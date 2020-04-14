The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 2 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Learn more about the pandemic. https://t.co/qhJnhImWSd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2020

Terrific piece today in @nytimes by @mlipsitch exploring immunity to #Covid19 — what it might look like, how we'll find out, what we can do with the information we get. Definitely worth your time. https://t.co/DLNwQqdbRR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 13, 2020

Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus https://t.co/KWqxAmEybs pic.twitter.com/niuGRdwi7i — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 14, 2020

Chronology of the #coronavirus pandemic that killed more than 100,000 people worldwide in over 3 months@AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/odrksHLiaN — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 14, 2020

Researchers received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for health care workers. https://t.co/cC66sJx17o — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 14, 2020

Some states are gearing up to be able to do contact tracing for #Covid19, a critical task if numbers of new cases are to be kept to low levels, @maggiemfox reports. But a piecemeal approach across the country doesn't bode well for cohesive action. https://t.co/R8vqcRjbyA — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 13, 2020

South Korea will begin sending 600,000 Covid-19 test kits to the US as soon as tomorrow afternoon, an official with South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells CNN. https://t.co/Vi23v6gS6G — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2020

Russia's President Putin says the country might need to call in the army to help with the coronavirus epidemic as the contagion there is getting worse. https://t.co/CFQFJSS25y — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 13, 2020

Singapore reported 386 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. It's the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began in the country, according to the Ministry of Health. https://t.co/qlZM0l3xZy — CNN International (@cnni) April 14, 2020





In solidarity with our Singaporean friends. Our collective experience may be relevant to other large cities elsewhere. https://t.co/3dts6vqIXi — Gabriel Leung (@gmleunghku) April 14, 2020

Malaysia will run out of personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers in two weeks unless it can purchase more or receives donations, the director-general of the country's health ministry has said. https://t.co/Sje4JA4LtN — CNN International (@cnni) April 14, 2020

"Ghosts" wrapped in white sheets are roaming the streets of a neighborhood in Indonesia's central Java province trying to spook people into staying home during the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/4EQ0IlZ3FX — CNN International (@cnni) April 13, 2020

#APExplains: India's prime minister has extended the world’s largest coronavirus lockdown, ordering the country's 1.3 billion people to continue to largely stay inside until May 3. Experts say officials were too slow to react to the pandemic. https://t.co/TYAlQE28EJ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2020

From @Breakingviews: The Indian lockdown is exacerbating poverty and straining a weak financial system. That puts pressure on the country to race back to work, which would risk a huge health crisis, says @ugalani https://t.co/YI4jY31pS0 pic.twitter.com/0PIaE3Jbsd — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: China reports highest number of new cases since early March #Coronavirus https://t.co/kvxtOrNeJW — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) April 13, 2020

South Korea has never postponed an election before — and the coronavirus is not stopping this one. Anti-coronavirus measures include advance voting, regular disinfection of polling booths, and temperature checks before voting. https://t.co/EXkrY4s2bh — CNN International (@cnni) April 14, 2020

#UPDATE France extended its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the #coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateauhttps://t.co/peaujX5yet pic.twitter.com/hCkh8yYTH7 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 13, 2020

Britain's government warned it would not be lifting a nationwide lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of a #coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 11,000 liveshttps://t.co/u5wuuJ3D5q — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 13, 2020

UPDATE: Coronavirus cases in US now surpass 565,000, with 22,859 deaths. Highest reported state case totals: • New York: 195,031

• New Jersey: 61,850

• Massachusetts: 25,475

• Michigan: 24,638

• Pennsylvania: 24,199

• California: 23,303 (As of 2:00 p.m. ET, April 13) — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 13, 2020

#UPDATE US records 1,509 #coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities is similar to previous day's toll of 1,514. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country pic.twitter.com/oa9R3s9Kgm — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 14, 2020

More food-supply chain issues:

Since a pork plant in Quebec shut in March, the number of workers who tested positive for COVID-19 quintupled. The facility and around 10 others have temporarily closed or reduced production, disrupting supply chains struggling to keep pace with demand 2/4 pic.twitter.com/QUhIoLDrzs — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 13, 2020

Companies that added protections, such as enhanced cleaning or spacing out workers, say the moves are further slowing meat production. Lockdowns are also preventing farmers from delivering produce. Read more: https://t.co/IZJTxMwq53 4/4 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 13, 2020

Rural Americans are facing a different outbreak than those in urban areas. https://t.co/99CihrWPMP — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) April 14, 2020