, his cats, freemasonry, opera, his other hobbies, and just life.

Let’s all keep his fiancé Carol in our thoughts. And for those of you who do such things, our prayers as well.

 

In Memoriam for Alain Chamot: May His Memory Be a Blessing!

G. Alain Chamot: 5 February 1971 – 14 April 2020.

May his memory be a blessing.

Open thread!

 

    181Comments

    2. 2.

      Marcelo

      Oh my God. I’m so sorry to hear this. I literally bought his dried sourdough starter on eBay a few weeks ago when he advertised it on the site. It’s still dried in the bag, unused.

      My condolences to everyone who knew him. What a horrible loss.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      I’m so sorry for Carol and everyone who knew him personally. He will always have my thanks for keeping this site together until the rebuild could be planned and for his conducting of the “on the road and in your backyard” every weekday.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      What terrible news! My deepest sympathies to Carol and Adam and all of Alain’s other friends and family. I love OTR. Maybe I’ll ask John if I can take it over, since I thought about offering when Alain seemed so stressed over the house hunt. He had a huge heart.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ruemara

      Alain would often offer privately to help me in my stupid up & down life drama. He was a wonderful soul and my heart goes out to Carol & his family for this loss. He’s missed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      schrodingers_cat

      OMG this is a shock. May he RIP. I always loved to start my day with the travel and photography post. I had exchanged emails with him and didn’t know him beyond that and the blog. I was going to call him sometime about some WP questions I had for the website I am building. Alas that will never be.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      japa21

      Wordless.  Too many.

       

      ETA: About a month ago, I mentioned I would be working the polls for the IL primary and that mu wife was concerned because I am in one of the at risk groups.  Adam, you stated that I better take care of myself, that we’ve lost too many here. This news breaks me up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      This news is a bad shock.  Always horrible when someone dies young.

      The work he did keeping the old site going was amazing, and his posts were always wonderful to read.

      My heart goes out to Carol, and to his cats.

      Do they need anything we can give?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Lee

      I hope Carol can find some solace in that her love was also cherished far & wide on the internet.

      I know that can be slim pickings when you’ve lost your life partner.

      Let her know that she is also in our thoughts and prayers.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      FlyingToaster

      Okay I’m ready for 2020 to be over.

      I only knew Alain online, from sending him console logs about weird shit happening with ads on the old site (and sending 3 versions, one from each browser, so he could see exactly where it was crashing).  He will be well and truly missed.  My condolences to Carol.

      per EffinBirds:  How Long Until the Fucking Apocalypse?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m still stunned by this. Alain and I emailed back and forth over the years, and like with Adam, it began after his mother died. And do you want to know why? Because his mom and Bailey died very close together and Alain emailed me, wanting to make sure I was okay.

      That was Alain, kindness was his default.

      My deepest sympathies to Carol and everyone who loved him. May he rest in peace.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Felanius Kootea

      Nooo!  I emailed back and forth with him a little bit in the aftermath of the presidential election when he wanted to know how to reassure immigrants that they were valued in the two Nigerian languages I speak. He was a good person and I just can’t believe this. My condolences to his fiancée.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kristine

      I saw the name in the title and thought No, can’t be. God, this bloody year. I am so sorry. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

      I hope this doesn’t sound trivial, but I was so happy to order some of Alain’s sourdough starter. He wrote that joy-filled post about it. In a way, he’ll live on in some Juicer kitchens.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      banditqueen

      Oh this hurts–thank you to Adam for this memorial-every word rings with truth and sorrow. Peace to his loved ones, his kitties, those who loved him: his memory is a blessing because his life was a blessing.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @RoonieRoo: I know that she has some in the DC area. A sister and that sister’s family.

      Both of Alain’s parents are dead and his half-brother is estranged.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      Oh no! I always liked hearing from him, and I really respected everything he did for the site.

      His poor fiance – I wish there was something we could do for her. Or for him. Shit.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SectionH

      This is terrible news. My heart goes out to Carol, and to all who were close to him. And oh yeah, he will be missed by so many of us here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lamh36

      Oh no.  So sorry to hear this Adam.

       

      RIP Alain and my condolences to his fiancee’ Carol.   Sending love light and prayers up for her and those who knew him well.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dww44

      So very sad and shocked to read this news.  Condolences to Carol especially, but to you as well.  He died much too young. He will be missed here.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Nicole

      Oh my god, awful, awful news.  He always came across on this site as such a good, nice and kind person.  All my sympathy to Carol and to all of his friends and family. My heart is breaking for them.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      In the last conversation I had with Alain, he told me he missed the wine foil sculptures I sometimes post here. He sent me the most adorable wine cork reindeer Christmas ornament and said he hoped it would inspire me. Here’s one especially for Alain, gone way too soon.

