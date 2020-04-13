In the wake of the primary outcome, I’ve comforted my disgruntled Bernie and Warren peeps by noting that Joe Biden isn’t an ideologue. He’s been at the center of the Democratic Party consensus since dudes wore plaid polyester pants and long sideburns unironically. And sometimes, Biden senses emerging consensus and helps nudge the party in that direction, as when he seemed a bit ahead of President Obama on the marriage equality issue.

As the pandemic lays bare the horrid inequities that lurked beneath the surface of American life forever and spiked in the post-Reagan years, Biden is again embodying the party consensus, promoting some bold proposals that reflect shifting priorities. Here’s an excerpt from a recent Vox report:

Joe Biden said that the economic challenge presented by the coronavirus pandemic will be “the biggest challenge in modern history,” in an interview Tuesday evening with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. Biden’s comments came in response to a question from Cuomo about what kind of economy the former vice president would face if he wins the White House in November’s general election. “I think it’s going to, it may not dwarf, but eclipse what [Franklin Delano Roosevelt] faced,” he said. “We have an opportunity, Chris, to do so many things now to change some of the structural things that are wrong, some of the structural things we couldn’t get anyone’s attention on.” The comments were somewhat of a departure for Biden, who has positioned his campaign as a way to return to normal after the Trump years. He was not the candidate of “big structural change,” a message more likely to be found coming from his former primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who announced Wednesday he was suspending his campaign. But the pandemic and the resulting economic collapse have become an opportunity for the Biden campaign to reset its messaging.

I’ll note with irritation that “big structural change” was Warren’s campaign catch-phrase, not Sanders’, but aside from that, the Vox assessment is bang-on. The next day, Biden published two proposals that represent significant structural change, via a Medium post:

Recovery will require long term changes to build a more inclusive and more resilient middle class, and a greener and more resilient economy. We have to think big — as big as the challenges we face. As we start to lay the groundwork for recovery, we have to build back better for the future. So, as the next step in building on the progressive vision for the country that I have laid out across the course of my campaign, today I’m announcing my intention to fight for two new policies that I believe will not only help people right now when they may need the help most, but will also help people find more secure footing in the long term once we have emerged from this crisis. The first is lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60, and the second is forgiving student debt for low-income and middle class people who have attended public colleges and universities.

Bravo. Even if Trump hadn’t bungled the pandemic response so catastrophically that tens of thousands are physically endangered and tens of millions face financial devastation, a Biden administration’s priorities were always going to be to the left of previous Democratic Party platforms because the party has moved in a more progressive direction.

Trump’s colossal incompetence and kleptocratic instincts are revealing the dangerous fallacy at the heart of Republican conceit about “small government” in real time. “Fiscal prudence” and “personal responsibility” were always a scam to disguise the instinct to strip government protection from regular people and maintain white supremacy while rigging the rules of capitalism to benefit cronies and enable Republican donors to loot the Treasury.

It would be fitting if crude, bigoted scammer Donald Trump and his gang of halfwit hucksters indelibly underscore the “CON” in conservatism for a generation. It would be a parallel irony if Joe Biden, founding member of the DLC, thoroughly squashes the Reagan mythos and wrenches his party back to its FDR roots with big structural change that is equal to the moment. It would require an electoral drubbing for Trump’s Republicans, and by dog, they’ve earned it. Now we have to give it to them.