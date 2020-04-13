Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

The Math Demands It!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

No one could have predicted…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Wetsuit optional.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Also, too.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The house always wins.

This Blog Goes to 11…

What fresh hell is this?

We still have time to mess this up!

Too inconsequential to be sued

The revolution will be supervised.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

How has Obama failed you today?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Word salad with all caps

You are here: Home / Open Threads / We Might Want To Discuss This…

We Might Want To Discuss This…

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It really isn’t 2016 anymore:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination last week.

“We don’t have a choice, we’re going to have to come together,” Sanders said, “to work our way out of this crisis.”

We Might Want To Discuss This...

I’ve had my moments of Bernie (and especially -bro) F&L. But credit to the man. He didn’t waste time on this go around, and he clearly understands what’s at stake.

The running commentary on the livestream he did (is doing?) with Biden was…predictable: the dead enders still hitting their marks (nothing Biden can say will ever be enough; nothing Sanders says is persuasive). But fuck’em*.

They’re irrelevant at this point.

This is what matters: Trump is killing Americans by word and deed, and will continue to do so until he’s carted out the Oval.

All hands on deck. It’s lead, follow or get the hell out of the way time.  Kudos, sincerely, to Senator Bernie Sanders, for recognizing this urgency, and choosing to both lead and follow.

*Miss you still, e.f. goldman.

Image: Adolph von Menzel, Wellington and Blücher in the Battle of Waterloo, 1858

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • divF
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Fair Economist
  • germy
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Mary G
  • schrodingers_cat
  • trollhattan
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Frau Blücher? I don’t remember Wellington in “Young Frankenstein.”

      Rallying around the candidate never seemed more important. Glad this is happening, and happening now and not after months more indecision.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Will the remaining primaries still be held? How doe this work?

      Good for Bernie. Now to rustle the purity ponies.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I don’t think he deserves any more kudos than any other Dem politician who has endorsed Biden. I don’t want to reward him from making me have low expectations of him.  But it’s a good thing, especially because his Bros were not letting up on the Biden attacks.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BC in Illinois

      I just watched this.

      Biden and Bernie staffers are already working together on six joint task-forces:
      Economy, Health Care, Immigration, Climate Change, Criminal Justice, Education.

      They should add Voting Rights.

      (And then unite around Elizabeth Warren’s plans.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      Um, wow. Well, as always, you take every ally you can to fight fascism, and since Bernie’s main problem is that he hasn’t always been a good ally, this looks good! He’s far less obnoxious than a lot of NeverTrumpers we have to put up with.

      I suspect Bernie knows as well as anybody that the limit on progressive reforms in 2021-22 is going to be the size of the Dem majority in Congress, and the better we unify the larger that will be.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      Bernie says he wants to make certain that "we defeat somebody who I believe… is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." https://t.co/Hk9wCIxDb3— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 13, 2020

      So, a question for all the trolls who have been attacking me for saying *exactly this* too: is Bernie now a neoliberal and a sellout too? Is Bernie angling for a gig on MSNBC? Lol. https://t.co/9Myfzp2Vvy— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 13, 2020

      So, by my count, so far, that’s Bernie, AOC, and Chomsky who have all come out and said voting for the Democrat against Trump is the right and necessary thing to do. Yep, all of them well-known neoliberal shills and class traitors and neocon sellouts.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 13, 2020

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      Bravo both Bernie and Biden for recognizing the moment and being willing to adapt and change despite being really old white men.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @BC in Illinois:

      Yes, all that.

      But also we need to fix the media, they have been running havoc over everything and media consolidation needs to stop and they need to be broken up. They have turned into right wing noise machines and it must end. (Sinclair especially, not sure about Fox News)

      This virus is going to kill their viewership since it is all mis-information, they are going to have to do a course correction if they want to survive this year.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m spitefully imaging a drunken, weepy zoom between David Sirota, Briahna Grey and Michael Moore.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I long for the days when we can discuss monumental events, like telephone metadata.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      AxelFoley

      @Baud:

      I don’t think he deserves any more kudos than any other Dem politician who has endorsed Biden. I don’t want to reward him from making me have low expectations of him. But it’s a good thing, especially because his Bros were not letting up on the Biden attacks.

      Baud speaks for me on this.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      That said, I doubt the Wilmeristas are going to let up on Joe even if they are given time. I would be pleasantly surprised if they did, but maturity has not been their strong point so far.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      different-church-lady

      “I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

      Please specifically ask your own campaign staff as well.

      They’re irrelevant at this point.

      We need to hope so. A lot of them are clearly ready to go scorched earth with extreme prejudice, and we cannot assume they won’t do any real damage. We need to hit it square in the jaw and drop it early.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      But it’s a good thing, especially because his Bros were not letting up on the Biden attacks.

      This alone is worth a great deal. Sanders himself kicked the leg out from under the whining Berniebros. Of course now they will have to insist that Biden must adopt all of Bernie’s positions.

      But now it’s time to start working on getting out the vote. And in a post pandemic world, early voting and making election day a holiday should happen in all the states.

      ETA: Also, where is Warren’s endorsement?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden.

      I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those.

      — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

      I look forward to seeing what these task forces come up with: The support of a multitude of progressives hinges on Biden making meaningful concessions to the left — not just lip service — not merely symbolic overtures. https://t.co/coVsKMPAcM

      — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

      On the livestream today, Biden said he thinks it's ridiculous that we don't treat healthcare as a human right. If that's true, I look forward to him embracing #MedicareForAll.

      — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.