      In Memoriam for Alain Chamot: May His Memory Be a Blessing! 1

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Tom Levenson

      Such sad and awful news. My deepest condolences to all who had the good luck to know Alain IRL, and especially to Carol.

      Alain was such a grace-delivering presence here.

      A terrible loss.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ruckus

      Damn. That is way too young. A free spirit for sure, always the best kind. Plus a rather nice beard.

      Rest in Peace Alain

      If Carol needs anything…

      Reply
    72. 72.

      scav

      Ah damn.  There are good people and sometimes even better people than most.  Blessings to everyone that lost him, although that can in no way equal the blessing to have known him.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      RAM

      These kinds of deaths are so difficult for everyone. My daughter died in her condo in September 2018 at age 52, and we really don’t know why, despite the autopsy we requested. None of us had the chance to have one last laugh, to say good-bye. As someone who’s been there, I deeply sympathize with Carol and Alain’s family.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      TomatoQueen

      Adam, thank you for telling us of the quality of your relationship with our dear Alain, who I believe was the source of much of the loving kindness to be found herein. It comforts this sorrowful heart to have known him, however remotely, for however brief the time, because he was one of the good ones the world gets to have. How many men will speak with such admiration and insight of their mothers? How many people will be so kind to all comers, old and new? My hand out to Carol in sympathy, and hope that there will be a way to pay it forward in Alain’s memory.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      satby

      Horrible, so damn young. I hope there’s an afterlife where he’s been reunited with his beloved mom. Just tragic.

      He sent a lovely thank you to me for donating to the charity his mom likes after she had passed. In his memory I’ll do that again.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      FelonyGovt

      How awful. May his memory be a blessing. Sending love and light to Carol and to all us jackals.

      2020 really does suck.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      DaddyJ

      Very sad news. As I web developer I had some email exchanges with Alain regarding site technical issues over the years, and he always welcomed suggestions in a friendly and open manner. Which can be unusual in this sometimes crazy-making field. A real mensch!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      I worked with Alain on B-J maintenance a few years ago.  He was unfailingly positive and helpful.  I am shocked and saddened by the news of his passing.  In my few interactions with him, it was clear that he was a good person and was involved in our community to help make it a better place.  I am saddened to hear that his fiancé had the experience she had in his passing.  I hope that his friends and family will someday look back on what he contributed and once in a while take solace from his contributions.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      JeanneT

      Oh god, that’s terrible.  Out of the blue, blindsided:  I’m shocked – his family and loved fiance must be 10 times more so….

      Reply
    88. 88.

      leeleeFL

      This just plain sucks!  So very sorry for Carol and their Families and Friends. And for us, over whom he kept such a loving watch.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      BretH

      So sad, his kindness shone through in everything I saw of his here.  Just loved his mushroom posts. Peace to Carol and to all.  Waiting to hear if there’s anything more we can do.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Dave

      Longtime lurker coming out to express my condolences to everyone who loved Alain. I am also one of those people who just bought his sourdough starter. :(

      Reply
    96. 96.

      HinTN

      In my limited dealing with Alain to get something published in On The Road he was unfailingly delighted, engaged, encouraging, enthusiastic, and wonderful to work with. This news devastates me. Peace be with all who know and love him.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      RileysEnabler

      Terrible news, horrible year. So sorry to hear of this. Deepest condolences to Carol; may he Rest In Peace.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      West of the Rockies

      This is dreadful news.  Through his words and efforts, we knew Alain to have been a man of kindness and great competence, humor and integrity, optimism and heart.   I am truly saddened.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      JMG

      Such horrible news. My deepest condolences to Carol and the rest of his loved ones. Just no words appropriate for how awful this is.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Johannes

      I’m so very sorry to read this.  Alain was charming and fun, in our few interactions via email (he helped me with a FYWP issue, and then we got onto religion and politics (he knew I had been ordained a deacon in the Episcopal Church) and about books.)

      I’ll miss him, and am glad to have gotten to know him better.

      Carol, my sincere condolences, and you and Alain are in my prayers.

