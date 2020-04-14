Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Insanity Open Thread: Has the Mad King Finally Lost His Audience?

GOP Insanity Open Thread: Has the Mad King Finally Lost His Audience?

by

He’ll never lose the shriveled, paranoid hearts of his Base — he could announce that he was going to divorce Melania for Lindsay Graham and cede his Oval Office throne to Hillary Clinton, and after a few confused moments they’d agree that it must be a subtle ploy to unmask the hated Democrats.

But Trump’s second line of defense, the Media Village Idiots paid by their oligarchic masters to publicly uphold Lord Smallgloves as the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being ever to occupy the White House, just might be beginning to have some doubts… at least about Trump’s ability to keep fooling a near-majority of the voters.


But don’t just take my word! Here’s the BBC’s Jon Sopel, “Trump berates media at jaw-dropping briefing”:

This has been the most dizzying, jaw-dropping, eyeball-popping, head-spinning news conference I have ever attended. And I was at Bill Clinton’s news conference in 1998 when he faced the press for the first time over his relationship with Monica Lewinsky…

There are more than 23,000 Americans dead because of coronavirus and more than half a million infected – and remember that, in early March, Donald Trump was saying there were a handful of cases, but that would soon be down to zero.

Yet Donald Trump walked into the briefing room with scores to settle with the media. This wasn’t about the dead, the desperately sick, the people fearful of catching the virus. This was about him. And more particularly his profound sense of grievance that the media has been critical of his handling of Covid-19.

If you think that is an unfair exaggeration, after a few moments he said he was going to play a video. It had been produced by White House staff, even though it bore all the hallmarks of a campaign video. If it was a movie, it would have been called “Coronavirus: Why Donald Trump is Great – and the Media Awful”.

If you were watching the news conference on TV, you would have seen the film. But in the briefing room, where I had my vantage point, Donald Trump was alternately scowling at us, then pointing and smiling derisively and then smirking, as if to say, “Look at all you losers – I’ve nailed you with this”…

Daniel Dale’s rebuttal of Trump’s lies are the back half of this clip:

    117Comments

    2. 2.

      TS (the original)

      I tried so hard – to listen to all of that first video – but I gave up when he started attacking the reporter. Did he ever mention what he did in February?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Azelie

      If Jezebel still had Shade Court I’m pretty sure the ruling on the tweet about the chyrons would be “Not Shade.” Shade is subtle. I think this counts as a reading.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Deo vindice.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      Waiting for ANYONE in the talking heads brigade to exclaim, “The liberals were right all along!”

      Yes, I know it will be looooong wait, but I am taking good care of myself. I might just see it in my lifetime.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Aleta

      They should also subtitle what a reporter is asking and saying whenever he speaks over them.  And leave that  subtitled question up on screen for the entire  time he’s avoiding the answer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nora

      Trump has one thought — I’m being generous here in calling it a thought — and that is that the China Ban was brilliant and Biden criticized him so Biden was wrong.  He wouldn’t even LISTEN to the questions about February and what the administration did after the ban.

      I’ve seen 8 year olds who are better at responding to questions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      then again, maybe there’s something to the argument the long crazy, without the hooting and hoof-stamping of the rubes, is not helping him

      Josh Kraushaar @HotlineJosh 3h
      NEW OH/Predictive Insights poll in ARIZONA: Biden 52, Trump 43.
      Folks, if Biden wins Arizona (and holds Michigan and Pennsylvania), Wisconsin won’t matter.

      some polls also suggest Biden puts FL in play

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @gene108:

      Did he ever mention what he did in February?

      He said he did a lot, a lot, and would send her a list.

      So he bullshitted his way through February. I guess that’s par for the course at Trump’s fabulous tippy top golf resorts.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TS (the original)

      @gene108:

      He said he did a lot, a lot, and would send her a list.

      They just got to stop broadcasting this drivel – no-one sane can listen for more than a few minutes. Talk about a substitute campaign rally. For 3 years – no press conferences – now they are on every night – surely all that now happens in the West Wing is preparation for each event. The American people are paying for his campaign.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      donnah

      I’d like to know what Republican Senators and House members are thinking. Trump’s mask, like that photo of his incomplete makeup, is slipping and revealing the real monster. They could have stopped him and they didn’t.

      Are they biting their nails? Are they transferring funds to offshore accounts? Are their brows furrowed? Because as this crisis deepens and spreads, I want them to look at their own hands to see the blood of their constituents. No matter how much Purell they use, that blood won’t wash away.

