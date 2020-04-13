Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Victims of Circumstance and the Invisible Hand

Victims of Circumstance and the Invisible Hand

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: 

Smithfield Foods is closing its Sioux Falls, SD plant indefinitely. It is a massive hot spot:

The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state’s largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.

Let’s get out the (not so) wayback machine, open up the April 9th Sioux Falls Argus Leader, and see what Smithfield was doing last week:

As the rising threat of COVID-19 spread quickly through the workforce of Smithfield Foods in recent days, fear and uncertainty kept pace.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after state health officials confirmed more than 80 positive cases of the virus at the Sioux Falls meatpacking plant, the company announced its decision to close for three days to clean, sanitize and better equip the plant for social distancing.

But workers say they don’t feel safe, and they don’t feel a $500 “responsibility bonus” offered by Smithfield starting last week to those who do not miss work in April is sufficient compensation for risking their health or, potentially, their lives. 

“Because management drug its feet and didn’t act quickly, that’s why it’s a hot spot,” said Kooper Caraway, president of the Sioux Falls AFL-CIO, a labor federation that represents local unions, including the Smithfield United Food and Workers Union. “And we’re seeing the cases go up every day. No matter what the latest numbers are, I promise you there’s more than that.”

Read that whole story. The locker rooms were tight quarters, the company’s sanitizing efforts were terrible, and the workers knew the score. I have family in Sioux Falls, and they tell me that a lot of Smithfield employees are Latinx and Nepalese immigrants, many of whom live in close quarters in apartments near the plant. Put together a $500 “come to work sick” bonus with a dense community and the 293 cases are probably the tip of the iceberg.

By the way, it should surprise nobody that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a crazy-eyed Sarah Palin wannabee, is the fucking worst. Today, like the walking MAGA hat she is, she’s in Sioux Falls announcing a trial of hydroxychloroquine at a Sioux Falls hospital. At the same time, the mayor of Sioux Falls is begging her to announce a shelter in place order. South Dakota has only ordered shelter in place for over-65 and those who have pre-existing conditions. Bars and restaurants are still open, but there’s a ten-person limit. Since Jesus had 12 disciples at the last supper, Kristi was going to make the limit a dozen, but ultimately she decided to play it safe and only go for 10.

But, ultimately, hoocoodanode that this COVID-19 thing would sneak up on us like that? Jared will send 100 ventilators and some PPE over to South Dakota, the standard red state allotment, as their hospitals fill up with sick people. Then they’re on their own.

  • 8 man shell
  • A Ghost to Most
  • Barry
  • BobS
  • BR
  • CaseyL
  • Crashman06
  • debbie
  • Duane
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • germy
  • Gravenstone
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • joel hanes
  • John Revolta
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • Logan Brown
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Mandalay
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Origuy
  • realbtl
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Ryan
  • taumaturgo
  • theturtlemoves
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WereBear

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      I’ve seen the workforce for the processing plants in Storm Lake, Iowa (Steve King country) and they’re similarly staffed and doubtless working and living in similar conditions. Guessing the “It will never find us here in flyover country” sense of immunity is eroding. Clearly Obama’s fault.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      Since the workers belong to a union, Republicans will treat them as sub-human and expendable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      laura

      @MattF: and many of them are from immigrant communities and so expect ICE raids to follow and then blame “those people” for bringing cv19 to the homeland.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      What’s really crazy is, hydroxychloroquine isn’t showing much in the way of results, while remdesivir is showing some possible efficacy. If this was pure-D “let’s protect Dear Leader by finding a cure” it’d be wiser to cast aside his “good feelings” (which, remember, come from a man who doesn’t understand that bacteria and viruses are different, doesn’t realize a “flu shot” only protects from the *actual flu*, and doesn’t realize that permanent US residents coming back from China can carry a virus just as easily as foreign nationals can) and test something that might work.

      I keep thinking that the Rs will find some way to soft pedal this, and praise Trump’s “wise, prudent leadership” and keep finding… um. Well, horrible, horrible news, but, clear evidence that the Rs still don’t have any flippin’ idea what they’re doing, so they’re unlikely to pull a rabbit out of this hat  (and if they did, it’d likely have tularemia…).