      May he Rest In Peace and Rise in Glory, and May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      geg6

      My god.  I am bereft.  Alain was a wonderful, patient and kind person, just based on my interactions with him here.  Sending my deepest sympathies to his fiancée and family.  And to you, too.  And to all of us.  My god, what a loss.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Svensker

      I am shocked and sorry to hear this. Good Lord.  My condolences to all who knew him, holding his fiancee and his family and dear ones in the Light.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Oh no. Oh no. I can’t believe it. I was just looking at old photos of Switzerland, thinking I really should scan those and send them to Alain for OTR …

      He’s often been in my thoughts, and will remain in my heart. Condolences to Carol, and to his friends (including us here).

      המקום ינחם אתכם בתוך שאר אבלי ציון וירושלים

      Reply
    111. 111.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo expat)

      I am so sorry to hear this. How truly awful. Alain came across as kind and thoughtful in his posts and he touched a great many people. My condolences to Carol.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      mvr

      My condolences to you and his many other friends here and to Carol as well. We had a nice back and forth about mushrooms some months ago.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      SFAW

      This is terrible news. My deepest condolences to Carol. Others here have already expressed the sadness I feel, better than I can.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      low-tech cyclist

      Such a shame, to die so young, with so many good years, good times, and good friends to look forward to.

      My heart goes out to Carol at this time.  And my prayers.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      snarlymon

      I am stunned. What a loss for the community. My heartfelt sympathy for Carol esp since they were just starting to build their lives together.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      banditqueen

       

      From far, from eve and morning

      And yon twelve-winded sky,
      The stuff of life to knit me
      Blew hither: here am I.
      Now– for a breath I tarry
      Nor yet disperse apart–
      Take my hand quick and tell me,
      What have you in your heart.
      Speak now, and I will answer;
      How shall I help you, say;
      Ere to the wind’s twelve quarters
      I take my endless way.

      JA Houseman–from A Shropshire Lad (XXXII)

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Elizabelle

      Carol, I am so sorry.  You and Alain found each other and were happy, and were such a comfort and delight to each other.  You are in my thoughts.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      frosty

      Oh no!! This is a terrible shock. My condolences to Carol. The On The Road posts were a great way to start the day and I’m thankful that he got those started.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Fair Economist

      So sorry for his family and realspace friends. He was a real treasure here and I will miss his voice and inspiring threads.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Jack Canuck

      Damn, that was a real shock to read. All I can do is add my condolences to Carol and all his friends and family. Just the last thing anyone needed in the midst of everything else that’s happening in the world.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Kirk Spencer

      Well, crap, that’s a terrible thing to learn.

      Is there anything we can do beyond our obvious caring about it that we can do for Carol and his family?

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Oh my god! That’s horrible!

      Alain always seemed like a nice guy through his comments and posts here. Wish I could’ve gotten to know him better. RIP. I’ll keep him, Carol, and his family in my thoughts.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      WaterGirl

      It was just 3 years ago when Alain put up a link for greennotGreen when we lost her.  I never dreamed that we would be doing the same for Alain.  It’s so sudden.  Almost incomprehensible. tears.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Tazj

      Like others here, I loved seeing those OTR posts in the morning. I also remember his lovely posts about his mother and how proud he was of her.
      I’m so sorry for his fiancé and family.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Joy in FL

      Oh, I am so sorry. This year has so many horrible days to it.
      My heart goes out to Carol. I’m just so sorry.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      stinger

      This is dreadful news. Alain seemed like one of the nicest people I never met. He worked so hard for BJ, both on the technical side and on the people side. May he rest in peace, and blessings to Carol.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      I can’t believe it’s been 3 years already since greennotGreen passed. We’ve lost a lot of good folks in that time too like efgoldman and Schlemazel in a short amount of time of each other. Losses such as these make us realize how precious and temporary life can be, but also bring us together to celebrate it and the lives of our passed loved ones, too.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Elizabelle

      @stinger:   I know.  Isn’t it something that Alain had so many connections going here, and time for us all?

      He lived a good life.  But damn, too short.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Anne Laurie

      He was so unfailingly kind. Even Alain’s online presence was a gift — I’m heartbroken for the people who actually knew him in real life. My deepest condolences, Carol.

      May the light that shone from him remain forever a beacon, and his memory a blessing!

      Reply
    150. 150.

      opiejeanne

      My condolences to Carol, Alain’s family, and everyone else who knew him.

      What a shock when I saw this on Twitter just now, but I can’t imagine the shock for those who knew and loved him.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Soprano2

      That’s so awful. It’s hard to lose someone like that, so suddenly and so young. My condolences to Carol.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      WaterGirl

      @Rob:  It will.  Alain’s idea for the series was genius.