      They could have stopped him.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      A Ghost to Most

      Meanwhile, over at the State Dept:

      U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only admitting, but bragging that he is using his official government role to evangelize world leaders, apparently hoping to bring them to Jesus Christ.

      Pompeo is widely known for “brazenly inserting his evangelical Christian beliefs into discussions of foreign policy,” as The New York Times reported in earlier editions of this 2019 article. But it was not known until now that he has been ignoring the Constitution’s critical tenet of separation of church and state to preach the gospel to foreign leaders while on the taxpayers’ dime.

      Secretary Pompeo spoke on a conference call for conservative Christian clergy, hosted by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council last Thursday, and “told FRC’s pastors that he has used his official travels as an opportunity to evangelize,” according to Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery.
      “I’ve been unabashed in my role as Secretary of State to talk about the fact that I swore an oath to the Constitution, but that my first calling is to my Savior,” Pompeo told the conservative Christian pastors. “And I’ve made that something that I tell world leaders, whether I’m with President Sisi in Egypt or whomever, whatever faith they may be of or of no faith.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Joe Falco

      The media that’s actually pushing back on Trump’s bs need to keep it up. Deny him air time if he lies. Let him blow up and take away press credentials. If it comes down to just OANN being the only one left to lavish praise and fully turn his press briefings into state-run propaganda spectacles, go right ahead.

      I just want the last flailing pieces of journalistic integrity and professionalism to stop normalizing Trump and his actions.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      Missed one thing last night: Trump not only claimed Biden apologized for accusing him of xenophobia but that Biden wrote him a “letter of apology.” Biden’s campaign says there is no letter and no apology.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Aleta: They should also subtitle what a reporter is asking and saying whenever he speaks over them.  And leave that  subtitled question up on screen for the entire  time he’s avoiding the answer.

      That screen would get awfully cluttered pretty quickly.

      @Nora: He wouldn’t even LISTEN to the questions about February and what the administration did after the ban.

      He had his line and he was sticking to it. Once Fox had time to clean up, they’ll make sure their audience is only looking at the cherry-picked facts they want.

      Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      Trump sometimes does his most bitter, least-on-script rally speeches after he hasn’t appeared in public for a few days. We had a briefing-free weekend, and here we are.

      — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 13, 2020

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      The point should not be to tee-up some showdown betw Trump and a Dem. Governor, but to address the fact that the President of the United States has described his power in terms that directly contradict our Constitution and that suggest kingship rather than democratic leadership. https://t.co/ifTIysBemb— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Wag

      @Nora:

      I’ve also seen eight year olds who are also more successful at deflecting blame.  His repeated circling back to the same tired points undermines himself.  I hope that he continues to do this, and that it continues to undermine whatever credibility he has remaining with all except the unreachable 27%.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      We voted to acquit President Trump on February 6.

      During that time, Democrats were making witness requests which – if they had been granted – would have extended the trial through most of February.

      Very sad, very dangerous.

      — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 14, 2020

      Thank God you all blocked impeachment witnesses and rushed to acquit so the president could devote February to … (checks schedule) holding campaign rallies and golfing? https://t.co/FEzx07KiId

      — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @donnah: I wonder if Susan Collins gets drunk and remembers that week when she was John McCain’s sidekick and she was getting spontaneous applause in airports

      Nathan Bernard @nathanTbernard

      Susan Collins hits lowest approval rating ever, maintains position as least popular senator in the United States, new poll shows

      Reply
    44. 44.

      A Ghost to Most

      @WereBear: We will see mushroom clouds first.

      Here we stand and here we fight
      All your fallen heroes
      Held and dyed and skinned alive
      Listen to the Congress fire
      Offering the educated
      Primitive and loyal
      Welcome to the occupation

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rikyrah

      Maddow explained this last night.
      She won’t do a stay at home order.
      She has a serious enough breakout that the plant that produces 5-10% of all pork products FOR THE COUNTRY IS CLOSED BECAUSE OF COVID-19.
      The Mayor of the town is begging for a stay at home order.

      And….THIS is what the muthaphuckin’ Governor is doing 😠😠

      South Dakota becomes first state to launch clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/d8YHUsCbMr pic.twitter.com/nb01El42Kz— The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      Trying to imagine how Fox News hosts & pundits would have reacted if President Obama, in the middle of a national crisis, walked out into the White House briefing room and declared his "authority is total" over the states. It would have been apocalyptic. Frenzied. Off the rails.

      — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 14, 2020

      hannity would have pulled out a gun, at his fox news desk, on live television https://t.co/RINH0qWZDC

      — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 14, 2020

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: If we somehow pick off Graham, we probably end up with a net +12 seats in the Senate and win Texas.  So I’d put him higher just for that ^^

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @danielx: I mean Joe Biden is a tough guy. A tough guy. He never cries. He comes to me crying, letter in hand, falls to his knees and says “Sir…”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I believe Florida is absolutely in play, thanks to Trump Mini-Me DeSantis bungling the COVID-19 response (in a manner that echos Trump’s failure on that score), rising anger about the purpose-built for failure UI benefits system and the continuing economic fallout that will hit tourism and service industry-dependent states hardest. It depends on where we are come November, of course, but there are no easy fixes to these problems.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      TS (the original)

      @rikyrah:

      directly contradict our Constitution and that suggest kingship rather than democratic leadership.

      I don’t think King is the  right word to use here. In most (probably all) of the European countries that have royalty – the King/Queen is the head of State but definitely NOT the head of government. The latter went a long time ago.

      Trump is acting as a dictator.  Hitler is a good example & of course Putin in modern times but his rallies and demands for total obedience and subservience is definately of Hitler standards.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OT: I Do Not Understand The Stock Market, Part The Infitieth: “Stocks Soar as Big Banks Announce Earnings” via my phone.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Amir Khalid

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope:

      I’d keep the subtitle to just the most recent unanswered question. For all the unanswered questions in a single media Q&A, I’d display a running tally in a corner of the screen. Suggesting that four years of questions evaded or responded to with lies/bullshit be shown in subtitles is unpractical.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @MattF: Obama will endorse Biden this morning

      Doesn’t the fact that he didn’t endorse during the primary suggest that he has no faith in his former Vice President? /FauxNewsPointMyWholeFamilyBought

      Eta: Damn that’s along HTML tag.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: Florida feels like it’s always in play. But between all of that and the reinfranchisement of at least some of the felon population, I do think our odds of getting that last .5% is just a bit higher this time

      What’s I’m looking for is a few point drop for Trump that puts Texas in play.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Amir Khalid: Suggesting that four years of questions evaded or responded to with lies/bullshit be shown in subtitles is unpractical.

      Perhaps an anthology book series then? It will likely be longer than the Encyclopedia Britannica.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Amir Khalid

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Announcing profits is always good for the stock price. Before the coronavirus happened, the US economy was still doing decently well thanks to the previous administration, and hadn’t yet ground to a halt.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      rikyrah

      @Betty Cracker:

      You forgot that the POLL TAX for former felons who have served their time had been struck down. The pool of possible new voters from that group is around 1.4 MILLION PEOPLE that couldn’t vote in 2016, but can in 2020.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Baud: Old line from the days of LBJ** – some of his staffers (never identified) said they had a foolproof way of telling when he was telling the truth & when he was lying:

      When he scratches his nose, he’s telling the truth.

      When he hitches up his pants, he’s telling the truth

      When he adjusts his glasses, he’s telling the truth.

      But when he opens his mouth, he’s lying.

      **obligatory fuck LBJ! for raven

      Reply
    80. 80.

      cain

      @rikyrah:

      Someone posted yesterday I think that Brazil already did these tests and determined that it causes heart problems and death. So for them to pursue this is going to be a huge political loser.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Barbara

      @Eolirin@Krope, the Formerly Dope:

      You guys, my snarkometer has died. It has the same sensitivity that 60% of COVID-19 victims do for the sense of smell, which is zero.  Seriously.  At any rate, apologies, and I did edit to remove the ad hominem content even before I saw your replies.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Mike in DC

      What I think of when I think about Trump’s performance yesterday:

      “In spite of my rage I am still just a rat in a cage…”

      Reply
    83. 83.

      chopper

      @MattF:

      that and the loss in WI. i know, state supreme court doesn’t sound like much, but trump came out and loudly endorsed the gooper in the race and the loss makes trump look bad.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @cain: Someone posted yesterday I think that Brazil already did these tests and determined that it causes heart problems and death.

      C’mon you gonna believe Trump or you gonna believe pointy headed scientists with their so-called “evidence?”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      BobS

      Maybe one of the networks could show the briefings in relative real-time, putting Trump on pause in order to correct his lies and gaslighting as they occur. For instance, Trump’s February schedule (golf, rallies, etc.) and statements regarding the pandemic (both his and right-wing media) are pretty well documented.