      There are times I just so wish that the people who caused this mess were the ones to suffer, but alas, innocent people are suffering, and dying, because the  GOP decided they were cool with a lying, bigoted, xenophobic, incompetent who neither understands, nor cares to understand, the responsibilities of the Presidency, as their Presidential candidate. It seems they would prefer tens of thousands dead, with tax cuts and well-purchased judges, than having saved lives and wealth via competent actions by a Democratic President.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The invisible hand here is the coronavirus.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      John Revolta

      On September 6, 2013, the US government approved Shuanghui International Holding’s purchase of Smithfield Food, Inc. The deal was valued at approximately $7.1 billion, which included debt. It was the largest stock acquisition by a Chinese company of an American company.[11][37][38] The deal included Smithfield’s 146,000 acres of land, which made WH Group one of the largest overseas owners of American farmland.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jinchi

      At least 293 out of 3700, so at least 8% of the working population. That gives a sense of the contagiousness of the disease. I wonder if they tested everyone, or just the ones who felt ill. This would be one of those instances where we would really like to test every single person who worked at the plant.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      taumaturgo

      Another horrific episode for those living the shit life. It remains of the Russian generals asking the troops to charge the Germans lines some without a weapon or be the shot on the spot or if they dared to run back.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Problem with shelter in place is a food procession plant is an essential business. The failing of the State of South Dakota is not forcing the plant to take the proper measures to ensure worker safety.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      realbtl

      So why hasn’t anyone asked Trump or the governor is they are taking hydroxychloroquine?  I mean it’s great and obviously safe right.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      What a joke: Trump’s Council to Reopen America is comprised of Jarvanka, Meadows, Mnuchin, Kudlow, Lighthizer, and Ross.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @debbie: I have outrage-fatigue just thinking about all the things the lumpenmittel aren’t outraged about, but the way country just collectively shrugs about Princess Grifterella and TrustFund Gilligan still baffles me.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @LongHairedWeirdo:

      It should be clear by now that the Republicans are a personality cult, and praising the perspicacity of Dear Leader is more important than taking rational political actions.  That’s not to say they won’t do anything smart- Trump doesn’t dictate everything, and he does sometimes display some shrewd political instincts- but when he does want to do something stupid, they’ll all go along rather than contradict him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      Peter Navarro wasn’t invisible when he showed all of his ass to 60 Minutes. Tried te bet the show it hadn’t done any previous shows on pandemics and preparation.

      Navarro issued 60 Minutes a specific challenge, in fact: “I challenge you: Show me the 60 Minutes episode a year ago, two years ago, or during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration, that said, ‘Hey, global pandemic’s coming, you gotta do X, Y, and Z, and by the way, we would shut down the entire global economy to fight it.’ Show me that episode, then you’ll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BR

      Meanwhile I’m proud to see West coast governors (CA, OR, WA) announcing a regional agreement to coordinate their efforts going forward.  It’s one step towards ignoring the federal government entirely.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ruckus

      Put morons with zero leadership skills in charge and what the hell would you expect?

      The entire republican party long ago has abdicated it’s ability to even play human. They are being led like moronic sheep to slaughter. And thinking that standing nuts to butts sucking up each other’s moronic concepts of sheep like following is normal.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Duane

      @Jinchi: A perfect example of why reopening the economy, whatever the hell that means, is so foolhardy. And Trumpov’s task force to do that? No  economics or medical experts,  just failed cronies.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      8 man shell

      South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a crazy-eyed Sarah Palin wannabee,

      Wow, she’s got some Michelle Bachman-level crazy eyes.

      What is up with that?  Is it a remnant of some kind of plastic surgery or something?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Elizabelle

      @BR:   Yes, absolutely.  Cuomo did a presser with his East Coast neighboring governors, and it was fact-filled and educational.  Lots of considerations to assess in taking different actions.

      Contrast that with:  der Trump’s fanciful claims (OK lies) and podium-grabbing.

