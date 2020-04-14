Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Clowntime Is Over

Clowntime Is Over

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

It used to be easy to be a shitty Trumpy red state governor. Just move your lips to make the same sounds Trump does, and rake in the benefits. It’s an easy day at the office, but the debasement and fawning that accompanies it means that the Trumpification process yields jackasses like Ron DeSantis:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, since the outset, has taken a lackadaisical approach to the coronavirus. The state, famously, let spring breakers continue to rage on its beaches even as the rest of the country hunkered down at home. DeSantis showed little interest in intervening in any way, abdicating his responsibility as governor to a president who was also intent on dodging accountability and sending it right back down to the state level. Weeks later, when DeSantis did finally impose a shelter-in-place order on April 3, eliminating large gatherings and reducing activity to the largely standard essential services, the Republican governor who has only been on the job for several months chose to double back and exempt religious services from the ban. The incomprehensible decision would allow hundreds, if not thousands, of worshippers to gather, wedged shoulder to shoulder in pews, as the pandemic grew.

With the state stay-at-home order in effect until the end of the month, DeSantis has made the latest in his series of questionable decisions, announcing that WWE—yes, the professional wrestling entertainment behemoth—would now count as an essential service, exempting it from shutdown requirements.

This is from page one (the only page) of the “own the libs” playbook – pick some cultural signifier that is something your caricature of a liberal won’t like (Evangelical Christianity, WWE, etc), and use it to violate a norm. Except the norm being violated here (social distancing) is one that, when violated, leads to mass sickness and death. Still, this dull fucker only has one playbook and one loyalty, so here we are.

At some point, the raw death and suffering that can’t be hidden will cause him and other members of his cohort to decompensate, as Trump has started to do. Bullying, the main weapon in the Trump humpers’ playbook, is hard to pull off from a position of obvious weakness, but they’ll keep trying until the end. It will be interesting to see what strategy Trump adopts after looking like a crazy man yesterday. Expect the same behavior from Trumpers like DeSantis and Dollar Store Sarah Palin, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, tomorrow. That’s all they’ve got, and all we’re gonna get.

    33Comments

    1.

      waspuppet

      I can’t hope for mass sickness and death, but I can hope that about 6 people show up to the WWE thing. That might get this moron’s attention.

    2.

      smintheus

      I wonder when DeSantis will go back to not knowing that asymptomatic carriers are spreading coronavirus. Maybe he’s already there again. It’s hard to keep up with these people.

    3.

      Miss Bianca

      I don’t think they are actually letting audiences in to the WWE shows.

      Or maybe they are. DeSantis is that stupid, I guess.

    8.

      Punchy

      This is from page one (the only page) of the “own the libs” playbook – pick some cultural signifier that is something your caricature of a liberal won’t like (Evangelical Christianity, WWE, etc), and use it to violate a norm.

      29 words and associated wasted electrons that could have been summarized as Cleek’s Law.

    9.

      rikyrah

      And then, you have the muthaphuckin’Governor of South Dakota 😠😠😠

      Maddow explained this last night.
      She won’t do a stay at home order.
      She has a serious enough breakout that the plant that produces 5-10% of all pork products FOR THE COUNTRY IS CLOSED BECAUSE OF COVID-19.
      The Mayor of the town is begging for a stay at home order.

      South Dakota becomes first state to launch clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/d8YHUsCbMr pic.twitter.com/nb01El42Kz— The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2020

    10.

      Zinsky

      My brother-in-law (now deceased) has four brothers, all of whom live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.  The four are all overweight, right-wing Rush Limbaugh listeners and bachelors and all live together in a large house there.  The oldest brother worked at Smithfield Foods there, a nonunion sweat shop, as a quality control manager.  When I used to visit, (it’s been years) I was appalled at the way they mocked government and EPA rules, etc.   Now, the oldest brother has COVID-19 and is in an ICU on a ventilator.  I doubt he will live.  The other three brothers have fevers and shortness of breath.  The fact they are all over 55 years old, have diabetes or near diabetes or other health problems, makes them likely ventilator candidates too.  I don’t wish anyone suffering or death, but I think karma catches up with you sooner or later….

      Reply
    15.

      AliceBlue

      @Baud: Yes, that was Georgia’s governor, our very own Brian Kemp.

      Speaking of the Great State of Georgia, I received a notification from the state labor dept. yesterday that I was eligible for unemployment benefits.  I’m very fortunate in that I don’t need it; the money I earned from my part-time job at a clothing store was my play money.  The letter said that in order to collect unemployment you have to be “actively looking for work”  WTF?  We’re told to stay at home except for essential errands.  Businesses that are still open have laid off employees.  How in the hell is anyone supposed to look for work?  My heart goes out to anyone who needs this money and has to navigate this shit.  As I said, I’m very, very lucky.

    18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I would like it very much if the WWE wrestlers issued a statement that they are not an essential service and they care about their fans’ lives and want their fans to stay home.  It is far from impossible.

    19.

      TS (the original)

      Are there any figures on what is happening with COVID-19 in Florida or does the Governor decline to test to keep numbers low?

    20.

      Adam L Silverman

      This is not about owning the libs. This is solely about the fact that Linda McMahon, who spent two years as the Small Business Administration administrator, is now running a pro-Trump SuperPAC and recently made major donations to Republicans in Florida. All it is about is DeSantis staying on the good side of the money suppliers and controllers in the President’s orbit. That is it.

    23.

      Kent

      @AliceBlue: Speaking of the Great State of Georgia, I received a notification from the state labor dept. yesterday that I was eligible for unemployment benefits. I’m very fortunate in that I don’t need it; the money I earned from my part-time job at a clothing store was my play money. The letter said that in order to collect unemployment you have to be “actively looking for work” WTF? We’re told to stay at home except for essential errands. Businesses that are still open have laid off employees. How in the hell is anyone supposed to look for work? My heart goes out to anyone who needs this money and has to navigate this shit. As I said, I’m very, very lucky.

      Been there, done that. You don’t actually have to physically knock on doors to meet the UI requirements. Just go on Linked-in or Monster.com and apply for 3 jobs per week online. That is all you need to do from the safety of your kitchen. Once you have your resume and such uploaded the process takes about 3 minutes per week

      I don’t know what the rules are in your state, but here in WA even “job inquiries” count as job search activities.  So 3 emails would do the trick.  They have such enormous volume right now that the chances you will ever be audited and asked to show your job search logs are pretty much zero.

    24.

      Jeffro

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      “Joe will surround himself with people who KNOW how to run the government…and CARE about running the government…”

      The part near the end, “the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress…they’re interested in power.”  YES

    26.

      Jeffro

      “The other side has a massive war chest.  The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

      Oh my

    29.

      Jeffro

      “This crisis has reminded us that government matters.  That GOOD government matters.  That facts and science matter.”

    32.

      scav

      Another idea for tRumpMerch that could be flogged during his weekly CoronaSalesAThon. A laser-inscribed sharpie signature on a tombstone, thanking one for their service in “owning” the libs.  Throw in an extra G and it’ll even be personalized.  Or maybe they’d rather be buried under a scaled up stone version of their headgear: “Made America Great Again”.  That’d be apt.

    33.

      West of the Rockies

      Speaking of Republican creepsters, what’s going on with the rape allegations against Trump?  Isn’t there an active case involving 23 women?

      And has the Jim Jordan case been resolved (in which he is said to have ignored allegations of rape of make students under his watch)?