      Alain and M4 automated submissions, and with the new site we also automated creation of the posts, so it’s really just a matter of scheduling the submissions.

      Once our hearts are a little less broken, we can pick up the series where Alain left off.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      trollhattan

      This is so very sad. I’m hugely sorry, because we’ve all lost a mensch (truly a good, dear, deep person) and especially because his family has lost somebody they dearly love.

      Bon voyage, Alain

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Ronno2018

      Damn this is terrible.  I loved hearing about the site work and I liked to have a real person attached to it.  He seemed cool — Requiescat in pace.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      ballerat

      This is sad news. I enjoyed his OTR posts and appreciated his efforts as BJ site fixer.

      My condolences to his fiancée, family and friends.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Sandia Blanca

      What a horrible shock! I’ll just add to all of the above that obviously his memory is *already* a blessing to all of us who loved his writing and pictures, not to mention his technical expertise and devotion to the blog.  Will help with whatever we can do to help Carol.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Argiope

      This year has been hard for us all, yet this is the first time it’s left me in tears.  Alain’s decency, his kindness, and his positivity shone through every sentence, as did his love for the natural world and all the wonders in it.  Deep condolences to Carol and all his dear ones in real life.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      debbie

      So very sorry to read this. What a shocking, sudden loss for Carol and all of us. This is such a lovely tribute, Adam. Thank you.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      H.E.Wolf

      Deepest sympathies to Carol, and to all who are saddened by this news.

      His memory will be a blessing indeed, and he will be long remembered and much missed.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Zelma

      I loved OTR and so enjoyed Alain’s comments.  And we owe him so much for keeping BJ going for so long.

      Deepest sympathy to Carol and all of Alain’s friends.  He will be missed.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Scamp Dog

      Horrible news! I’m so sad for Carol and all his friends, in person and on line. I always enjoyed his posts and his cheerful, confident presence here.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Ohio Mom

      I just got here and I am stunned and so, so, saddened. How could this be?

      All my sympathy to Carol.

      Now I will read the rest of the thread, shaking my head in disbelief the whole time.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to go walk the dogs. Now that it is slightly less excessively hot out. I’ll check back in in 1/2 an hour or so depending on how far we go.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      J R in WV

      I am stunned.

      Alain and I were friends, as close as you can be on the internet. We chatted about WV creeks, he loved to fish in the WV creeks near him in No Va.

      He and Carol sent us a Xmas card this year — we aren’t into Christmas, but it meant a lot to me as a friendship gesture. He loved mountains and hillsides covered with trees and little creeks full of life, and that was all I needed to know to make him a friend.

      I am stunned. We were friends, and now he is gone. Dammit! From out of the blue, lightning strikes one of the best of us.

      I am so sorry for her loss, he was such a good person.

      Dammit. Thanks for the post, Adam — I know it was hard. And we can’t gather to mourn and hug each other. This sucks so bad!!!

      I am stunned.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Bard the Grim

      Just awful news.  Adam, that was a wonderful reflection on Alain.  Some words by Mary Schmich also seem appropriate:

      “The real troubles in your life are apt to be things that never crossed your worried mind, the kind that blindside you at 4 pm on some idle Tuesday. […] Understand that friends come and go, but with a precious few you should hold on. Work hard to bridge the gaps in geography and lifestyle, because the older you get, the more you need the people who knew you when you were young.”

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Meyerman

      Terrible news. My condolences to all. I knew Alain through his writing on this site. I was moved by how his grief at his mother’s death motivated him to share how amazing she was in life. It is not easy to remain focused on the good we remember when life is so cruel.

      There is no comfort in Donne’s words but plenty of truth.

      Each man’s death diminishes me,
      For I am involved in mankind.
      Therefore, send not to know
      For whom the bell tolls,
      It tolls for thee.

      Rest in peace, Alain.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      BGinCHI

      I just saw this on twitter. I’m stunned. Damn it.

      Our thoughts go out to Carol and all of Alain’s family and friends (which I’m guessing he had lots of).

      I want to agree with Stevens (“Death is the mother of beauty; hence from her, Alone, shall come fulfilment to our dreams And our desires.”) but not right now. Maybe later.

      RIP, Alain.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      planetjanet

      What terrible things happen.  Alain was a treasure.  I remember when John first introduced him as someone to help keep this old blog running, with an admonition to be kind.  I was so delighted to start seeing him in comments, joining in the community we have found here.  He was kind and talented and such a good person.  I will miss him.  My condolences to Carol.  Rest in peace, dear Alain,

      Reply