      The governors look great.  Would be fine if JB Pritzker (Illinois) and Tony Evers (Wisconsin) added Mike DeWine (R-Sanity- Ohio) for some attaboys too.  Andy Beshear from Kentucky, for sure.

      Am I missing any governors from the midwest and centralish states who have responded sanely and competently?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @BR:

      The three Pacific states have enormous clout and you’re quite right, their coordination can become a powerful force for righting the badly listing national ship. Guessing the combined population is north of 50m and the combined economies are an even greater fraction of the nation’s as a whole.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @Roger Moore: I do agree, the Republicans *could* be smart. The thing is, Trump holds the major levers of power that matter right now, and he’s dumb as a post, and won’t admit he  was, is, and will be, wrong about this.

      And it’s interesting. If they’d been willing to admit that the President did something wrong, really, horribly wrong,  almost, but just not *quite*, deserving of being removed, they’d have plenty of ground to maneuver. Instead, they played the “hoax” card during impeachment. They’re all in on “Trump is good and wise”, and I’m not sure they can reverse themselves. I don’t think anyone with the wisdom to steer a clear course through this will get  listened to at this point.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      theturtlemoves

      Yeah, I’ve been scared for my mom out in West River but moreso my father-in-law who has COPD and works at a casino/hotel in Deadwood.  Thankfully Deadwood shut down weeks ago whether MAGA-Kristi told them to or not.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      8 man shell

      @John Revolta:

      Heh, I remembered when that happened and RWNJ’s were flooding my facebook feed with posts about how the evil Chinese were going to start exporting all the hogs to China or some such nonsense.

      Yeah, as if it makes sense for a country like China to transport pork thousands of miles instead of just raising their own.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      BobS

      @BR: I’ve been waiting for that to happen- from there, it’s just a short jump to an alliance with the NY/NJ/Conn group. I’ve been hoping Whitmer would do something similar with Dewine (one of the rare Republicans without his head up his ass), Pritzker, and Evers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      BobS

      @BR: Add some other large, Democratically governed states (NY, NJ, Mich, Ill., Va, Col., etc) and you have a pretty significant chunk of the nation’s GDP.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      @BobS:   How could I forget Governor Whitmer of Michigan!  My bad.

      We have some wonderful governors in the pipeline.

      They should schedule for same time as Trump’s election rallies pressers.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: That’s not a product of them being Chinese, but how they view their national economy. Protecting the workers isn’t really their goal – China has such an abundance of highly mobile eager workers that employers there haven’t faced scenarios where they cannot hire as US firms have encountered. So their decisive action is to protect the economy and their place in the global economy. But they have a long-term view – will their place in 2025 be improved or worsened by a given action, where we are governed by the same desire to protect the economy but ours is a short-term view – will the next quarterly report be good or bad.

      Lots of Chinese companies, particularly those operating in the US lean toward the same US short-term approach. It might be fair to say they are more greedy and less willing to make the sacrifices needed to achieve that long-term objective, which is why they moved interest to the US. Further, those US operations are likely still managed by US upper management with some Chinese oversight. Was this a capital acquisition or one with management – wanting to run the US operation in coordination with their other businesses toward a global objective?

      By comparison, there are US businesses that look a lot more like Chinese firms. Apple received a lot of criticism for their cash hoard and relative inactivity with that money but following the company I came to understand they viewed it as an endowment or capital requirement as an insurance company or bank must maintain -, a reserve of money they can tap into to keep operations going.

      So, Apple can weather even a long-term loss of revenue (years) without having to lay off staff or stop investing in new products. Even their part-time retail workers have health insurance and are continuing to get paid as if they were still booking regular hours, even though Apple closed all of the US stores before any state lockdowns went into effect. Rather than argue they are essential, the nations 12th largest retailer volunteered to not be essential, because to them, protecting those employees so that they can reopen fully staffed and trained ASAP is more important than trying to drag out a few dollars of sales against increasingly difficult odds during a quarantine, laying everyone off, and then thinking they can rehire and reopen quickly. It’s basically the view the Chinese government took (which you can also see in how they structured their safety net here), not necessarily Chinese companies.

