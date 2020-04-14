It used to be easy to be a shitty Trumpy red state governor. Just move your lips to make the same sounds Trump does, and rake in the benefits. It’s an easy day at the office, but the debasement and fawning that accompanies it means that the Trumpification process yields jackasses like Ron DeSantis:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, since the outset, has taken a lackadaisical approach to the coronavirus. The state, famously, let spring breakers continue to rage on its beaches even as the rest of the country hunkered down at home. DeSantis showed little interest in intervening in any way, abdicating his responsibility as governor to a president who was also intent on dodging accountability and sending it right back down to the state level. Weeks later, when DeSantis did finally impose a shelter-in-place order on April 3, eliminating large gatherings and reducing activity to the largely standard essential services, the Republican governor who has only been on the job for several months chose to double back and exempt religious services from the ban. The incomprehensible decision would allow hundreds, if not thousands, of worshippers to gather, wedged shoulder to shoulder in pews, as the pandemic grew. With the state stay-at-home order in effect until the end of the month, DeSantis has made the latest in his series of questionable decisions, announcing that WWE—yes, the professional wrestling entertainment behemoth—would now count as an essential service, exempting it from shutdown requirements.

This is from page one (the only page) of the “own the libs” playbook – pick some cultural signifier that is something your caricature of a liberal won’t like (Evangelical Christianity, WWE, etc), and use it to violate a norm. Except the norm being violated here (social distancing) is one that, when violated, leads to mass sickness and death. Still, this dull fucker only has one playbook and one loyalty, so here we are.

At some point, the raw death and suffering that can’t be hidden will cause him and other members of his cohort to decompensate, as Trump has started to do. Bullying, the main weapon in the Trump humpers’ playbook, is hard to pull off from a position of obvious weakness, but they’ll keep trying until the end. It will be interesting to see what strategy Trump adopts after looking like a crazy man yesterday. Expect the same behavior from Trumpers like DeSantis and Dollar Store Sarah Palin, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, tomorrow. That’s all they’ve got, and all we’re gonna get.