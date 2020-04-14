President Donald J Trump calms a nation on edge pic.twitter.com/HO6Ou1XJzg — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2020

He’ll never lose the shriveled, paranoid hearts of his Base — he could announce that he was going to divorce Melania for Lindsay Graham and cede his Oval Office throne to Hillary Clinton, and after a few confused moments they’d agree that it must be a subtle ploy to unmask the hated Democrats.

But Trump’s second line of defense, the Media Village Idiots paid by their oligarchic masters to publicly uphold Lord Smallgloves as the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being ever to occupy the White House, just might be beginning to have some doubts… at least about Trump’s ability to keep fooling a near-majority of the voters.

The reporter here is @PaulaReidCBS and this was very impressive questioning imo — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2020

they are certainly not screwing around. they're raking in vast sums by milking their symbiotic relationship with the president https://t.co/07b4rf9Xwh — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) April 13, 2020

You know what’s even better than throwing shade via chyrons? Exercising editorial judgment. https://t.co/etKUanSSiq — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 13, 2020





The most watched show in cable news is currently doing an entire segment, complete with panel, whining about CNN's chyrons pic.twitter.com/ywQaGWM5a4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 14, 2020

idea: the chyron should be so big it hides the briefing entirely — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 13, 2020

But don’t just take my word! Here’s the BBC’s Jon Sopel, “Trump berates media at jaw-dropping briefing”:

… This has been the most dizzying, jaw-dropping, eyeball-popping, head-spinning news conference I have ever attended. And I was at Bill Clinton’s news conference in 1998 when he faced the press for the first time over his relationship with Monica Lewinsky… There are more than 23,000 Americans dead because of coronavirus and more than half a million infected – and remember that, in early March, Donald Trump was saying there were a handful of cases, but that would soon be down to zero. Yet Donald Trump walked into the briefing room with scores to settle with the media. This wasn’t about the dead, the desperately sick, the people fearful of catching the virus. This was about him. And more particularly his profound sense of grievance that the media has been critical of his handling of Covid-19. If you think that is an unfair exaggeration, after a few moments he said he was going to play a video. It had been produced by White House staff, even though it bore all the hallmarks of a campaign video. If it was a movie, it would have been called “Coronavirus: Why Donald Trump is Great – and the Media Awful”. If you were watching the news conference on TV, you would have seen the film. But in the briefing room, where I had my vantage point, Donald Trump was alternately scowling at us, then pointing and smiling derisively and then smirking, as if to say, “Look at all you losers – I’ve nailed you with this”…

Daniel Dale’s rebuttal of Trump’s lies are the back half of this clip:

