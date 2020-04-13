Smithfield Foods is closing its Sioux Falls, SD plant indefinitely. It is a massive hot spot:

The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state’s largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.

Let’s get out the (not so) wayback machine, open up the April 9th Sioux Falls Argus Leader, and see what Smithfield was doing last week:

As the rising threat of COVID-19 spread quickly through the workforce of Smithfield Foods in recent days, fear and uncertainty kept pace. On Thursday, less than 24 hours after state health officials confirmed more than 80 positive cases of the virus at the Sioux Falls meatpacking plant, the company announced its decision to close for three days to clean, sanitize and better equip the plant for social distancing. But workers say they don’t feel safe, and they don’t feel a $500 “responsibility bonus” offered by Smithfield starting last week to those who do not miss work in April is sufficient compensation for risking their health or, potentially, their lives. “Because management drug its feet and didn’t act quickly, that’s why it’s a hot spot,” said Kooper Caraway, president of the Sioux Falls AFL-CIO, a labor federation that represents local unions, including the Smithfield United Food and Workers Union. “And we’re seeing the cases go up every day. No matter what the latest numbers are, I promise you there’s more than that.”

Read that whole story. The locker rooms were tight quarters, the company’s sanitizing efforts were terrible, and the workers knew the score. I have family in Sioux Falls, and they tell me that a lot of Smithfield employees are Latinx and Nepalese immigrants, many of whom live in close quarters in apartments near the plant. Put together a $500 “come to work sick” bonus with a dense community and the 293 cases are probably the tip of the iceberg.

By the way, it should surprise nobody that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a crazy-eyed Sarah Palin wannabee, is the fucking worst. Today, like the walking MAGA hat she is, she’s in Sioux Falls announcing a trial of hydroxychloroquine at a Sioux Falls hospital. At the same time, the mayor of Sioux Falls is begging her to announce a shelter in place order. South Dakota has only ordered shelter in place for over-65 and those who have pre-existing conditions. Bars and restaurants are still open, but there’s a ten-person limit. Since Jesus had 12 disciples at the last supper, Kristi was going to make the limit a dozen, but ultimately she decided to play it safe and only go for 10.

But, ultimately, hoocoodanode that this COVID-19 thing would sneak up on us like that? Jared will send 100 ventilators and some PPE over to South Dakota, the standard red state allotment, as their hospitals fill up with sick people. Then they’re on their own.