Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Just a few bad apples.

We have all the best words.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Lighten up, Francis.

How has Obama failed you today?

Women: They Get Shit Done

This Blog Goes to 11…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Verified, but limited!

Word salad with all caps

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Sourdough Respite Thread

Sourdough Respite Thread

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

It’s gotten to be a bit of a joke that all us middle-class types are learning how to make and use sourdough cultures. Alain did a post on it a while back.

I had a culture a long time ago, and I was never entirely happy with it. I thought I’d try again. I started about a week ago with dried apricots and ginger, just for the heck of it. The recipe I read recommended using dried fruit to get an initial batch of yeast, which appealed to me.

I’ve been feeding the starter gently for about a week and decided over the weekend that it was time to try it out. I used the surplus starter in pancakes, which were good but unspectacular.

The big project, though, was a loaf of bread. A couple of baguettes, actually, to suit the albondigas soup I wanted to make.

The initial response of the dough yesterday morning was sluggish – the problem I had had in the past, so I started being a little disappointed. But last night it got more enthusiastic. I formed it into loaves this morning and baked them.

Oh my! Great crust and good flavor! I’d like it a little more sour, but I am told that my starter will become more sour with time.

A whole baguette and a part of one on a cooling rack, the partial one broken to show the interior texture. Beautiful golden-brown crust!
Closeup of the broken surface. Big bubbles and little ones.

And here’s dinner:

Bowl of soup with little meatballs in a tomato broth. Buttered bread on a smaller plate to the side. China with fruit decorations on a plaid multicolor place mat.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Elizabelle
  • glory b
  • jeffreyw
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.