      Watching someone do an ‘as-it-happens’ exegesis might turn out to be popular with viewers like us.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      danielx

      At this point I’m sort of surprised that he hasn’t announced that he’s dropping the press conferences and going back to his preferred method to address the American people (i.e., Twitter) because these pesky reporters keep reporting what he said back in January and February. Worse yet, comparing what he says today with what governors and various experts* say.

      *”Fuckin’ experts, what do they know anyway? My gut tells me more than any expert ever has or will!”

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Eolirin

      @danielx: He can’t do rallies because of the social distancing and lock downs. He needs to be in front of crowds or cameras or he starts going crazy. He won’t be able to stop the briefings for long even if he gets hit hard enough that he takes a short break.

      Especially because the media would start focusing on Biden and governors in that vacuum. That would be intolerable to him.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mmolleur

      @Baud:

      Florida’s in play because a) it’s always close but b) people here are capital F Furious about the broken unemployment system that has taken until just this week to issue its first checks.  Scott built a $77 million (gift to grifter buddies)boodoggle and DeSantis has spent nearly as much to patch it. Just to start getting $275/wk to the laid off people.  They still can’t figure out how to get the extra $600 out or how to pay the self employed and gig workers.  Everyone knows someone who is hurting because of this.  I’m in a very red county and my neighbors won’t shut up about it.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      Missed one thing last night: Trump not only claimed Biden apologized for accusing him of xenophobia but that Biden wrote him a “letter of apology.” Biden’s campaign says there is no letter and no apology.

      “Sir, you keep telling us about things that never happened, such as an alleged Biden apology. Do you really believe that, because that’s what the voices in your head are telling you? Or are you just lying, betting that no one will dare to call you a (fucking) liar?”

      Reply
    104. 104.

      cain

      @Amir Khalid:

      Yeah, but that’s not really the reason they are doing it. If this was all science/sanity based they would have been looking at other situation. This is just them trying to avoid stay in place s and following Dear Leader (or maybe enriching Dear Leader).

      Of course, if the trials cause death, that will create some further turbulence.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Roger Moore

      @Nora:

      Trump has one thought — I’m being generous here in calling it a thought — and that is that the China Ban was brilliant and Biden criticized him so Biden was wrong.

      His thought is simpler and more general than that: whatever he did was brilliant and right.  This is the one thing he always insists on, and it’s the the primary motivation of a huge part of the Trump personality cult.  They spend an enormous amount of time trying to prove that everything he did was great.  It’s not enough for him to bury his mistakes; they have to be proven to be correct.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Betty Cracker

      @mmolleur: Same — people are fucking PISSED in my county, which Trump won with nearly 70% of the vote. I’ve gotta think getting buggered by Republicans in a way that affects one’s personal beer money will leave a mark, but who knows?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Betty Cracker

      @cain: Rubio is has ostentatiously taken ownership of the PPP disbursements, which people tell me is a complete shit-show. I hope it sandbags that fucker until the end of time.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      cain

      @mmolleur:

      Yeah.. good times. Looks like trying to setup a racist system is bad for everyone in times of duress. It’s going to get worse before it gets better – because you know, we haven’t hit the peak in Florida yet and it’s going to be one thing after another.

      There will be no Democrats to blame in this. Everyone knows it. The blame will be on New Yorkers.. that’s going to be awesome cuz Florida makes a lot of money from snowbirds.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      cain

      @Betty Cracker:

      @cain: Rubio is has ostentatiously taken ownership of the PPP disbursements, which people tell me is a complete shit-show. I hope it sandbags that fucker until the end of time.

      Rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      cain

      @Betty Cracker:

      @mmolleur: Same — people are fucking PISSED in my county, which Trump won with nearly 70% of the vote. I’ve gotta think getting buggered by Republicans in a way that affects one’s personal beer money will leave a mark, but who knows?

      Maybe all this is going to break down now that people are personally invested. Republican have always gotten away with the shit they do because it doesn’t seem to hurt people personally, but this is pretty personal.

      The virus is laying bare a lot of things in people’s politics.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      BobS

      @Roger Moore: It wasn’t a ban, it was restrictions (placed on foreign nationals, but not American citizens) that were enacted after person-to-person transmission was determined and after the first US case was documented. Tens of thousands of trips occurred between the US and China after the so-called “ban” was enacted, making it a travel sieve that, at most, bought a little time, i.e. the month of February (that was squandered).

      Reply
    117. 117.

      MattF

      @Amir Khalid: Conway felt his own greatest achievement was the Surreal Number system. It’s a bit technical, but it’s amazing. Donald Knuth wrote a little book on it, which can be downloaded from the Internet Archive.

      Reply