      Apple goes the other way because their competitors take the short view, in part because our government encourages it. It’s a way for them to differentiate their approach and find opportunities. It’s part of their culture that Steve Jobs put in place. Its worked pretty well so far.

      Consider how differently this pandemic might have played out if it happened in 2018 when Trump didn’t have a reelection front of mind (note the Chinese government didn’t have that concern). That’s not a knock on democracy, rather our cult of personality, fundraise off of impossible fantasy policy ideas version of democracy. A parliamentary system at least has the benefit of advancing at least a slightly coordinated ‘here is how we will govern’ as opposed to ‘here is how I will govern’.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      CaseyL

      @BR@Elizabelle@trollhattan:

      The three Pacific states have enormous clout and you’re quite right, their coordination can become a powerful force for righting the badly listing national ship. Guessing the combined population is north of 50m and the combined economies are an even greater fraction of the nation’s as a whole.

       

      I am relieved more than I can say with this tri-state coordination. It’s very good to see the Eastern Governors doing much the same thing. If one of the things that is “changed forever” is a de facto regionalized nation (a la the Articles of Confederation), it’s going to be very interesting to see how the coordinated (Blue) states carve their own (and their residents’ own) destinies.

      I think that, unless Democrats not only sweep everything in November but also come out running before January, the regionalization will be difficult to reverse.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      HumboldtBlue

      Look at Trump pretending he’s actually in charge of something as he claims he’ll be the one to determine when the economy reopens and not the governors.

      The Governors are all … You have no power here

      Q. Does the president have the authority to override state and local orders?
      A. No. Under our constitutional system, states have the power and responsibility for maintaining public order and safety. As we’ve seen since the outbreak began, decisions about limiting social interactions by ordering people to shelter in place, closing businesses and shutting schools are being made by governors and local officials. Those same officials will make the call about when to ease up. Trump’s comments “are just advisory,” said John Malcolm of the Heritage Foundation.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mandalay

      @HumboldtBlueFrom your link:

      “Jared and his friends decided they were going to do their thing,” a senior government official involved in the response effort told NBC News of the group collectively called “the children” inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters where they worked. “It cost weeks.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      joel hanes

      @trollhattan:

      Tim Walz (D, Minnesota) don’t know anything about him.

      Below replacement in many ways.

      Colluded (with Klobuchar’s help, I think) to bend and break applicable law to grant indefensible permits for sulphide mining on the upstream boundary of a protected wilderness to a bad-actor mining company owned by an overseas consortium.

      IMHO, not a particularly good Democrat in any other respect, either.

      Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor party is weird and has a unique history, but the state that gave us Wellstone and Humphrey can do much much better.

      Walz did figure it out and act fairly decisively against COVID-19 on 27 March.   (SF Bay Area counties pulled the trigger on 16 Mar, Gov. Newsom imposed it on the entire state 19 Mar)

      https://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2020/03/24/heres-list-gov-tim-walzs-17-covid-19-executive-orders-emergency-declaration-coronavirus-minnesota/2878587001/

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Origuy

      There’s an online petition to recall Michigan governor Whitman. I don’t know anything about Michigan law except that the laws about recall changed under the previous governor, but I doubt that a change.org petition has any legal effect. The petition appears to be objecting to the stay-at-home order; most of the mentions to it are in right wing sites like Redstate.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      John Revolta

      @debbie: Nobody will go to work for this maladministration anymore, not even people who may agree with its goals, because they’ve seen where it gets you. So they’re stuck with rotating the same cast in and out of every job.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Martin

      @BR: Curious how I-5 has become the bit of infrastructure that the alliance appears to be centered around. The closest urban center in CA to Oregon is arguably 4-5 hours, yet Reno and Vegas where 99% of Nevada’s population live both sit pretty much on the CA border and Nevada, with a Dem governor, didn’t make the first cut.

      I think that really speaks to the power of controlling the west coast ports to the nation. It’s a huge bit of leverage.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ryan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      It seems to me that essential businesses should be able to “draft” in some form all those not in essential businesses.  It can’t be the case that among the 10% of the poorest of us shoulder the burden to keep the 60% wealthiest of us alive.

      Reply

